Nokia: How Bad Can It Really Be?

The rationalizations for Nokia's (NOK) share price dive today are many. Dominating the discussion are relative weakness in network revenues; low network margins driven in part by pricing pressures; and over-reliance on 5G-related strength in the fourth quarter to meet full-year targets. To me, however, the company's reported 2Q18 results and outlook for the back end of the year seem largely consistent with management's pre-earnings narrative, give or take some quarter-to-quarter lumpiness, and the stock's 7% market value drop early in the trading session looks a bit overdone for my taste.

I'd start by pointing out that the Finnish network equipment provider did not quite disappoint on second quarter results: €5.32 billion in sales narrowly topped consensus $6.17 billion, using today's exchange rate and despite quite a bit of FX headwinds, while adjusted EPS of €0.03 came in aligned with expectations. Keep in mind that any potential top-line tailwind derived from a pick up in network infrastructure spending was not expected until 3Q18 at best, so the flat YOY, FX-adjusted network revenues seem reasonable at first glance.

What I consider somewhat of a disappointment were low margins on the network side of the business, reportedly driven by a combination of "price erosion exceeding cost erosion across most regions and segments" and "foreign exchange fluctuations [having] a negative impact on gross profit". To the rescue came the technologies division, which many will see as a negative event considering how financial results on this non-core side of the business can be volatile and unpredictable (see charts below).

All of the above could have justified worries about what's to come next, if not for management's re-iteration of full year targets. For starters, CEO Rajeev Suri has proven to be very conservative on his approach to guiding for future performance, as evidenced in October's seemingly overblown concerns about the prospects of network infrastructure activity -- worries that were largely put to rest a mere quarter later. Secondly, Nokia's network business is long-cycle in nature, and I would be surprised to see near-term results fall much below expectations, given the visibility that the company should have into the project pipeline. To that effect, "backlog was strong at the end of Q2, and [Nokia] continues to expect commercial 5G network deployments to begin near the end of 2018".

Sure, I can not argue that Nokia's 2Q18 earnings results were pristine. But I believe the beating that the stock has been taking this Thursday morning, paired with the absence of any outlook deterioration, is indicative of the Street's short-sighted view that fails to capture the potential upside that the imminent 5G upgrade cycle is likely to produce.

Should I trust Nokia's traditionally cautious management team when it argues that the company will deliver up to €0.42 in EPS (about $0.49 using today's exchange rate) by 2020, it follows that NOK trades today at only 11.4x 2020 forward earnings. This looks like very attractive valuation by my standards, considering the very early innings of the expected sector-wide upcycle and the stock's chunky dividend yield of 4%.

Risks will certainly continue to exist, and the ones that concern me the most are (1) the stock price impact that any hiccup in 4Q18 results may cause and (2) investor sentiment, as shares seem to get punished easily even for performance that clears the bar of reasonable and acceptable. Still, I remain a NOK bull, believing that shares could reach $7.50 by 2020, absent major shocks that might cause a halt in network spending.

