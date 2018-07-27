Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Roche Raises Guidance, Biogen's Alzheimer Promise, GlaxoSmithKline's Panel Vote

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Roche Raises Guidance On Sales And Earnings For 2018

News: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has raised its outlook on its sales and earnings for 2018. The reason for doing so is because it has achieved first half of the year sales that have come above analysts' expectations. Sales for the first half of 2018 increased by 7% to $28.35 billion. This number came in above analysts' expectation of only $27.69 billion. This causes Roche to raise its 2018 outlook, which is now expects will hit mid-single digit sales growth. This was totally unexpected. That's because the expectation was that it would have low single-digit growth.

Analysis: Roche has been doing very well, because it has done a good job at navigating declining sales for its older clinical products. The biggest issue has been the introduction of a lot of biosimilars that have been eating into Roche's sales. Management has noted that biosimilars are a major problem and it has been able to adapt quickly to competitors. That's because the company has branched out into other areas with new drugs. For instance, it has a multiple sclerosis drug known as Ocrevus. According to Roche, it has been one of the best launches in history for the company. Strong sales also came from cancer drugs Tecentriq, Perjeta, and Alecensa. What gave a boost to earnings in the beginning of the year was a good amount of sales for Tamiflu. That's because of the severe flu season that had occurred. I believe that Roche is on the right track, despite having to face stiff competition from biosimilars for its top-selling traditional products.

Biogen Disappoints The Street With Alzheimer's Data

News: Recently, Biogen (BIIB) and its partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announced results from their phase 2 study known as "Study 201". This phase 2 study enrolled approximately 856 patients with Alzheimer's disease. The study used 5 doses of BAN 2401 compared to placebo, but the most effective dose was the highest dose of 10 mg/kg biweekly. The highest dose achieved a statistically significant clinical decline of 30% (measured by ADCOMS) compared to placebo at 18 months. This was statistically significant, because the p-value was p = 0.034. Dose dependent slowing of cognitive decline from baseline on ADAS-Cog was observed at 18 months for those treated with the highest dose of BAN 2401. This translated to a 47% slower decline but was not statistically significant. That's because the p-value was p = 0.017. Another positive finding that I could see, was that the highest dose achieved a significant clearance of amyloid plaque buildups in the brain of 93%.

Analysis: Even with the results being presented at the conference, shares of Biogen fell by 11% on Thursday. With such good clinical findings for BAN 2401, why did the stock fall? That has to do because of remaining skepticism about how effective the drug is for these patients. Sure, the study did show some promising data. However, there still remains the notion that it may not be as effective as some had hoped it would be. In my opinion, Biogen was still able to show that targeting amyloid plaques in the brain could still be a viable option for potentially treating Alzheimer's. The biggest issue lies with the inability to score well with the highest dose using another scale known as Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR). It was shown that the highest dose compared to placebo was only 26% with respect to CDR, which was not statistically significant. Why was this such a big deal? That's because Biogen's other study for Alzheimer's using aducanumab uses CDR as its primary endpoint. That doesn't hold confidence for that trial being successful, and thus the reason why people are skeptical about the results with BAN 2401.

FDA Advisory Panel Votes Down GlaxoSmithKline's COPD Drug

News: Recently, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) had an advisory panel vote on whether its drug Nucala should be approved to treat patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The vote was not good at all, because it was 16 - 3 against the recommendation for approval of Nucala for this indication. This vote by no means indicates that GlaxoSmithKline will not be able to obtain regulatory approval for the drug. That's because the date for the FDA decision is set for September 7, 2018. However, at the same time a negative panel vote doesn't bode well for the FDA's final decision.

Analysis: The vote was bad, and it really shatters any chances that GlaxoSmithkline has in expanding approval indications for Nucala. That's because Nucala is already approved by the FDA to treat asthma. The company wanted to expand its drug to target those with COPD. Unfortunately, the panel didn't think that the efficacy of the drug was adequate enough for that population. The FDA doesn't have to go with the panel's decision if it doesn't want to. The problem is that the FDA tends to typically side with the panel. That means the chances for Nucala being approved for COPD are slim in my opinion.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year. Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.