My Oh My, Kimco's A Strong Buy

As Charlie Munger explains,

“You really have to know a lot about business. You have to know a lot about competitive advantage. You have to know a lot about the maintainability of competitive advantage. You have to have a mind that quantifies things in terms of value. And you have to compare those values with other values available in the stock market.”

When I recommend a REIT as a Strong Buy, I am communicating to investors that I have done my homework and that I am providing readers with my very best ideas, tearing them down, and looking for flaws. Better put, a Strong Buy to me is a confidence rating and it validates the strength of my reasoning and underlying analysis of the individual security.

Most importantly, Strong Buy is not market timing terminology, as any value investor recognizes, it takes time and patience for a successful strategy to play out. As Warren Buffett explains,

“If you are patient, rational, and otherwise follow the Graham value investing system, Mr. Market will inevitably deliver his financial gifts to you. You cannot predict when it will happen, but you can certainly wait patiently for the gift to be transferred to you.”

The Macro-Economic Outlook

Excerpts sourced from Trepp Research

With the rapid pace of technological advancement driving unprecedented changes in the commercial real estate landscape, no segment has seen its effects play out to the same degree as retail. Over the past two years, quarterly earnings releases have routinely been followed by headlines about Macy’s (M) and Sears (SHLD) stores closing en masse as traditional retailers evaluate their need for physical space and formulate omnichannel strategies to fend off e-commerce competition.

Other bankrupt brick-and-mortar heavyweights like Toys “R” Us and Bon-Ton – which have struggled to recover from declining sales in the shifting consumer environment for years – sent shockwaves through the sector in 2018 when they announced plans to liquidate after failed attempts to restructure their large volume of maturing debt.

Although recent media attention has focused heavily on negative retail narratives concerning big-box downsizing and the exit of long-established chains from the industry, opportunities exist for the rise of new players with unique product offerings to fill their space. In fact, service-oriented retailers continue to dominate while niche lifestyle brands find new ways to expand into the physical realm.

These up-and-coming retail categories, coupled with the trend toward more diverse tenant profiles, have contributed to stable property fundamentals and improving financial metrics across retail facilities in CMBS. This has been reflected by persistent underlying growth in reported net operating income (or NOI) and occupancy rates since 2011, with NOI netting annual gains and average occupancy rates for major cities and property subtypes surpassing 90%. According to Trepp,

“Retail CMBS properties across emerging US markets have posted consistent year-over-year NOI growth in the years immediately preceding and following the recent financial crisis. Overall retail NOI levels expanded by 3.03% to 4.27% annually between 2004 and 2007. Growth slid in 2009 and 2010 amid financial turmoil, logging a 3.51% decline during its worst year in 2009.”

As illustrated below, the growth rate has been on an upward trajectory since 2011, albeit at a much slower pace. Average retail NOI growth decelerated from 2.19% in 2014, to 1.99% and 1.15% in 2016 and 2017, respectively. However, the data illustrates an all-around softening in CRE sectors nationwide, as the average NOI growth rate for all property types clocked in at 3.19% in 2014, 2.89% in 2016, and 1.72% in 2017.

Retail occupancy figures have steadily recouped to levels slightly less than their pre-recession prime, but they are showing signs of peaking. While average retail vacancy stats are still trending below the national average for all CRE property types, planned store closures in the pipeline, weakening demand, and high asking rents are expected to put further pressure on shopping center operators. With the current real estate cycle in a very late stage, the number of vacant retail units is expected to tick up in upcoming quarters in conjunction with some erosion in rent rates.

Occupancy rates reported for individual retail properties remain elevated and exhibited year-over-year growth since 2011, with the exception of the 2016 fiscal year where it dipped 41 basis points. Financial statements for 2016 and 2017 show that average occupancy growth for retail CMBS reached 1.43% year over year while the national average tied to all property types declined by 1.54%.

Considering the segment’s diverse product offerings and broad range of square footage for each property, each retail sub-sector has processed the effects of shifting economic conditions and consumer preferences in different ways.

Overall, urban/street retail, outlet centers, and superregional malls generated the most notable income acceleration after 2004. Since these properties feature a more balanced mix of national retailers and generally do not rely on department anchors to drive foot traffic, they have largely been able to escape the latest wave of store liquidations and bankruptcy proceedings affecting regional malls.

In particular, outlet properties carved out additional market share and growth during periods of economic contraction due to price-conscious consumers on the lookout for discounts. In more recent years, urban/ street retail has flourished with a rising presence in rapidly booming markets and the highest NOI increase among all subtypes for the 2017 fiscal year (+4.54%). However, growth has been more stagnant across most other retail subtypes, with regional malls incurring the most substantial year-over-year NOI decline last year at -2.45%.

Kimco Is It’s Name-O

Kimco Realty (KIM) is one of the largest shopping center REITs with a portfolio that consists of 475 U.S. shopping centers (company-owned) comprising of 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

As of Q2-18 Kimco’s pro-rata occupancy was 96.0%, representing an increase of 50 basis points from Q2-17. The pro-rata small shop occupancy increased 50 basis points to 90.2% compared to the same period in 2017. Pro-rata anchor occupancy increased by 60 basis points over Q2-17 to 98.1%.

As you may recall, in Q1-18 I noticed there was no real “holiday hangover” .Normally, occupancies drop in the first quarter as certain retailers hold out for the holidays and fold up shop if sales are weak. Yet, Kimco did not see the normalized drop in occupancy.

At the end of Q2-18 Kimco had a total of 22 Toys "R" Us leases that fall into two categories; (1) OpCo leases and (2) PropCo leases. Fifteen of the leases are in the OpCo entity of Toys "R" Us, and Kimco has already resolved seven of those locations with retailers taking the entire Toys "R" Us box.

The remaining eight locations at OpCo have significant tenant interests, and the company working to convert this demand into leases as quickly as possible.

The second category of Toys boxes are leases in the PropCo entity. Kimco has seven leases in PropCo which have not yet been rejected, and the date of the auction has not yet been set. Kimco anticipates Q3-18 resolution of the PropCo entity, and has been proactive in marketing these locations.

Looking ahead to Q3-18, Kimco anticipates that the Toys liquidation will have a maximum impact of 70 to 80 basis points on occupancy and same-site NOI. Conor Flynn, Kimco’s CEO, explains,

“Notwithstanding the impact, given a strong re-leasing to-date and the demand for the remaining Toys boxes we feel confident in raising our same-site NOI guidance for the year to 2% to 2.5%. Overall, we have seen demand match or exceed supply for high quality locations with retailers focusing on store growth in the top 20 markets, where populations are growing, wages are rising, and employment is increasing.”

The Fortress Balance Sheet

Kimco’s balance sheet and liquidity position are in excellent shape. The company ended Q2-18 with over $300 million in cash, zero outstanding on the $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and no debt maturing for the balance of the year.

Kimco opportunistically utilized its common share repurchase program to buy back 3.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $14.53 per share, totaling $50.8 million, representing a 10% FFO yield and a 7.7% dividend yield. Year-to-date, Kimco has repurchased 5.1 million common shares at a weighted average price of $14.73, totaling $75.1 million.

Kimco’s consolidated net debt or recurring EBITDA remained at 5.7x same as Q1-18. And when you include the transactional EBITDA the metric improves to 5.5x.

As a result of the progress made on the disposition program (more on that below), Kimco elected to exercise the make-hold provision and repay early its $300 million 6.875% bond due in October 2019. This bond is the most expensive unsecured debt instrument and will be repaid in late August. Kimco will incur a charge of approximately $13 million, or $0.03 per share in Q3-18 that will be included in its NAREIT FFO.

With the repayment of this bond, there is no debt maturing until 2020 and the company’s weighted average debt maturity is will over 11 years. Kimco remains focused on reducing net debt to EBITDA. Kimco is only one of a dozen in BBB+ or BAA1 rated REITs, and the company continues to seek opportunities to improve upon this rating.

Executing on the Game Plan

On the Q2-18 earnings call yesterday, Kimco’s CEO, Conor Flynn, pointed out,

“Execution continues to be our number one priority as we reposition our portfolio for the long-term growth and value creation. Our team continues to work tirelessly as we seek to improve in all aspects of our business. And our results for the quarter continue to demonstrate that our portfolio quality and value creation initiatives are working.”

Specifically, Kimco is now over halfway through the year and the company is confident that it will meet its full-year disposition range of $700 - $900 million. In Q2-18 Kimco sold 17 shopping centers for $320 million (KIM share) putting the company well ahead of its 2018 disposition goals ($700 to $900 million). Kmico is essentially two-thirds of the way there.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Kimco sold an additional two shopping centers for a combined $49 million (KIM share) and currently has another $200 million either under contract or within accepted offer.

Kimco remains focused on reducing the asset count in the Midwest, while also selectively pruning flat or low growth assets from other parts of the country. The company sold its last remaining shopping center in Alabama this quarter, removing another non-core estate from the ownership map.

Trepp examined its database of year-end financials reported on more than 34,595 retail loans in the nine regional divisions delineated by the US Census Bureau. The average percentage change in annual NOI was computed as a growth index indicator with a starting year of 2004 and base value of 100 to facilitate comparisons of the property type’s performance over time.

Boosted by rising population levels and robust economic growth, the Pacific US ranks first in retail NOI growth (+33%) for the time frame analyzed, and was the region with the greatest NOI increase for the 2017 fiscal year (+2.48%). With budding tech hubs and travel hotspots in areas like Silicon Valley, California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Anchorage, Alaska; and Honolulu, Hawaii, Pacific region states draw in tourists from all over the world, as well as millennials seeking high-paying employment and desirable urban lifestyles.

Second and third place in the ranking include the Southwest Central (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Ohio) and the Middle Atlantic (New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania) regions with growth indices of 129 and 122, respectively. Strong gains in job creation, housing, and consumer spending in these states noticeably outpace the national average thanks to increased expansion in the tech, business, and manufacturing sectors.

This has enabled the Southwest, which is dominated by fast-growing cities in Texas, and Middle Atlantic divisions to weather challenges in the retail revolution better than most areas in the US. For the 2017 fiscal year, NOI growth turned negative in Mid-Atlantic retail properties at -0.31%, while the Southwest Central posted the second-highest improvement among the nine regions at 1.84%.

Managing Risk Is What Kimco Does Best

In Q2-18 Kimco’s NAREIT FFO was $0.39 per diluted share, which includes $9.5 million (or $0.02 per share) net transactional income comprised primarily of $5.6 million from preferred equity profit participations and $3.6 million from an equity method distribution above the company’s basis.

NAREIT FFO per share in Q2-17 was $0.41 and includes $0.03 per share of net transactional income mostly, from the $23.7 million distribution received from the Albertsons investment.

FFO as adjusted or recurring FFO which excludes transactional income and expense and non-operating impairments with $155.7 million, or $0.37 per share for Q2-18, compared to a $160.7 million, or $0.38 per share for Q2-17 and reflects the impact of the disposition program.

Based on the company’s first half performance and expectations for the balance of the year Kimco is raising the bottom end of its NAREIT FFO per share and FFO as adjusted per share guidance range from $1.42 to $1.46 to a new range of $1.43 to $1.46.

Kimco’s leasing volume continues to be near all-time highs, during the quarter, Kimco executed 369 leases, totaling 2 million square feet and an average rent per square foot of just over $18. The average base rent for the entire portfolio has increased 4.6% over the past year and 5.2% when you exclude ground leases.

As I mentioned a few months ago, “Tax Reform is kicking-in and should serve as a catalyst for many retailers and this massive tax cut should benefit many retail chains, ultimately allowing them to thrive.”

On the earnings call yesterday, Kimco’s CEO said,

“…tax reform has dramatically lowered the effect of tax rate for our retailers, which were paying some of the highest corporate tax rates in the country. In numerous meetings with our retail partners, they have consistently totted tax reform as a major factor in the real estate expansion plans.”

Put on Your Value Investor Hat

Now let’s examine Kimco’s dividend, compared with the peers:

As you can see, Kimco yields 6.7%, almost double that of the other BBB+ rated REIT, Regency Centers (REG). Now let’s compare the payout ratio for all of the REITs:

Kimco has a sound payout ratio, but the company clearly does not enjoy the same cushion as Brixmor (BRX) or Regency. Given the promising disposition results, I am not concerned with Kimco’s payout ratio and I am glad to see the company recycling the cash into higher-quality properties.

Although not visible from the lens of Mr. Market, Kimco has become a much darker blue chip – with a much higher quality portfolio and enviable balance sheet (that deserves an upgrade to the “A” club). Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Although Kimco has returned 16.9% since May 1st, I find the shares still very attractive. With the exception of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Kimco trades at the second lowest discount (compared to the 4-year trailing P/FFO). Again, the fundamentals for Kimco are much stronger today, than they were four years ago, yet the Mr. Market is sleeping.

The above chart highlights Kimco (and the other REITs) forecasted FFO per share growth. As noted, Kimco’s dispositions will weigh heavily into the earnings growth in 2018, but don’t forget the fact that the company has an improved balance sheet that will provide enhanced growth for years in the future.

Likewise, Kimco is forecasted to grow its dividend modestly in 2019; however, as I pointed out, the payout ratio is sound and I fully expect for the company to generate growth, regardless of capital recycling.

Kimco’s Q1-18 and Q2-18 earnings signify the transformation of Kimco and its highly disciplined management team. There is little doubt that there have been way to many shopping centers and malls built in the United States (and I contributed to that problem), but Kimco has emerged as a blue chip REIT differentiated by selectivity. As I have said over and over again on Seeking Alpha, “if you are going to invest in retail, you better buy the best, and baby, Kimco is the best”.

If you are a Graham value investor, the best times for you are the worst times for other investors and speculators. As Charlie Mungerr said, “success means being very patient but aggressive when it’s time”. My Oh My, Kimco’s A Strong Buy.

Sources: Trepp and FAST Graphs

