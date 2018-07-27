New Gold's Rainy River Mine Still Underperforms Heavily

New Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:NGD) has released its Q2 2018 financial results. Some of the numbers are even worse than in Q1. The problems at the Rainy River mine haven't been resolved yet, the 2018 production guidance has been revised down and the 2018 production costs are up. The near-term future doesn't look good for the company.

In Q2, New Gold produced 108,550 toz gold at an AISC of $877/toz. The AISC includes also by-product credits from the production of 20.4 million lb copper and 200,000 toz silver. Compared to Q1, the gold production increased by 12% and the AISC decreased by 28%. The company has generated revenues of $195.3 million, which is only slightly better compared to revenues of $193.2 million generated in Q1. However, while in Q1, New Gold recorded a net loss of $29.5 million, the Q2 net loss equals to $302 million. The earnings were negatively affected, especially by the $282 million Rainy River after-tax impairment charge.

New Gold's flagship Rainy River mine has been a big disappointment so far. The construction CAPEX was approximately $300 million higher than originally expected. First gold pour was announced on October 6, and commercial production on October 18, 2017. But almost 3 quarters of the Rainy River production start-up have passed, and the operating results are notably worse compared to the feasibility study that promised 325,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $710/toz.

As the Q2 news release shows, the mine still underperforms heavily. The mill throughput declined from 1.6 million tonnes (17,800 tpd) in Q1 to 1.5 million tonnes (16,300 tpd) in Q2. It means that in Q2, the mill operated 22% below its nameplate capacity of 21,000 tpd. However, the throughput decline was partially compensated by improved gold recoveries, which grew from 81% to 87%. Also, the gold grades of the processed ore have improved, from 1.1 g/t to 1.24 g/t, which is in line with the reserves grade. The AISC declined from $2,447/toz gold in Q1 to $1,295/toz gold in Q2.

According to the news release:

Process facility performance continued to improve, however, operational and mechanical challenges consistent with project startups impacted availability during the second quarter. Review and implementation of design improvements is underway to reduce equipment wear and failure and increase operational stability. Importantly, the crushing and grinding circuit is robust and is operating consistently, and the processing facility continues to demonstrate its operational potential with throughput rates increasingly achieving over 24,000 tonnes per day. As previously discussed, the Company is implementing a plan to increase Rainy River's throughput to a steady 24,000 tonne per day rate.

The statement indicates that the Rainy River mine performance should be improving step by step. However, an even more optimistic statement was also included in the Q1 financials release, and it turned out that the reality was less positive. Another problem is that although the gold grade of the processed ore was in line with the reserves estimate, it may change in the following quarters:

Since the commencement of mining in 2017, total ore mined has reconciled positively with the global mineral reserve estimate. While gold grade increased in the second quarter to 1.24 grams per tonne from 1.08 grams per tonne in the first quarter, the identification and segregation of discrete higher-grade ore blocks has been less predictable than originally contemplated.

The poor performance of the Rainy River mine resulted also in a revision of New Gold's 2018 production and cost guidance (table below). While the guidance for New Afton and Mesquite mines remained unchanged, the Cerro San Pedro production guidance was decreased from 20,000-30,000 toz gold to 10,000-15,000 toz gold and the Rainy River guidance was revised from 310,000-350,000 toz gold to 210,000-250,000 toz gold. The Cerro San Pedro AISC was revised from $1,330-1,370/toz gold to $2,000-2,140/toz gold and the Rainy River AISC was revised from $990-1,090/toz gold to $1,600-1,700/toz gold. The Cerro San Pedro revision isn't a big problem, as the mine is going to be closed in the near future, and only some residual leaching is ongoing right now. However, the Rainy River underperformance is a big problem because Rainy River is a big project, it cost a lot of money to acquire and to build and it was meant to become New Gold's flagship mine for the next decade.

The total guidance was changed from 525,000-595,000 toz gold at an AISC of $860-900/toz to 415,000-480,000 toz gold at an AISC of $1,080-1,120/toz. As a result of the worsened guidance and weak metals prices, it is hard to expect any strong financial results in the near future. As of the end of Q2, New Gold held cash of $167 million and undrawn revolving credit facility of $103 million. The long-term debt equaled to $980 million ($180 million drawn from the revolving credit facility, $500 million of the 6.25% senior unsecured notes due in November 2022 and $300 million of the 6.375% senior unsecured notes due in May 2025). Fortunately, the company has some time to solve the problems and to start to generate some meaningful cash flow, as the debt doesn't mature anytime soon.

NGD data by YCharts

New Gold shares have experienced some tough times recently. The share price declined to $1.83, which is only slightly above the January 2016 bottom at $1.76. Actually, on Wednesday, the bottom has been broken, as the stock has traded as low as $1.73, which is the lowest value since April 2009. The reason for the poor price performance is not only the gold price decline but also the issues experienced at New Gold's Rainy River mine that was put into production only last September. As Q2 results show, the share price decline will probably continue in the near future.

Conclusion

The problems at the Rainy River mine still continue. Throughput is well below the nameplate capacity. As a result, production is notably lower than projected, while costs are notably higher than projected. Given the recent gold price weakness, the not-too-positive Q2 financial results and the much-worsened 2018 production and costs guidance, it is reasonable to expect further share price declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.