Alaris: Dividend In Peril?

We last wrote on Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) when the stock had tanked post Q1-2018 earnings and was languishing sub-$16 CAD. We then concluded that the company was materially undervalued and the 10% yield compensated us sufficiently for risks. With Q2-2018 results out, we decided to take another look and see how our buy thesis was shaping up.

Highest reset to portfolio revenue

All 9 investments with resets in 2018 were reset higher, with an average increase of 6%. This was the highest in Alaris's history.

Source: Alaris Q2-2018 presentation

Additionally, the distribution coverage appears strong, with most partners covering current distributions comfortably.

There were drops in four partners' earnings coverage ratios (ECRs), but two out of those four related to Kimco and SCR, where coverage is based on actual amounts paid and fluctuate wildly from quarter to quarter. ccComm was mentioned as having completed an acquisition, and the costs associated with that dropped ECR this quarter. It is important to note that even a sub-1.0X coverage does not drop distributions to zero. It just reduces them to the extent the company is unable to pay the full amounts.

Forward dividend coverage still looks tight

With the Labstat and Planet Fitness redemptions, dividend coverage has gotten increasingly tight, with no room for error.

The exchange rate being assumed is also 1.32, 1% above the current Fx rates. While the company is decently hedged against fluctuations, it is important to note that the hedge only covers about 60% of USD cash flow (that too for about 12 months), and any strengthening of CAD will make this coverage go below 1.0X.

So why do we still love it

Alaris has been careful in deploying additional capital at this point of the cycle. Its prudence has no doubt been impacted further by the couple of missteps taken, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. To offset any strengthening of the CAD, Alaris would need to invest about $50 million between now and year-end. It has ample capacity to do that, as the problem has been excess of redemptions, and the company can bump up leverage materially without problems. But if Alaris is lending to leveraged companies, would this additional leverage not create higher risk? Alaris partners are higher-risk, being smaller companies in competitive industries. You don't get a 15% royalty yield by investing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) bonds. But these partners are certainly not levered from a debt perspective. The following exchange from Alaris's Q2-2018 earnings call transcript illustrates this perfectly.

Anoop Prihar



Earlier on in the call, you guys made a comment about a number of your partners being debt-free, can you just tell us exactly how many partners are debt-free?



Darren Driscoll



Anoop, it's 7 out of 14 right now. I think in - I think our MD&A talks about having three more with less than 1 turn. So only 4 of the 14 with more than one turn of senior debt in front of us.

Yes, there will be losses from time to time, but the company has done quite well cumulatively.

The key aspect for us is that Alaris, when purchased sufficiently close to book value, gives a good risk-reward proposition. The converse is also true that those that purchased the stock in the high $30s were paying way too much for a risky investment.

AD data by YCharts

Additionally, we think Alaris should yield about 200-250 basis points above Baa bonds to compensate us for the risk, and currently, it does.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

This same chart also shows that at times people were paying way too much for Alaris shares in 2013-2015 and bidding them to insane levels wherein Alaris shares yielded less than Baa bonds. However, that is certainly not a concern today, and we are holding unless this spread materially falls below 200 basis points.

Conclusion

We like the Alaris royalty model, and it is virtually impossible to replicate this for the individual investor. The current yield and proximity to book value sufficiently compensate us for the risk of investing in this space. If all partners exited today, Alaris would probably exit with $20-22 of cash per share due to exits being a premium to value of distributions. So, while partner exits can happen, it is not something that bothers us when buying shares so cheap. We still think fair value is in the $22 range, and shares should move higher over the next 12 months.

One point of caution, though, is that the Alaris model would be extremely vulnerable in a full-blown recession. Declining coverage of partner companies, coupled with blowout spreads on Baa bonds, would likely create a very rough time for Alaris. We don't think we are anywhere close to a recession based on the indicators we follow, but we will not be holding this one should we believe recession risks are above 50%, regardless of how cheap it may appear at the time.

