L3 Technologies (LLL) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John H. Kim - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thank you, and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Chris Kubasik, our Chairman, CEO, and President; and Ralph D'Ambrosio, our Senior Vice President and CFO. After their formal remarks, management will be available to take your questions.

Please note that during the call, management will reiterate forward-looking statements that were made in the press release issued this morning. Please refer to this press release, as well as the company's SEC filings for a more detailed description of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please also note that this call is simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. As you saw this morning, we reported solid quarterly results. Consistent with our integration and growth theme, we delivered 8% year-over-year growth in both operating income and sales. Second quarter organic growth of 7% is the highest rate we've achieved in about a decade, and speaks to both the improving execution on our growth initiatives, in addition to being well-positioned in growing markets, including defense, security, and commercial pilot training.

Our book-to-bill was 1.1x, which includes only $15 million of the initial funding for the $391 million ENVG-B night vision goggles program. Funded orders were up 32% in the quarter, led by strength in Aerospace. And based on our year-to-date performance and a continued positive outlook for the rest of the year, we are raising our guidance for sales, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow.

I returned last week from the Farnborough Airshow with my team where we had our most productive show ever. We had 1,000 guests to our chalet and pavilion and conducted over 200 meetings with customers, partners, and global government leaders. We showcased our technology as a nontraditional 6th Prime and also announced the recent hire of Steve O'Bryan, our new Senior Vice President and Chief Global Business Development Officer. I've been focusing on strengthening our leadership talent, and Steve is the latest addition, who is an experienced and respected industry leader.

At our Annual Meeting in May, two of our directors chose not to stand for reelection, and Rita Lane was unanimously appointed to be our newest member of the Board. Rita is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, and spent her career in operations at three Fortune 100 companies, including Apple. Her high-tech and operations expertise is certain to help us, and she brings a refreshing and vital Silicon Valley perspective to our company.

We kicked off the year with a theme of integration, collaboration, and innovation, and I want to report back to you on the progress now that we're midway through the year. When I took over, I saw an important need for the enterprise to work more efficiently, be more collaborative, and increase our effectiveness at helping our customers solve their most complex and pressing problems. We're making progress to get better integrated and are evaluating plans for realignment.

First, along every functional area, we are developing plans on standardizing and streamlining processes, systems, and policies. For example, in the area of IT, our CIO will have company-wide responsibility for integrating our IT system, and we will realize improved efficiencies, better security, and lower costs. In HR, we're streamlining many legacy policies, and based on feedback from a company-wide employee survey, we're developing leadership and training programs to invigorate our workforce.

As a high-tech growth company, our engineering workforce and their development are part of the lifeblood of this company, responsible for driving innovation that ultimately fuels our growth. If you will recall, I hired a new leader of engineering earlier this year, and he's been coordinating the effort to elevate and promote the role of engineering in building our advantage for the future.

We're taking steps to connect our engineering community to enhance collaboration, standardization, and upgrading our engineering tools and capabilities as well, as investing in training and professional development. We are continuing to sectorize our 70-plus division and consolidate select operating facilities to drive greater efficiency. The Electronic Systems segment is leading this effort, with a goal of reducing this division by half. This is a multi-year effort, which we expect to complete by 2021.

Consistent with our strategy of becoming a nontraditional 6th Prime, we've been evaluating the alignment of our capabilities and core competencies across the reporting segments. In order to move up the food chain and deliver more integrated solutions, we need to be better coordinated in developing technology and agile in addressing customer needs. Therefore, we're reviewing plans to consolidate from four segments to three segments. We'll be finalizing this plan in August, and we'll provide additional detail at that time.

Change is never easy with a large company, and there are many steps in a sequence to coordinate the gearing, so the engine of the corporation runs better. Many customers are underserved relative to their needs for fast, innovative, low-cost solution, and we intend to fill that need as a nontraditional 6th Prime. I'm encouraged by discussions with the Department of Defense and many international customers. Our teams are starting to think more creatively about harnessing the power of L3 Technologies to move up the value chain. This shift in how we go to market will take time, but I want you, as shareholders, to know what we're working towards as the company and what I'm expecting of my team.

Let's now turn to the quarter's results. In terms of sales, all segments grew net sales in the quarter led by Sensor Systems, which was up 22%. Our renewed focus on driving growth and targeted business development activities are bearing fruit, with first half book-to-bill of 1.1x.

Turning to our segments; Aerospace Systems had a good quarter, improving both financially and operationally. We converted several of our long-term pursuits in the quarter, our aircraft recapitalization and fleet expansion. Moreover, we continue to pursue U.S. and international opportunities, and we expect the growth to continue into the second half of the year.

Communication Systems continues to be a challenge. While we are seeing a pick-up in military demand for traveling wave tubes, the commercial satellite market continues to face headwinds. However, the Communication's segment long-term growth prospects are bright with ongoing development work in Free Space Optics and electronic warfare that will yield production work in the years ahead. We won several initial awards in targeted areas such as classified space, Maritime C4ISR, and electronic warfare that opened up opportunities for much larger awards.

Electronic Systems continues to deliver solid results across a broad array of programs. On the commercial side, our Security & Detection Systems had a strong sales in quarter, driven by explosive trace detection and workflow solutions. On the defense side, we booked strong orders from Precision Engagement and Power & Propulsion.

Sensor Systems was again our fastest growth segment. As planned, our operating margins were down year-over-year due to increased R&D investment. Order growth was particularly strong in WESCAM and Maritime. We're also investing in several next-generation technologies, such as directed energy and unmanned undersea vehicles that will drive future growth for L3.

One highlight for Sensors was a three-year $390 million next-generation night vision goggle award for 13,000 units; 10,000 for the Army and 3,000 for the Marines. Consistent with our customers' desire to move rapidly, the Army and L3 is in alpha contracting process to negotiate and complete the deal in about 60 days. This 10,000 unit initial order positions us to compete for the Army's planned purchase of 100,000 night vision goggles in the years ahead. This is a case in point of bringing the disruptive and innovative technology fast to market at an affordable price.

Turning to capital deployment; we acquired two small companies in June for $69 million and entered into an agreement to acquire two more companies in July for approximately $200 million. Apply Defense Solution, which we acquired last month, is an important addition to our space portfolio. It is a business we know well, and we expect it to have an immediate impact on our new business pursuits.

The two related companies we announced in July are leaders in computer network operations and vulnerability research. We acquired these businesses at an attractive 9x estimated 2018 EBITDA multiple and 7x estimated 2019 EBITDA. This business enhances our capability in the convergence of electronic warfare and cybersecurity, enabling us to expand and enhance our C6ISR offering globally.

In addition to acquisitions, we frontloaded our share repurchase for the year. We purchased $168 million worth of our stock in the second quarter on top of $119 million in Q1, for a first half total of $287 million. In addition, we repurchased $34 million in July for a year-to-date total of $321 million.

In closing, we are moving fast and have accomplished a lot in the first six months of this year, and we're just getting started. Transforming L3 into a truly world-class company will require time, hard work, and dedication from everyone at L3. Our employees and leadership have firmly embraced this challenge and change. I want to thank the entire L3 team for taking us on this journey.

Now, I will turn it over to Ralph, to go over our financial performance and outlook.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thank you, Chris. I'll review some details about the second quarter and our 2018 guidance update. Reviewing the second quarter, we had solid operating results and/or (11:33) outlook, with strong growth in orders, sales, segment operating income, and adjusted earnings per share.

Segment operating margin, excluding a property gain in the second quarter of last year, was unchanged at 10.6%. As Chris said, we also increased our R&D spending, and that was by $19 million quarter-over-quarter to fuel future growth. And that higher R&D lowered second quarter margin by 70 basis points.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.47 and it increased 20% excluding the $42 million property gain in the 2017 second quarter. Adjusted EPS excludes the debt retirement charges of $0.45 and a gain of $0.31 on the sale of the Crestview and TCS businesses, which we sold with Vertex. These two items were not contemplated in our prior-year 2018 guidance.

Second quarter sales increased 8% to $2.6 billion, with strong organic growth of 7.5%, driven by 10% growth in our U.S. Department of Defense business. Sales growth was strong at Sensors, Aerospace, and Electronics, with each growing 22%, 9%, and 6%, respectively. At Communications, sales were about flat.

Second quarter operating margin was 10.6% and lower than the 11% we expected because Communication Systems margin lagged again at 8.1%. I'll explain the softer Communication Systems margin when I review the 2018 guidance update in a few moments. And I'll tell you that despite those softer margins, we have maintained our 2018 consolidated margin guidance of 11.2%.

Segment margins for Electronics, Aerospace, and Sensors were in line or better than our full-year estimates. Sensor Systems margin declined 180 basis points to 11.3%, as expected, primarily due to higher R&D spending, which we planned for and that was $17 million. In fact, we accelerated R&D spending in the second quarter to take advantage of certain new business opportunities in that segment. Free cash flow was $165 million for the second quarter.

And now moving to our 2018 guidance update, we increased adjusted EPS by $0.40, or 4% at the midpoint, to $9.90 due to higher sales and operating income as well as lower interest expense and taxes. Excluding the 2017 tax reform onetime gain of $0.99, EPS will grow 17% compared to last year. We increased our sales guidance midpoint by $150 million to $10.1 billion, and we expect sales to grow 6% over 2017.

We continue to expect total segment operating margin of 11.2% for 2018, and that will expand 40 basis points over 2017, and combined with our sales growth, we expect segment operating income to increase 10% year-over-year. We revised our 2018 segment margin guidance midpoints to 14% for Electronics, which is up 30 basis points; 12.5% for Sensors, up 70 basis points; 8% for Aerospace, which is up 10 basis points; and 10% for Communications, which is down 100 basis points.

We reduced margin guidance for Communication Systems for two items. First, production orders for Broadband Communications have remained sluggish, causing us to lower those sales for 2018. Second, at the traveling wave tube businesses and Space & Power sector, while we completed the consolidation of those businesses in April, their return to normal manufacturing productivity and yields is happening at a slower pace than we planned.

Below the operating income line, we lowered interest expense for the savings from our recent debt refinancing and we also lowered the estimated tax rate. We increased estimated free cash flow for the year to $915 million. Regarding capital allocation, Chris covered the recent acquisitions and share repurchase activity, so I'll add that with respect to share repurchases since our year-to-date July, repurchases are $321 million, which is above our previous plan of $300 million. We could repurchase up to $400 million for this year, depending on acquisition activity and there are a few other deals that we're presently looking at.

Additionally, we completed the sale of the Vertex businesses on June 29th and the final net proceeds after paying taxes on the gain of that sale should be about $430 million. Also, with respect to our recent debt refinancings, they'll reduce our annual interest expense by $15 million. We incurred $69 million of debt retirement charges, totaling $0.66 per share. And since the debt retirements straddled June and July, $48 million of those charges were recorded at the second quarter and the remaining $21 million will be recorded in the third quarter.

Taking a quick look at our third quarter, we expect sales of at least $2.5 billion, operating margin of about 11%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.40 which excludes the third quarter debt retirement charge of $0.20.

Finally, to conclude my financial review, we had very solid orders, sales, and EPS growth in the second quarter. We're investing more in R&D. We raised guidance for the full year. We are allocating capital to grow and to increase shareholder value. And we have ample resources and liquidity to support our growth strategy.

Thank you and we'll now begin the Q&A.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey. Good afternoon, guys. So Chris, I just want to ask a question maybe on the commercial side of the house. If you could walk through a little bit how that's going for you? And in particular in the training business, for this past year, you've had some good success selling flight training equipment, and there's been a lot of press lately about the pilot shortage and so on and so forth. So, kind of what's your outlook for that business, and where could you take the commercial business?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, Ron. As you know, I'm pretty excited about our commercial pilot training program. We've made a couple of acquisitions in the last few years to really provide, I think, the only company with a full solution set. We have the cadet training program where we bring in 1,600 cadets a year for about an 18-month program where they come in having never flown an airplane and leaving flying for a commercial airline. We have the simulators that we sell.

But we're seeing more and more with the airlines the desire for them to outsource and use our school houses, if you will. And I announced at the Farnborough Airshow, our $100 million investment in Gatwick where we're going to have the ability to run 24/7 eight full flight simulators adjoined to the property where we'll be able to also build that.

So we're quite optimistic. There's clearly a shortage, at least 30,000 pilots per year by all forecast, and that's driven both from retirements and the increase in aircraft. So I'll turn it over to Ralph to give you some numbers that we're looking at, but we're very excited about what we've done and we also have consolidated all those aviation capabilities with a one-stop shopping. So, ralph do you want to...

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure. I'll just add that our Commercial Training Solution business is performing very well, it's growing, and this year we expect that its sales will be about $425 million and that's with organic growth of about 13%. So, we continue to expect this is going to be a fast-growing business for the company.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

And some are related to that business, I guess you could call commercial is our Security & Detection business, the airport security. And of course we're seeing more airports, more security threat, and more desires for better capabilities. So the acquisitions we've made in the last couple of years whether it was Implant or MacH, again, being integrated we're seeing growth there and the demand is high. So, very excited about the commercial business. And I think one of the few AMD companies that have the mix of the defense with security and the commercial pilot in a one-stop shopping.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yes. And if I could follow up on that, are you considering – Boeing has talked about trying to grow more in pilot training, that sort of thing. Would you guys consider teaming up with one of the big OEs? And then, finally, just a market share question; when you think about the big players in the market today, (21:48) CAE and FlightSafety, what do you think about how much market share you could actually be, and what's the market share goal, I suppose?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. I mean we were open to all sorts of business relations. Sometimes we prime, sometimes we sell, sometimes we're in joint ventures. So, I'll say everything is on the table. CAE is number one. We compete with them. Although few weeks ago Mark Parent and I had a call and we agreed to team on an opportunity. So, maybe somewhat unusual, but we are going to go after a commercial airline together because our combined capabilities is what the customer needed.

I think that FlightSafety is being more general aviation and not really in the same market as we are, although maybe we compete on the military side. So, there's more than enough players. I think there's seven or eight that are somewhat well-recognized. Our goal is to be number one or two in every market that we mark in, and we're going to aggressively grow organically, make acquisitions, partner and team. And I think a lot of the airlines that we had discussions with maybe interested in just unloading their assets, their simulators, and the responsibilities to a company like L3 and we may be in position to take those over. So, we're going to go very aggressive, and highly confident we'll be quite successful.

Ronald J. Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thank you very much.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thank you, Ron.

Carter Copeland - Melius Research LLC

Good morning, gentlemen.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning, Carter. How are you doing?

Carter Copeland - Melius Research LLC

I'm good Chris. Yourself?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

I'm doing well. How's your new business working out?

Carter Copeland - Melius Research LLC

Hopefully as good as yours. So, I wanted to ask, you've got a lot of simultaneous efforts going on across the company. You talked about a couple more this morning. Just wondering, you're seeing that bear fruit at the margin line, in some places, but not in others. Clearly Comm Systems, the market's not I think participating the same way. But as you think about your efforts to-date and then what you sort of laid out for the remainder of the year the realignment and whatnot, as we roll forward to next year what do you think that means in terms of translation to the margin line? I mean, how should we think about this impacting the level of profitability?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. Great question. We do definitely have a lot going on simultaneously. And just to refresh everyone's memory, we're working on the integration to be more lean and that will ultimately result in, I believe, reduced costs and increased margins. We're growing organically as you've seen, and of course we're primarily deploying our capital for acquisitions. So I'm highly confident that the team and myself are up to the challenge to do all three. We'll be bringing on a Chief Transformation Officer just to make sure that we do this in a coordinated manner.

There's a lot of things that are working well at L3, and clearly you don't want to break things that are working well but you want to make everything better. But to answer your question I think Ralph has historically said that our target was 12% margin in 2020. And after looking through things over the last few weeks in some of the great progress we've made, I'm willing to say that we're going to get the 12% margins in 2019 on a consolidated basis, one year earlier, but I'll ask my CFO if he's going to back me up on that one. Ralph?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

I agree. And you can be certain that Chris and I spent a lot of time reviewing and discussing this to make sure that we're on the same page, so.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good answer.

Carter Copeland - Melius Research LLC

I don't think you had another choice, Ralph.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Well. If you recall what we said that once we get the margin into 12%, we're going to try and do better than that and we'll talk about what we can do after that. So, I think a key takeaway is that we're seeing 12% for 2019 and that we're going to do better than that in 2020. And Chris talked about the primary levers as to how to get to 12% next year.

Carter Copeland - Melius Research LLC

Yeah. And, Chris, just as a follow-up; when you think about the balance between growth and margin and pulling forward that 12% by a year, does that come at the expense of growth in any way, or does that still give you the full ability to go tackle all the stuff you want to go get?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Absolutely. It is not at the – we're not going to sacrifice growth for the sake of margin, and I think I've been pretty clear starting last year really focusing on the integration story and the progress we've made. And then with the defense budget improving, I did add the growth side, and that's why our theme is integration and growth. I get it, two things at once. I think the perfect example this quarter with Sensors in particular but the corporation in total we accelerated our R&D and I think it was about $17 million in Sensors. Again they grew 22%.

And I'll say what I've said every quarter, I have absolutely no problem spending money in the near-term, whether it's R&D, whether it's severance, whether it's restructuring, taking charges, spending the money for the long-term growth of this company and understanding the complications of doing that, I think we balanced it pretty well.

And the more you grow, the more volume we have in theory, the higher your margins get to absorb a lot of your fixed costs. So, we've got a pretty sophisticated model we look at. We're highly confident in the 12% in 2019, and we plan to grow organically and inorganically, and that's only going to make it easier and a lot more fun.

Carter Copeland - Melius Research LLC

Awesome. Thanks, guys.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

All right. Thanks, Carter.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, good morning.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning, Rob.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

A question for each of you. I'll start with Ralph. Ralph, on the seasonality of the business from a free cash flow perspective, you're back-end weighted maybe a little bit more so than usual. So, was wondering if you walk through some of the moving pieces there, working capital or what have you. And then, Chris, on the Army – I thought we go to the Army for a minute – there's a nice increase in ground combat vehicle procurement funding, it's up to $6 billion a year. I wanted to ask you what your positioning is on things such as Abrams, Bradley, AMPV, and how you think about growth to the extent that you've got some decent chipsets there?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. Go ahead, Ralph.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure. So, regarding the seasonality of our free cash flow; historically, the second half has been higher in terms of free cash flow, particularly the fourth quarter, and that is going to continue what's happening again this year. And I'll also add that when you look at the businesses that we divested over the last couple of years which are all service oriented, their cash flow cadence is more even or straight line, whereas the seasonality is more pronounced in the hardware businesses and those are the ones that remain at L3.

With respect to the second quarter itself, we did have some rather meaningful sales happen toward the end of June. For example, in Aerospace Systems, we have taken a conservative position with the EC-37B or Compass Call recap, and we ended up booking the second aircraft procurement and taking it to sales toward the end of that month. So, it's about $40 million of sitting in receivables just from that item. And then we also had some very large shipments of night vision equipment into the Middle East toward the end of June and that accounts for another $15 million to $20 million of bills and working capital that's going to liquidate or be collected in the second half of this year.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

And, Rob, relative to the Army, rather exciting – I don't want to go back on the night vision goggles, but I think an interesting question that we get a lot is, the new leadership in the Pentagon is talking about the rapid acquisition and moving quickly. And again, I think some early meetings in the Pentagon and commitment by the Army and us to move quickly on these night vision goggles and get things under contract is rather exciting. We've had similar meetings with the leadership of the other services. So I think L3 is uniquely positioned to try to keep up and move quickly with our customers and they're actually doing what they're saying which I think it's quite exciting.

On the ground combat vehicles within our Electronics segment, we do have combat propulsion systems up in Michigan. They do a lot with the engines here in the U.S. and internationally, and that business has been growing. So, I think we have a play there that we're working on. And of course, the Sensors on various vehicles we're working with and looking for opportunities to have our Sensors including some of the WESCAM balls, who's historically been airborne platforms we've invested some R&D to have those not only be Maritime, but ground vehicle as well. So it's an opportunity we're looking at and seeing how we can get more out of the pie.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, Chris, is there a way to ballpark what are chipset value across ground combat vehicles?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. Probably not at this time. We've got a strategic review coming up in September where we're going to look, again, if all the capability – not dissimilar to what we did on the Canadian Surface Combatants and the SEA 1180 and SEA 5000 in Australia taking these different capabilities coming up with a single offering and moving them forward, but we should have an answer in October and get you better intel on that. But it's clearly a growth opportunity where I think we could do more.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

David Strauss - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning.

David Strauss - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Chris, since you were willing to talk about 2019 margins, thought I would ask top line. So, last call you were willing to endorse the idea that growth would accelerate in 2019 from a top line perspective. Obviously, you've got a higher base now in 2018 at growing 6% or so. Do you still think as you look at 2019 today that the growth rate accelerates off of what you're seeing in 2018?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yes. Sounds like I'm slowly going to be giving 2019 guidance six months before I plan, but we definitely see top line organic growth for 2019 consistent with what we said previously. We're going through our planning process and have to fold in the acquisitions that we've made and such. But I think we said mid-single digit growth last time or something like 5%. I'm willing to maintain that. And, Ralph, we're still a month or two away for rolling everything up. I don't know if you want to supplement or add to that, but I think we'll stick with what we said.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

I think you covered it all, Chris.

David Strauss - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then on the margin side, restructuring this year, what does that look like in terms of the spend there? I know you had talked potentially about taking additional restructuring specifically at Aerospace and now you're talking about maybe consolidating from four to three businesses. What do you think in terms of I guess growth in net restructuring this year and then how does that look in 2019?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

So the gross restructuring and integration spending for this year is – will be somewhere between $30 million and $35 million. And I previously commented that we expect that we'll get about $15 million in savings this year from those activities. That's still on track although it's more second half loaded especially in Communication Systems segment.

And we do expect that from the current restructuring and integration activity, there will be incremental savings that we'll realize next year. And I previously said that, that would be about $15 million. So, I'll say that again, repeat that $15 million number. And we will definitely have – also have more restructuring expenses next year, because we're in the midst of a multi-year process to fully integrate the businesses.

That said, the gross restructuring spending next year should be less than what it is this year. And with respect with the realignment evaluation that Chris talked about going from four to three segments, we'll talk more about that and what it entails with respect to restructuring on the next earnings conference call after we announce it and finalize it.

David Strauss - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And that restructuring spend, Ralph, is incorporated in the 12% margins next year?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yes.

David Strauss - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey. Good morning, everybody.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning, Noah.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Ralph, wanted to understand moving pieces in CS...

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

...where I think last quarter with the unmanned systems for Broadband, I think you called that out last quarter. And I thought I remembered you saying that you expected to have orders in the back half of 2018 that became revenue in 2019. So, a little surprised to see a non-insignificant revenue forecast reduction because it didn't sound like you're really expecting that to pick up. So, if you could walk me through that and I don't know if it's possible to size that business, so we could sort of understand where it's gone this year versus last. And then in the margin in that segment, I mean, obviously the margin in the back half need to pick up significantly to get into the range for the year if you can sort of walk me through how that happens.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure. So, with respect to top line, I explained, we lowered the estimated sales by $100 million for the year and that is in the Broadband Communications sector. On the last earnings conference call where I talked about where sales were trending by segment, I did explain that we were trending to a low end of sales for Communication Systems segment.

I also had explained that the pick-up in sales that we were anticipating was contingent on booking certain orders later on in the year. So, I said today that the production order volume has remained sluggish. And as Chris explained, we are seeing some nice wins which is mostly development work for next-gen communication type work. So the business in Broadband Communications is transitioning for a more development cost type work versus fixed price reduction work and that definitely weighs on the operating margins.

So with respect to the reduction in the Comm Systems margins of 100 basis points this year, I said that the main item or the first item was that lower sales volume. In Broadband Communication Systems, that's probably two-thirds of the reduction in operating income and margin in that segment guidance, and that's a business that will be about $1.2 billion sales this year. So those sales have been declining about 8% year-over-year.

The other item impacting the margins is the traveling wave tube, or TWT, businesses. And you recall that those are two businesses that we consolidated over the last year-and-a-half plus. We completed the consolidation in April and I said that we're not yet experiencing what we would consider to be normal manufacturing yields and productivity on those traveling wave tubes. We're going to get there beginning in the second half of this year, and we started to see some improvement in June.

I'll also tell you that in terms of manufacturing complexity, traveling wave tubes is among the most complex type of manufacturing that we do. It entails a lot of calibration and tuning activity, and those skill sets we had to rebuild with new employees and training those employees. So, take us a little longer than we thought to get there on the operating margins.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah, Noah. Go ahead.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

That's what's happening with the sales and the margins.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

I'll just chime in. Again, my passion for leadership and talent and we have a new leader running Comm segment, Andy took over in January. But when I look at just the larger entities under there we have a new leader and new President of Comms West and a new President at Comms East both outside hires with great experience. Narda-MITEQ, we had an internal promotion, Lori Eckles (41:07) one of our top stars out of Salt Lake City.

So, four new leaders with fresh ideas and willing to make changes I think is going to make a huge difference, challenge the status quo, and take us to the next level. So I'm pretty pleased with that. And also we'll be at the next level consolidating from three sectors to two within the Communication segment. So, all these things will contribute to more efficiency, a better focus, and hopefully better financial results.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Appreciate that. If I could then just ask about cash and its deployment. Ralph, with the sale of Vertex, is it the case that the proceeds go into investing, where any tax payment goes in the cash from ops, if you could walk me through that? And then in terms of deployment, I guess, I'm a little surprised to hear the discussion of share repurchase moving to only $400 million from $300 million just if I plug that in with your free cash and the other pieces of cash, it looks like you built a decent amount of cash. I guess M&A is maybe the plug in that, but any other moving pieces I'm missing on cash flow statement there?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

No. So, on your first question with respect to the net proceeds from divesting Vertex; so the gross proceeds, if you will, which is the proceeds before taxes those get classified on the cash flow statement as an investing activity. Whereas the income tax payments on that gain most of it will go through cash flow from discontinued operations. The large part of the gain was on the Vertex element versus Crestview and TCS, and those are two businesses that go through continuing operations this year.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

So that's not in cash from ops?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Correct.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And then on the buyback?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Well on the buyback I said that we already – year-to-date we've already exceeded our previous plan of $300 million of share repurchases and that could go $400 million depending on the M&A activity. Clearly, we have the ability to deploy a lot more capital and cash flow...

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That's right.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

...and even after we pay for the recently announced acquisition of Trenchant – that's the renamed business – that's going to close sometime in the second half. We expect that we're going to end the year with over $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet after paying our dividend and after doing our share repurchases. So we have plenty of resources, plenty of...

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I guess why would you build a cash balance at the current leverage level versus buying the stock?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. I think hopefully we've proven in the last year or so that we try to be opportunistic. I frontloaded the – between frontloading or backloading the share repo, the stock was weak in my opinion earlier in the year so we frontloaded the repos. I answered lots of questions as to why we didn't make an acquisition for the first five months because there were no good deals that made sense, and then in 30 days you get four.

So, I didn't want to say that we set $300 million, we met $300 million, we're done; we threw another $100 million on the table, and kind of go month to month I can assure you the team meets regularly and evaluate the market and the opportunities. I think we have another acquisition hopefully in the next 30 days that we'll announce, and we got a lot going on and we monitor it. I'm surprised that we ended the year with $1 billion cash balance, but – and at this point this is what we're willing to say.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I see.

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Also I would just explain what the cash balance could be. (45:39) that's what it's going to be. Historically, L3 has never stockpiled cash because it's not a good use of cash and it's going to be subject to the deal flow as to how we deploy that cash flow.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. That helps me better understand. Thank you.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thank you.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Good morning.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Chris, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about just the changes you're looking to make at the company it seems like will require a bigger corporate structure to kind of manage what has been historically a very decentralized company. And just sort of how far along the way you are in terms of having the pieces in place that you need to do that?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. Great question. Yeah, I'm not really looking to build a large corporate staff. I look at everything in totality. So, we may have had 10 people in IT and corporate and 700 people in the field, I just look at as the total L3 at 710 people and can we get better systems, better processes, better security and have less than 710 people in that hypothetical example. And I really don't get caught up as to whether they're in a shared service cost (47:07) pool or corporate pool or 70 different divisional pools.

The goal is to optimize the business, make us even more agile, more lean, and more responsive to our customers. And the geography of where the people reside and where they're charged, I think the entire team gets it, it really doesn't matter. So, other than maybe bringing on a Chief Transformation Officer to coordinate and orchestrate all these moving parts that we keep what's working and budgets, the costs of some of these things, the recovery, the business case over the two- to three-year period that it's going to take is kind of the goal.

So I would not anticipate a significant change in head count at corporate but I'm looking at things in totality for all of L3. And I could envision another 400, 500 layoffs by the end of the calendar year as we continue to optimize the business in the months ahead.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And maybe as a follow-up, what are the things that – are there things at this point the things that you're seeing and that you're looking for to get a sense that the DoD or your main customer is kind of doing things differently and following through on some of the rhetoric that we're hearing about trying to buy things quicker and in a more cost-effective way?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. I think that night vision goggle example is a perfect case. I mean that, again, $391 million for 10,000. The opportunity for 100,000, you can do the math, those need to be completed over the next years, the three phases or whatever the Army wants to do. You can get some pretty big numbers with billions in them, and they backed it up. I've personally been in the building as well as our executive leaders and we're responsive, we're committed. I think these guys are doing a great job and they need people like us that can align and prove that these types of things could be done.

So, it's supplying in the international market as well, so we'll have some things hopefully to announce in the months ahead. And I think there's just good synergy and good relation. And like I said in my opening comments, I believe the customers are underserved when it comes to having companies but that can be quick and agile and affordable and that's been our theme from day one. It takes time and I think it's gaining some momentum, so that's what we're doing.

Seth M. Seifman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much.

Jon Raviv - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, thanks so much. I was wondering if you can talk a little bit about the longevity of the investment plans at Sensor Systems and to what extent could you see plans at Sensors or other plans (50:12) other segments pick up just in light of the fact Sensor growth is clearly benefiting? Yeah. That'll be great. Thank you.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah, no, that's a great question. I mean the desire for at least the military customers to have situational awareness and – is critical to the national defense strategy. So, it's not surprising that these capabilities are in high demand. We've been investing on several fronts to move these products forward both on less power, less weight, and better capability. And L3, I understand it's hard to think about just having one franchise program that we could put on the cover of our annual report, but I think our ISR capabilities are the best in the world. And when I look at the capabilities we have at Aerospace or the enabling technologies within Sensors and Communications, it's how do we put these things better together to go-to-market.

So, we just met earlier this week to review the R& D plan for Sensors and the corporation, and I expect it to maintain the current pace. And when we can get these type of quick results it's a no-brainer. I think in the Electronics we're doing a fair amount in the classified arena. And also on the commercial side, we're going to try to grow or double the commercial aviation new business that we set up which includes the avionics and the training. We've been investing in new simulators, as you know. And the Security & Detection one of my favorite products, the ClearScan detector is starting to get traction in Europe. Hopefully, it will get traction in the U.S. And as we all travel to airports hopefully you'll see more L3 systems in these airports to get you through your flights quicker and safer than before.

Jon Raviv - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. And just a quick follow-up on M&A. How are you thinking about accretion on your M&A strategy? Sounds like you've got some attractive multiples on the one you disclosed just now. And similarly, also bite-sized, you seem to be getting more of the bolt-on thus far, any updated perspective on what's affordable or doable from a size perspective?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. No, thanks for that, Jon. I mean, we do monitor these acquisitions. A couple of weeks ago we were looking at the 2016 acquisitions and they're effectively a little over 9x EBITDA multiple this year relative to what we paid for in 2016. The 2017 itself is still too early to evaluate. We did get some good interesting acquisitions this quarter. And again a lot of these are built on relationships. I think at least three to four we've known the companies and the owners for years and we've worked with them supported them. And at the right time, we entered these deals. So we try not to get into these auctions and bidding wars. I mean, obviously we work with the bankers on an as needed basis.

But a lot of these as we talked about want to be part of L3. We have success stories they come in, they meet other entrepreneurs that we've acquired that are still with us. And it's that same theme that we've talked about for years is that it's the balance of maintaining that entrepreneurial spirit with the scale of a major corporation, and that's our secret sauce. I think we're doing that well. Consolidation of a division in no way impacts that, and we said we'd do easily we could do up to $1 billion a year in M&A and still keep our investment ratings – investment credit ratings. So, there's no walking back from there and there's really no limitation on the size.

We take what's available. I'd said before I'd rather do two at $500 million, but if they're not out there we'll continue to do the $69 million ones, the $200 million ones, and whatever's available. So, we've got a great process, a good pipeline, and like I said, I think we'll announce another one probably within a month maybe in the $100 million range and we've got a couple others we're looking at. And some will close and some won't, but clearly, accretive deals is our preference unless it's technology buy that accelerates our R&D effort for the long-term. So, I hope that helps, Jon.

Jon Raviv - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Very much. Thank you.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thank you.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yes. Hey, Chris. Now, that you're in the process of becoming Silicon Valley East maybe update us on your R&D spending, specifically new initiatives like this night vision program. Looks like that's a pretty major opportunity you'd like to spend some dough. So, where are you spending the dough and how much, and what are the key things we should look for?

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. That's a great question. And maybe a little early to declare ourselves the Silicon Valley of the East here in Manhattan, but I like it. We'll work that into our branding and marketing. We're all sitting around in jeans and T-shirts today so maybe we are making progress after all. We historically had 3% of our revenue in R&D. I think we've taken it up a notch. Again, we're doing a better job aligning with where customers are spending their money. They've laid out a national security and a National Defense Strategy, which is helpful.

And again, the situational awareness, whether it's on the ISR front and the movement to business jets, where we invested and miniaturizing some of our capabilities. It's all about (56:40) speed-to-market, interconnectivity. The Comm segment which we talked about a little bit none of us are happy where we are, but one of the top priorities around the world is the connectivity. There's fourth-gen and fifth-gen aircraft and like I said before, they need to be able to communicate and pass data in a contested environment, it's well-document that that is lagging, and we'll continue to invest in those capabilities, and I'm excited about the opportunity to get those requirements into the procurement process.

So we're doing a couple of things differently. We have these Innovation Sprints. I think last I've look, we're up to 35 so far this year where we have week, and we put people together and try to solve a problem in a week. And we're getting more bang for the buck spending less R&D by setting these targets and goals. And you can learn a lot in a week if you get 5, 7 (57:44) 10 men and women in a room with a set problem, set budget, and it's been pretty exciting. So autonomy is big. Secured comms is big. What we've been doing in UUVs, maybe UAVs, supporting small flat payloads, those types of things is where we're spending our money.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Co. LLC

Terrific. One last one. So you have a number of changes in your revenues for this year. Could you just give us some preliminary color on which of your businesses are expected to grow as fast as next year just sort of rough color.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah, I'll let Ralph look and see the expectations. At my level is that we're number one or two in every business that we're in. We will have a realignment coming up and we've been doing some consolidations, but maybe at a segment or sector level, Ralph, do you have any favorites you want to highlight?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sure. So we expect that all of our segments will grow next year and that Sensors will likely continue to have the fastest growth rate. Another positive item is that we're going to be growing again in Aerospace Systems, which is a welcomed (59:09) this year. And across the sectors, generally speaking, they're all going to continue to grow. And Chris commented earlier on a response to a question on the – some of the commercial businesses. So generally speaking, all the businesses are performing well to grow next year.

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. We have probably time for one last question.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good morning and thank you for squeezing me in. Chris, I guess, one follow up to Cai's last question, can you – or your comments. Can you talk about what's the right structure for the businesses in terms of scale? Is it a $500 million business unit within the sub-segments? And then, separately, if you can comment on upcoming awards and what we should be paying attention to for the rest of the year.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. Well, thanks, Sheila. And good seeing you at the airshow, I hope you had a good time there.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. I was one of the 1,000 people that went through the chalet, so you can count me in, in that number.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Absolutely. Thanks for visiting us. On the scale, it's a great question. We have about $10 billion revenue top line company right now. Aspirationally, we want to get larger. But historically, a few years ago we thought the minimum is closer to $200 million, but that was really as we looked at how to start combining the divisions. Clearly, in this industry a little larger is better. So the $500 million number doesn't strike me as being unreasonable. You get the scale to optimize the systems. But again, as we're looking these things more from a top-down than a bottoms-up perspective, it's really the production, the manufacturing, the innovation that needs to reside in the divisions and sectors. So, I think $500 million is a good number.

As far as upcoming awards, Ralph, trying to think which one we highlight. C-130 AMP is a big one, but that's probably late fourth quarter, early 2019. I mean, we literally have hundreds of programs. I'm not sure if there's anything that's going to move the needle up or down significantly. F-16 trainer recompete. We have some international things. As you know I've been traveling a lot. I think Singapore has a couple of significant awards they hope to be announcing that we're participating in, and a couple of things over in the UAE. Is there anything you want to throw in there?

Ralph G. D'Ambrosio - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Just underscore that the diversity that we have in the portfolio in terms of a large number of not individually meaningful programs, so good diversity in the sales and orders.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Yeah. We just put in a CRM system a few months ago that I occasionally like to look at and the numbers are – I know it's just a pipeline, but there are some pretty big numbers and lots and lots of opportunities. But we probably average $50 million to $100 million each and go on and on. So, we're optimistic about the book-to-bill going forward and the growth rate, but probably the few we mentioned would be the big needle-movers you might see.

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Any other follow-ups, Sheila?

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC

No. All good. Thank you very much.

Christopher Eugene Kubasik - L3 Technologies, Inc.

Okay. Well, thank you and thank you all for joining the call. And we look forward to speaking to you again in October. And hopefully everybody has a nice summer and enjoy some time off. Thank you very much.

