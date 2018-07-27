AMD: Unstoppable

An updated DCF model is included in the article. AMD shares continue to be undervalued even after substantial growth in 2018.

Revenue is up 53% year over year. The growth has continued to accelerate over time, setting an encouraging trend.

AMD reported another stellar quarter, the stock surges

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been on an impressive bull run after the company reported its Q1 results at the end of April. Hence, the stock price surged about 60% in just three months, as the company managed to show profitability and substantial revenue growth. As a result, short interest has decreased by 15% over the period.

AMD data by YCharts

It seems that the shorts will continue to suffer significant losses in the near future, as AMD keeps outperforming the market. After Q2 results were out, the stock surged 7% in less than 30 minutes, reaching a level of over $17 per share. It should be noted that a positive reaction to the quarterly results is not usual for AMD.

(Source: Aurora Trading Platform)

Q2 numbers exceed expectations, computing and graphics revenue jumps 64%

Regarding the numbers, Q2 was more than a successful quarter for AMD. The company reported $0.14 EPS (versus $0.13 consensus), which is 7 times higher than the earnings in Q2 2017. The revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.76 billion, representing a 53% increase year over year.

Computing and graphics revenue was again the success driver for the company. Revenue for this division went up by 64% year over year, reaching the level of $1.1 billion, or 63% of total sales. This time, the segment enjoyed a strong demand for the Radeon GPU products and Ryzen mobile processors, which diminishes any crypto-related concerns. It can be expected the trend will continue in the next quarter due to the "back-to-school" season, which was mentioned by Lisa Su in the earnings call.

Ryzen unit shipments grew strong double-digit sequentially as Ryzen mobile processor shipments more than doubled in the quarter. Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Huawei, Lenovo and Samsung launched dozens of Ryzen processor-based notebooks, which position us well to continue growing Ryzen mobile sales, heading into the back-to-school and holiday seasons.

As regards the server business, the situation is also positive. The company "celebrated a one-year anniversary" of the launch of EPYC server processors with an increase of "greater than 50%" in revenue and unit shipments sequentially. This is an impressive achievement, driven by strong adoption of AMD server solutions by several major enterprise clients, such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), and others. More details about the recent partnerships can be found in my previous article, "AMD: Several Major Wins Bring The $20 Target Closer."

Shipments for mega data center customers more than doubled in the quarter, as we made significant progress towards qualification of production instances at multiple cloud providers in anticipation of deployments planned in the second half of this year.

The server segment continues to be a crucial potential source of revenue for AMD, as the company estimates TAM for data center and machine learning markets combined to be $36 billion. If the company is able to capture at least 20% of the market, it can double its annual revenue.

(Source: Earnings Slides)

The growth in the enterprise segment also helped AMD improve its margins. Hence, in Q2 2018, gross margin went up by 3 points, from 34% to 37%. This, coupled with strong financial execution, led to a sharp increase in EBITDA, which amounted to $666 million for the trailing-twelve months. AMD also generated $116 million in GAAP net income, which is the highest quarterly net income in seven years. This again confirms the successful turnaround in the company.

(Source: Earnings Slides)

Finally, an important note should be made on the company's debt and cash position, as this topic concerns some investors. The situation here continued to improve as well in Q2, since AMD increased its cash pile by 16.5% year on year, leading to net debt declining by $24 million. The corporation also guides Q3 2018 and full-year 2018 to be free cash flow-positive, which means the total leverage is likely to be reduced even further by the end of the year.

(Source: Earnings Slides)

AMD continues to be undervalued significantly as revenue growth accelerates

In light of Q2 results, I updated my DCF model, incorporating higher revenue growth and faster margin expansion. I also updated the information on cash and debt positions.

The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 18%, with a 30% increase in 2018 and 25% growth in 2019. I believe the assumptions are more than conservative, considering revenue increased 53% year on year in Q2 2018. The growth from 2020 to 2022 is expected to be in the level of 10-15%. EBITDA margin will grow from 10% in 2018 to 20% in 2020. The effective tax rate is estimated to grow from 10% in 2018 to 20% in 2022. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 6.3%. The cost of equity capital (28.1%) is calculated using CAPM, with 2.8 beta, 2.9% risk-free rate - which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield - and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 26%. The number remained similar to my last estimation made after Q1 results.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

(Source: Author's model)

As a result, the model shows $21.75 million equity value under the base-case scenario, which assumes the EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 22 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $22.4.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $21.5-23.4, which represents massive upside potential. The targets are even more likely to be achieved by the year end after the impressive Q2 results, as AMD proved once again that it is on the right track.

Final words

Overall, Q2 was another impressive quarter for AMD as the growth in core business accelerated. The company's technological advancements in both CPU and GPU products helped it capture market share in these segments from such rivals as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the gaming and enterprise markets. This helped AMD grow its revenue by 53% and operating income by 700% year on year, which also points out the strong financial execution of the corporation's management.

The company's future continues to look bright, as several new technologies will be adopted by AMD in the near future. The list includes 7nm Radeon Vega GPU, expected to be launched at the end of August, 32-core Threadripper CPU, and 7nm processor, codenamed "Rome," which is "on track" to launch in 2019.

As a result, the stock remains a solid buy even after a 60% increase since the last earnings. This is supported by a DCF analysis, which shows the fair value of AMD is at least $21.5 at the moment. As the stock went past the major resistance level, the upside potential looks unlimited.

(Source: Trading View)

