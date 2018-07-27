Ford: Is Dividend At Risk?

Ford's stock has dipped to single-digits for the first time since 2012.

Ford Motor Company (F) yesterday reported its 2Q18 results:

In addition, the company lowered its full-year guidance to a range of $1.30 to $1.50, compared to $1.45 to $1.70 prior and $1.52 consensus:

As of Thursday morning, Ford was trading down by 5 percent, after having declined another 2.5 percent in the days leading up to the announcement:

Let's dig into the financial results in detail.

Key Observations

First, the company's total quarterly revenues declined slightly from $39.9 billion in 2Q17 to $38.9 billion in 2Q18. The year-over-year drop in Automotive revenues was in part offset by the increase in Ford Credit revenues.

Second, despite the relatively flat revenues, the company's net income nearly halved from $2.0 billion in 2Q17 to just above $1 billion in 2Q18. The plunge in bottom-line earnings is an important observation, which points to how slight top-line changes can lead to volatile earnings in capital-intensive industries.

Third, the fact that Ford management lowered its full-year guidance, after having already set a disappointing guidance earlier in the year, makes me question if management has a good-enough handle on expenses, and if the current guidance may again be revised lower in the coming months. Since the new guidance teeters on the edge of breakeven, this brings me to my next point.

Is The Dividend Safe?

One key factor that attracts investors to Ford is its high dividend yield, both at the absolute level, as well as relative to that of its primary competitor, General Motors (GM):

The above graph illustrates that Ford's 6 percent dividend yield is 50 percent higher than that of GM, and the following graph illustrates that it is near the high of its range since the turn of the century:

Although the high dividend yield is attractive, especially for retail investors, its sustainability is crucial, so let us walk through key determinants.

Earnings Power

The following graph illustrates the multi-year downward trend in Ford's operating margin:

In addition, the following table from the company's press release points to continued deterioration in the year-to-date period compared to the year-ago period:

Ford's Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) for the year-to-date period has dropped from $5.3 billion in 2017, or 6.7 percent margin, to $3.9 billion in 2018, or 4.8 percent margin. Further deterioration in 2018, in conjunction with the following section, may bring about rising worries from investors and lenders.

Balance Sheet Leverage

The following graph illustrates the rising total long-term debt balance on Ford's balance sheet, as well as the relatively high 59 percent debt-to-asset ratio:

Readers should note, however, that the above table can be misleading, because as of June 30, Ford's total debt included $137 billion in Ford Credit debt (the financial services arm of the company), which was backed by $116 billion of receivables from leasing customers and other assets. Furthermore, as of the same date, Ford had a total of $36.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

The following table from the earnings deck illustrates that key Ford Credit metrics, such as loss-to-receivables ratio and auction values, have improved since the year-ago quarter:

Investors should note, however, that if auction values deteriorate due either to (1) higher interest rates, (2) rising oil prices, or (3) shift in consumer demand to other brands, then Ford's balance sheet leverage may deteriorate, as lessees may choose to return their leased vehicles at higher rates, instead of assuming the residual value risk beyond the lease term, and the company may realize lower values for the returned cars in the used car market, which ultimately could lead to lower pretax profit contribution from Ford Credit. This is an important point, because higher earnings from Ford Credit has in part offset the significant drop in Automotive earnings in recent periods.

Restructuring

Ford management included the following note in the press release:

Ford continues to be focused on redesigning business models by reallocating capital to opportunities with higher returns, restructuring and leveraging strategic partnerships. New this quarter, the company announced that these activities could have potential EBIT charges of $11 billion, with cash-related effects of $7 billion, over the next three to five years.

Following several analyst questions on the earnings call, management added the following commentary:

Now I'd like nothing better than to give you visibility into the specifics of how we may restructure, but I want you to recognize we're mindful of all of our stakeholders here, the employees, dealers, unions, regulators, government officials and investors. Therefore we only can share information publicly once decisions are made.

The management's hesitancy to provide further detail on restructuring, even though it has now been in charge for more than a year, and the above reference to multiple stakeholders, leads me to believe that management may ask all stakeholders to chip in for a comprehensive turnaround plan.

Bottom Line

Ford's earnings power has been declining in recent years, while competitive pressures have continued to rise both in domestic and international markets. The company's balance sheet, although levered, is currently in okay shape, but investors should note that rising interest rates and oil prices may lead to a quick deterioration in Ford Credit metrics.

Given that management is working on a comprehensive turnaround plan, and that the company's dividend yield is 50 percent higher than that of its primary competitor, as well as at the higher end of its nearly two-decade range, I expect management to cut the company's dividend by early next year.

I recommend that investors consider this possibility and how a potential dividend cut may impact the stock price in the coming quarters.

