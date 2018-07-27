GAIN Capital Holdings Inc's (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you to everyone for joining us for our second quarter 2018 earnings call. Speaking today will be GAIN Capital's CEO, Glenn Stevens; and CFO, Nigel Rose. Today's commentary will be accompanied by our earnings slide deck, which can be accessed via webcast on our IR website now or at a later time. Following their remarks, we will open the call to questions.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding our expectations for future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially. I refer you to the company’s Investor Relations website to access the press release and the filings with the SEC for discussions of those risks.

In addition, statements during this call, including statements related to market conditions, changes in regulation, operating performance, and financial performance are based on management’s views as of today. And it is anticipated that future developments may cause these views to change. Please consider the information presented in this slide. The company may, at some point, elect to update the forward-looking statements made today, but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Thanks, Lauren. And thanks to all of you for joining us today. During this last quarter we announced and completed the sale of our institutional business GTX to Deutsche Börse Grou and reaffirmed our commitment to investment in our core retail FX trading business. The sale of GTX has positioned us to invest in our organic growth opportunities, return capital to shareholders and consider a wider set of M&A opportunities. Today I will walk through a review of the financial and operational highlights for the quarter, our progress against our strategic priorities and regulatory update.

I will then turn the call over to Nigel for more in depth review of our financial results and business metrics. For Q2, net revenue for our continuing operations decreased 7% year-over-year to $84.2 million as compared to $90.6 million in Q2 of 2017. However, looking at the first half of the year net revenue for our continuing operations increased 29% year-over-year to $182.5 million as compared to $141.8 million in the first half of 2017. Q2, 2018 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $19 million which resulted in a margin of 23%. For the first six months of this year adjusted EBITDA $50.8 million improved over the first six months of last year, which was $11 million.

As we move into the second half of 2018, we continue to focus on three strategic priorities. One; driving organic growth. Two; creating greater operational efficiencies and three; reducing revenue volatility. In addition, we’re further investing in our data analytics capabilities to power all three of these pillars which are aimed to drive top line growth, improve our bottom line results and ultimately result in increased shareholder value.

For delivering organic growth, we’re focused on leveraging our brand assets and broad global footprint, significantly increasing our marketing spend to drive growth in our direct client business, enhancing our suite of products and services and optimizing client onboarding to increase customer conversions. We’re also working to achieve greater operational excellence by increasing automation and reducing service costs, rationalizing and refocusing our brands and streamlining our technology platforms using global instead of regional applications.

Our final pillar is reducing the variability of our revenue from period-to-period with the goal of stabilizing earnings. Using our expanded AI capabilities to increase the correlation between our volumes and our revenues. Taking a closer look at our organic initiatives, we’re focused on growing our direct client accounts which will lead to higher value per client. Given our more efficient marketing efforts as compared to indirect client acquisition. On a year-over-year basis, we’re seeing the benefit of this focus with direct new accounts up 8%. On a sequential basis, we saw a short-term dips in new accounts as the GVIX was down 20% quarter-over-quarter and also we didn’t see the added benefit previously experienced from the crypto currency demand that we saw in the latter part Q4 and the early part of Q1.

Moving forward, we continue to see value in pursuing our direct business and we see plenty of room to grow even further through our marketing initiatives. Over the last several months, we’ve completed a deep dive in our marketing ROI and have identified the opportunities to efficiently increase marketing spend across all of our regional markets. Our marketing spend is highly efficient at current levels. With a typical payback period of only three to six months and an internal rate of return of over 400% in all markets based on the three-year Customer Lifetime Value or LTV.

We’ve identified several opportunities to increase marketing spend across the majority of our markets by leveraging our investments in customer segmentation and LTV modeling, by spending more money on marketing technology and analytics. By enhancing our global affiliate program and by hiring digital marketing talent. These investments to-date have improved our media targeting capabilities expanding our available marketing channels and enabling the automation of prospect nurturing and early identification of high value clients. We’ve also put real-time tracking and reporting in place to support rapid optimization as well as ongoing ROI measurement.

We’ve established marketing ROI targets based on a three-year LTV and our analysis shows that long tail of customer activity continues well beyond three years that provides further revenue upside over the long term. Given this increased focus on marketing, we expect to spend approximately $18 million during the second half of 2018 or an increase of approximately 50% compared to the $12.4 million we spent in the first half of this year. The goal of this increased investment is driving material improvement in new accounts during the second half of 2018 and on into 2019. Well also increasing awareness and building the foundation for additional customer acquisitions in the future.

In addition our optimization efforts will help them prove conversion rates of applicants which will also help monetize these increases in spend in 2019 and beyond. As mentioned in my opening remarks, we see a big opportunity to continue to focus our resources on growing our retail business. We’re working to foster growth by continuing to invest in new products and innovation to enhance our customer experience and drive new client acquisition. During the first half of the year, we executed on several relevant initiatives including the introduction of new web-based trading platform in the UK which will officially go live in August. The launch of new versions of our mobile apps which represent about 60% of our customer volume and we expanded our crypto currency offering by adding crypto versus non-dollar currency pairs and all of which are now available to our partners as well.

Looking ahead we have an exciting path forward with a plan to launch M25 [ph] which is a popular trading platform in the Asia Pac markets. We also continue to enhance our global service for high value clients including a premium account package and a bespoke [ph] professional client offering for UK and EU customers and to launch of our direct market access initiative, which includes agency execution for high volume FX traders which is scheduled to launch in the US market first in Q3.

Last quarter we began implementing our new AI driven hedging model, which aims to reduce the variability in our RPM. The new model uses automation, improved price discovery and smart order routing. With the goal of decreasing trading costs associated with hedging our exposure. We’re very pleased with results we’ve seen during Phase 1. These results include an increasing correlation between revenue and volume. Our reduction of the standard deviation of our daily P&L by 11% and an improvement in the sharp ratio of our results by 20% during Q2 compared to the trailing 12-month period.

As you can see from the chart, we’ve seen a continued reduction in the variability of our RPM. And Q2 was an example as RPM came in at $106 in line with the prior quarter. To-date we’ve rolled out the AI model to our FX asset class, but next steps include applying at across all the other asset classes that we offer our customers. This is a multi-phase initiative and will extend throughout the remainder of this year and into next. During the quarter we announced and completed the sale of our GTX business. With the official sale closing on June 29. GAIN intends to use the approximately $85 million of net proceeds in invest in organic growth, increase our share repurchase program and maintain additional flexibility for liquidity and the consideration of M&A opportunities.

Before I turn the call over to Nigel for a deeper review of our second quarter results. I would like to provide an update on a regulatory environment. During Q1, ESMA and the FCA announced regulatory changes in the provision of CFDs, which will apply to retail clients in the UK and EU and will go into effect on August 1.

As discussed on previous calls, clients classified as professional will not be subject to the new leverage rules. Consistent with our previous guidance, we expect this to have an immaterial impact on our business. However as a result of the new leverage restrictions under the ESMA-FCA rules, we will be temporarily withdrawing GetGo from the UK-EU market so we can reposition that offering appropriately. However it’s important to highlight that as planned GetGo will be launched in other jurisdiction including Australia and we will leverage that apps underlying technology to enhance our core trading platforms by integrating GetGo’s signals offering and the experience that it offers into our existing services.

In addition the new ESMA regulations are expected to decrease the number of providers operating in the UK and EU. And given our strong brands, we’re confident we’re well positioned to increase our market share. It’s been a busy six months. We’ve pivoted to focus even more on direct clients. Which has created a foundation for us to ramp up our marketing efforts? We implemented AI hedging which is reducing variability in our RPM and we completed this successful sale of our GTX business which has monetized our value creation in that business unit and improved our financial flexibility and through prudent capital allocation will help us return more value to our shareholders.

Thanks Glenn. With the sign of our GTX business at the end of the quarter consistent with accounting standards for Q2 and going forwards we’re representing our results split between continuing operations which reflects retail and features and discontinued operations representing the GTX business that we sold. The income statement in our 10-Q will reflect the continuing operations with the net income on loss from discontinued operations [indiscernible] single line item at the bottom of the income statement.

Our segment footnote will no longer include GTX and in state this will be reflected within a new footnote for discontinued operations. During the second quarter 2018 net revenue from continuing operations decreased 7% year-over-year to $84.2 million as compared to $90.6 million in Q2, 2017. Q2, 2018 GAAP net income from continuing operations was $6.8 million and adjusted net income was $4.4 million. This resulted in Q, GAAP EPS of $1.47 as compared to $0.31 in Q2, 2017 driven by the gain on the sale of GTX.

Whilst cash net proceeds were $85 million as Glenn described due to the write-down of certain assets as part of the sale including goodwill and intangibles. The net gain from an income statement perspective was approximately $70 million. Adjusted EPS for continuing operations was $0.10 compared to $0.24 in Q2, 2017. Whilst for the combined business it was $0.12 compared to $0.25 in the prior year. Q2, 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $19 million as compared to $25.7 million in Q2, 2017 whilst for the half year it was $50.8 million versus $11 million for the first half of 2017.

In terms of our operating cost on past calls we’ve used the term fixed costs which encompassed employee compensation, trading, coms [ph] and tech and G&A cost. Recognizing that within those categories there is an element of variable cost such as commission, bonuses, clearing fees etc. going forward our intention is to refer to these as overhead costs with reference for both variable and fixed components on these line items. At the start of the year, we guided to a range of $195 million to $205 million.

In our first quarter earnings we recognized the overheads were trending towards top of that range driven by the improved financial performance and the impact that had on the variable component of overheads. The sale of GTX is expected to reduce overheads this year taking into consideration the impact of the performance driven variable component in the first quarter as well as some minor one off costs. We believe we’ll be comfortably within the range previously provided. The increase in variable cost has largely been driven by performance related bonuses within employee compensation costs, clearing fees within trading expenses and betting duties and bank processing charges within G&A.

[Indiscernible] perspective one of those variable costs are now likely to be higher this year, the improvement in EBITDA for six months is significantly greater. Turning to our retail segment, during the second quarter we saw continued growth in average daily volume which increased 7% year-over-year to $10.6 billion. ADV [ph] for the first half of 2019 increased 19% year-over-year to $11.5 billion. Additionally despite the quarter-over-quarter downturn in market volatility Q2, RPM was $106 inline with the prior quarter and above the trailing 12 months $100.

Total revenue decreased 8% year-over-year to $74.5 million with margins similar to prior year at 39%. For the half year revenues were 33% higher at $160 million with improved margins of 43% being ahead of the trailing 12 months margin of 36%. Referral fees decreased both on absolute and per million basis as a share of indirect volume feel from 31% in Q2, 2017 to 25% this quarter. The increase in other operating cost for the half year as previously mentioned was driven by performance related variable costs with segment profits improving $48 million in the first half versus the same period last year.

Turning to the futures business, revenues were $12.1 million for the quarter up 21% from $10 million in Q2, 2017. Q2’s average daily contracts increased 23% to $32,401 during Q2 at 10% improvement over the trailing 12 months. Profit margins for our futures business improved to 17% in the quarter up from 6% in Q2, 2017. For the first half of 2018 profit margin for the segment were 14% up from 4% during the first half of last year.

Finally the completion of the sale of our GTX business on June 29. We’ve updated our tax rate assumptions for the full year 2018. Excluding the GTX business in the second six months and for the first half, we expect the tax rate for the full year for our continuing operations to be approximately 27% to 28%. Including the GTX results from the first half of 208 and accounting for one-off cost related to the sale of the business, we expect the full year rate for 2018 for the combined business to be approximately 14%.

Bridging from our previous tax guidance of 18% for full year 2018, we’ve adjusted to our account for 9% to 10% increase for two reasons. Firstly, the US turning profitable this year as compared to previous expectation of small loss and secondly, the sale of our GTX [indiscernible] which was taxed at 0%. We’re currently looking to identify how we might lower our global tax rate in the future and will keep you informed of our expectations as we approach 2019.

Moving to our capital deployment strategy, we continue to focus on four key priorities. Required liquidity reserves, strategic acquisitions, quarterly dividends and share buyback program. GAIN continues to maintain a strong liquidity position which as of June 30 was $344 million. This represents 43% improvement over Q1, 2018 and 154% improvement over Q2, 2017 supported by the implementation of our $50 million credit revolver and the proceeds from the sale of GTX.

We also remain committed to actively returning capital to shareholders including through dividend payments and share buyback and as such our quarterly dividends of $0.06 will be paid on September 18. Share buybacks continue to be a strong focus particularly as we still feel our shares remain undervalued. During the second quarter 2018, we repurchase 518,816 shares at an average share price of $7.85. This leaves approximately $30 million available for additional repurchases during 2018.

Q – Rich Repetto

I guess the first question is on the increase marketing and I see the direct volume, the new direct accounts but how do you balance [indiscernible] I guess the net accounts because there is some attrition as well, how are you going to evaluate the effectiveness of the [indiscernible] purely on the gross new accounts.

Glenn Stevens

Core I think that the conservative approach is to base the success future increase marketing spend on the return analysis based on chunks of time, so in other words you’ll look at your spend. You’ll look at your new accounts were actually not looking to disperse new marketing spend on existing customers. Now it’s possible you get a halo [ph] where customers might be more deeply engaged, they might trade more with you, they might become more valuable. That’s only a benefit, we actually didn’t factor that into what’s going to determine, how we ramp up spending. This way I would argue that to much more conservative hurdle to make work instead of assuming that well some of that benefit from increased marketing also applied some residual benefit you got from existing customers. I think that would be convenient but the other makes it a little bit more kind of reliable.

Q – Rich Repetto

Okay and then on the hedging and the chart does clearly show the, I guess reduce volatility can you go through again sort of more specifically how you – what are things that the program does to reduce the volatility?

Glenn Stevens

Its several pieces that fold together, one of them is increasing the automation that we use to execute the hedging in such a way that, we’re able to actually hedge more frequently throughout a 24-hour cycle. We’re also able to hedge more efficiently because we’re accessing markets in a way that takes out even more of the kind of human component if you will and then the other way is to constantly rebalance the risk return on the way that we are able evaluate positions or inventory is given to us and to be able to hedge almost [indiscernible] optimizing it versus kind of sticking to the same routine regardless of how positions emerge. The other part is, is that and we mentioned this environment that we’re in which is slightly muted volatility and not an emerge of extended trends and things like that, does actually suit this type of [indiscernible] back testing and studies. Definitely favors this kind of hedging that we’re doing now, now that doesn’t mean that across all measures it outperforms because it does, but it actually particularly outperforms in this kind of environment, so we’re not going to be disappointed if it’s outperformance is less. Now keep – make sure you get those words, the outperformance is less, I’m still in the outperformance realm because [indiscernible] expectation that across all measures it outperforms, but in this kind of environment it actually has the tendency to outperform even more. So some of this is a, it’s not a pleasant surprise, but we’ve seen it by back testing over seven years worth of data. In our own data and actual data or different types of market conditions. So it’s really a combination of just kind of bringing our hedging strategies to next level and that’s why we say it’s, it kind of had a start with hiring a bunch of specialist on the data side, applying a lot of number crunching and AI, pushing it through all the back testing and then having an expectation and then of course starting to roll it in. This started earnest in 2017 and then got even closer, closer to being used only now are we starting to apply it across the board and for now it’s just FX and other products will follow.

Q – Rich Repetto

Okay and Glenn just or Nigel. The very last thing would be, you do got a nice chunk of cash with the sale of GTX and it appears, if you combine these things the increased marketing spend you have plenty of cash. It looks like the choice is more of the bill versus the buy and I guess just wanted to verify that there isn’t the properties out there to purchase in an acquisition versus it seems like you’re making decision to grow organically and then even between these, if you make that, if that assumption is correct, then can you just get a little bit more granular, how you will decide what you do between debt reduction, dividend and share repurchase etc.

Glenn Stevens

So first question, first. First piece of that question first. Yes, I think in an order of presence bill versus buy as you said it’s accurate, it’s doesn’t preclude us from considering opportunities when they arise, but I wouldn’t categorize us as feeling swollen with cash to have to go and pursue some things. So I think that given the opportunity building our organic strength and leveraging some of our market positions in some key markets is something you think we can channel our efforts, resources and financial flexibility to be effective at, it doesn’t mean we won’t consider opportunities as they come but you’re right in inferring that we’re not hot on the tail, of trying to consider opportunities when they’re there.

Q – Rich Repetto

Q – Rich Repetto

Got it, that is helpful. Thanks. Thank you.

Kyle Voigt

Kyle Voigt

[Indiscernible] in August you just put the slide out on it and said it probably be immaterial, but can you provide some updated detail on the percentage of your revenue that could be impacted, so I guess that would exclude the revenue from pro traders that included those GAIN [ph], EU, non-pro traders and if you could give that on a pro forma basis excluding GTX, that would be helpful.

Glenn Stevens

Yes sure, so let me go tag team on this one Nigel and I, but yes with the eminent rollout August 1, we haven’t as we put in our slide we haven’t changed our stance, this is immaterial, we would categorize it immaterial kind of low single-digit as long as 3% is still considered immaterial that’s why we had it categorized as such, the math that we’re using is using the amount of revenue that comes from our UK, EU generated business coupled with the ability of that we already witnessed in converting a sizable amount of that revenue in from retail account into professional and then also hail cutting what the remaining retail accounts will be cut for, so in other words we’ve accommodated for a material reduction in revenue from the remaining retail customer group, we’ve accommodated for almost zero impact to the professional because there’s isn’t any leverage impact there and but we’ve actually used, observed conversion because we’re not waiting for August 1 to convert these customers we have been doing that for months now and we expect even more to convert once they’re kind of reminder in August 1 to say, here’s how you do it and you create the journey’s so that they can do it. So I think the bulk of the guess work for this is out because we’ve accommodated for things like a negative impact from the retail business, we’ve also accommodated by converting customers and then when you couple that altogether, coupled with the fact that how much UK, EU revenue we have to begin with before even all this started that’s how we get to kind of immaterial number and I say that, the good news is, this is consistent and in line with the guidance we’ve provided over the last kind of six months, a couple of times about this [indiscernible] stuff in a good way we’ve been tracking to what we’ve guided to track to and what we expected to track to, so the implementation is there to. I don’t know Nigel if you would add anything to that.

Nigel Rose

I think that’s essentially right, Glenn as you say, our conversion to professional clients has been in track in line with our expectations and as a result, our original estimates of potential therefore remain in line with our previous guidance we’ve given.

Kyle Voigt

Just a follow-up there, I guess assuming the range of 3% potential impact using all the different haircuts, it’s still like $10 million to $15 million which as part of your revenue it’s not that material, but I guess I’m wondering are there ways for you to reduce the fixed expenses in those jurisdictions buying equal amount. I guess I’m just wondering in terms of the margin on the way, if there is some revenue headwinds. There is only a limited amount of variable fees that’s kind of built into your expense space are there things that you’re doing on the fixed expense side in those jurisdiction to maybe divert less and less spend or reduce headcount jurisdictions.

Nigel Rose

Good question, Kyle. I think as we spoken about on previously earning call now for a couple of times, we’re focused on operational excellence and driving down our cost base, it’s been something we’ve been working on for a while and it’s a multi-year project, but it will also help to compensate for that small as a revenue that you describe there, Kyle and as much as we’re already working on getting our cost base down, so to the extent we lose any of that revenue and then our cost base should be in the right trajectory that over some period of time, that will be more than compensated for.

Glenn Stevens

And I think I add on that note Kyle, that the part that we haven’t factored in but isn’t zero, is that there are fair amount of providers in the UK and on EU that are going to find the burden of compliance here too much bear to make sense financially and ultimately will leave us in an environment where we’re competing with fewer participants and so that’s got some positive impact for us. The timing and the amount we didn’t factor in, but to Nigel’s point and to your point about saying it might be immaterial globally but it’s still a material amount of money. There is some or more of that that’s going to come back because a bunch of these providers, it doesn’t scale well when you have to do all the work that you have to do, ESMA is a multi-layered set of requirements that you have to adhere to and whether it’s wrapped around other things like GDPR and PRIIPS and MiFID II and all that, there is a lot of work and lot of hurdles to do, which doesn’t work well if you’re small shop and need to kind of resources to make it work, now that won’t happen overnight, but I think that will happen sooner than later and we haven’t factored in all, but it’s generally positive driver that will also offset some of the, so those customers that are being served by those shop will some of them will come to GAIN. And so that will offset some of the reduction that we’ve guided to.

Kyle Voigt

All right, fair enough. I guess one more from more. I guess just on the updated tax rate guidance. Just a little bit surprised I’m just getting that you have 18% normalized tax rate just a quarter ago and I guess a little bit of my confusion is just coming through the fact that, GTX line made up 14% of your EBITDA, so you know that was paying no taxes that was just harder to see, the 9 or 10 percentage point increase in the tax rate guidance and I guess I’m positive that could be US turning profitable and maybe that’s the rest of it, but I guess what are dynamics there. I guess if you just help me bridge the 9 or 10 percentage point gap that would be helpful.

Nigel Rose

Yes, absolutely and maybe just to clarify on the 18%. I think we’ve might have discussed before with the new tax legislation that came into the US at the end of the 2017 and the rate dropping from 35% to 21%, there was also additional legislation which effectively for US domicile customers who had overseas profits I think to be double tax those overseas profits and so we built that into 18% rate and if we strip that impact out, that 18% would have been 12% because as I said we had forecast loss in the US because that has to bear the $13 million plus of the convertible loan notes and coming out 2017 we had a pretty conservative forecast for 2018 and that was really big lever in terms of how we’re going from 2018 to 27 to 28. But because of that as well Bermuda also accounted for a higher proportion of total profits because the US had a loss, but that was all, all of those components with dynamics will go into 2018 and so the real move between the 2018 in this latest guidance is we’ve had a much stronger first half, so the US is now we’re forecasting a profit in the US, so we’ve flipped from 21% tax credit to a 21% tax charge which is the bulk of the move and we’ve lost 0% tax jurisdiction profit stream which is the rest of the move.

Kyle Voigt

Okay, thanks.

Dan Fannon

Dan Fannon

I guess just another question around the marketing and spend and kind of the opportunities. I guess why now and kind of what you’re seeing I guess competitively that makes you think that it’s a good time to be kind of stepping up this program.

Glenn Stevens

I think the strongest driver for our feeling confident that this is the right time, is less to do with the kind of the soft stuff environment, market movement, general [indiscernible] because I think I would argue that there isn’t a particularly positive driver that says, now the timing is right that we’ve been waiting for the set of circumstances to do this. It’s actually more about deploying a better insight into our own knowledge when it comes to data analytics and potentially marketing returns that by stepping our ability to model more reliably, we feel more confident in being able to deploy more assets and then actually measure their deployment on a relatively short leash to make sure that we’re tracking favorably, so I know it might sound a little bit convoluted. But instead of threading water cautiously and then seeing the returns, what we’ve been spending a fair amount of time on, almost a year was coming up with a much better foundation and much better framework for deploying additional assets. And if you look at some of the levels of spend by some of our peers across the pond, they’re much more material than GAIN is anyway, and so to some degree this is about a catch up me too, but we’re saying we feel like we can do this well and we can track it well, so it makes sense particularly as we’ve come into having more resources and kind of do it, so the whole concept of this deployment of data analytics on the one hand works well for the pricing and hedging as we’ve already alluded to and had started to see success from that and also saying that look, when we look at the efficiency and leverage our existing marketing spending levels, again using data analytics, we want to be able to do that. So I guess the disconnect here is to say, we don’t necessarily thinks it’s the greatest opportunity time wise, environment wise like that’s what kicking it off. It’s more about feeling much more confident about our ability to spend well and measure well.

Dan Fannon

Got it and then I guess you kind of implied about the current environment and still being relatively light of volatility I guess kind of just some commentary about July and kind of we can see from the monthly metrics how the second quarter progressed, but just any differences you’re seeing in the market currently?

Glenn Stevens

So I think that again having a fairly diversified product set, you’ll often see pockets of whether it’s in metals, whether it’s in indices or whether it’s in currencies and yes I think it’s pretty easy to look at current level of GVIX and VIX and things like that, that you can certainly see that there’s some tepidness to some of the VIX numbers unlike what we referred to as our GVIX, but again there have actually some movements in some of the asset turret [ph] currencies we’ve seen things in some of the non-major currencies movement, we’ve seen some of the metals moving. So I guess I’m giving you a mixed answer because it’s been a mixed market, it certainly is clear that it isn’t a super robust high, GVIX environment but that doesn’t mean that it’s not flat lined either.

Dan Fannon

Great, thank you.

Thank you. And that question does conclude the question-and-answer session.