Dividend Champion Spotlight: Cintas Corporation

The strong performance has pushed the valuation to 30X earnings, which is dangerous because you are buying into "the best case scenario" for Cintas.

The business is growing aggressively, and its recent acquisition has pushed the company to never before seen heights.

Sometimes the strength in a business is measured by scale and execution. Despite a business model being quite simple, when nobody else can do it as well or as cost effective, it becomes a strong competitive advantage. Today's spotlight focuses on Cintas Corporation (CTAS). Sporting a dividend growth streak of 35 years with massive increases in recent years, Cintas is a dividend machine. We dive into the fundamentals, and look at whether this stock is poised to continue delivering cash to investors.

Cintas Corporation is a business services company that primarily supplies, and maintains uniforms for company employees. Included are also other accessory goods such as welcome and doormats, restroom supplies, promotional merchandise, first-aid/fire protection products, and services such as restroom, carpet, and tile cleaning.

Uniform rental and facility services make up the vast majority of more than $6B in annual revenues. The company's customer base is approximately 1 million customers throughout the world with a concentrated presence in North America.

Strong Competitive Advantages = Strong Profits

For having a very simple business concept, the company itself is quite profitable.

When CAPEX has been low, revenue to FCF conversions have been between 10-12% which is the threshold that I look for my investments to reach. A company that is able to convert a high degree of its revenues into cash have higher financial flexibility. The cash can be used for a number of purposes such as dividends, buybacks, and reinvestment into the company to fuel growth ventures. All of which, benefit us as shareholders.

Cintas Corporation's competitive advantages stem from a couple of factors. First, is the company's massive scale. The company is the world's largest player in a business that is very fragmented by local and regional competitors. For the most part, these competitors lack the advantages that come with scale such as supplier leverage to drive down costs, and a distribution network that spans across the globe. In all, Cintas possesses 11K local delivery routes, 528 operating facilities, 11 distribution centers, and 42K employees.

The company is also very revenue stable compared to its competitors with a massive customer base that spans almost 1 million customers. No specific customer makes up a large portion of Cintas' revenue, so revenues would see little consequence should Cintas lose any given customer.

In an economic environment that has been very friendly to Cintas' business (more on this below), the company has been on a tear both in revenue and earnings growth. The company recently acquired one of its largest competitors in G&K Services, Inc. for $2.1B. This added approximately $1B in annual revenues, and has further accelerated growth for Cintas. Since 2010, earnings have more than quadrupled, and revenues have doubled.

Dividend Outlook

While the company's 35 year dividend growth streak is impressive, the growth that the dividend has seen may be even more so. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 15.3%. Shares currently pay out an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and yield 0.78% on the stock price.

Over the past five years the dividend growth has been even more impressive at 20.4% CAGR, reflective of how strong the business has performed. The dividend payout is also very low. The dividend is only 23% of this year's earnings, and 25% of fiscal 2018 free cash flows.

With such low payout ratios, why doesn't management grow the dividend more aggressively? The answer to this question is primarily two-fold. First, the balance sheet is moderately levered up from its recent $2.1B acquisition. The deal was primarily funded with debt, and the leverage ratio has shot up to more than 2.2X EBITDA. As a result, $2.5B now sits on the balance sheet. The company had a more conservative debt load prior to the acquisition (about 1.5X EBITDA), so expect this debt to be paid down in the coming years.

Second, the performance of the company is very sensitive to the economic environment. The core business of Cintas is directly impacted by the hiring tendencies of its customers. The more employees manufacturers, hotels, corporations, etc. hire, the more uniforms Cintas will be able to turn around. With unemployment at astoundingly low numbers right now (more on that in a minute), this is a "peak" business environment for Cintas. The payout needs to be held in check so that when the economic environment turns, the dividend doesn't become an albatross for Cintas to pay.

Opportunities & Threats

While Cintas is growing just fine in its current state, there are variables that can help (or harm) growth in the coming years. The opportunity for acquisitions remains.

With G&K Services, Inc. now part of Cintas, the two largest competitors in peer group are Aramark (ARMK) and UniFirst (UNF). Cintas is the dominant player in the space, and has the resources to acquire another competitor - both major or at the smaller, regional level.

In addition, global GDP is continually expanding which means more companies are expanding, hiring workers, and investing capital. This is all a boon for Cintas, who is impacted by the direction of the economy.

Because of inflationary forces, GDP will continue to expand and Cintas will benefit over the long term. This is similar to how consumer product companies benefit from steady population growth. Businesses ebb and flow in either direction, but the need for what Cintas provides will never go away.

While the business will always have purpose, there will be times when business is slow and it will reflect in the stock.

Unemployment is at a generational low point, which signals that we are likely near peak conditions for Cintas to operate in. The obvious threat is the reversal in economic conditions from what we are currently experiencing. There is no way to predict when it will happen, but with credit cycles getting dangerously high with incredible amounts of credit card and student loan debt, rising vehicle and housing costs, there will be a bubble burst at some point. When it does, Cintas will feel some pain. Earnings dropped from $2.15 per share in 2008 when the housing bubble first burst, to $1.48 in 2009 and $1.40 in 2010. This is the type of earnings degradation that can happen when the economy turns.

Valuation

It is for this reason that you don't want to overpay for the stock. If you pay a high premium for shares, the losses will be steep if you see a turn in the economy.

The stock has been on a tear since the recession (riding the economic recovery), with the price of shares multiplying many times over. While the P/E ratio has steadily climbed as well, Cintas got a large boost from the tax reform law and this has brought the valuation back down a bit.

Having just wrapped up its fiscal year 2018, the $7.03 per share in earnings have the stock trading at just under 30X earnings. This is drastically higher than its 10 year median P/E ratio of approximately 19X earnings.

If we look at FCF yield, the yield has drifted lower over the course of the decade as the business has ramped up. I typically look for a higher yield (10% is ideal), but the growth Cintas has seen has placed the yield no higher than 8% over the past seven years.

The fact that cash flows are only yielding at 3% during a peak business environment (when cash flows are strongest), implies a gross overvaluation of shares.

Again, be careful buying into a company near the top of its earning potential when it trades for such a high premium. Analysts predict earnings growth of 21% CAGR over the next five years. The growth Cintas is achieving is an argument to justify the valuation of shares. But what if the economy takes a downturn? These events usually happen fast, and take the markets by surprise. In such an event, these forecasts would quickly be rewritten. The problem for Cintas is that the company's partial reliance on a strong jobs market makes for unpredictability. It is important to have a margin of safety built into your investments.

Wrapping Up

That is why I wouldn't be a buyer of Cintas at the current level it trades at. There is simply no margin of safety. I would take a closer look at the stock at 20X earnings (still higher than averages, which is a nod to its high growth), placing a target on the stock at roughly $140.

Cintas is a great company, with a strong position in an industry that will never die. There is great business in servicing companies' logistical tasks that require too much time and effort for them to handle it themselves. Throw in the scale that Cintas brings to the equation, and it is no wonder that the company has done so well over the years.

The current job market is a "best case scenario" that is playing out for Cintas. Because there is much more room to go down than up, valuation becomes extremely important to potential investors. Buying at 30X earnings is asking for trouble because any economic downturn in the medium term future will destroy your capital gains. Great industry, great stock, not so great valuation.

