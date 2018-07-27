The Hershey Co. Increases Dividend By 10%

The Hershey Company (HSY) posted Q2 earnings Thursday morning and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve bought and sold HSY several times throughout my investing career and I’m currently long shares after a $90.02 purchase on June 1st of this year. This purchase came after my HSY sale at $100.03 earlier in the year. I was happy to buy back the shares that I sold at a 10% discount. At $90/share, HSY was trading for 18x ttm earnings (and less than 17x forward estimates). This wasn’t exactly cheap, but I think paying ~18x ttm/17x forward earnings for a clear industry leader is fair and over the long term, history shows that investors have typically done well buying best-in-breed companies at fair value or better.

So, flash forward a few months and it appears that thesis is holding true. Hershey just reported Q2 results where it beat on both the top and bottom lines, posted 5%+ revenue growth, approved a new $500m buyback authorization, and increased the dividend by 10.1%. This earnings release resulted in a ~7% pop when the market opened. Right now, I’m sitting on short-term capital gains of ~10% and my yield on cost has risen to 3.2%. In other words, HSY is performing very well for a consumer staple and I’m quite content to continue to hold these shares in a broader market environment where I’m operating with a more risk-off mindset.

The capital returns were the stars of this report. In an age where dividend growth is slowing across the consumer staples sector, a 10%+ increase is great. Making matters better for HSY bulls, this 10.1% dividend increase appears to be very sustainable. HSY’s forward dividend is now $2.888/share. Management just updated 2018 guidance, highlighting adjusted earnings per share estimates of $5.33-5.43. This means that the $2.89 dividend represents a ~53% forward payout ratio based upon the mid-point of 2018 adjusted EPS guidance.

HSY’s adjusted EPS is expected to increase by 14-16% during 2018. This double-digit gain is coming, in large part, due to tax reform benefits, but longer term, I think mid-single-digits EPS growth is likely. Due to the sustainable payout ratio, I could easily imagine management continuing to reward shareholders with high-single-digit/low-double-digit dividend growth looking forward over the short to medium term. HSY’s forward dividend yield is currently 2.93%. Give me a ~3% yield with 7-10% dividend growth prospects and I’ll be a happy camper every time.

One qualm that certain investors have had with Q2 was the fact that HSY’s revenue growth wasn’t organic, but instead inspired by their recent Amplify acquisition. To me, this is nit-picking. Sure, the company’s traditional confectionary based sales were essentially flat. Volumes were up 1% but pricing pressure served as a 1.6% headwind. Management says that they expect organic sales to increase ~2% on the year. Obviously, this quarter wouldn’t have looked as nice without the shot in the arm from Amplify, but then again, I’m not going to blame management for making an acquisition that led to growth.

I’d like to see organic sales pick up, but we’ve seen concerning trends in organic growth across the board in the consumer staples space over the last year or so. Rising input costs and changing consumer trends have been headwinds for these big, traditional packaged goods names. I think Hershey’s management is thinking outside of the box a bit, diversifying away from its core competency, but it appears to be paying off. I know many investors were concerned about the price that HSY paid for Amplify, but if popcorn turns out to be a growth driver for HSY over the coming years, that was money well spent, in my opinion.

Speaking of higher input costs, management did highlight the fact that it expects to see gross margins decrease by ~125 bps on the year. Management noted that efficiency measures and cost-cutting are likely to be offset by rising costs associated with freight, logistics, and packaging. In other words, rising oil prices and a shortage of transport options are putting pressure on this company. This issue isn’t unique to HSY though and I don’t blame management.

This is a wider issue that companies across the S&P 500 are citing in their recent reports. HSY reported gross margins of 45.3% and adjusted gross margins of 44.5% during the quarter. These were down 80 bps and 260 bps yoy, respectively. The cost of doing business is increasing due to variables outside of management’s control and investors need to watch these trends and how they affect margins moving forward.

So, while I’m overall pleased about the quarter (especially with regard to the dividend increase), I’m not willing to chase the name here on a ~7% pop. Right now, at ~$99/share, HSY is trading with a 18.5x multiple on the mid-point of its adjusted EPS guidance for 2018. I’m going to maintain my stance that ~17x forward estimates are fair. This means that I’d be more than happy to add to my position for ~$91.50. If the post-Q2 run-up in share price holds, I’m not going to complain about my gains in the least.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

However, once I’ve already initiated exposure in a given company, I don’t like to add more shares unless I feel as though I’m maintaining my margin of safety (typically, I like to average down/increase my perceived margin of safety, but since HSY is such a high quality name, I will give this company the benefit of the doubt and potentially increase my exposure without demanding lower valuations on secondary purchases).

In recent weeks, the consumer staples have caught a bid. Many of these names were nearing my price targets back in May, but a strong June and July thus far has pushed them back to levels that I deem to be expensive. Maybe this rotation will last, maybe it won’t. But, I don’t like buying names into strength. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the market change its sentiment on this sector as a whole. This might be what drives Hershey shares back down to the $90 range, allowing me (and others who have missed out on that level) an opportunity to add to their positions.

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, I’m happy to sit on my gains and watch as this dividend continues to compound. Before I go, I should note that I think HSY would become too expensive with a 21-22x multiple. This represents a share price of ~$115/share or so. At that level, the dividend yield would only be ~2.5%. If HSY’s rally was to continue to that level, I’d likely take profits on the shares I purchased at $90. I think HSY is a fine stock to hold for the long term, but I’m also not going to put 27% short-term gains at risk due to overvaluation. I own HSY in a tax-advantaged account, so paying Uncle Sam wouldn’t cut into these gains if I were to lock them in.

Until next time, best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.