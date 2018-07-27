LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Robert Bradley - LogMeIn, Inc.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Analysts

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to LogMeIn's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Rob Bradley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Bradley - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you, and welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Bill Wagner; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ed Herdiech. During today's call, we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward-looking statements.

These statements are made as of today and are based on our current projections, estimates, forecasts, and expectations. Actual events or results could differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

We're going to begin today's call with comments by Bill and Ed, followed by the question-and-answer session. During the Q&A session, please limit yourself to one question. As a reminder, we use non-GAAP financial measures as they are more representative of how we internally measure the business.

These non-GAAP measures include the GoTo and Jive deferred revenue acquisition fair value adjustment. The measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and litigation-related costs, amortization, and the pre-tax gain associated with the divestiture of a non-core asset. All metrics on this call will be non-GAAP, unless otherwise specified. These numbers are reconciled in the tables attached to our press release.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to our CEO, Bill Wagner. Bill?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Rob. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today as we share LogMeIn's second quarter 2018 results. I'm pleased to report that LogMeIn delivered solid financial results in Q2 with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share that all exceeded the high end of our guidance.

Second quarter revenue was $307.1 million, $1.1 million above the high end of our guidance. Adjusted EBITDA was 36% or $1.7 million above the high end of our guidance and we delivered EPS of $1.32 per share or $0.06 ahead of the high end of our guidance.

During the quarter, we made meaningful progress towards our goal to expand into larger, faster growing addressable markets, namely in Unified Communications, Digital Engagement and Identity. In fact, all of our key growth drivers in these areas, Jive, Bold360 AI, and LastPass accelerated in Q2.

However, tonight, I'd like to begin my comments discussing an area where our performance in the quarter did not meet our expectations, specifically the traditional communications and collaboration business, where our combination of imperfect execution and some hangover effects of last year's merger with the GoTo business led to disappointing renewal rates.

As we move through the quarter, it became increasingly clear that some of the business practices we put in place following the merger were negatively impacting renewal rates. Aggressively moving customers from monthly to annual payments, changing business terms and conditions and barriers we created the auto renewal process all contributed to friction for our customers and made us harder to do business with. In addition, we failed to deliver some planned product enhancements and frankly were slow to address some product quality issues that crept into the product last year as we merged and realigned engineering teams. The impact of these issues was amplified by competitors who took advantage of these execution challenges and successfully target our customer base.

New and add-on sales in the quarter performed well; so we know we can win in the marketplace and take share from competitors. Nevertheless, the solid performance in new and add-on wasn't enough to overcome poor execution on the renewal side of our business. By the second half of the quarter, these performance trends became clear and we've recognized the need to take corrective action.

Heading into Q3, we made changes in leadership and I personally began to work more closely with the team to overhaul our business practices, make changes to pricing and packaging and increase our engineering team's focus on delivering on key product initiatives for our collaboration products. Many of these changes are already in place and others expected to be fully implemented later in the second half of the year. However, we believe it will take several quarters for these actions to meaningfully impact the renewal revenue. We therefore expect that growth in our collaboration business will slow in the second half of the year. This performance, combined with FX headwinds impacting our entire business has resulted in us taking a more conservative view of the second half of 2018 and thus we are lowering our outlook for the full year. Ed will provide more details in a few moments.

Again, this performance is disappointing, but I feel it's mostly due to our own executional missteps. We are confident we've identified the specific causes and have already taken steps that we believe will lead to better operational performance exiting the year. Importantly, these execution issues were limited to one area of our business and we saw very strong performance and encouraging long-term trends across the rest of the company, especially in our key strategic growth drivers.

We began the quarter by closing our acquisition of Jive Communications, a critical component for our broader UCC expansion strategy. Once part of LogMeIn, we took steps to accelerate Jive's growth by reallocating development, sales and marketing resources. We are very pleased with the early momentum of this business, which grew more than 26% in the quarter.

And while the near-term results are encouraging, after only a quarter of owning this business and working with the Jive team, we are increasingly confident that Jive will play an even larger role in our long-term growth acceleration of LogMeIn, while helping to position us as a leader in the $25 billion UCC market. One example of this is the early very positive signs we're seeing in some of our initial efforts to cross-sell Jive into our GoTo meeting base. And I'll plan on providing more details on these efforts as we move through the second half of the year.

We also continue to make progress, growing our Identity business in the quarter as sales of LastPass grew in excess of 70% year-over-year. New integration with OneLogin, support for Microsoft's two-factor authentication and first-in-class support for Ubiquiti on iOS allowed us to continue to boost a healthy premium business while also improving our ability to sell site-wide licenses. Additionally, we remain on track to introduce new products into our Identity and Access Management portfolio in the second half of the year and we believe we are well positioned to sell additional SKUs to security and IT buyers in companies of all sizes.

Turning to our Customer Engagement and Support business, Bold360 AI, our new AI-powered digital customer engagement product and a critical element of our long-term strategy continue to build on the momentum we saw following its launch in Q1. With key wins at companies such as Accenture, CompuCom and GE, this product is receiving a strong reception from both new and existing customers. As expected, integrating the AI components from the Nanorep acquisition is also driving a significantly larger average order size. We believe this early success bodes well for our expansion into the $14 billion digital Customer Engagement market.

So, in summary, our Customer Engagement and Support business and our Identity and Access Management business are both performing well and the acquisition of Jive is off to a very strong start. And as I mentioned, we have some work to do to improve our execution in the communication and collaboration business, specifically in the areas that most directly influence renewals. We're taking actions to improve our execution that we believe will drive better performance as we exit the year. And the three products most closely tied to our strategic growth drivers; Jive, Bold 360 AI, and LastPass all accelerated in the quarter. This continues to validate the strategy we shared at Investor Day last December. And as we work through our 2019 planning, it gives us confidence to move and reprioritize resources to fuel even greater growth in these products. We remain confident in our ability to shift additional spending in our portfolio to fund these growth drivers without impacting margin.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ed, who will provide more detail on the results of the quarter as well as our business outlook for Q3 and the full year. Ed?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Bill. Tonight I'm going to review our Q2 performance and provide our Q3 and updated full year financial outlook. I'll start with a review of our financial highlights from the second quarter. Total revenue was $307 million which exceeded the high-end of our guidance by $1 million and represents 7.5% year-over-year pro forma growth and 6% pro forma growth excluding Jive.

Adjusted EBITDA was $110 million or 35.9% of revenue which surpassed the high end of our guidance by more than $2 million. EPS was $1.32 per share or $0.06 above the high end of our guidance. Cash flows were strong with operating cash flow of $111 million or 36% of revenue, and free cash flow was $94 million dollars or 31% of revenue.

Regarding our top-line performance, our collaboration business grew 5% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and accounted for 57% of total company revenue. These pro forma results include Jive's Q2 pro forma revenue of $24.2 million. Jive's revenue grew more than 26% year-over-year on a pro forma basis, up from 24% year-over-year growth in Q1.

Collaboration revenue, excluding Jive grew 2% year-over-year, which is a 3 percentage point decline from last quarter due to lower renewals. Our Identity and Access Management business grew 18% year-over-year and represented 29% of total company revenue. Continued strong growth of LastPass together with renewals of our Access products drove the strong year-over-year performance. Our Service business grew 1% year-over-year and represented 14% of total company revenue. We remain encouraged with Bold360's early traction, customer activity and repositioning into the larger and more strategic customer service market.

International revenue comprised approximately 23% of total revenue, down 1 percentage point from last quarter. For the total company, our gross renewal rate across all products on an annualized dollar basis was approximately 75%, which is consistent with prior quarters. Specifically, in our collaboration business, renewal rates declined in the quarter by approximately 350 basis points which was offset in our total company renewal rate by improved retention in our Identity and Access Management business.

Next, I'll provide some additional details regarding our second quarter expenses. Gross margins were 82% in the quarter, which were down from 83% in Q1. The expected decline is due to our Jive acquisition, which as a business has higher cost of revenue. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.9%, which exceeded our outlook and is down from 36.4% in Q1. This decline is primarily due to the impact of our Jive acquisition. Sales and marketing expenses were $94 million or 31% of revenue, up 1 percentage point from Q1. Again, this expected increase in expenses as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to our Jive acquisition.

Research and development expenses were $37 million or 12% of revenue, down 1 percentage point from Q1. The sequential decline is primarily associated with the divestiture of our Xively business that closed in Q1. G&A expenses were $27 million or 9% of revenue, which was in line with the prior quarter as a percentage of revenue. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was approximately 25%, consistent with last quarter and in line with our expectations. And we ended the quarter with 3,396 employees, up 719 in the quarter. The increase is largely due to our Jive acquisition, which added approximately 700 employees to the business.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with total cash of $199 million, down $166 million from last quarter. This decrease is primarily due to our Jive acquisition for which we paid $343 million in the quarter and is comprised of $143 million of cash from our balance sheet and $200 million financed with our credit facility.

Also, in the quarter we paid $68 million to repurchase 615,000 shares of our stock, $16 million in common stock dividends and $8 million in acquisition and litigation-related expenses primarily associated with our Jive acquisition. These payments were partially offset by the strong operating cash flows that I previously mentioned.

Finally, we will pay a $0.30 per share dividend on August 24, 2018 to stockholders of record as of August 8, 2018. Total accounts receivable was $82 million, down $2 million from last quarter and accounts receivable days sales outstanding were 24 days, a three-day decline from last quarter. GAAP deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $382 million, which represents 23% year-over-year growth and non-GAAP deferred revenue grew 18% year-over-year.

With that, I'll now turn to our outlook for the third quarter and full year 2018.

As a reminder, please refer to our press release which includes a GAAP reconciliation of projected revenue, net income and EBITDA and identifies all the add-backs that are used to calculate these projections.

For the third quarter of 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $302 million to $304 million. We are currently targeting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $111 million to $113 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 37% of revenue. Both non-operating interest and expense net and GAAP non-operating interest and expense net are expected to be approximately $2 million of expense.

Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.33 to $1.35. Our GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.10. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%, and GAAP net income assumes a tax provision of approximately $4 million. Both net income per share and GAAP net income per share are based on an estimated 52.5 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full year 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.185 billion to $1.195 million. We are lowering our full year revenue outlook by approximately $28 million, approximately $9 billion due to changes in FX and the remainder due to collaboration renewals that were lower than forecasted in Q2 and which we reduced in our second half year forecast to reflect our revised expectations.

We expect full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $434 million to $440 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 37% of revenue. Both non-operating interest and expense net and GAAP non-operating interest and expense net are expected to be approximately $5 million of expense. Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $5.17 to $5.26.

Our GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.91. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25% and GAAP net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 31%. Both net income per share and GAAP net income per share are based on an estimated 52.8 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding. And finally, we expect full year free cash flow to be approximately $365 million, which is 31% of revenue and nearly $7 per share. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $60 million to $65 million in each of our third and fourth quarters.

Before I conclude, I want to add my perspective on our outlook and business prospects. While I acknowledge that our collaboration and communications business is performing at levels below our expectations specifically with respect to renewals, I wanted to be clear that we believe that we have identified the causes and that we have a comprehensive plan that we are implementing to improve the long-term performance of our collaboration business. At the same time, we remain committed to and excited about our long-term strategy. In fact, our confidence and conviction in our strategy has increased during the quarter, in part based upon the performance of our growth drivers as referenced in our comments tonight.

That concludes my remarks and I'll turn the call back to our operator to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question is from Will Power with Baird.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks. Okay, I guess a couple of questions. Maybe let me start with collaboration. I know you talked about some early efforts to try to improve results. I assume it's too early to call out anything on that front, but I wonder if there is anything from your early actions you've taken where you've seen any kind of improvement. And then I guess more importantly, any color – further color what you are seeing competitively; have things really changed over the last couple of quarters or is this something that's been more gradual through the course of the year? And I guess I'm trying to (00:20:55) understand what you're seeing at the high end from a Cisco or from some of the private players, Zoom, flack, (00:21:01) et cetera, just any further color on kind of what's happening out there competitively would be great.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure. Well, hey, this is Bill. Thanks for the question. So let me just dig in a little bit into what happened. So I think really it's a combination of, as I said in my prepared remarks, poor execution, some hangover effect, but – so what that really means when you dig in, there's really three drivers that we saw really manifest themselves as we worked through the quarter. First was changes to the business practices that we made last year and earlier this year. Number two was some slipping product deliverables; and then third I would say would be competition and taking advantage by really kind of attacking that base.

So, let's talk about each of those. So, first, business practices. As you know last year, we put a lot of new practices in place, namely pushing customers to move from monthly to annual, changing business terms, removing things like termination for convenience. We forced customers to sign new purchase orders rather than auto-renewing. So, I think a lot of that manifests. As these customers came up for renewal in their first year kind of post-transition, we saw that happen in the quarter. So, all those things have been addressed and already changed and we expect to see that effects pretty quickly.

On the product side, the second area, we realigned product management and engineering resources last year as part of the merger and frankly, I think the team was a little slow to introduce the new functionality that we had planned and address some quality issues as I mentioned in my remarks. So, examples like things like connect time and audio quality, we were also late chipping a couple enhancements that we had planned. So, all those things I think contributed, those were the second things that contributed and those two things together, I think did open the door for competition. Keep in mind, as you know well, we compete in a pretty fragmented market and that really hasn't changed from Skype for Business, WebEx, Zoom, those are certainly probably the three competitors we see most. We compete with them each and every day and we certainly win our fair share. In fact our hunter teams, our new business teams performed well in the quarter.

On the renewal side though, I would say that probably Zoom was especially aggressive in recruiting our ex-sales people who know our customers and going after them with really low prices and flexible business terms. So, as we work through these changes, I think it's going to take – it's going to take several quarters for them to play out, but a lot of them are already in place and already in play.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. I guess a follow-on to that – on that part is that how do you think about the balance of cash (00:23:37). Your revenue came down proportionally more on guidance than I think some of the cash flow targets, so it feels like you're – you are getting leaner on expense at a time maybe where you need to be more aggressive on product development and whatnot. So, maybe just help us understand kind of that balance of trying to maintain cash flow while fighting back and improving the product in this area?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. Sure. So, this is Ed. EBITDA, which is obviously a big driver of cash flow – cash flow came down $10 million with the – with the revised outlook and we have some kind of other drivers that are going on with cash flow as well around some potential favorability with tax rates as we kind of work through tax reform for the rest of the year. And we've got some kind of tax planning strategies that we're looking to implement around IP and some state tax initiatives. We also see CapEx. We talked last quarter about CapEx probably being on the high side, 6.5% and it looks more like 6%. So, we get some savings there. And as always, we'll kind of aggressively work on managing working capital.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, but – Will, it's Bill. To answer I think your other question is, look, we have the resources we need. We've identified the problem. Business practices were certainly a big portion of that. The engineering team, I think we needed to – we certainly needed to make some changes in leadership, which I did, and make sure that we were really clear on the priorities, but we don't need to put more resources to go do that; we can get that done in our current expense line.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Right. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question is from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. Thanks. Actually want to follow up on that. A lot of questions, specifically the comment at the end. Can you be specific in terms of what leadership changes have you made and what maybe positions are open that you still have to fill, just so we can get a better sense of the timelines (00:25:38) improvement.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure, Sterling. So, we already have the – so I made a change in the General Manager, the kind of the person who is running that business and that's something which we will be backfilling this quarter. Engineering changes and product changes, that we also made in leadership and those are already done and new people in place in those roles. So, and they're – they've been in – they began in June and are working it already and of course, given the performance as you can imagine, you know, I've personally really started digging in and – to make sure that we had our arms around exactly what the cause was and we have a really clear plan on how to address them and fix them.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And let me slip in one follow-up in terms of the competitive; how much of the competitive pressures actually was price competition versus just kind of going after aggressively with future functionality?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

I think it's – I think frankly it's a little bit more on the on the price side. I think our product competes well, but product's a little higher priced and we are probably not as aggressive as we could be. And so that's something which we are addressing for sure.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from Gregg Moskowitz with Cowen and Company.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company

Okay. Thank you very much and good afternoon guys. It is encouraging that Jive, LastPass and Bold360 AI are all accelerating, because they can in earnest be – all of them, be needle movers on growth going forward. But the unfortunate and somewhat harsh reality is that GoToMeeting is your largest product in terms of revenue contribution today. And so I appreciate all the color that you provided, Bill, but I guess my question here is, what gives you the confidence that the changes that you are making won't be too little too late?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks for the question, Gregg. Look, we – as I said, this is an execution issue. This is not a market issue. This is not a long-term systemic issue. We didn't execute as well as we needed to in the quarter. Long-term, this market is a big market. We have a – we think we have a leadership position in this space with great products, great people and we have a plan to address the short-term execution. So, while I think there is headwind in the second half of the year and I'm as disappointed as anyone certainly that we had to adjust guidance down, but from a plan to fix that we feel really confident that that's in place at a very detailed level and I've been personally involved, so I feel very comfortable getting on this call and saying, we'll take care of that. The long-term market is healthy and then when you add in Jive which is – this year will be a $100 million business that will be meaningful. And remember, GoToMeeting is only part of that larger collaboration space; there's other products in there. So it's not that whole – that whole piece.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company

Yes. Okay, thanks for that Bill. And then you did mention that collaboration renewal rates declined by about 350 basis points in the quarter, but that you saw improved retention in Identity and Access Management. So, what drove the improvement in Identity and Access and then also I'm assuming it's just a partial offset to the collaboration impact this quarter correct?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, that's correct. And what drove, we – again, we had planned – we believe that there's upside in our overall retention rates as we came into this year and I think if we had – if we had actually performed, if this collaboration business we had executed in Q2, you know I think overall as a company we'd been looking at renewal rates that are closer to 80%. So that was really encouraging. Obviously it's unfortunate that we have to – we have to make sure that we spend the next couple quarters to address this short-term renewal issue. But that bodes well for the long-term.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company

Okay. And then just one last one for Ed. You were previously assuming $71 million in revenue from Jive at the high end for the full year. Given the outperformance in Q2, what are your assumptions around Jive for 2018? Thank you.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. Sure, Gregg. So, yeah we are really excited about Jive. Jive grew $24.2 million – sorry, Jive was $24.2 million; grew 26.4% on a pro forma basis, up a couple points as you suggest. As we talked about last time we were on this call when had recently closed on the deal that we were – we're putting $71 million into our model for the balance of the year. We've dropped it a few million, kind of based upon where we're at and we think $75 million right now is a good number for us.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets.

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, it's Dan Bergstrom for Matt Hedberg. Thanks for taking my questions. So could you review the efforts around moving the GoTo base from monthly to annual contract? And then, how did that progress over the last year? Is there some measurement or percentage of the user base converted or some way to think about that? And then are we through with that conversion effort at this point?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. So, this is Ed. So we are tracking it a couple different ways with respect to renewals in terms of the kind of dollar amount that we were converting. And in Q3, Q4, Q1 and end of Q2 we converted between $10 million and $15 million a quarter and that took the renewal base from, in the 30% kind of annual to in the 50%. And as you can imagine, we've kind of relaxed our business rules. There's still opportunity to do that. But we're being really flexible. And so we would expect that activity to come down in the second half of the year. At the same time, we are also kind of lapping our efforts to do this. This would be our – the second half of the year would have been our second time through the renewal base, so we were originally planning for that to be lower anyway. And so, there will be some impact, but that's where we're at.

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. And then maybe a follow-up. I know last year at the Analyst Day, we talked about some seasonality around O2 and OpenVoice in the second half. Is there anything we should keep in mind here with seasonality for those products beyond the changes that are being made in the segment?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. Again, I think the changes, Dan, were largely around the holidays in OpenVoice which is a usage-based product. The other products really don't have a lot of seasonality in them. So, again from a holiday perspective, days in the month – business days in the month, maybe a little bit in Q4, but other than that, no.

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question is from Tim Klasell with Northland Securities.

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, guys. Sorry, I got on late, so excuse me if I have a – if this is a repeat. First, on the collaboration side, on the renewals and the lower renewals, how much of that do you think was competitive losses versus maybe just a little bit more execution getting the customer to sign that sort of the thing, which maybe not lost customers as much as just poor execution. Thank you.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. Yeah. I mean from our perspective, I think most of the friction we saw is in our control. We kind of did it to ourselves; doesn't mean it's not – obviously, it's a competitive market and there's strong competitors there, but our business practices – and it's not just the monthly to annual payments, but we – business terms, not allowing customers to auto-renew, some things that we put in place that really – certainly impacted us. And we reversed a lot of those business processes, and so hopefully those will improve in the second half. Then second thing I think is really on the product side we were just late in delivering and addressing some things that we wanted to in the product side. And then on top of that, I think, you had a competitive situation that really amplified it with – within the competitive market that we operate in.

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. So you did – you touched on Zoom, which we're hearing a lot of too, but any impact with what Microsoft is doing with Skype for Business and their Teams product. Is that having any of an impact out there or is that just noise? Thanks.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

No, no. I think we do compete in a highly fragmented market for sure. And Skype for Business, certainly a stronger product than it used to be. I mean, I think WebEx is a stronger product; Zoom is a stronger product. But I think we are a stronger product and I think we just got to get back to our rhythm of introducing innovations on time, which we got away from in the second quarter. So I have confidence with the new engineering and product leadership reporting to me that we will do that. And I think we'll see that improvement over the next few quarters.

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Good. And then one quick last one on the old LogMeIn product, the old core product, where do you sit on pricing there? Do you think you're sort of – sort of topped it out there? Do you think there's more room to grow, because that seems to be, I think I heard it called, The Gift that Keeps on Giving. Where do you sit with that?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. Again, I think we will – I mean that product has continued to prove to be really valuable to our customer base. And I think historically we've been pretty pleased with retention rates; although they are below the company average, they have performed well. I think that there is certainly opportunities for us to look at pricing and packaging in that whole part of the business as we move forward just like we do every year, but it's a little too early in the year to start to forecast what we would actually do. But certainly, now you think about, we have more product in that portfolio. We'll be introducing new products into that portfolio in the second half of the year. So, it's going to be an area where I think we're going to have a lot of excitement coming out of 2019 – in 2018 into 2019.

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you very much. Very helpful.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Tim.

Operator

And our next question is from Alex Kurtz with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks guys for taking the question. I just want to go back to the business practices that you're mentioning on the call and impacting the renewal rates. I mean, (00:36:08) the other side of this, I mean obviously you thought a long time about implementing – you know moving customers to annual contracts and the auto renewal, so I just – it seemed like six months ago these were good strategies that you want to implement in your installed base. And I'm just wondering, it just seems a little maybe reactive to – all of a sudden to stop it or you know that there could be value in that strategy longer term once the products are kind of brought up to speed. So I'd just like your perspective on maybe pivoting away from the stuff that maybe a couple quarters ago seemed like a reasonable business logic?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. I mean first of all, I appreciate the thoughtful question. I think we certainly want to be thoughtful in our approach to this, but look we also had done the work to identify where the friction was. So, we actually spent the better part of the second half of the quarter really talking to customers, getting that feedback and we really knew – and it wasn't just the monthly to annual payment issue that was driving it, but it was some other things that we did. And really, one of the things that we uncovered was that the former LogMeIn customers were really conditioned to that; whereas some of the GoTo customers experienced it for the first time last year, then they came up for renewal and they found a lot of friction in that process.

So, that's why – that's really where we feel a lot of confidence. And again we know, because the customers' told us when we dug in. And so, as I dug in, saw that performance, gave us the confidence that we should modify those business practices and terms.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Raimo Lenschow with Barclays.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for squeezing me in here. Can I stay on that subject, sorry? The one thing that I'm kind of still confused about is, why did that show up in Q2, not in Q1 if like it's been going on for a while? Can you talk to that please?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. Sure, Raimo. So that's really – we started this process late in – if you remember, the last year, we started converting a lot of those customers late in the second quarter last year. So, a lot of those customers' now for the first time they came up on to their renewal. We – they were coming up last year for the renewal late in the quarter. They get a notice, like, time to renew and here's your terms; and they didn't have a lot of time to think about it and they renewed. Now, they've come back; they've been there for a full year, they know the terms, they know the renewal is coming up. And I think it just gave them more time in the second half of the quarter, again is where we first started lapping those customers. That's why we were – we wanted to adjust guidance down and make sure that we have a plan in place to eliminate that friction.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Is there – if I think about that, is that also like – GoTo was slightly higher in the market. Enterprise, as you always pointed out was slightly high up in the market and you did – so is there a kind of – and the way you are discovering that there is slightly different behavior where – and the low end of the market, you were just able to squeeze it through and there was no discussion, while here in that mid-size of the market you kind of have more – you needed to be slightly more careful. Is that the right way to think about it?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. I think – I think that's a fair comment. The base isn't really that different, but again for those larger customers we put a lot of processes in place; like, we made them sign, go back and sign POs just to renew what they already had or to add on seats. And as we look back on that we probably shouldn't have done that and that's execution, it's – that's quickly fixed. So – but I think that's a good observation.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And then last question, so Ed, sorry the – so, your renewal rate normally is 75%. So did this drop to kind of to 71.50% if I use the 350 basis points or with a different starting point?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. No, so – just to start, the collaboration specific-rate dropped 350 points and that was from kind of low-80s to high-70s. As we said, that was offset by IAM performance; still puts us pretty much where we were last quarter and the quarter before and that's around 75% approximately.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from Rich Valera with Needham & Company.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Bill, can you provide any more color in any – certainly numbers would be helpful – on the success you said you had in new and add-on sales with your hunter teams. That seems to suggest that the products are competitive in the market. Would love to get any more color around that success you had there.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I – we don't – I don't have numbers right in front of me here, but that team hit their plan and we have an aggressive internal plan which they hit, so not just kind of our baseline plan, but our aggressive plan. So again, we know like in a fair fight when we don't put a lot of friction in front of our customers, we do really well and that we have a product that we know can win in the marketplace. And obviously that doesn't – that kind of makes it a little bit more painful for me, because I – we did a lot of this to ourselves in terms of the business processes. So that's what we're fixing.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Fair enough. And then just following up on the products issues that you said you had to fix, you mentioned I think voice quality and connect time which would seem to be real core functionality for kind of video conferencing. And kind of pretty surprising that that would go wrong in a fairly mature product. So what happened there and is that fixed?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. So I would agree with you; that's not something that is – for me, that's kind of blocking and tackling. I think that the engineering team – again, it was a – we went through a transition last year from a resource perspective to – from an engineering, and I think that we really got ahead of ourselves working on the next-gen stuff; everyone wants to work on what's new. And I think they lost – frankly, we lost little (00:42:27) sight of, making sure that we take care of the things that are really important on that bread and butter perspective. And these are little slight changes; these aren't big things, but they are little slight changes that we pride ourselves on having a frictionless user experience. And I – we did not hit that bar in Q2. And so that is among the priority areas as we roll into the second half of the year that I changed the engineering team leadership, changed product leadership and I have confidence that we will get those things done here in the next couple months.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

I'm sorry, just one last one; where do you stand with the Head or the GM of that business unit now? I know you've put out something that the Head has sort of resigned, but what's the process you're in now to replace that?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, I would expect that person will be in the seat by this quarter.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks. Thanks for taking my questions.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

You're welcome. Thank you.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray.

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, just maybe to start, the renewal rates that you're seeing now in the collaboration business, can you talk to maybe what you're thinking about for the second half of this year? Do you expect them to kind of stay at that 350 basis point lower level for the remainder of the second half? And then maybe what type of actual organic growth rates are we now assuming in the collaboration business maybe ex-Jive?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. Sure. This is Ed. So, our revision to our outlook did not – conservative revision, it did not include any benefit from the plans we have in place to get the business back to where it needs to be. And inside of that we are being cautious and the plan contemplates another 100 basis points to 200 basis points of decline in that business before it gets better. Again, before it's early with the plan and we're going to work really hard and we expect to see results, but that's the way we're planning for it. Overall, in the collaboration space for the full year – was that your question?

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yeah.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, so for the full year we expect to see – this is – the whole reduction is in collaboration, so we'd see collaboration be down about a point and a half in the – for the full year.

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it. And I guess maybe for Bill, given the kind of inorganic growth strategies that you've outlined in the past, does – do these execution challenges change your calculus on your inorganic growth plan at all?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks for the question, Alex. No, they don't. We're really head down on executing. We think we've identified the issues that we face from an execution perspective and even the plans that we – the outlook that we provided today doesn't factor in any improvements. And obviously, I'm confident that we will, but we want to be conservative. But doesn't – certainly doesn't change anything from an inorganic perspective, no.

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Thank you, guys.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Alex.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. Mr. Bill Wagner, at this time I'll turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you for your questions tonight. In closing, we had a strong financial Q2 with the majority of our product lines delivering at or above plan. The impact of the weaker than expected renewals for our collaboration and communication business is certainly disappointing, but we believe we've identified the issues and are taking very decisive action needed to address the problem.

In a positive contrast, we're seeing great traction for our forward leaning products like Jive, LastPass and Bold360, all of which continue to meet or exceed our most optimistic expectations. And this tractions gives us further confidence in our longer-term strategic growth initiatives and overall outlook for the business.

We look forward to updating you again on our continued progress when we report our Q3 results in October. Thanks, again.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thanks for your participation. You may now disconnect.