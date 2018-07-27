Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/25/18

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/25/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're definitely in the summer doldrums for insider trading filings. The volume of Form 4s will stay low for most of July, before ramping up in August and staying strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL);

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Ominto (OTCPK:OMNT), and;

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

General Electric (NYSE:GE);

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z);

Wayfair (NYSE:W);

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Pdvwireless (NASDAQ:PDVW);

Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY);

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and;

Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), and;

Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $12,825,790 2 Omega Fund Iv BO Replimune REPL JB* $4,000,005 3 Culp H Lawrence DIR General Electric GE B $2,490,640 4 Wojcicki Susan DIR Salesforce Com CRM AB $877,295 5 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Pdvwireless PDVW B $803,050 6 Choucair Samer DIR Ominto OMNT JB* $400,000 7 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $307,769 8 Kennedy Brendan CEO,DIR Tilray TLRY JB* $250,002 9 Castaneda Mark CFO,SEC,TR Tilray TLRY JB* $249,985 10 Sochet Ira BO Otelco OTEL B $216,645

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $161,286,208 2 Smith Lonnie M DIR Intuitive Surgical ISRG AS $29,308,787 3 Williams Evan Clark DIR Twitter TWTR AS $29,162,454 4 Lilly Endowment BO Lilly Eli LLY S $17,025,984 5 Rondeau Christopher CEO,DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $2,963,913 6 Scopia Capital Mgt BO Acorda Therapeutics ACOR S $2,476,316 7 Frink Lloyd D VCB,PR,DIR Zillow Z AS $2,248,281 8 Cox Christopher K O Facebook FB AS $2,232,951 9 Conine Steven F,DIR,BO Wayfair W AS $2,160,116 10 Shah Niraj CEO,DIR,BO Wayfair W AS $2,160,068

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

