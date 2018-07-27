Crude Oil Futures May Have Peaked As Oil Majors Chevron And Exxon Mobil Report Earnings

Nymex crude oil futures held my annual pivot of $63.81 in June but has failed below my July risky level of $77.07.

Nymex Crude Oil Futures (CLv1) have been outperforming the oil majors Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) which are members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and are two of the eight members of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ for 2018. Chevron and Exxon Mobil report their second-quarter earnings reports before the opening bell on Friday, July 27.

Analysts expect Chevron to earn $2.06 a share when it reports before the opening bell on Friday. Recent upward revisions to earnings typically result in favorable reaction to earnings. Chevron has a dividend yield of 3.65%, making the stock a core holding in a value-oriented portfolio.

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $1.25 a share when it reports before the opening bell on Friday. Like Chevron, there have been recent upward revisions to earnings. Exxon Mobil has a dividend yield of 3.98% making the stock a core holding in a value-oriented portfolio.

Crude oil closed Thursday at $69.66 per barrel, up 15.9% year to date and up 20% since setting its 2018 low of $58.07 on Feb. 9. Oil is 7.5% below its 2018 high of $75.27 set on July 3.

The Weekly Chart for Crude Oil

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Crude Oil will be negative given a close on Friday below its five-week modified moving average of $69.55, otherwise the chart is neutral. Oil is above its 200-week simple moving average at $52.30 and has been above this ‘reversion to the mean’ since the week of Dec. 29 when the average was $57.34. The three horizontal lines are my annual value level of $63.81, my quarterly pivot at $68.14 and my monthly risky level of $77.07. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 62.84 down from 68.42 on July 20.

Given this chart and analysis, buy oil on weakness to my annual pivot of $63.81 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $77.07 as my quarterly pivot of $68.14 remains a magnet.

Chevron closed Thursday at $123.95, down just 1% year to date and up 14.7% since setting its 2018 low of $108.02 on Feb. 5. Chevron is 7.4% below its 2018 high of $133.88 set on Jan. 16.

The weekly chart for Chevron

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Chevron will be negative on a close on Friday below its five-week modified moving average of $124.01, otherwise it is neutral. The stock is above its 200-week simple moving average of $106.26 which is the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Aug. 25, 2017, when the average was $107.13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to fall to 45.02 this week, down from 51.46 on July 20.

Given this chart and analysis, buy weakness to the 200-week simple moving average of $106.26 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $126.71 and $128.06, respectively.

Exxon Mobil closed Thursday at $84.24, up just 0.7% year to date and up 16.8% since setting its 2018 low of $72.15 on April 2. Exxon Mobil is 5.7% below its 2018 high of $89.30 set on Jan. 29.

The weekly chart for Exxon Mobil

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Exxon Mobil is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $82.12 and just above its 200-week simple moving average of $83.74 which is the ‘reversion to the mean.’ The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 83.63 above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart and analysis, buy weakness to my monthly, quarterly and semiannual value levels of $78.66, $72.03 and $69.86, respectively, and sell strength to my annual risky level of $103.71.

