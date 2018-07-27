Creating Your Retirement Financial Plan

I demonstrate a goals-objectives-actions framework for planning and capturing what you learn for future use.

Creating a financial plan is a tool to make better decisions, avoid unpleasant surprises, and achieve the best available results.

Today I'm writing about creating an overall financial plan for retirement. I'll also touch very briefly on some aspects of estate planning.

There is a Dwight D. Eisenhower quote well known in the project management community:

Plans are worthless, but planning is everything.

Source General Eisenhower speaking to 101st Airborne just before D-Day. Despite late changes to drop zones and a scattered night drop, their objectives were largely achieved.

As you prepare to jump into retirement, remember that the value of planning is not the 50 page plan in the expensive binder gathering dust on the shelf; it's what you learn from doing the planning.

That means clearly articulating your goals and objectives, understanding the environment and constraints you face, and identifying the actions you will take to achieve your goals.

Introduction

I strongly recommend putting your financial plan in writing. It could be one page written by hand, although I think you will need more than that. For convenience, I use the same document for plans, notes, and analysis.

When you write your plan, think about who will be using it. Will your spouse or trustee be able to understand and use it?

You will probably need about 10 pages; mine is longer but includes a lot of notes and analysis.

There are calculations involved in your financial plan; you will need an associated spreadsheet.

The overall framework of the plan I'm going to suggest is Goals, Objectives, Assumptions, Actions, Notes and Analysis, and Estate Plan.

In my view goals are broader and often aspirational, objectives are specific and measurable. Goals drive objectives, and objectives drive actions. For example, it's a goal to become wealthy, it's an objective to have a million dollars in investable assets by age 40, it's an action to invest $300 a month in a particular mutual fund.

Some objectives are ongoing, e.g. "Maintain a cash reserve of $X". For those, I suggest an annual review to confirm that the objective is still being met.

Expect the planning process to require two or three passes. Stating actions may clarify objectives, analysis may change goals. It will never be perfect, but should eventually feel right.

Terminology

In this article I will use placeholders (e.g. X or Y) for a value you will need to determine to fit your own situation, and italics to denote commentary specific to those details. For example:

Cap REIT asset class at X% of investable assets (commonly suggested REIT allocations are 5-15%).

When I refer to retirement benefits, I mean lifetime annuity benefits like a pension or Social Security, which are not funded by your owned assets. Note that this excludes traditional and Roth IRAs.

When I refer to investable assets, I mean the total of your financial assets and investment property, excluding your primary residence.

When I refer to expenses, I mean total after-tax expenses. Similarly total income is after-tax. Given the variability in taxes, I find it easier to consider taxes separately. You may prefer to handle this differently.

Perspective

I'm writing primarily from the perspective of a couple, call them Jack and Diane, who are thinking seriously about retirement, or perhaps are already retired. The numbers I'll use reflect their plans in retirement.

For those further away from retirement, the same goals-objectives-actions framework is applicable. You will probably have somewhat different goals and objectives if you are 30, and your notes and analysis will probably focus on accumulation issues rather than the details of Social Security benefits or IRA distributions.

Goals

I've listed five goals. Your plan may have more, fewer, or others. The bullet points under the goals are there to help define the goal.

1. Achieve financial independence

Non-wage income > expenses.

Investable assets > Y x (expenses - retirement benefits).

2. Maintain current standard of living in retirement

3. Maintain financial security in retirement

Maintain conservative cash reserve.

Asset draw down rate < lifetime sustainable rate.

Increase real investable assets.

Optimize retirement benefits.

4. Manage risks

Maintain adequate insurance; medical, liability, property.

Maintain key legal documents; power of attorney, medical directives, trusts.

Maintain reasonable diversification – in asset classes, tax status, financial institutions.

Maintain reasonable physical and cyber security.

Financial affairs on autopilot by age 70.

5. Optimize asset transfer to beneficiaries

Maintain appropriate wills and trusts to transfer assets.

Minimize estate taxes.

Make appropriate gifts during your lifetime to optimize impact and taxes.

Leave remaining assets to beneficiaries in a manner to optimize impact.

Financial independence means that you have the option to work for pay or not, as you choose, while maintaining your standard of living and meeting your other obligations, with an acceptable level of risk.

Not everyone will achieve this goal, and for most it will only be possible after a pension or social security begins, but I believe this should be the primary retirement financial planning goal for most people.

Your definition of financial security, risk management, and proper estate planning may be different. That's fine. The important point is to think it through. Being able to explain your (hopefully shared) goals to your spouse is usually a good test.

You may have other retirement goals with financial implications; make a major donation to a charity, wake up to a view of the Tetons every day, or spend your days fishing. The important point is the identify your goals and include them in your financial plan.

Objectives

Objectives flow directly from goals. These are the measurable indicators that your goals are being met. If the objective is well stated, a third party should be able to determine whether the objective is met or not.

Achieve Financial Independence

Investment income + retirement benefits > projected retirement expenses.

Investable assets > Y x (projected retirement expenses - retirement benefits) [a common rule-of-thumb is 25].

There are multiple yardsticks to assess financial independence. The first one above is more conservative; it anticipates spending only income and preserving capital. The second implies spending down some or all capital over retirement. It may be useful to consider more than one yardstick.

Maintain Current Standard of Living

Retirement budget > current living standard spending.

If your goals include a significant change in standard of living (buying that 2nd home in the Tetons you've been thinking about for 15 years), your budget needs to reflect that.

Maintain Financial Security

Maintain cash equivalent reserve of X x (expenses - retirement benefits) [this is Sleep Well At Night money; I consider 1 year a minimum, 4 years conservative].

Assets draw down < X% per year [4% is a common rule-of-thumb].

Increase real investable assets X% per year, on average, over 10 years [this captures events beyond portfolio returns, e.g. gifts, major one-time expenses, tax impact of RMDs, and excludes changes in residence value].

Achieve a real rate of return on investable assets of X% per year (e.g. nominal return of 5.5% per year, with 3.0% inflation, would make X% = 2.5% real return).

Maintain net worth / annual (expense - retirement benefits) ratio > X.

Optimize retirement benefit timing and payout options.

Desired and achievable level of financial security will vary. The objectives suggested above provide several views of both current status and changes over time.

Manage Risk

Maintain medical, property, and liability insurance adequate to protect against > X% asset loss.

Maintain power of attorney, medical directives, trusts [the documents your agent may need to manage your affairs if you are incapacitated].

Not more than X% of assets in any one financial institution.

Target X% of investable assets in tax-free Roth IRAs.

Target investable asset allocation of ~ X% stocks, Y% bonds, Z% cash.

Cap REIT asset class at X% of investable assets [a commonly suggested allocation is 5-15%].

Cap non-REIT individual stocks at X% of investable assets.

Cap high yield bond funds at X% of investable assets.

Implement auto-pilot arrangements by age 70.

Maintain reasonable physical and cyber security.

The example fiduciary, tax status, and asset allocation caps here reflect risk management via diversification. It may be useful to set caps in areas you are particularly enthusiastic about. This is an example where the real value is in thinking through the risks and your risk mitigation strategy; the caps then just become reference points.

Optimize asset transfer to beneficiaries

Establish will and trusts.

Review and final update to wills and trusts, between age 65-70.

Make gifts to X, Y, and Z during your lifetime to optimize impact and taxes.

Leave remaining assets to beneficiaries in a manner to optimize impact.

Assumptions

Summarize the environment and constraints relevant to your financial plan. They will influence goals, objectives, and actions. Some of these will be results from detailed analysis in the Notes and Analysis section. Many of these numbers will be also be used to calculate the status of objectives. It will also facilitate working with a financial planner, should you choose that option.

Family Status

Jack life expectancy is 84

Diane life expectancy is 87

children's projected ages at inheritance are ~ 64 and 62

children are financially independent

no other family financial responsibilities

no plans to relocate; relocation possible if children settle far away

Expenses

State your expected annual expenses in retirement (see Notes and Analysis).

$X

Identify any significant debts, or non-routine expenses, that are large enough to materially impact your investable assets. If you have known major expenses, you may want to set aside a fund to cover that, and exclude that fund from your investable assets.

primary residence owned and debt free, or with $X mortgage

total debt is negligible, i.e. < 1% of assets, or $X debt

expect 2 auto purchases post-retirement (~ $X)

two $20,000 house maintenance events (roof, TBD) (~ $40K)

if expect to relocate, post retirement residence cost will be current residence + $X, plus $Y relocation costs

Long Term Care expenses for Jack and Diane together estimated at $7000/mo x 72 person-months combined = $500K in 2018 dollars

will incur substantial tax liability (~25%) when traditional IRA assets are distributed

insurance protection against catastrophic (> 5% of assets) medical expenses (via purchased medical insurance until age 65, then Medicare)

Additional Benefits, Income, or Assets Expected After Retirement

In addition to investable assets, summarize any significant retirement benefits, earned income, or incoming asset transfers expected after retirement.

no additional earned income for either Jack or Diane

both Jack and Diane are vested in Social Security / Medicare

Jack pension selected as joint, 50% survivor option, $X, with COLA

Diane pension selected as joint, 50% survivor option, $Y, no COLA

$X incoming inheritance expected to Jack or Diane

$X life insurance for Jack, $Y for Diane

Investment Environment

Summarize your assessment of the investment environment relevant to your financial plan.

asset allocation X/Y/Z stocks/bonds/cash

nominal rate of return on investable assets X%

inflation X%

real rate of return on investable X%

Taxes and Public Policy

[planned retirement state] is a [community property or common law] state

$24,000 standard joint deduction, $0/person exemption (2018)

standard deduction increases by $1250/person age 65 or older (2018)

i.e. taxable income = gross income - $25K

tax rates on taxable income - 10% to $19K, 12% to $77K, 22% to $161K, 24% to $315K (2018)

expect a marginal U.S. income tax rate of XX%

expect marginal state income tax rate X%

expect an effective average income tax rate of ~ YY%

expect 85% of Social Security payments will be taxable income

social security benefits will be available

Medicare benefits will be available at age 65

Medicare Part B and Part D surcharge (IRMMA premiums) of ~ $1,600 if joint MAGI in N-2 tax year > $170K (2018)

No limits on converting traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs

IRA withdrawals by owner can begin at age 59 ½

Traditional IRA distributions must begin year owner is 70 ½ on Dec 31

Option for surviving spouse to “assume” Roth and Traditional IRA from deceased spouse

Roth IRA distributions by owner (and surviving spouse) are optional

Roth IRA distributions remain tax free

$15,000/yr gift tax exclusion, per person, per recipient (2018)

$11.2 million estate tax exemption, per person, indexed for inflation (2018); 50% reduction in exemption scheduled in 2026

Option for non-spouse beneficiary to draw down inherited IRA (Roth or Traditional) over many years (Single Lifetime table)

Taxable account securities receive step-up in basis to market value at time of inheritance (hence its more tax efficient to sell such securities after, rather than before, inheritance)

These policies may change. There have been proposals to reduce the estate tax exemption, to remove inflation indexing, to eliminate the option to draw down inherited IRAs over recipients' lifetime, to limit contributions to tax deferred accounts. Taxes rates established in 2018 are scheduled to sunset in 2026.

Actions

List the specific actions you have taken or plan to take to achieve your objectives defined above. These actions will be specific to each individual's financial plan; they also provide a convenient place to note status.

My plan currently has 71 items, of which 18 are completed. I usually note status for each item. Some examples:

Ensure accounts correctly titled, beneficiaries correct

Lock 3 main credit agency accounts

Merge Rollover IRA into Traditional IRA

Evaluate long term care insurance, by age 60

Review Social Security claim timing and strategy when Jack is 62

Select Medicare plan (Medigap + drug Part D) and enroll at age 64 3/4

Begin Jack’s Social Security at age 70

Update Jack/Diane wills, etc. at age 70

Add agent signature authority to checking account at age 70

Financial affairs on autopilot at age 70

Ensure Jack and Diane are each primary account holder for 1 credit card

Get written appraisal of house after first-to-die death to establish tax basis

Review Cash Management annually – fiduciary diversification, yield, risk, complexity, sustainability (i.e. automatic, without hands on involvement)

Notes and Analysis

The sections below record data, notes, and analysis for important elements of your retirement financial plan. The selection of topics, and the degree of detail will vary according to personal situation and taste. I've included some elements below that I think are important for most people.

Life Expectancy

Determine your life expectancy. For an average 65 year old, this will be about 84 for males, and 87 for females, based on Social Security data. Their calculator is HERE. You may wish to adjust this estimate to reflect your health, lifestyle, and family history.

Determine your joint life expectancy. This calculator computes joint life expectancy and allows you to determine survival probability by age.

For similar age couples, this will normally be driven by the wife's life expectancy; typically she can expect 5-10 years of widowhood.

Determine the ages at which your heirs will inherit. This may impact your estate planning.

Expense Estimate

A reasonably accurate estimate of expenses is required to assess your financial independence and financial security.

Estimate your projected after tax annual expenses in retirement. The best source for this is a careful bottom up estimate, line-by-line, based on at least one full year's actual spending. Review this estimate with your spouse.

If you are not yet retired, you will have to make adjustments to project retirement spending. These may include less savings, reduced work related costs, different medical insurance costs, or increased entertainment costs (more travel or rounds of golf). I would recommend building in a cushion if possible.

Medical Insurance

Detail your current medical insurance situation, your plan for coverage between retirement and Medicare at 65 (if applicable), and your plan under Medicare. This is a complex topic.

If you are more than 10 years away from Medicare, it's probably not worth getting into the weeds on the details, they are likely to change.

But you should know that basic Medicare requires a premium payment, and has a deductible and co-insurance. Supplemental private insurance is available. Drug insurance is a separate plan. In 2018 you can expect to spend about $3900 per year per person for basic, supplemental, and drug insurance premiums.

Medicare premiums in 2018 are $0 for Part A (Hospital) and about $1,608 per year for Part B (Medical). Part A has a $1,340 deductible and variable co-insurance. Part B has a $183 annual deductible and 20% co-insurance thereafter.

Medicare Supplement (Medigap) insurance is available from multiple carriers; in 2018 the national average price for the most popular plan is about $1700 per year. Costs vary by location and plan.

Part D drug insurance is available from multiple carriers; in 2018 the average price is about $600 per year. Plan prices and features vary considerably.

You may also be subject to an IRMMA Medicare premium surcharge for both Part B and Part D, if your married-filing-jointly Modified AGI is above the IRMMA limit (for 2018, Tier 1 begins at $170K, Tier 2 at $214K). For 2018, the Tier 1 surcharge is about $800 per person, Tier 2 about $2,000 per person.

Long Term Care Insurance

Long term care (LTC) insurance is expensive, and yet has a history of generating huge losses for insurance companies, due to under estimating claims. Many carriers have left the business, some have failed.

Policies typically offer a monthly benefit, applicable to home or facility care, may include an inflation adjustment, and cover about 36 months of care.

You should consider whether not to purchase LTC insurance, probably before age 60. Availability is dependent on results of a required medical evaluation.

Pension

List any pension you or your spouse expect. Describe the source, whether you are currently collecting benefits or the age you expect to begin benefits, expected benefit amount, survivor benefits, and COLA if any.

Assess the risk the pension may not be paid in full (many public pensions, for example, face a very severe mismatch between promised benefits and available funding).

Social Security

Optimizing Social Security benefits, particularly for a couple, is complex. There are many special rules. Expect to expend some effort on due diligence.

In brief, reduced Social Security benefits are available at age 62, standard payout at Full Retirement Age (FRA, which depends on birth year), and maximum payout at age 70. Delaying initial collection beyond FRA increases the annual payout 8%/year, up to age 70.

Social Security provides a benefit calculator.

In additional to benefits based on your own earnings, spousal benefits, based on the earnings of your spouse, are available, if greater than your own benefits. Spousal benefits do not reflect worker benefit claim delays beyond FRA.

Also, survivor benefits, based on the earnings of your spouse, are available, if greater than your own benefits. Survivor benefits do reflect worker benefit claim delays beyond FRA.

One great value of Social Security is that it provides a lifetime annuity with a COLA, and thus somewhat mitigates the risks of outliving assets and/or a period of high inflation.

After working through all the details, you should know when you will claim, what your benefit will be, and whether spousal or survivor benefits will be relevant in your case. These amounts and timing are inputs to your retirement cash flow projections.

Asset Allocation

Asset allocation drives return and risk, and it's a decision that should reflect your personal situation, goals, and risk tolerance.

There is a lot of good advice available on this topic on Seeking Alpha. It's beyond the scope of this article to enter that debate, but I will mention a couple of benchmarks to consider.

In 2017 high net worth individuals (> $1 million investable assets, excluding residence) in the US had asset allocations of 37% equities, 22% fixed income, 21% cash, 11% real estate, and 10% alternative investments.

In Europe, it was 32% equities, 24% cash, 18% real estate, 16% fixed income, 10% alternative investments. In both cases, real estate excludes residence.

Warren Buffett occasionally offers advice on investment. From his 2016 letter to his shareholders (pg. 24):

Over the years, I’ve often been asked for investment advice … . My regular recommendation has been a low-cost S&P 500 index fund.

Expected Rate of Returns on Investable Assets

I wrote recently about pension fund return expectations HERE. In short, the pros are projecting 6.5% - 7.5%. I think they may be optimistic.

One benchmark is historic returns. Past (1926-2017) average annual returns for stocks, bonds, and short term reserves are available from Vanguard. Past (1972-2017) average annual returns from REITs are available from NAREIT HERE. These are all nominal returns before inflation. Portfolio returns depend on asset allocation.

10.3% stocks

5.4% bonds

3.5% short term reserves

9.7% REITs

7.9% for a 50% stocks, 30% bonds, 20% short term reserves portfolio

I assume a 5.5% average nominal returns for a 50/30/20 portfolio, over 10 year periods.

Inflation

An estimate of inflation is required to assess real returns.

For CPI data from past years, see Current US Inflation Rates: 2008-2018.

The 10 year bond yield in Jan 2018 (2.5%) suggests about 2-2.5% inflation expectation in 2018. At May 2018, Federal Reserve Bank expects 2.09% average inflation over the next 10 years. See Inflation Expectations.

I assume 3.0% inflation.

Real Returns

Real returns are nominal returns - inflation.

I target 5.5% nominal returns - 3.0% inflation = 2.5% real returns, over 10 year periods.

IRA Distributions

I recently wrote an article Retirement Cash Flows from IRA RMDs discussing IRA distributions some detail.

In brief, RMDs begin the year the owner is 70 1/2 on December 31st, and will provide essentially a lifetime cash flow.

Investment Income

Investment income includes dividends and interest from stocks and bonds held individually or in funds, savings, CDs, and money market funds. This income may vary significantly depending on market conditions and rates.

Your spreadsheet should provide current values.

Asset Draw Down

Most people will draw on assets to fund routine spending during their retirement. The issue is how long will the assets last, for a given draw down rate and investment rate of return.

One common rule of thumb is that a 4% draw can be supported for 30 years. This implies initial assets of about 25x the draw, usually (expenses – retirement benefits). A much more conservative 2% draw, by contrast, should support a "never spend capital" model.

Here is one simple calculator for asset draw down.

Cash Flow During Retirement

This section should enumerate your anticipated sources and amounts of cash flow in retirement, and consider how they might change over time. These sources might include pensions, social security, investment income, RMDs from IRAs and other sources.

I've recently written an article Projecting Retirement Cash Flow, discussing this in some detail.

This is also a convenient place to consider taxes.

Asset Summary

It's useful to have a concise summary of your assets. This should include everything material, and yield a net worth number. This may point to or recap a summary tab on your spreadsheet.

If you have a complex asset, e.g. a business, partnership, rental property, etc., particularly assets that may be hard to value, note that here, and include your analysis of the assets value.

Financial Independence

When to retire is perhaps the single biggest retirement financial decision you will make. With all the above information in hand, you should be ready to consider that financial decision.

I think it's worthwhile to get a second opinion. Consider buying a few hours with a fee-only financial planner to have them run your numbers, and review your plans. This meeting is much more useful if you are well prepared.

A basic data entry and Monte Carlo simulator session will take about two hours. I'd allow another 2 hours for discussion. If your situation is complex it may take longer.

Eventually you should be comfortable with the yardsticks used to assess financial independence.

Estate Plan

You may decide to transfer some assets prior to your death. Gifts and trusts are typical mechanisms.

Gifts under Gift Tax Exclusion Limit

In 2018, each person can give any person, tax free, any amount up to the annual limit of $15,000 (i.e. $30,000 as a couple), without using any of the $11.2 million gift tax exemption.

Some people find it particularly attractive to fund their children's Roth IRA contributions in this manner.

Trusts

Transfer of Assets by Inheritance

Assets are usually transferred at death by beneficiary designation or will.

Beneficial Designations, Probate and non-probate Property

The lawyer who draws up your will (and possibly trust) documents should provide guidance on how to title property and financial accounts (individual, tenant in common, joint tenant with right of survivorship, etc.) so that the assets will transfer as you intend.

It's useful to create a table of assets showing primary and secondary beneficiary, and how the assets are titled, in order to review and manage this.

Traditional IRAs

Traditional IRAs pass directly to the named beneficiary at the time of the original owner’s death. It passes outside the will, and without probate.

Per 2018 law, earnings and gains within the inherited traditional IRA continue to compound tax free, but all distributions are taxed as ordinary income for the beneficiary.

Both Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs may be left to a trust. In this case, RMD are required, based on the Single Lifetime table for the primary beneficiary of the trust.

The trustee may elect to spread the distributions over many years. The RMD is calculated in the same manner as for Roth IRAs above.

Roth IRAs

Roth IRAs pass directly to the named beneficiary at the time of the original owner’s death. It passes outside the will, and without probate.

Per 2018 law, earnings and gains within the inherited Roth continue to compound tax free, and distributions of both earnings and principle are tax free.

Distributions from an inherited Traditional or Roth IRA may be (and usually should be) spread over the estimated lifetime of the beneficiary. See IRS publication for the distribution.

Distributions will complete at a date certain. Thus, for inheritance at 60, distributions will complete in 25 years; at age 65, in 21 years. In practice this means distributions will complete about age 85.

Other Assets

Other assets may include individual stocks, mutual funds, bonds, CDs, cash, and real property.

These assets pass to the beneficiary via the will, and require probate. (Under current law, these assets will get a step-up in basis to the then current market price.)

Trusts Established By Will or in Life

Your will may establish one or more Trusts, or you may have Trusts established prior to death.

A variety of types of revocable and irrevocable trusts are available. Trust may be particularly useful if you have a beneficiary with special needs or addiction issues, for example. If you believe trusts may be useful in your situation, seek competent legal advice.

If you have or plan a trust, you will need to name a trustee, and backup trustee, and possibly a tertiary trustee.

Describe the Trust terms in plain language: when created, trustees, primary and secondary beneficiary, shall vs. may distribute rules, power of appointment, termination, transfer of assets at end of trust.

The point is to ensure that you understand how and what the Trusts operate.

Conclusion

Most people face a number of decisions, risks, and opportunities as they approach retirement and move through the early years of retirement. These decisions include when to retire, when claim retirement benefits, and the size of their budget, among others.

Its strongly in your interest to make informed decisions, avoid unpleasant surprises, and achieve the best results. A financial plan is the tool that supports this.

I suggest a goals - objectives - actions framework for doing the planning work to develop this plan. This also serves as a concise reference for monitoring status and continuing to make good decisions during retirement.

A Notes and Analysis section of the plans provides a convenient reference (a "cheat sheet" as one comment recently characterized it) for decisions made or pending.

If you don't have a written retirement financial plan that you are comfortable with, this framework may help you get started.

