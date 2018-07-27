Imperva (IMPV) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Sunil Shah - Head, Investor Relations

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.



Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

David Woodcock - Imperva, Inc.





Analysts

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Kenneth Talanian - Evercore ISI

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Michael Berg - JMP Securities LLC

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Sunil Shah, Vice President- Investor Relations.

Sunil Shah - Head, Investor Relations

Thank you, Melissa. Good afternoon and welcome to Imperva's second quarter 2018 earnings call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me on the call are Chris Hylen, Imperva's President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Burns, Imperva's Chief Financial Officer; Dave Woodcock, Imperva's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales; and Eldad Chai, Imperva's Senior Vice President of Product Management.

During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. Generally, these statements are identified by the use of words such as will, expect, plan, intend, transition, looking ahead and other words that denote future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements in the press release and this conference call. These risk factors are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in Imperva's 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2018.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition, and disposition-related expense, amortization of intangibles expenses, restructuring charges and non-routine consulting costs related to our reorganization and strategy, gain on the sale of Skyfence, provision for taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence and the amount of legal settlements. We also will discuss billings which is revenue plus the change in deferred revenue as adjusted for the new revenue recognition standards under ASC 606 and free cash flow which is cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results, and we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Imperva's performance.

For complete information regarding our historical non-GAAP financial information, the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation of those figures, please refer to today's press release regarding our second quarter 2018 results. The press release has also been furnished to the SEC as part of the Form 8-K.

Please note that for purposes of customer account information provided during this call in an earnings release and consistent with past practice, we are referring to end user customers who purchase through our direct sales force or channel partners.

In addition please note that the date of this conference call is July 26, 2018 and any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. And we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

With that I'll turn the call over to Chris, and then Mike will provide further details regarding our financials and our forward-looking outlook. Chris?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Sunil and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I'd first like to express my appreciation to all of our employees for their focus and support, as we begin to see the early signs of traction in the execution of our strategy. I'm grateful for all that you have done and continue to do on behalf of all of our constituents.

By now you've seen the press releases for our Q2 earnings, as well as the acquisition of Prevoty. We have a lot of material to cover, so let's get started.

As you may recall we shared the following messages on our last earnings call. First, we have the strategy, structure and leadership in place to achieve our outcomes. Second, we have shifted our focus from foundational and structural actions to execution of our strategy. And third, we have developed our product strategy by where our balance sheet is a means to accelerate our progress.

You can see from our Q2 press release, we made significant progress in executing on our strategy while at the same time undergoing a shift in the business from product to subscription revenue.

This includes a 42% year-over-year increase in subscription annual contract value bookings and a 30% year-over-year increase in deferred revenue.

This shift in business model will drive a change in our second half outlook, as well as the metrics we will share with you on this call as compared to previous calls. We feel good about the overall direction of the business as well as our increased focus on execution as you will see from my comments.

That said, we continue to work through the sales restructuring that occurred in January, while we see continued improvement in North American execution, we have not yet seen the levels of productivity we had anticipated. We will continue to focus on increasing productivity in the second half of the year. The combination of this shift in business model and slow ramp and sales productivity will have an impact on our outcomes for the remainder of the year. We also issued a press release today on the acquisition of Prevoty, a leader in the Runtime Application Self-Protection or RASP market.

We've shared with you on previous calls that our strong balance sheet is an asset that enables us to take advantage of opportunities to accelerate our product roadmaps. We are pleased to share with you that this acquisition met all of our M&A criteria including a focus on our core business.

The acquisition of Prevoty enhances our web application and data security offerings, and we are excited to share this news with you.

As a reminder, before going forward, here is the strategy we outlined earlier this year. Our vision is to lead the world's plight on behalf of our customers and their customers to keep data and application safe from cyber criminals.

Our mission is to deliver best in class cyber security solutions on-premises in the cloud and across hybrid environments.

We have three strategies for how we will win. One, transform to the world's leading hybrid security company, two, accelerate our go to market strategy, three, simplify how we do business.

We have three key growth priorities; invest in world class cloud experiences, create actionable insights through data analytics and to deliver innovative new services and expand our offerings. We believe that our Q2 outcomes indicate traction in the execution of our strategy. I will share with you the following examples. One strategic outcomes in Q2, I will cover FlexProtect and Prevoty in detail as well as provide quick updates on channel, marketing and customer success.

Product strategy, we believe we solve very important problems for our customers in protecting their most important assets, their data and applications. I will share with you a few trends that informed our strategy as well as our strategic focus going forward.

And finally I'll share with you my perspective. It's important in times like these that I share with you my view on both the current and future state of the business. I will take a few minutes to do both. Let's start with strategic outcomes from Q2. First up FlexProtect. FlexProtect is a simple licensing and subscription program that enables customers to migrate their data and application security from on-prem to the cloud with Imperva. It is consistent with our strategic goal to become a hybrid security company and to simplify doing business with us.

This quarter, a year after FlexProtect for Apps was launched we made significant progress executing on our hybrid cloud strategy. There are three main drivers for the improved trajectory for FlexProtect; value proposition, incentives and offerings. Value proposition, we believe the value proposition for our products is risk management as well as compliance, regulation and audit. Customers need to know what assets they have, where they are and who is accessing them. This change is how we talk to computers -I'm sorry to customers about the value our products bring along with machine learning products such as CounterBreach has resulted in more conversations about the advantage of FlexProtect and subsequently more deals. Offerings, we introduced a new FlexProduct for Data subscription during the quarter. This was the first full quarter where we offered customers both our app and data security solutions in subscription form.

We also introduced a new machine learning product called Attack Analytics that is now included in the FlexProtect for App subscription. This is similar to how FlexProduct for data subscription is included our FlexProtect data offering. And finally incentives, we introduced new incentives to help existing customers adopt FlexProtect and we bare also implementing commission incentives designed to promote new logo customers.

The result was an outstanding quarter of FlexProtect adoption as FlexProtect's subscription bookings in the quarter greatly exceeded our expectations and exceeded total FlexProtect's subscription bookings in the previous five quarters combined. The total contract value of FlexProtect subscription bookings this quarter exceeded our total product bookings. Mike will discuss in further detail our results from a GAAP revenue perspective in his comments.

Let me spend a few minutes now on Prevoty. Today we announced that we entered into an agreement to acquire Prevoty, a recognized leader in the Runtime Application Self-Protection market. Prevoty meets all of our previously stated M&A criteria. We are excited about the product, the people and the potential working of together as one team. We are excited to have them as part of the Imperva family. Once closed this acquisition will enable us to have comprehensive and compelling hybrid cloud solution for the future of application and data security. Here are a few examples.

Prevoty delivers a best in breach solution for runtime production of applications deployed in both private and public environments. Prevoty extends our reach into the fast growing DevOps market. Prevoty provides detailed visibility into how users, applications and data interact. Prevoty complements current Imperva on-prem and WAP offerings and can enable end-to-end protection across a company's digital presence.

The combination of Prevoty and Imperva data driven insight offerings further helps to identify the true risk to customers' application services. Those are the headlines on FlexProtect and the acquisition of Prevoty.

I would now like to share with you a few examples of strategic traction elsewhere in the business. Channel partners, you have asked for more specifics on our channel efforts in previous calls. We have hired a new head of global channel sales and increased our channel partner resources by approximately 50% since the start of the year. This includes channel account managers, channel SEs, channel marketing and program managers. We are starting to see outcomes from these investments. Partner sourced bookings for new business excluding renewals have exceeded 40% year-to-date. The number of new customers acquired through partner's sourced opportunities has grown 18% year-to-date with related bookings growing 26% year-to-date. We've seen strength in EMEA nearly doubling partner sourced bookings and new logos in the first half.

In marketing in order to simplify doing business with us we have refreshed the Imperva homepage into an example of one Imperva. In the past we've operated two separate websites www.imperva.com and www.incapsula.com. We are rapidly building a unified web experience built on a web infrastructure that can scale with our future business needs. The early changes are having an impact as our updated website is delivering more than double, almost a 113%, the number of contact sales inquirers than our previous version. And during Q2, organic search traffic to imperva.com increased by 27%, driven by digital inbound (11:39) activity. Customer success, we've identified and are focused on simplifying the four pillars of customer success journey. First a seamless closing and handout process for smooth customer transition at the point of sale

Second we will focus our customer success managers on product on boarding and adoption to drive value throughout the customer lifecycle. We believe that early life usage has a positive impact on reducing churn.

Third we will drive operational excellence in the renewal process and finally customer success will partner sales through account expansion by identifying upscale and cross-sell opportunities throughout the customer lifecycle. My hope is that these examples provide a window in the kinds of initiatives we are driving and the outcomes they are producing across the entire business.

Let's move onto product strategy. We committed last quarter to share a go forward product strategy with you during Q3. I'd like to deliver on this commitment and share with you why we are so excited about our future. To reiterate, Imperva is strategically positioned to protect customers' two most strategic assets, their data and their applications. We currently do so through a combination of on-prem cloud and hybrid offerings as well as database insight services such as Attack Analytics and CounterBreach. In the near term we will continue to execute on this strategy.

However as our customers and cybercrime evolve, so does our strategy. I'll share a few trends we're seeing and how they informed our product strategy. First, our customers are increasingly adopting cloud technologies to improve their efficiency and agility. We've seen great success with our Incapsula application security and service solution and plan to expand our portfolio of cloud based solutions delivered as a service.

Second, our customers are using new architectures and modern development methodologies for their online applications with micro services and serverless architectures and DevOps methodologies. This introduces a hybrid environment on-prem, cloud and hybrid applications, one that is challenging to protect. Imperva will continue to take a holistic approach to application and data security and provide an end-to-end hybrid solution for all environments.

Third, our customers are making data driven decisions and value data as a strategic asset. We will continue to evolve our analytics and intelligence products to help customers manage security risk across their digital landscape and build out the litigation plan.

These trends informed our product strategy which is to provide a cloud platform to help customers understand and manage the security risk to their digital businesses and protect their applications and data, regardless of where they're deployed, on-prem, in the cloud or across hybrid environments.

Our product strategy is focused on delivering three unique benefits to customers. A single pane of glass through an integrated management control panel that will provide end-to-end visibility of your apps and data as well as a unified security policy. Second, actionable insights analytics and intelligence; data analytics, threat intelligence, community- sourced best practices combined with AI machine learning to filter out the noise and generate actionable insights.

Protection for apps data in APIs with technology that not only alerts customers of potential security issues and the most advanced attacks, but also proactively remediates them. We are excited about how our new product strategy will help us deliver on our vision to lead the world's fight to keep data and applications safe from cyber criminals. We look forward to sharing more details with you at our financial analyst and Investors Day on November 15 in New York City.

So here is my prospective. I am excited to see traction in the business as we complete the first year of transformation and become a much more customer and market focused company. We have rapidly switched our focus from internal efforts to delivering for our customers. We realized we have a long way to go and there are bumps in the road. We are committed to our strategy, are confident in our team and excited about the future.

Ultimately, we take inspiration from the fact that we're doing what we said we would do and delivering proof points of execution. We have stated before that we take our commitments to shareholders very seriously and that we strive to be transparent. Therefore I want to assure you again that we are going to share more detail on this earnings call to help you understand the real time shift that is taking place in our business model as well as the sales issues I mentioned at the start of the call.

Mike will provide you with details of Q2 performance as well as our go forward guidance. As you can imagine, we expect FlexProtect to grow specifically in the U.S. and consequently we expect to see a decline in U.S. product revenue as a proportion of total revenue going forward. We believe that this that this is the future of our business in the best interest of our employees, customers and shareholders.

Overall, I'm pleased with our progress as a company. We are and have been focused on executing our strategy and delivering outcomes consistent with it. I am obviously disappointed than the lower than expected sales productivity and yet confident that we are correcting it.

In closing looking ahead our goal remains the same, to become a world class profitable growth company. We have described our approach to business in the past as prudent and balanced, that has evolved at this point in our journey as optimistic and resolute. We believe in what we are doing and that we have the right team in place to drive the business forward. We are also very realistic that these transitions are not for the faint of the heart. They are very, very hard. We will stay focused on executing for the remainder of the year and into the future.

The opportunity ahead of us is huge as the size and complexity of cyber-attacks continue to increase globally. We have the exceptional ability to protect data and applications wherever they reside, on-premise, in the cloud and in hybrid environments. We intend to take advantage of our strategic position to provide challenging opportunities for our employees, solve complex problems for our customers and reward our shareholders.

With that let me hand it over to Mike to walk you through the Q2 performance as well as guidance.



Thanks, Chris. Before I begin, I'd like to remind everyone that except for revenue figures, all financial figures are non-GAAP and the growth rates are year-on-year comparisons unless otherwise specified. You can find a full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the tables within our press release. Today, I'd like to share with you an overview of our financial results, provide continued visibility into our business and update our progress toward becoming a leading hybrid security company.

Starting with the second quarter, our results were notable for very strong customer demand in the U.S. for our FlexProtect hybrid licensing program, furthering progress our initiative to increase the recurring revenue mix in our business model and enabling customers to buy the way they want to buy as they move to hybrid cloud environments. This strong subscription demand is demonstrated by our billings performance in the quarter, it was up 24% year-over-year to $103 million and the corresponding strength in free cash flow, which came in at $13.2 million.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 14% year-over-year to $84.8 million, modestly below our original guidance range due to a faster than anticipated ramp of FlexProtect subscription deals in the quarter. If we normalize for this subscription outperformance using a widely adopted license equivalents of 2 times new subscription ACV or annual contract value, which is also consistent with our pricing structure, we would have ended up in the upper half of our original revenue guidance range.

Services revenue, which consists of subscription support and professional services, reached $65.6 million, increasing 21% year-over-year. This growth was driven primarily by subscription revenues of $36.5 million, which increased 30% over the prior year, a slight acceleration from last quarter and representing a record 43% of total revenues. Software support revenue was $24.9 million, up 10% year-over-year, bringing our total mix of recurring subscription and support revenue in the quarter to 72% of total revenue, up from 68% in the prior year period. Professional services revenue of $4.2 million grew 11% year-over-year. Product revenue of $19.2 million declined 4% in the quarter, as we experienced very strong customer adoption of our FlexProtect hybrid licensing program, particularly in North America.

As a result of this demand, FlexProtect subscription bookings mix increased materially versus the prior quarter. And as Chris referenced earlier, but it's worth highlighting once more, total FlexProtect subscription bookings in the quarter exceeded product bookings for the first time ever. As many of you know, FlexProtect uptake has a dampening effect on headline product results in favor of deferred subscription revenue, which will be recognized in future periods.

Further accentuating the shift, I'm pleased to report that during the second quarter, eight deals of our top 10 deals were led by subscription. This compares to only two deals in the prior quarter and three deals in the year ago period. Our hybrid strategy is resonating with large enterprise customers, who are demonstrating a desire to buy from us via subscription. In the second quarter, we signed our largest ever FlexProtect deal and our largest deal of any kind since 2015, with total contract value of $6 million with a large U.S. insurance provider. It was a competitive win driven by our CounterBreach inside offering as well as the future proofing enabled by our FlexProtect licensing program. These Q2 proof points demonstrate that we are executing toward our strategy to transform into a leading hybrid security company.

Looking at geographic performance, the U.S. experienced strong subscription uptick while product demand remained healthy internationally. Americas grew revenue 5% to $47.3 million, an improvement from last quarter despite the accelerated subscription shift. Our international regions continue to perform well with EMEA growing 28% to $19 million and Asia-Pacific growing 26% to $18.5 million. We added 139 new customers this quarter. Additionally, we experienced strong growth in new FlexProtect subscribers. In the second quarter across our business, we booked 201 deals over $100,000, that's up 18% from the prior year period.

Turning now to profits. Second quarter gross margin was 81%. That's slightly above our guidance due in part to better product mix as we experienced a nice uptick in demand for our virtual offerings. R&D investment increased 33% to $15.9 million, up $3.9 million from the prior year as we continue to invest in building world class hybrid cloud experiences.

Sales and marketing grew 9% to $35.5 million, up $2.8 million from the prior year and benefiting $5.2 million from capitalized and certain commission costs on subscriptions under new accounting standards ASC 606. G&A expense was down 8% to $7.7 million, consistent with the prior quarter. In total, operating expenses in the quarter grew 12% to $59.2 million. As a result, non-GAAP operating profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $9.7 million, modestly below our original guidance range driven by the revenue mix shift we experienced in the quarter. Operating margin of 11.4% expanded approximately 2% from the year ago period.

In the quarter, we had a non-GAAP net loss of $9 million or $0.26 loss per diluted share which includes the cumulative tax charge of $18.8 million related to the previously disclosed Israeli tax provision which we discussed last quarter. It was better than our original expectation of $21 million. We ended the year with 992 employees worldwide. We remain focused on hiring as we invest in key business objectives such as expanding sales capacity and ramping customer success.

Turning next to balance sheet and cash flow items, total deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $174.7 million, up 30% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for our subscription offerings.

We delivered strong cash flow from operations in the quarter of $13.8 million. CapEx was $0.7 million, resulting in second quarter free cash flow of $13.2 million. Our balance sheet remains very healthy, as we ended the quarter with cash investments of $394 million and no debt. This is before the cash consideration we expect to pay for the acquisition of Prevoty during the third quarter, which I'll cover next.

As Chris shared earlier, today we announced that we are utilizing a portion of our large cash balance to solidify our leadership position in application security by acquiring Prevoty, a recognized leader in Runtime Applications Self-Protection. Last quarter we shared our M&A criteria. We look for businesses that are revenue creative, margin neutral within 12 months to 18 months, focused on enhancing our core, are a strategic fit and are a cultural fit. Prevoty meets all these criteria and serves a direct adjacency by extending our reach into the fast growing DevOps market. Under the terms of the agreement, Imperva will acquire Prevoty for a total purchase price $140 million subject to working capital and other adjustments to be funded by cash from the company's balance sheet.

Due to GAAP purchase accounting adjustments, we expect minimal revenue contribution from Prevoty in 2018. Given Prevoty currently generates a modest non-GAAP operating loss along with purchase accounting adjustments and other transaction-related expenses, we expect the acquisition to reduce 2018 non-GAAP operating profit by $4.5 million

We're not providing guidance for 2019 at this time, however, we do anticipate Prevoty to be on track to achieve an approximately $20 million run rate of the annual contract value or ACV exiting 2019. We expect the deal will be neutral to operating income by Q3 of 2019. Additionally, to maintain a similar level of ongoing strategic and operational flexibility post acquisition, we are currently evaluating a revolving debt facility.

Turning now to our outlook. We were pleased with the strong evidence of traction in Q2 for our growing set of subscription offerings. While these transformations take time to unfold, an early look at our pipeline points to a likely continuation of this trend toward a greater mix of FlexProtect subscriptions. The second half forecast also anticipates a less than seasonal uptick in our U.S. non-subscription purchases. Although this is largely a result of significant FlexProtect subscriptions in the mix, it's also partially a lingering impact from our January sales reorganization, which has had a temporary impact on sales rep productivity in the U.S.

We believe it is prudent at this time to update our operating plan and outlook to align with our business model shift to subscription and a more modest sequential ramp in revenue. The accelerated move towards subscription is in line with our stated strategy, however, bear in mind, the net result is a much more muted outlook for sequential upfront product revenues as we progress through our transformation.

With that framework, I'd like to share with you our updated financial outlook for 2018. We are adjusting full year revenue guidance by $20 million at the midpoint to $349 million to $353 million. We anticipate this reduction in our second half product expectation will be partially offset by FlexProtect subscription bookings. At the midpoint, this updated range represents approximately 9% growth in revenue for the full year. To provide improved transparency and accountability through our transition, we would like to provide additional visibility to our product and services mix through the balance of the year.

For the full year, we expect services revenue of approximately $267 million. We expect most of our guidance range variability to reside in product with an expected midpoint of approximately $84 million. We expect non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 80%. With the anticipated close of Prevoty and our current investment forecast, we now expect full year non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $251 million. Therefore when including our updated revenue expectations, non-GAAP operating profit was now expected to be in the range of $29 million to $31 million. This includes an approximately $16 million benefit from capitalizing certain commission cost associated with the new accounting standard.

We expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $8 million to $10 million or $0.22 to $0.28 per share, based on $35.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the full year.

This assumes an annual tax revision of approximately $22.5 million, $18.8 million of which relates to the previously disclosed Israeli tax provision.

For the full year, we continue to expect solid, positive free cash flow. Capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $10 million to $12 million. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect total revenue in the range of $87 million to $89 million, up 5% year-over-year at the midpoint. This accounts for no material revenue contribution from Prevoty in the quarter due to purchase accounting treatment. For Q3, we expect services revenue of approximately $67.5 million and a resulting product revenue range of approximately $19.5 million to $21.5 million.

Non-GAAP gross margins expect to be approximately 80%. When factoring in a partial quarter of Prevoty expenses and our current expense forecast, non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $64 million.

As a result non-GAAP operating profit is expected to be in the range of $6 million to $7 million, reflecting an approximately $4 million benefit from capitalized and certain commission costs.

We expect non-GAAP net income, to be in the range of $4.5 million, to $5.5 million, or $0.13 per share to $0.15 per share assuming a weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $35.7 million. In summary, we remain focused on continued execution of our hybrid security strategy and we're optimistic about our future opportunities with Prevoty as we work to become a world-class profitable growth company.

Finally as Chris shared earlier, we'll be hosting a Financial Analyst and Investor Day in New York City on November 15 to share more detail about our future strategy. We hope you can join us. If you're interested in attending, please contact us at ir@imperva.com.

With that, thanks for your interest. We'd be happy to take your questions.

And we'll take our first question from Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. This is actually Matt Swanson on for Matt. Chris you've seen a lot of success on the subscription contracts. Obviously, this quarter was another example of that. Are there any trends that you've been watching to kind of take an approach of maybe getting more aggressive towards the transition or I mean clearly the customer demand is high if you leave it as a customer driven decision?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks for the question. As you recall we've said in the past we've sort of made a customer buying (34:56) business in the first quarter. As I said in my remarks we've made some changes to the commission plans and other things to drive behavior a little bit more. So we'll continue to monitor that and as events unfold we'll take appropriate action.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. We've taken a little, Matt this is Mike, a little more aggressive stance if you will. I mean we've gone all-in. We're now offering the subscription on the data side of our business as well as the app side. As Chris mentioned, we made some improvement in our incentive structures to help customers move over. So, it's all very well aligned with our hybrid cloud strategy and you know this quarter was a really important quarter in terms of showing significant movement towards that.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. And then last quarter you talked about having some unplanned sales force turnover in North America, has that trend continued in Q2 or is it just kind of ramping up the new headcounts from seeing that in Q1?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sales attrition improved in Q2, it was better than Q1. We did experience that(36:02) Q1 is still not exactly where we wanted to be. We saw some room for improvement but we did see an incremental improvement from Q1 to Q2. Some of that turnover in Q1 has impacted our productivity, it takes some time for new sales folks to ramp, and so some of that was a partial cause of the reset for the outlook for the second half of the year. But in general in terms of directionally how our sales force is doing, quite a bit better now in the last three months under the leadership of David Woodcock.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question will come from Rob Owens with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. And thank you for taking my question. As you look at moving more towards the subscription offering, in particular the success that you saw with FlexProtect during the quarter can you talk a little bit about how the channel has embraced that and whether there's been push back on their front, how you're treating renewals through the channel or how you plan to and things of that nature?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

You know, if things are going well as I said in the beginning (37:08) we're getting better and better results for the channel and Dave here and he can answer your question next. I mean, we've made the decision to be a partner friendly company and I think that starting to pay off in some of the numbers that you're seeing and Dave, is there anything you want to add specifically.

David Woodcock - Imperva, Inc.

No. I'd just say the big FlexProtect deals that we took this quarter, all went through the channel. They're very – they've been very responsive positively to the flexibility, the large that our customers provide (37:39). I am sure that they would like other vendors to do similar programs but (37:46) and they're very pleased with it. And that's not limited to...

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. And then second with regards to Prevoty, it clearly builds out the portfolio for application protection. I guess my question is around, is it typically the same buyer as you've seen in the WAF market given it, I guess at this point RASP has played a little bit more towards the DevOps space overall?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Dave, do you want to take that question, Rob?

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Yeah, relative to the Prevoty acquisition. And I think the portfolio definitely builds out with now a RASP capability, with supporting WAF or in complement to WAF. I guess the question, is given this is typically targeted at DevOps and that's where you've seen more implementation, is it often the same buyer as your traditional WAF buyers or is it different within your organization?

David Woodcock - Imperva, Inc.

Do you want me to take that?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Sure, yeah.

David Woodcock - Imperva, Inc.

So, I think, again this is Dave. It is the same buyer to a certain extent. But it will always take it higher (38:52) and we're seeing more shift towards the Chief Risk Officer and I think this falls in line with that buyer as well.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. Thanks.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question will come from Melissa Franchi with Morgan Stanley.

: Okay. Thank you for taking my question. Chris, you were talking about how the sales productivity improvements were maybe just a bit lower than what you would like. But the commentary around like FlexProtect seems to be going very well. So, I'm just wondering if you could may be elaborate around what areas are still maybe not fully living up to expectations and maybe need a little bit more attention?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks. Thanks for the question, Melissa. As you know, we've talked earlier about the disruption in the sales force. And we've got – there is two ways to get to your numbers, one is the number of people you have and the other is how much they sell per person. And we've got, well- we have number of heads, we have the number of heads we need, what's been the challenge or where we underestimated is how quickly those heads will come up and produce at the level we need them to produce. And so that's where we were off a bit. And so, we're focused on that, Dave's made a lot of progress there and we expect to continue that progress through this quarter and next.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. And I have a quick one for Mike. Mike is there any metrics...

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

We talked – just one more on that, just for a little clarity for you.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

We talked a lot about the disruption was in North America. So again, this is much, much more than much, much more of a North American issue...



Right.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

As you can see from the numbers in the rest of the world. And so, we're focused, if you want to, to answer questions specifically all of my comments pertain to North America.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. That's really helpful. Quick one for Mike, is there any way that we can understand what percent or any sort of metrics that help us understand your assumptions on the adoption of FlexProtect in the guide for the second half of the year?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah, it's a good question. We are assuming – our outlook, so it's a significantly – our outlook for FlexProtect and in our assumptions and forecast significantly changed this quarter after the uptick in Q2, where we had literally more total contract value bookings than we had in the entire history of FlexProtect in the prior five quarters. Now part of that is because we've now got subscription for our data side of our business, which is actually kind of a larger piece of our product, traditional product kind of business.

So we've got both sides subscription for apps and for data so we significantly upped the forecast. We're not anticipating perhaps quite as much as Q2. Time will tell if that is a sustainable type of level that was so large, but we've significantly increased our outlook for FlexProtect subscriptions in both Q3 and Q4 and that's a significant factor in our – the updated outlook for the second half which has more muted seasonal sequential uplift in product revenue just because most of the subscription revenue is deferred and that will get recognized in future periods. So it is a reset for our outlook for FlexProtect for sure.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you

The next question will come from Andrew Nowinski with Piper Jaffray.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great thanks. So just starting off with Prevoty. Have you taken a look at your installed base and can you give us any sort of estimate of what percentage of your installed base has already deployed Prevoty?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Let me answer and maybe hand over to Dave. Just as context for Prevoty, and hopefully with most acquisitions we did, we've actually been running a market test with them in terms of we picked a particular sales region, we had a test for about six months where we worked with them and we had to understand their value prop, how it worked with our product, all the positioning and things. So that helped us get comfortable that this is the right move to make. And you know they're a small company, so I don't think we can give you percentages of installed base ,but you can imagine that given the relative size that there's not a lot of crossover. And so there's a lot of – we look at it as an opportunity to get new customers because they have some customers we don't have as well as an opportunity to sell into our base. So I'd put it, the first point being we did some market tests and we feel comfortable -we're comfortable with the acquisition, it fits right in our product line, the culture's a fit we know how to sell it and then your question specifically. They are a much smaller company with some clients that we don't have today and so we think it's an opportunity to get new customers as well them to drive sales in our base.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay, great. And then looking at your new customer ads in Q2, they were a little lower than they have been in the past for a typical Q2. I guess, did you have any deal that slipped out of Q2 due to the shift of subscriptions and did that shift extend sales cycles for you at all?



No deals that slipped that I would call out. We always have some that come in and some that come in the following quarter. It was a notable quarter for – the strong upside we had was in the U.S., it was FlexProtect and that was largely with existing enterprise customers that we have long-term relationships and many of them, wanted to lock in with us for a three year period, with a three year subscription, as they migrate to the hybrid cloud. And so that was the most notable aspect, so the new customer adds in Q2 was a little light but quarter-to-quarter that can move around, but it certainly something we're focused on going forward.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

And the other thing I'd say, Andrew, is if you go back to the prior question about the sales team sort of productivity, they're not as productive as they might otherwise be, you can imagine that some of that increased productivity for where they there would have come from new and old incentives, couple of dynamics going on there. And we can't by any stretch to tell you which one is which and by how much, but there is two or three things going on that impacted that number.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Last one for me real quick, just in light of your guidance and the shift to FlexProtect with your assumption that is going to ramp up pretty significantly in Q3 and Q4. If we were to see customers purchasing a traditional license versus FlexProtect would you say your guidance has been level set now. So that would provide upside and if they go with a subscription route then you're on track to hit your guidance, but if they go a more traditional route, you'd have upside to where it's currently set to.

V Yeah, we always like to have some room for upside in things, but it is been a level set, I think that's a good way to put it, that we kind of reset the mix between FlexProtect and perpetual licenses and the reset is more in line with our results in Q2. So, we've always got a pipeline of deals and we'll kind of see where we go as we go through the second half of the year. But outlet we think is a prudent outlook given the mix and given that the feedback we're getting from customers and given our productivity at the moment and so forth. So, we feel this is the best view of how our second half is likely to shape up.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

All right. Thanks, guys.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Our next question will come from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Hi guys. This is actually Ugam Kamat on for Sterling.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Hi.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Just so, Hi. So in your prepared remarks you mentioned that if you could adjust for the FlexProtect uptick and adjust for the times ACV then you would have been at the higher end of the guidance, but if I look at the guidance for the full year then the services numbers are actually going lower. And given that you had a strong bookings quarter in 2Q, I would assume that that you would actually flow into revenue in the second half of the year. So, any particular explanations that you are taking like maybe bigger deals that might take time to close or other things, productivity improvement or any other factors that you are taking when providing that $267 million number.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah, it's a good question. Yeah, all those factors are factored in. These longer term deals, we do recognize them over the entire contract, the subscription contract term. So, we'll recognize that over time in future periods. So that's all built in there and some of this is just kind of realigning the outlook versus our current forecast for the outlook and getting things in line in terms of how we see them. In the past, we've just provided a revenue range, which inclusive of all product and service and now we're trying to provide a little more granular and refined view of things to help all of us model what the mix between service and product revenue is likely to be going forward and that's all factored into our outlook here for the year going forward. So we have been counting on quite a bit of more product revenue and now we're realigning that outlook to the way things look at the moment.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

All right. Perfect. And one more thing, so on – in the press release, I read about that there was a good uptick of FlexProtect for Data, but you did not mention about the application side of FlexProtect. Are you seeing that in the cloud that is more amount of competitive pressure for web application firewall than what was traditionally involved in the on-premise side?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

No. FlexProtect for Apps was quite strong in Q2 as well. So it was pretty actually nicely balanced between Apps and Data on the FlexProtect side in Q2. We didn't call that out. We did call out Data because it's relatively new and the ramp here on the FlexProtect data in Q2 was much faster than the ramp we saw a year ago in the FlexProtect app when we first introduced that. So other than that, I wouldn't read anything into the mix between Data and App, both of them were strong.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

All right. Perfect. Thank you so much.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Ken Talanian with Evercore ISI has our next question.

Kenneth Talanian - Evercore ISI

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to clarify do you expect billings to outgrow revenue for the year similar to what we've seen in prior years?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. Yeah. We do, billings – you're asking billings outgrew revenue this year?

Kenneth Talanian - Evercore ISI

That's right. Yeah.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. Well, what we're seeing and I'd have to go check those numbers, but we are seeing, in Q2 we saw billings outgrew revenue and a part of that, a big part of that was the FlexProtect uptick and then in particular some of the customers choosing to bring up their – go over to three year contracts which helps increase the billings. So for the full year, I would say when we look at it in entirety, the billings would likely outgrow the revenue for the year.

Kenneth Talanian - Evercore ISI

Okay. And as a follow up, should we expect FlexProtect to drive higher gross margins over time?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

We'll see, not necessarily I wouldn't want to signal that out (49:59) at this time. I mean with the FlexProtect there is more of a service element there to that. The revenue gets recognized over a time period versus upfront. So, no, I wouldn't want to signal at this point that FlexProtect is likely to drive the gross margins up in and of itself.

Kenneth Talanian - Evercore ISI

Okay. Thank you.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah.

Next we'll go to Anne Meisner with Susquehanna.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So most of the upside in billings, hello, can you hear me?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah, we said hi.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Can you hear me okay. Hello?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Oh, sorry. Okay. So the upside in your total billings, it was in total billings as opposed to current billings I guess is what I'm trying to say and that's understandable I guess considering the execution issues you called out. But are there any additional incentives you're providing to drive longer invoice durations or is that really driven more by the customers that you called out who were basically doing the FlexProtect long – you said they were committing to longer term multi-year contracts, was that driven by the customer or any incentive on your part to drive that?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. I mean there's all sorts of things in the mix, but it's basically letting the customer buy the way they want to buy, in terms of these decisions of migrating to the hybrid cloud typically though we're maybe looking at the horizon more than a year. So we have pricing for one year, we have pricing for three years so and a lot of customers chose one year and a lot of customer chose three year, so it was really up to them.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. And I guess this might be a question related to the prior question on services, revenue guidance, but I guess in light of the mix shift I would expect to see current billings accelerate from here. So forget total billings which we already had that discussion. But...

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

I guess how do you view that and I know you don't guide to billings but it might make sense just kind of given your expectations around the sort of mix shift and the impact of the full year guidance, I mean just to kind of talk about your expectations a little bit more on the current billing side?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. I think it's a fair question, Anne. And it's something we've been looking and things have moved on us pretty quickly this quarter in terms of FlexProtect. So that's something we're going to need to keep an eye on, for sure we do. Generally we're going to expect that short-term billings to grow to lead the revenue but we're going to kind of see how we go here and we've provided some more granularity on the revenue outlook, whether we start guiding billings at some point is something we'll evaluate as we go here. But hopefully the information we provided is helpful to kind of get everybody's models in line with how we're looking things.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

And just one quick follow-up. Did the deals in the pipeline shift from traditional product to FlexProtect over this timeframe because clearly something changed since last quarter. I'm just wondering why it wasn't apparent in the pipeline from last quarter when you provided the guidance then?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah, we were not forecasting this much uptick in the FlexProtect. And so some of the product deals didn't come in this product. And so more came in its Flex. So when we guided for the quarter we guided with the mix that we expected and it came in with a different mix.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. So it's not apparent when you look at the pipeline whether the ultimate deal will be product or FlexProtect. It's not obvious when ...

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Generally I think, Dave, you can talk to that one, but I think generally we have.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Anne, this is Chris. I think the way to maybe think about that is the early stage these transitions, especially when you start to put in place some of the things that we did to help the sales team and help customers understand it, the changing value proposition. They flipped faster than we thought. I would expect every quarter we'll have a better and better handle on it. So the deals were in the pipe, they were listed as product. We represented what we found and we think we'll have a – now, as I'm sure you can understand, we're now hyperaware of going through and making sure that the deals are categorized correctly and we understand customers' behavior and subscription. Dave, anything you want to add there.

David Woodcock - Imperva, Inc.

No just I think a lot of the customers have realized that they could use OpEx versus CapEx, nothing relatively new for data.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yes, yes.

David Woodcock - Imperva, Inc.

It's new for data, right. So they're choosing to go OpEx versus CapEx and that wasn't the time towards the beginning (54:32).

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. Thank you.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question will come from Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson.

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. Just getting back to Prevoty, was that sold as a separate product or are there integration issues that you're going to do to include that functionality in your existing products?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

So there's two paths. We haven't announced any roadmaps because we haven't completed the acquisition, but as you can imagine, we're going to continue there on what we have and build on the momentum they have in the marketplace. The second thing we'll do is make sure that our sales force over time is armed with that product and then the third thing we'll do is to make sure we integrate the capabilities in the best way for the customer. So there'll be three prongs to accelerate on the growth based on that acquisition and we'll share more at the product strategy event in November, but right now we can't really say what the product roadmap is in our plan (55:32).

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Okay, all right. That's fair. And Mike just a question for you, the revolving debt facility you referred to, even after the acquisition you are going to have a lot of cash on your balance sheet. What's the thinking around the debt?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Just something we're evaluating at the moment to maintain our flexibility here going forward, that's about it.

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Okay, thanks.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

All right, thank you.

Our next question will come from Shaul Eyal with Oppenheimer.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thank you. Hi, good afternoon, guys. Can you talk to us about some of the differing dynamics between U.S. to European customers and by the way I'm not asking it from a sales force perspective, but maybe just the way they are observing security spending? And maybe as my follow-up how did the competitive landscape impact or not the current U.S. performance? Thank you.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I'll let Dave answer that question, let me just give you a start. The one area we obviously see it and I know you weren't asking the product question but just to reinforce it is that we sell more products right now internationally that we do in the U.S. The U.S. is trending toward FlexProtect much faster. And so the types of spend and those shifts in budget I'll let David address that.



So I think it's just a matter of time. Literally the international business is trailing a little bit from the U.S. and but I do think it's a matter of time before we start seeing the shift, probably in the near first and that in APK (57:14) after that I really just think it's a case of time I said, that the strategy will be the same internationally as it is in the U.S.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Got it. And then again maybe my second part of the question; any correlation between competitive dynamics and U.S. performance specifically or not?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

No, not specifically.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

No, no, we don't see that.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Understood. Thank you.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

And next we'll take a question from Michael Berg with JMP Securities.

Michael Berg - JMP Securities LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. A quick note on duration with a much higher subscription mix, or you against providing duration metrics and how can we think about that moving forward or is it more of just a natural customer shift?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. It's a natural customer shift this quarter, but it's only one quarter trend here. So we're going to see where we go. We've got the offerings, we've got – we have now subscription offerings both for application and data security and we've got those offerings in one year and three year form, relatively recent. So we'll see how it goes in terms of demand, it was fairly equally split in Q2. I think there was a fairly heavy uptake a three year deals. So we'll see where we go. But you can kind of – we won't probably provide a duration but you can look at our long-term deferred revenue and our short-term deferred revenue and then you can probably estimate it based on the relation between those two.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. And just to add one other point of color, we know we're going through a shift, we know how we've obviously studied – my background and Mike's background we understand recurring revenue businesses. You know we tried really hard quarter to give you enough metrics to understand what's happened, but we also want to make sure that temper that, we've got enthusiasm to get to the full recurring revenue model. With having a good understanding of what things are going to look like. So we took it this quarter where we feel comfortable when it's you know as we get into probably 2019 guidances, probably looking more and more like a recurring revenue company as we get tighter and tighter on what we can and feel confident in sharing.

Michael Berg - JMP Securities LLC

All right. Well that's answered my second question. So thank you very much.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you, Michael.

I'd like to turn the call back over to Chris Hylen, CEO for any additional or closing remarks.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I just want to thank everybody for attending the call today and I appreciate your interest in the company.

