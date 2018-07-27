Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/25/18

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/25/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're definitely in the summer doldrums for insider trading filings. The volume of Form 4s will stay low for most of July, before ramping up in August and staying strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL);
  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Ominto (OTCPK:OMNT), and;
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

    Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

    • General Electric (NYSE:GE);
    • Zillow (NASDAQ:Z);
    • Wayfair (NYSE:W);
    • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
    • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
    • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;
    • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR).

    There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

    • Pdvwireless (NASDAQ:PDVW);
    • Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY);
    • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and;
    • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

    There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

    • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), and;
    • Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL).

    It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

    Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

    Insider Purchases

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

    1

    Winder Investment Pte

    BO

    Intl Flavors

    IFF

    B

    $12,825,790

    2

    Omega Fund Iv

    BO

    Replimune

    REPL

    JB*

    $4,000,005

    3

    Culp H Lawrence

    DIR

    General Electric

    GE

    B

    $2,490,640

    4

    Wojcicki Susan

    DIR

    Salesforce Com

    CRM

    AB

    $877,295

    5

    Owl Creek Asset Mgt

    BO

    Pdvwireless

    PDVW

    B

    $803,050

    6

    Choucair Samer

    DIR

    Ominto

    OMNT

    JB*

    $400,000

    7

    Frost Phillip Md

    CEO,CB,BO

    Opko Health

    OPK

    B

    $307,769

    8

    Kennedy Brendan

    CEO,DIR

    Tilray

    TLRY

    JB*

    $250,002

    9

    Castaneda Mark

    CFO,SEC,TR

    Tilray

    TLRY

    JB*

    $249,985

    10

    Sochet Ira

    BO

    Otelco

    OTEL

    B

    $216,645

    Insider Sales

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

    1

    Zuckerberg Mark

    CB,CEO,BO

    Facebook

    FB

    AS

    $161,286,208

    2

    Smith Lonnie M

    DIR

    Intuitive Surgical

    ISRG

    AS

    $29,308,787

    3

    Williams Evan Clark

    DIR

    Twitter

    TWTR

    AS

    $29,162,454

    4

    Lilly Endowment

    BO

    Lilly Eli

    LLY

    S

    $17,025,984

    5

    Rondeau Christopher

    CEO,DIR

    Planet Fitness

    PLNT

    AS

    $2,963,913

    6

    Scopia Capital Mgt

    BO

    Acorda Therapeutics

    ACOR

    S

    $2,476,316

    7

    Frink Lloyd D

    VCB,PR,DIR

    Zillow

    Z

    AS

    $2,248,281

    8

    Cox Christopher K

    O

    Facebook

    FB

    AS

    $2,232,951

    9

    Conine Steven

    F,DIR,BO

    Wayfair

    W

    AS

    $2,160,116

    10

    Shah Niraj

    CEO,DIR,BO

    Wayfair

    W

    AS

    $2,160,068

    Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

    Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

    Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

    I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.