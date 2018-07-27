SunCoke Energy Partners' (SXCP) CEO Michael Rippey on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Andy Kellogg - Investor Relations

Michael Rippey - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Fay West - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Derek Hernandez - Seaport Global Securities

Jeremy Sussman - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley FBR

Andy Kellogg

Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss SunCoke Energy Partners second quarter 2018 earnings. With me are Mike Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fay West Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before I turn things over to Mike, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today's call regarding future expectations, constitute forward-looking statements. The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today.

With that, I’ll now turn things over to Mike.

Michael Rippey

Thanks, Andy, and thank you all for joining the call this morning. Before we review second quarter results, I wanted to provide a few brief thoughts on the overall market and where we see things for the balance of the year. In the fourth quarter earnings call, I used the words, cautiously optimistic, to describe our feelings market, with a focus on addressing the import challenges resulting from global overcapacity that our customers continue to face.

Since this time, the administration has impelled Section 232 tariffs, with the goal of curbing steel imports into the United States. We stand today, we're seeing good demand for steel, for active hot roll pricing, uptick in utilization rates, all of which all our customers from the steel market as a whole, being a hope to your position. The HRC benchmark price has continue to rise from approximately $650 per short ton at the beginning of the year to approximately $900 today.

We continue to see improving steel demand in the industrial, manufacturing and energy sectors, where the autos holding fairly steady. Utilization rates are still below 80%. We have seen a positive trend in 2018 increasing from 71% at the beginning of the year to 76% today. With the potential for continued improvement as production and steel imports take hold. With a more favorable long term outlook, we've seen an increase in investment activity in the U.S. steel market.

Most notably, our customer U.S. Steel has decided to restart both A and B blast furnace, Granite City works. Other is not a direct financial impact us, we're encouraged with U.S. Steel decision will continue to support our key customer for high quality coke. With the restart of the Granite City works, we believe the metallurgical coke market is generally more balanced in any meaningful uptick and demand of coke, battery closures may result in a coke short market.

On the coal side, export volumes have been robust on the back of strong API 2, new castle prices, which above been approximately $100 per ton due to strong demand from Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean regions. We anticipate volumes and pricing to remain with these levels during 2020. As indicated, by the forward API 2 price codes. Our coal export customers have significantly increased their throughput tons of CMT and capture these attractive export opportunities.

In summary, we're in a good macro environment for both our coke and logistics businesses. We'll continue to growth opportunities and maximize our operations to service our current and future customers requirements.

Moving on to second quarter highlights. At the halfway point of the year, we continue to make progress towards achieving our 2018 objectives. This quarter, SXCP delivered a solid increase and adjusted EBITDA from the prior year period and ended with ample liquidity. A Coke business realized an increasing production, called the coke yields and energy revenues offset by higher operating and maintenance costs.

Additionally, Q2 2018 benefited from a reduced outage schedule compared to Q2 2017. Performance in our logistics segment has been strong. And then marine terminal achieved its 3rd consecutive quarter of record volumes with over 3.2 million tons of throughput in the second quarter. We continue to see strong demand from our customers as they leverage CMTs unique capabilities and we expect that demand will continue in the second half of 2018.

As such, we are increasing 2018 CMT total throughput volumes to 11.5 million tons. Other terminals also witnessed solid demand will continue its service issues by Eastern rail carriers resulted in lower shipments that otherwise would have been a pain in the quarter. Additionally, last week, the SXCP Board of Directors declared a Q2 2018 distribution of $0.40 per unit or $1.60 per unit spent annually.

Our focus remains on strengthening SXCP balance sheet and we expect to start reducing that in the second half of 2018. Lastly, we are positioned to achieve our full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance target.

Now, I'll turn it over to Fay to review our second quarter earnings.

Fay West

Thanks, Mike and good morning, everyone. Before reviewing the second quarter results, I would like to mention in the bench, we experienced earlier this month, which although it did not impacted this quarter, it will affect our third quarter results. A fire occurred on our Pusher/Charger Machine at Granite City, which resulted in approximately 10 days worth of lost productions. The necessary repairs have been completed and our facility is now back up and running. We will provide more details on this with our third quarter results. Preliminary impact was considered in our full-year guidance. And as Mike mentioned earlier, we remain positioned to deliver adjusted EBITDA our guidance range.

Turning back to our second quarter results on Slide 4. Our second quarter net income attributable to SXCP was nearly $19 million. Net income was up materially from the prior year period primarily due to the strong logistics operating performance and the absence of approximately $20 million of debt extinguishment costs associated with the refinancing activities completed last year.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $55.5 million and was up approximately 30%, a significant increase over the prior year period. The increase in performance was primarily driven by record volumes at CMT. Distributable cash flow was $31 million for the quarter, up significantly year-over-year due to improved performance and the absence of the IDR corporate cost reimbursements made in [Q2 2017]. This increase was partially offset by higher interest expense and CapEx in the quarter. Including the second quarter distribution of $0.40 per unit, our cash coverage ended at a healthy 1.64 times for the second quarter.

Turning to slide 5 and our adjusted EBITDA bridge. Second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $55.5 million was up $12.5 million from the prior year period. Our Coke segment experienced various pluses and minuses across the fleet, notably our Domestic Coke plants had an increase in volumes, higher coal to coke yields and higher energy revenues. Offsetting this, were higher maintenance and operating costs in the current period, a portion of which were contemplated in our full-year guidance.

Coke results also benefited from the timing and scope of planned outages. We did not have a major planned outage in the second quarter of 2018 as we did in the prior year period. For context, we typically perform routine boiler outages annually and turbine [STG outages] by annually at our facilities. Although we did complete STG outages at both Middletown and Granite City during 2017, outage work in 2018 will include both a similar STG outage at Haverhill as well as steam turbine outages at both Middletown and Haverhill, which did not occur in 2017. These outages are expected to impact both outages costs as well as energy scale compared with 2017.

On a full-year basis, we do expect the impact of outages will be greater in 2018 as compared to 2018. And this was contemplated when we provided our full-year guidance earlier this year. Our logistics business was up $9.6 million due mostly to record transloading volumes at CMT. CMT continues to benefit from attractive coal export market dynamics, with current API 2 pricing of approximately a $100 per ton, supporting healthy export margin for our customers.

Looking at Domestic Coke results on Slide 6, as you can see from the chart, second quarter adjusted EBITDA per ton was $70 and 589,000 tons of production. These results reflect solid yield performance and higher energy revenues.

EBITDA per ton and production were also impacted by the previously discussed timing and scope of planned outages and higher maintenance and operating costs. In total, the Domestic Coke segment was up $3.5 million and produced an incremental 23,000 tons as compared to the prior year period.

Flipping to Slide 7, our Logistics business generated $19.2 million of adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter, up 43% sequentially and a 100% year-over-year. Our domestic logistics terminals experience steady growth in throughput volume, up approximately 400,000 tons compared to the prior year period.

In the quarter, KRT volumes were impacted by congestion on U.S. railways and railcar availability. We anticipate that throughput volumes at our facilities will increase in the second half of the year, as domestic utility customers look to rebuild thermal coal inventory and its rail issues improve.

At Convent, we operated the second quarter near run rate capacity over 3.2 million tons, which included approximately 300,000 tons of merchant volumes. CMT contributed $16.7 million of adjusted EBITDA, up $9.5 million.

River conditions returned to normal during the middle of the second quarter and we don't anticipate any additional weather related costs through the balance of year, but we did record $1.1 million of high water cost this quarter.

At the end of Q2, we do not have any deferred revenue related to our co export customers, as they have shipped slightly over their annual contractual obligations today. Any deferred revenue related to our co-customers is recognized typically in the fourth quarter, if throughput tons are below our 10 million ton contract.

Given Convent's strong start, we are increasing 2018 CMT throughput volumes to a 11.5 million tons from a revised guidance of 10 million to 10.5 million tons in 2018. We anticipate 10 million tons from our base take or pay customers, up from the previous guidance of 8.5 million to 9 million tons, and are maintaining our guidance from the incremental 1.5 million merchant tons in 2018.

As a reminder, there is limited adjusted EBITDA pick up from the increased base volumes due to the nature of our 10 million ton take or pay contracts. We remained solidly on track to achieve our adjusted EBITDA guidance of $70 million to $75 million for 2018.

Turning to Slide 8 and looking at our liquidity position for Q2. In the quarter, cash flow from operating activities was approximately $9 million. Solid operating performance is partially offset by the timing of interest payments.

In the quarter, we paid interest on our senior notes of approximately $26 million. As a reminder, our senior note interest payments are due in the second and fourth quarters. CapEx was $18 million during the quarter, which included approximately $10 million related to the Granite City gas sharing project and approximately $8 million of ongoing CapEx.

We anticipate elevated CapEx spend in the third and fourth quarters due to continued to work on the gas sharing projects. We remain in line with our full-year CapEx plan of approximately $61 million in 2018. In total, we ended the quarter with a cash balance of $12 million and a strong liquidity position of approximately $165 million.

Moving on to Slide 9, as we look at the full-year 2018, we expect to generate between $122 million and $132 million of distributable cash flow and end the year with a strong cash coverage ratio between 1.62 to 1.75 times.

As Mike mentioned earlier, we anticipate we will start to reduce debt by paying down our revolving credit facility in the second half of the year. We continue to maintain our focus on strengthening the balance sheet and are targeting 3.5 times debt-to-EBITDA ratio or lower and building our cash balance to more normalized levels by year end 2019.

With that, I will now turn it back over to Mike.

Michael Rippey

Thanks Fay. Wrapping up on Slide 10, we remained keenly focused on improving operational performance across both our Coke and Logistics businesses, including continued execution of our Granite City gas sharing project.

From a commercial perspective, we'll continue to leverage CMT's unique capabilities. We secure further new business towards our goal of achieving $5 million to $10 million of additional EBITDA in the next few years. And finally, we will again be focused on executing our commitments to unitholders by achieving our full-year financial target.

With that, let’s go ahead and open up the call for Q&A.

Derek Hernandez

Thank you. I wanted to begin with your adjusted EBITDA guidance of $215 million to $225 million, which I believe against the first half of the year implies a higher earnings in the back half. Just would like a little more color on that as how much is seasonality and where do you expect this to come from, especially considering that the additional volumes at CMT, as you know that have a limited impact to EBITDA? Thank you.

Fay West

And so, as we said on our prepared remarks, we have affirmed our SXCP EBITDA guidance of $215 million to $225 million. We have a strong start to the first half of the year, and we expect continued performance in the back half of the year Derek. So, you're right, we're not going to see a fourth quarter bump in Convent earnings like we have historically, because of the throughput volumes going in, but we are reaffirming our guidance of $215 million to $225 million.

Derek Hernandez

Got it. And then, is there potentially any upside that you're seeing with regards to maybe additional seaborne exports through CMT, either with your two existing customers beyond the $10 million or potentially any other customers you maybe speaking to?

Fay West

Yes. The coal export market remains strong, as evidenced by the API 2 pricing. And so, there's always the potential for that. We've upped our guidance on throughput tons to 10 million tons, but there's always some potential depending on how that market performs. And we have the capability to handle that as well.

Derek Hernandez

Right. And then, I guess just rounding out if you might speak on the progress you've made with the Granite City gas sharing project?

Fay West

So from a Granite City perspective, we are actually making progress. We anticipated spending about $35 million in CapEx here this year. Some of that may bleed into 2019 versus 2018. We believe it'll be done in the first half of 2019 and we're making progress.

Derek Hernandez

Got it. And then you mentioned that with your, I guess Q3 results, you'll have a better idea in terms of the incident at the Pusher/Charger Machine at Granite City, right?

Fay West

Yes. So as I mentioned, we just wanted to make you aware of what occurred at Granite City and the impact that had on production, approximately 10 days worth. We're currently estimating that's about 18,000 tons of production when you base that just on – capacity and you include downtime plus any ramp up to full production. We're in the process of doing the full analysis on that incident and putting in place all the necessary procedure to ensure that does not happen again. And we will share any additional details in the third quarter call, but what's important to just note is, we've reaffirmed our guidance range, including the impact of this event.

Derek Hernandez

Yes. That’s great to know especially the reaffirmed going forward. Thanks very much and I’ll jump back in the queue. Appreciate it.

Fay West

Thank you.

Jeremy Sussman

Yes. Thanks very much for taking my question.

Fay West

Good morning.

Jeremy Sussman

Good morning. I guess just starting on the CMT, increasing your guidance to 11.5 million tons from 10 million to 10.5 million tons previously. I guess, if the market stays tight, is there any sense of where this maybe could go in 2019?

Fay West

Yes. I mean, if you look at kind of the pricing curve for API 2, it's really strong going out to 2020 and beyond. So I think we're very pleased with the performance that we've seen year-to-date at Convent, moving over 5 million tons for our coal export customers. We did increase our guidance like we set to 10 million tons. As I mentioned just a minute ago, we have the ability to handle additional tons for our existing customers as well as other customers, especially given our new Barge Unloading Capabilities. I think that the market could remain very strong, but I mean that 2019, in that space kind of where API 2 pricing curve is today.

Jeremy Sussman

Thanks Fay. And it sounds like, I don't want to put words in your mouth, but it sounds like you are getting increase today above and beyond, of course, to just the take or pay, is that safe to say?

Fay West

Yes. I mean, we're constantly looking at that, at putting new business through that terminal. It has 15 million tons of throughput capacity. And so, we want to make sure that we're optimizing that asset and utilizing their facility. We do have 1.5 million merchant tons in our forecast to handle here in 2018. And as we stated previously, we're looking to increase EBITDA from that facility by $5 million to $10 million. So that is something that we're constantly working on and looking to increase our throughput.

Jeremy Sussman

That's super helpful. Maybe if I just switch gears to the coke front for a second. I think I heard you mention in the prepared remarks just greater outages this year than last year. I guess, again sort of similar to the coal question, is it too early I think about some sort of normalization and as you kind of exit the year or do you think we're in this type of environment for a couple of years?

Fay West

Yes. So I would just say that, we have outages every year, if necessary to maintain the health and stability of our equipment. And some of the outages – and the scope of the outages change as well year-to-year. We have hosted outages and that state required inspection. There is SGD outages, which usually occur every two years. There is turbine outages. This is normal course of business for us, it's what we need to do to maintain our assets.

So when we put together our 2018 guidance, we have contemplated kind of what that schedule looks like for 2018. And as you compared it to 2017, the outage costs would be higher. Given the cycle and the cyclicality of this type of work, you might see kind of lower cost in 2020, just depending on what work actually needs to be completed. And it does impact comparability quarter-over-quarter as well as year-over-year, depending on the timing of when that work is completed.

So for example, last year we had a larger outage at Granite City in the second quarter. That had an impact on our EBITDA. This year we didn't have that outage in the second quarter, but it impacts comparability quarter-over-quarter and can impact comparability year-over-year.

Jeremy Sussman

Understood. Very helpful answer and thanks very much.

Fay West

Thank you.

Lucas Pipes

Hey, good morning, everybody. And thanks for taking my question. I may have missed this earlier, but I wanted to follow up a little bit on the macro side. So obviously there's been a lot of moving pieces with tariff situation the steel prices that we're seeing. And I wonder to what extent it is impacting your business? And obviously there is the implication of how it may or may not that change today's situation, but then also strategically how do you think about 2019 and the future longer-term on the back of the current steel dynamics? Thank you.

Michael Rippey

Well, you’re certainly right. There's a lot of noise surrounding Section 232 and trade actions and presence of unfairly traded imports. And that noise likely will continue with us. I was encouraged by what the President said yesterday coming out of the meeting with the EU, where we talked about fair trade We've always believed and will continue to believe that our customers in the presence of fairly traded steel can do quite well.

So we're looking to have now good enforcement of our trade laws on a go forward basis, we're quite encouraged by that because the longer-term imports shouldn't be present in our markets. Perhaps more importantly looking at fundamentals, we'll continue to see very good dynamics for demand for steel products in our country.

The price level may change from time-to-time and hot roll prices can be volatile, but there is good underlying demand in the market for steel products and particularly it relates to us, as you know well. We're not exposed to the way with price changes in the market. And to a great extent, we're not exposed to the way with changes in demand, and so that, we want to see our customers doing well.

And we mentioned in our release that we're delighted to see the U.S. announce the restart of the A and B furnace of Granite City. I believe the President is going to visit Granite City later on today. So we’re encouraged that our customers are seeing better demands in the restarting idled capacity. So long answer to a short question, but we're encouraged with the fundamentals at our pricing markets, not just for this quarter, but for the years to come.

Lucas Pipes

Mike, that’s very helpful. Thank you for that. Would you expect additional blast furnace capacity to be restarted?

Michael Rippey

It’s an excellent question. I think it's a little more nuanced perhaps when we see additional furnaces restart. There's been excess capacity in the market. Even in the presence of blast furnace is operating. So could you see more production from integrated steel makers, I believe is answer is, yes, even without an announcement as to the additional restart of blast furnace capacity, and Ashland will come to mind, right. But I think there is capacity available in the current configurations that our customers find themselves to produce more steel.

Lucas Pipes

And would you be able to provide your perspective on Ashland at this time?

Michael Rippey

That's really a lot better question for cash.

Lucas Pipes

Okay. That’s fair. Thank you for that. And then I’m hearing that 2019 met coal supply agreement is starting to be negotiated. I know you often said in the middle of those negotiations. And I was just hoping to hear your perspective, are those take in place?

And if so kind of to the extent you are able to comment kind of what sort of price indications are you seeing out there, I would be interested in that? And obviously, it has implications given kind of coke yield formula for your profitability, so to the extent you could comment on domestic 2019 met coal price negotiations and the direction of pricing I would very much appreciate?

Michael Rippey

I think it’s little early in the process to have any comment at this point. That’s – those contracts are, you're right, discussions and that's what they are, discussions with. Characterizing is very, very preliminary at this point, so it's too early to speculate.

Lucas Pipes

Got it, helpful. Thank you for that. And then lastly, you cut the distribution to delever and others have add more flexibility on the capital allocation front. I may have missed it, but can you give us an update on where you intend to delever first or maybe more broadly kind of where do you intend to allocate this capital that you're not distributing to unitholders? Thank you.

Fay West

So we are targeting to paydown about $25 million in 2018 and make further debt reductions into 2019. Our outlook as we continue to be focused on bringing SXCP's leverage ratio to 3.5 time or lower by the end of 2019 as well as to build up additional cash to more normalized levels about $30 million to $40 million is kind of the right cash balance for us.

We didn't take any debt in a second quarter, we're a bit limited SXCP's cash was limited and will be as in the second and fourth quarter, and that's based really just on the timing of interest payments. But we still are decided to paying down kind of – and we will be paying down our revolver, but we're targeting about $25 million of share.

Lucas Pipes

Got it, all right. Great, I appreciate that. Thank you.

Fay West

All right. Thank you.

