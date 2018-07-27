Oceanagold Corporation (OGDCF) CEO Mick Wilkes on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oceanagold Corporation (OTCPK:OGDCF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Mick Wilkes - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Holmes - Chief Operating Officer

Scott McQueen - Chief Financial Officer

Craig Feebrey - Executive Vice President for Exploration

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Mick Sroba - Macquarie Capital

Chris Thompson - PI Financial

Raj Ray - Desjardins Securities

This call is being recorded on July 26, at 5:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mick Wilkes. Please go ahead.

Mick Wilkes

Thank you. Good morning, good evening to everybody. Welcome to OceanaGold's second quarter 2018 results webcast and conference call. It's a pleasure to be here with you today to discuss another very strong quarter of our operational and financial performance. Others here with me today from the OceanaGold executive team, and they’ll provide details on our results.

With me is Michael Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, who will talk you through our operational results and we’re expecting from each of our asset for the remainder of the year. Scott McQueen, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the strong financial results we achieved for the quarter and the half year; and Craig Feebrey, our Executive Vice President for Exploration will take you through some of the significant film [ph] results we’ve seen at the market project in our exciting new project WKP in New Zealand.

Moving onto Slide 2, the usual cautionary statement. Before we proceed, note that all just references in this presentation adhered to international financial reporting standards and all financial figures are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. Also note, the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which, by their very nature is subject to some degree of uncertainty. There can be no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as future results and events could differ materially. Please refer to the disclaimer.

Right. Slide number 3. I'm more than pleased with our performance in the first half of this year. All of our operations are performing well, delivering on production targets, and generating strong cash flows. Although we still have room for improvement, our business is in very good place right now. Revenue and profits in the first half of the year are up year-on-year and we continue to generate strong profits and frankly have consistently generated strong profits for quite some time.

We remain one of the most profitable gold companies in this sector. The profitability of our business has contributed to the continued strengthening of our balance sheet with net debt cut in half from where we were a year ago. Our cash balance continues to increase, up 58% from a year ago and 45% from the first quarter of this year. With that continued strength of our business, the board is pleased to announce our second semi-annual dividend for this year, which includes the payment of $0.01 per share, plus an additional $0.01 per share reflecting our strong outlook.

Our organic growth opportunities continued to be significant drivers for our business with the advancement of the permitting of the 10-year mine life extension at Waihi, expansion of the Haile process plant where the pebble crusher is nearly fully commissioned and the permitting for the Horseshoe underground and larger open pit at Haile about to commence. In addition, the Didipio underground is advancing quite well.

Exploration is another major driver for our business and as our last two exploration press releases have indicated, we have great potential through the drill bit to create additional organic value for shareholders.

Moving on to Slide number 4, on the back of the strong start to the year, we now expect higher gold production from our business with the Didipio being the main contributor. The increased guidance, as well as Haile and its strong performance at Macraes. Strong performance in Macraes, which is off to a great start.

On a consolidated basis, we now expect to produce between 500,000 ounces and 540,000 ounces of gold, which is up from our original guidance range of 480 to 530. We’ve increased the lower range of the Haile gold mine guidance from 135,000 ounces to 140,000 ounces. While the Didipio gold guidance has increased about 20% and now expected to produce 95,000 ounces to 105,000 ounces this year.

On Slide 5, as I mentioned a few minutes ago, the board is very pleased to declare our second semi-annual dividend for the year, which includes the $0.01 per share and an additional $0.01 per share reflecting a very strong operational and financial performance, cash flow generation, and balance sheet, as well as our positive outlook for the business.

The payment of the dividend further reflects our desire to return a portion of the cash flows generated by the business back to shareholders, while maintaining our intention to continue investing in our business and further strengthening our balance sheet. This is what I have often referred to as running a balanced business.

When looking back over the past few years, on average, we have had a dividend yield of about 1.2%, which compares to our dividend paying peers who on average have had a dividend yield of about 0.8% over the same period. Although our dividend is modest, we are pleased to have included the discretionary amount.

On Slide 6, on a consolidated basis our operations produced 268,000 ounces of gold and 7,800 tons of copper in the first half of the year, which aligns well with the increased guidance range. We delivered another strong quarter of production with each operation up from the previous quarter with costs lower. Production was up 14% quarter-on-quarter. The Didipio led the way for the increased production in Ohio processing we rebounded from the previous quarter.

Macraes had a strong quarter in getting stronger and we saw noticeable improvements at Waihi. The operational performance culminated in a strong financial performance with revenue in the first half of the year, up 21% and profits up 45% over the same period. Our adjusted earnings per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.07, which was better than consensus of $0.06 per share, while our adjusted cash flow per share was a compelling $0.17 per share and a solid data of consensus, which stood at $0.15 per share.

I would like to point out that after we pre-released our production figures for the quarter, some analysts uped their financial estimates. Before these adjustments, consensus was $0.05 earnings per share and $0.13 cash flow per share. So, it was a strong data [ph].

On Slide 7, I just like to emphasize that this is the 33rd consecutive quarter where we’ve delivered a positive return on invested capital. And this is no accident. We set out to build a business that was highly profitable and profitable at almost any commodity price. Our consistent return on invested capital results clearly demonstrates that the investments we make are prudent and designed to generate strong returns over the long term.

Meanwhile, our EBITDA margin for the first half of the year was a solid 52%, which maintains our standing as having one of the highest EBITDA margins in the gold sector. I’m very pleased with our results. We’re only starting to see the share price react to this performance. It is only a start and we have some more ground to make up after a relatively soft year in 2017.

I’ll now turn over the presentation to Michael, to discuss the operating performance.

Michael Holmes

Thank you, Mick, and good morning and good afternoon everybody. I will spend the next few minutes going through our operational performance, which saw each of our operations up on production. Return to Slide 9, our safety performance remains an important focus for our business. We still have a bit of work to do to further drive the type of safety culture we aspire to from our operations.

At the end of the first half of 2018 a rolling 12-month total recordable injury frequency rate, slightly higher at 4.6 with the Didipio performing well and better [indiscernible]. The safety culture and behavior of our workforce is critical and continues to be our emphasis for delivering a work environment that is free of injury. Focus continues in the area of effective visible leadership in the field with safety supportive interactions with our employees during workplace inspections and task observation.

We continue to be focused on managing the principal hazards and ensuring we have effective controls in place through our structured ordering programs. The majority of incidents that have occurred in the quarter are of lower severity, medically treated, and restricted work injuries related to sprains, strains and finger lacerations. These injuries are all easily preventable and are unacceptable as we strive for an injury free workplace. Over the next quarter, our workforce safety behavioral program will be implemented at Haile.

Moving on to Slide 10 and the operational performance at Haile. Production was slightly better in the second quarter than in the first quarter with a significant improvement in the plant utilization being the major difference. This led to an increased quarter-on-quarter mill feed, which was partly offset by slightly lower head grade. The head grade will continue to drift lower in the third quarter before returning to the second quarter levels in the fourth quarter.

We’re also expecting to continue increasing throughput in the plant, while maintaining current recoveries. Recovery was similar to the previous quarter, despite the lower head grade and only achieving grind sizes in the lower 20 microns. This is a positive from our perspective as recoveries in the second quarter were similar to the first quarter, while head grade was lower quarter-on-quarter. We are continuing to learn more about the plan and making adjustments necessary to deliver good recoveries.

As the workforce continues to be trying to gain experience our operational performance should also improve. Mining activities are key focus for us. We continue to drive productivity improvements and this takes time. We’re not where we want to be, however, we expect to get there through further training of the workforce, more effective maintenance programs in the focused leadership.

As we mentioned, last quarter, we are implementing Minestar at GPS and data collection technology designed to monitor and optimize equipment productivities. The prime expansion continues to progress well with the pebble crusher fully constructed and commissioning is nearly complete. And we’ve also upgraded our tailings [indiscernible] and look to – and continue to look for other bottlenecks as we seek to increase throughput rates up to the 3.5 to 4 million tons per annum.

The Tower Mill and Isa Mill equipment have been ordered and we expect to have both in operation in the first quarter of 2019. The outlook for the rest of the year for us producing about the similar amount of gold in the second half of the year, while continuing to drive further improvements to productivities through the strong leadership continuous training and improved operating practices.

We’re also working with the regulators to submit our permit application for the Horseshoe underground and the large open pit designs. This is an exciting milestone as along with the plant expansion will make Haile a 200,000 ounce a year producer. And finally, exploration is a key driver not only in the day-to-day operations, but also to the future resource growth. We have learned a lot about the geology and the structures at Haile at the past two years and we’re all excited about the future potential at Haile.

Moving on to Slide 11 and the DPO in the Philippines. We’ve had another strong quarter of health and safety performance and production from this operation. It continues to be a leader in the ESG and continues to win awards for environmental excellence. Production at the DPO increased quarter-on-quarter on the back of an increased head grade and better recoveries.

The increase in head grade is related to a change in mine sequencing where we mind a portion of the crown pillar in the high-grade breccia owned from the surface. The area to mine will be back-filled with cement and a rock to stabilize the pillar, and this will allow us to more effectively mine the breccia zone in the underground.

The sole purpose for this change is for geotechnical reasons as we continue to learn more about the rock competency as we continue to mine. There is the added economic benefit from mining and processing high-grade material now, compared to this material being mined and processed at the end of the mine life. The high-grade material continues this month before dropping off for the remainder of the year.

The underground operations continue to ramp up to plan with two more stopes mined in the quarter and a third underway. We’ve also increased the size of one of the stopes in the [indiscernible] and this potential shows us this further potential to look at increased sizes of the stopes in the monzonite area in the future.

Meanwhile, the water storage stope is nearing completion and by having this work completed, which assists with the water management it also then facilitates the opening of more stopes and mining front. Costs are generally in-line with expectations thus far and as underground operations ramp up we see the unit cost move towards the $36 per ton as we expected.

With further efficiencies such as optimizing mine plants and stope sizes, like what we have already done, we will achieve these lower costs. For the rest of the year, the DPI production will be slightly lower in the second half due to the lower grade. However, it will continue to generate good cash flows.

Moving on to Slide 12 and Waihi in New Zealand, Waihi saw increased production from their operating performance and equipment availability. Increase to material mined and process drove the lower unit costs. Development of the exploration drill drives continues in the quarter and as Craig will discuss shortly, drilling from the multiple platforms along these two drill drives has yielded some exciting results.

We continue to remain focused on our health and safety at Waihi and the consistent performance from the operations. Our communities continuous it's positive engagement with our plan or Waihi and the regulator as we advance the permitting process of the 10-year mine life extension at Waihi.

Turning out to Slide 13. The Macraes in New Zealand. Macraes have the strong quarter of operational performance. Health and safety performance improved and production increased. Macraes is generating some very good cash flows and we expect this to increase in the second half of the year.

Mining operations focused on the high grades from Coronation North and continues the operations in prices underground. The ore tons mine increased quarter-on-quarter and we mine list wise. For the second half of the year, we expect the mine – to mine a lot more role with slightly lowering the overall strip. Mining grade is expected to be like the second quarter. However, our head grades, particularly in the fourth quarter is expected to increase as we reprocessed a higher portion of the higher-grade material from Coronation North.

Costs are in-line with expectations and we expect them to be slightly lower in the second half of the year on high production and sales. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we expect production in Macraes to be slightly stronger in the second half with the fourth quarter being the strongest in the back half the higher head grades.

Macraes have one has a few initiatives underway to further increase the mine life at Macraes, which is currently at 2021. Exploration is a key enabler with a focus on drilling around the existing operations in other areas, including Deepdell, and we are looking at our mine plans and how we can convert some of their resources through more optimal mining. While Round Hill Project continues to advance with exploration around the golden point yielding positive results as well.

I will now turn over to Scott McQueen to discuss our financial performance. Thank you.

Scott McQueen

Thank you, Michael, and hello everyone. As illustrated by both Mick and Michael's comments, the company had a strong quarter of operational performance and unsurprisingly that’s also reflected in an equally strong financial performance as we illustrated in the next few slides.

Turning to Slide 15, we have a financial results overview. Here you can see a steady period-on-period increase in top line revenue with the current quarter sitting at US$206 million. The year-on-year trend reflects not only higher prices, but also the inclusion of Haile commercial operations, post Q4 2017. That addition is being partially offset by the expected drag driven year-on-year reduction in production from Didipio and to a lesser extent Waihi.

The quarter-on-quarter revenue increase reflects higher sales volumes, partially offset by 3.5% reduction in average gold prices received. On pricing, I would also highlight that the impact of the recent falls we have seen in copper prices, should they continue, we will have a reduced impact on us for the balance of 2018, given we have hedged 80% of that forecast in 2018 copper production at 3.19 [ph].

For the second half of the year that equates to about 6,000 tons for our North American dispense [ph] that is about 13.2 million pounds of copper in the second half. Moving down, you see our EBITDA also increased quarter-on-quarter consistent with the revenue. As Mick mentioned, we continue to deliver strong EBITDA margins with the second quarter achieving 52%, also as mentioned by Mick.

Our EBITDA margin remains the top tier of gold producers. We recorded equally strong net profit after tax of $45 million US or around 60 million Australian listeners, while that is flat compared to quarter one, the second quarter included higher operating profits which are offset below the line through lower unrealized gain on hedges. You might recall, in the first quarter results we included a $6 million unrealized gain on our copper hedge. And the second quarter also included the write-off of some exploration costs related to tenements no longer considered respective in the U.S.

Moving to Slide 16, which provide some information on our cash flow for the quarter and the half. As you can see, cash flow generation remains strong, as operating cash flow increasing by 41% quarter-on-quarter. That increase reflects the combination of higher revenue and in a reversal of what we saw in quarter one, a positive move in the working capital. Cash flow used for investing purposes was relatively flat quarter-on-quarter and about 18% lower year-on-year.

The year-on-year reduction largely relates to the completion of construction and commissioning of Haile that took place in the first half of 2017. There is some additional data on the next slide in regards to our capital investment program that I’ll take you through. Financing cash flows for the quarter were relatively modest. The quarter-on-quarter increase driven by the inclusion of our dividend payment in April.

Moving to Slide 17, as I said a bit more data on where the CapEx has been spent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, we have seen a small pickup in the level of exploration and general operating CapEx. The latter being somewhat typical with our general operating CapEx with projects mill progress has been across the year. Growth capital was relatively flat quarter-on-quarter with the spend relating primarily to the higher process plan, the pebble crusher in particular, also progressing the broad Haile expansion.

Also related to the continued development of the panel 2 underground of the DPO and of course the Martha Project at Waihi. Mine development and free cost attracting according to plan, the bulk of this investment appearing at Haile and Macraes, but also highlights the H1 first half pre-striping and mine development is higher than what we expect to see in the second half.

Exploration is being focused primarily around Haile land of course Martha underground along with greenfield at WKP in New Zealand and the Argentina exploration JVs, both of which are included in the corporate column at the bottom right. But overall, I think our capital program is tracking according to guidance at this point.

Moving to Slide 18, it is a little bit of detail on our balance sheet, and liquidity and debt positioning in particular. I’m particularly pleased to report that we ended the quarter in a stronger financial position. Thanks to our equally strong financial and operating performance, our cash balance increased 45% quarter-on-quarter and net debt is reduced by 58% relative to this time of the year ago.

As a result, we closed the quarter with $130 million cash in the bank. In the second quarter, we can we also completed several amendments to our revolving credit facility. Based on the strong outlook of the business, we were very pleased that our entire existing bank group all committed their ongoing support under the amended terms we’ve extended the 10-year of this facility by 12-months to 2020, which means our next required scheduled repayment of $50 million is not until 31 December, 2019.

Balance of the facility matures at the end of 2020 and the amendments also included the revision of the number of covenants, which reflected the expanded operational footprint of the business, as well as the stage maturity of the assets. We also achieved a reduction in average margin on the facility.

We believe the amendment gives us the flexibility to do a number of things, including maintaining lower effective debt levels, allowing us to use our cash flow to make discretionary repayments against that facility and also ensures we can progress the numerous exciting organic growth opportunities we have across the portfolio, and also continue to provide returns to shareholders as we’ve just seen through the dividend we declared today.

Our total debt now stands at $232 million, $200 million of which relates to the revolving credit facility and $32 million in equipment leases. When considered in-line of our strong cash position we had a very low net debt of approximately $104 million at the end of June 2018. All-in-all, a very strong better financial results this quarter and a very robust position we saw in and at this point in the year.

I’ll now hand over to Craig, who will discuss some of our latest exploration results.

Craig Feebrey

Thanks, Scott and hello everyone. I’ve got a couple of slides that I’ll discuss in order to highlight the recent drill results that was released for Waihi and WKP. Moving to Slide 20, the first of two slides, as Michael mentioned earlier, we continue to drill from multiple drill platforms along two underground drill drives at Martha. This is an extensive drill program, comprising around 47,000 meters scheduled over 2018 and 2019 to test the exploration target as defined and delineate further resources.

As a reminder, exploration target in the Martha underground ranges from 3.5 million ton with a grade of between 5 and 7 grams and looking at 500,000 to 700,000 ounces. I have got a very good understanding of the geology here and when we couple that knowledge with historical data in recent drill results, our confidence in increasing the resource improves. And that confidence is reflected in our mine life extension plans as discussed with the regulators, community, and other stakeholders today.

You see from the slides and our latest Waihi news release that we continue to intersect significant mineralization from the Martha and Empire Veins. We're hitting structures where we expect them, as well as additional mineralized banks not included in our exploration target model. I would just like to highlight this is a substantial exploration target with the combined stride of the four major structures; that is Martha, Empire, Royal, and Edward [ph] Bank 3.2 km with a vertical extend of around 500 meters.

Moving on to Slide 21 and WKP, we're very excited about the prospects of WKP with significant drill results continuing to be returned from the two drill rigs currently turning. There are three major structures that we’re targeting with these Graben vein being the structure we will focus on for the remainder of this year's program.

As you can see from the listed significant intercepts on the right, which really is a subset of the number of other important intercepts included in our latest press release. We’re looking at mineralization that is a key to what has been and continues to be mined from Waihi. That is good with in the case of the Graben vein averaging around 7 meters and 12 grams per ton gold.

And it is of course early days and we have got a lot more drilling ahead of us over the course of the next two years. However, we’re very excited with the drilling results today and we will continue to focus on that the East Graben vein over the course of this year.

Overall, exploration across the business is going very well, not just at Waihi or the Coromandel, we are also achieving good results at Haile, Macraes, and the DPO will provide the market with updates in due course.

I’ll now pass it back to Mick wrap up today's presentation.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks Craig, thanks Scott, thanks Michael. Before we start the Q&A session, I just wanted to outline our priorities for the remainder of the year, and close that with one last thought for your consideration. As I mentioned at the outset of the webcast, we’re in a very good place right now. Our operations are performing well, delivering on production targets, and generating solid cash flows.

Haile continues to demonstrate its top tier status. Didipio continues to shine operationally, quite financially, and socially. Macraes is generating some very good cash flows, and with a significant resource base we do have optionality there. And finally, it’s clear that there’s a lot more mine life at Waihi. A lot more than what the Street is attributing to it for sure. For the remainder of the year, we expect production in the second half to be similar to the first half, while cash flows remain strong.

Our organic growth opportunities are all advancing well, while exploration continues to demonstrate that we are operating in prolific gold belts. We will continue to drive further efficiencies at all our operations, whether it be through productivity improvements or the implementation of technology. We’re on track to deliver our increased guidance, while continuing to be one of the highest free cash flow yielding gold companies with solid margins and said to deliver strong returns.

So, ladies and gentlemen that concludes the formal presentation segment of our web cast. We’ll now take some questions over the phone, and I’ll turn the webcast over to the moderator to facilitate those questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Good morning, thank you. I have got three or four questions. First of all, on Craig, the WKP target, just want to understand the points you have got there. The size that you describe it as, but saying it is open in all directions, so just, don’t mind to be cinematic, but the 250 meters, by 250 meters by 7, we can do some math around that and with your project growth see what the potential in [indiscernible] is that the right way to think about it? And secondly, you are saying open in all directions, meaning that those dimensions get bigger or that simply that is the target that you are yet to drill to?

Craig Feebrey

Yes, thanks Michael. With respect to the first point, yes. The dimensions we provide there, based essentially on six holes we have drilled at approximately at 120 meters facing to give us that strike length with a buffer we decide, the dip direction you can see, I think it was in the latest press release. As a preferred host, we think it is the [indiscernible] although we do see mineralization and economic wit and grade in the – and the sites below. Certainly, a lot strike.

We continue to map that structure and it continues either as veins or alteration. You could argue in the dip directly it could be constrained at least in the area we’re drilling because we don’t know outside of that and the geology does change we think, in terms of that [indiscernible]. It the dip direction it maybe constrained by the undifferentiated rally. So, in the section we are looking at with cover, in the end [ph] we have drilled approximately 350 meters, I guess.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you, that’s helpful. Secondly, Holmes you perhaps with respect to Haile, there has been quite a number of comments from you and we will see in recently quarterlies about some productivity issues and work to be done, just want to understand what the challenge has been there in that new mine, new training, when you look at the productivity you’ve achieved at Macraes, why can that be transferred across, is it a cultural issue, is it a sort of skill related issue, is it an equipment issues, what is it that you are not being to achieve at Haile to date that you’ve achieved else with?

Michael Holmes

Yes, thank you Michael. I suppose, when you look at, it is a combination of a lot of issues, which are similar to the ones that you’ve talked about. It is basically new mining district within the U.S. It is an area that has, I suppose a lot of difficult mining conditions at the top of the ore body with the separate lights. And so, it is just an understanding that, as well as gaining a workforce that is relatively new to the mining area.

So, we are using the experience that we have at Macraes with some of the people that we do get – that have been either there to assist in the operations, but really it is a mining operation that’s just starting up in a new district and we are just, we are going through a bit of those chasing [ph] issues as we move forward.

Michael Slifirski

So, if we look at the cost you are taking for mining versus what your aspirational cost for in 43-101, is that sort cost aspiration if I recall was around $1.80, I will stand corrected, is that still what you are targeting or is something sort of structurally changed?

Michael Holmes

No, I don’t think anything structurally is changed. We are targeting that price and we working down towards that price. You know, we are making sure that we have the right equipment and that price sort of includes some equipment that we still have to purchase, as well as moving some additional tonnage. So, we’re ramping up the three, both in the movement of tons, but also getting some additional equipment to do that, which is the right size equipment. So, it’s the larger 789s and 785s. So, we are sort of mixing with the 777s and 785s at the moment.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, thank you, that’s helpful. Thirdly, Macraes is a comment about life extension on a current member, how that was to be achieved or what the wording was – that’s more up to mining or something, just to understand really, what is the – presumably there is something you have already is it further cut backs of all pits with different economics, what is the target you’ve identified that might extend mine life beyond current visibility?

Mick Wilkes

Yes, currently the drilling is continuing in the brownfields area so we are continuing to drill at the Coronation ore body, continuing to drill the Coronation ore, as well as the Deepdell and looking at the potential for the prices continuing on that as well. Also, some of the, it was just a timing issue with regards to unlocking the value with the prices, whereas pit which we have got towards the end of the loss of mine and the opportunity there with the prices – was pit in the price is material as well.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, thank you. And then finally, with respect to Waihi permitting that is not clear in my mind what the steps are to that ultimate timeframe that you’ve defined. So, in terms of milestones we should be looking for public consultation, so where are the challenges going forward that might sort of see you do better or worse than your timeframe?

Mick Wilkes

Yes, the processes you go out to initial public consultation and that is again feedback from the locals, as well as the regulatory and the government bodies. Then we’ve put in the application, so we’ve actually put in the permanent application now. And so that process is a couple of months process where we have put it into the Councils, the Council's review our permitting, our application and they come back with a request for information. So, it is just normal sort of due diligence on the work that we put forward and some queries. Then that goes into counsel hearings, and then just depends on whether the council hearings, whether the issue gets resolved or whether that requires further steps in the process, which then goes to environmental core.

And so hence the timeframe we’ve given on that total processes is 18 months. If things get resolved earlier than it’s generally before the 18-month process. I suppose the advantage that we have got Michael on this we’ve explained before is that this process is not new to Waihi, what we’re asking and what we are currently doing with regards to mining under the pit and mining in the areas that we're mining has all been done before in previous consents. So, the beauty in the value is that there is nothing new and everybody is sort of understands the process to go through. So that, I suppose that is the process. We’ve added the additional sort of understanding in the timeframe based on historical learnings and that is why we have sort of forecasted that 18-month process.

Michael Slifirski

Thanks Holmes.

Thank you. Your next question is from Mick Sroba from Macquarie Capital. Mick, please go ahead.

Mick Sroba

Good morning Mick and team. Just a couple of questions from me. On the DPO there have been some media reports that suggest that the gold producers are in the clear with respect to the mine audit. Is this your understanding and what’s the timing looking like for say formal approval there?

Mick Wilkes

Yes. Thanks Mick. Yes, that is correct. The reports are accurate and consistent with what we have seen on the ground and our experience with the MICC audit team was very positive, and we got terrific feedback from the audit, and the – what was reported in the press was that the of four mines that were under a cloud still were at the right mines, which is fundamentally the issue that the government is grappling with. So, as before we’re very confident that this process will see us [indiscernible].

There are meetings and steps being taken by the Department Environment and Natural Resources. The MICC is presenting their findings publicly at the end of the month and we expect some positive news soon after that, although I will pull up short of making a prediction.

Mick Sroba

Okay. Great. Thanks for the update. So, onto Didipio how has the stopping performance been so far from the two stope that remind during the quarter and in terms of dilution and managing the water inflows there?

Mick Wilkes

Yes good. The stope have come out very cleanly. As Michael mentioned in this presentation, we actually took a double spin stope as a trial in the monzonite, monzonite is the stronger material, and that held up really well. So that holds us well for either double height stope or double width stopes, or both in the future, which would reduce the unit cost per ton. And in the breccia area or the other parts of the ore body those stopes are performing well. The pump station is the pump station number one, capital pump station number one is firing and we’re seeing more levels dropping the mine as a result. So, all under control.

Mick Sroba

Okay, great. And my final question. Are you able to give us an indication on the improved margin or the blended interest rate on your long-term debt that you’ve been able to push back by the 12 months?

Michael Holmes

Yes, we've would say it is about a 15% reduction in margin not 15% growth, obviously 15% relative reduction in margin.

Mick Sroba

Okay, excellent. Thanks for that.

Michael Holmes

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Chris Thompson from PI Financial. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Thompson

Hi, good day guys. Congratulations on a really good quarter. Just got three questions here, we will start-off with Haile. Just trying to dig in, just trying to understand what sort of grave profile we can expect for the back half of this year? You mentioned that we can expect more terms offsetting lower grades are we looking at grades similar to the Q2 of the Q1?

Michael Holmes

Slightly lower in the third quarter and then a little bit better in the fourth quarter, but it is just as we sort of mining the bottom of the Mill Zone pit and scouting the Snake Zone. So, the Snake pit and as we go through the Snake pit we will be getting the better growth as we mine are little bit deeper there. That won't present itself into the back-end of the year.

Chris Thompson

Okay. Alright, thanks for that. Just on the DPO, just trying to understand the longer-term ramifications of the change in the mine plan here. Looking at these, they are unit cost for instance on a mining unit cost side of things, I mean can you provide what the unit costs are right now from underground?

Mick Wilkes

Yes, what’s reported in the ND&I Chris that it is $45 a ton, starting cost, and target once we fully ramped up is 2037 [ph].

Chris Thompson

Alright. Sorry, thanks, missed that. And then, just to give us a sense of the mix, the Mill feed mix between your stockpile and your underground ore, I mean, are you still going to be pretty consistent at current levels?

Mick Wilkes

No. Chris. We are in closing, we’re ramping up the underground. So, this year we're expecting the 500,000 tons to 600,000 tons from underground so that then get supplemented with 3 million tons from the open pit. We will ramp that up next year to around that 1.2, 1.3 million tons to 20 where we are at a run rate of 1.6 million tons. So, at 1.6 you are basically fading to 2.2. The stockpile ratio will come down as we ramp up the underground.

Chris Thompson

All right. But then considering the new mine plan on that, there is no adjustments as far as the mix between ore types?

Mick Wilkes

No. The ultimate sort of underground production is three-put right. We have got this at 1.6 [indiscernible] achieve that year-on-year, but that will be from 2020.

Chris Thompson

Okay, yes, I got that, thanks. And then just finally, just Waihi, if you got an idea of when we can anticipate a revised resource update or are we going to wait for the wrap-up, I guess, the annual results update announced sort of March next year, can we anticipate anything earlier?

Mick Wilkes

Yes, Chris. We will put out an update in the near future based on drilling that has been completed to date for the Martha underground. I think we have flagged that previously. So, we have done about a third of the drilling so far and we will keep that update in the near future.

Chris Thompson

Okay perfect, thanks guys. Congrats.

Mick Wilkes

Thank you, Chris.

Thank you. Your next question is from Raj Ray from Desjardins Securities. Raj, please go ahead.

Raj Ray

Thank you, operator. Good morning Mick and team. Just for starting off on the Didipio, at the end of Q2, and again you mentioned that you had around 246,000 tons of high grade ore at 2.13 grams per ton, is that all going to be processed in Q3 itself?

Michael Holmes

No. That will be processed over the remaining of the year and possibly going into the following year?

Raj Ray

Okay. And then while still on Didipio, you mentioned that you’re widening the – you have looked at widening the stope size, what percentage of your stopes over the life of mine is in the monzonite?

Michael Holmes

Yes, the monzonite takes the majority of the percentage. I think of the top of my head it is between 60% to 80% of the materials in that monzonite, but it is really just understanding the location of the monzonite besides the [indiscernible] and other structures within the ore body. So, with the trial that we have done as Mick mentioned, we should have done a double width expense [indiscernible] so instead of [20 x 20 x 30, it was 20 x 40 x 30], we will also look at the opportunity to double [indiscernible] [20 x 20 x 60]. So those have always been potentials that we have identified and we have trialed it and it has been successful, and so we're just looking at what are the other opportunities and how much we can sort of adjust the mine plan to take into that consideration.

Raj Ray

So, Michael, if I remember correctly from a technical report, average development per month that was estimated around 550 million meters, let’s say you go ahead with this doubling the size of the stope, increasing the height, have you estimated how much reduction in your development would you get out as a result of that?

Michael Holmes

We're still working through that cross Raj.

Raj Ray

Okay, thanks. And then one last question maybe for you, if you look at the corporate G&A for the first half of the year it’s almost $28 million so it puts us a run rate around 56, can you tell us what is included in the corporate G&A and what should we be looking for on a steady basis?

Scott McQueen

I would note that G&A has jumped up a little bit really in the second quarter and that reflects a change in the way we are trading excise tax in particular at the Philippines, up until the end of the first quarter. Historically, excise tax in the Philippines had been capitalized because we are in what we call the recovery period under our FDAA. So, moving forward there will be a step up due to a rate classification of that full percent of gross revenue, but and beyond that the G&A includes all corporate costs or project development exploration teams cost that comes through corporate expenditure and all other below the line taxes in the Philippines, including local business taxes, real property taxes et cetera, a piece [ph] in that line in the financial statement.

Raj Ray

Okay, and so if you look at the second half of the year, do you expect it to be at the same run rate as Q2 or lower than that?

Scott McQueen

Closer to the Q2 run rate then Q1 given the excise tax change in classification.

Raj Ray

Okay, thank you. That's it from me.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks Raj.

Operator

Mick Wilkes

All right. Thanks everyone. That come includes our webcast and conference call. There will be a replay available on our website later today. On behalf of the team, Michael, Scott, Craig, and myself and the rest of the team and put it together, thank you for joining us. Should you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact our excellent investor relations team. Bye for now.

