Investors Get Whiplashed At Nevro

But we should not be entirely blind to the risk of a further slowdown in sales growth.

Despite slowing growth, we still think these offer solid chances for investors with a longer term horizon.

With the legal cloud and associated cost at least in part settled, shareholders can focus on the long-term growth perspective of the company.

Investors got a dizzying ride in the shares of Nevro (NVRO) the last two days, first they were plunging, only to rise Phoenix like back to where they started:

We'll get to the reasons for that below; it has to do with patent infringement case against Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) but first a little introduction.

Nevro provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain. Their main product is the Senza SCS (spinal cord stimulation) systems (the Senza and the recently introduced Senza II) which is the only system delivering the HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence.

The company's main competitive differentiators are clinical studies that its HF10 therapy is effective, this is what their website argues:

No other company has committed so fully to establishing clinical evidence of the safety and efficacy of SCS treatment and no other SCS technology has the wealth of clinical study data to back its technology. In fact, HF10 therapy is now backed by the two most recent prospective trials to 24 months, SENZA- EU and SENZA-RCT, representing the most robust body of clinical evidence for any one SCS therapy.

And you can find another list in a PR from January. With the proviso that we are not qualified to produce an informed judgement on these (we're economists, not doctors), the clinical evidence seems to be solid.

It's also important to establish whether the company's high-frequency approach to SCS is more effective than those of competitors like Boston Scientific which uses a lower frequency and there is some evidence to back that up (see here and here).

That January company PR also mentioned the opioid crisis and the need for evidence-based therapy that is effective, safe and can be sustained, which indicates the opportunity their therapy has for helping to mitigate this crisis.

The company has been doing very well sales-wise:

NVRO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

But as you can also see, operationally there is a considerable amount of stagnation and Q1 figures which were out early May were also a bit disappointing.

Q1 figures missed revenue by a tad ($1.84M on a total of $87.64M for a growth of 28.1% y/y) and a substantial EPS miss as the company produced a much bigger loss ($0.59) versus what was expected ($-0.39).

That has taken a toll on the shares, which have been on a fairly prolonged slide even before getting whiplashed on the patent infringement case result.

There was some concern from analysts about the (rather minimal) revenue miss in Q1, but management had a number of explanations which are not necessarily mutually exclusive:

Demand is seasonal, at least in the US (international is too small to have much effect in this respect). Q2 and Q4 are the strongest quarters.

There was some holding back for waiting for approval of the Senza II.

In Q4 there are more permanent implants "which kind of robs you of some ability to do trials in the fourth quarter that would help you in Q1." (management on the Q1CC).

Despite a little soft quarter, management is holding on to full year 2018 revenue guidance of $400-410M. It also argued that while international sales were as good as stagnant (on a constant currency basis, growing just 1% y/y) they will pick up in Q2 and subsequent quarters.

At least that was until the company lowered guidance when it came out with preliminary Q2 results ($96.1M versus $78.0M in Q2 2017). The new guidance is now for 2018 revenues to come in between $385M and $390M.

While this is still solid growth (20%) and it's actually still higher than the average analyst expectation ($387M), it seems the amount of disappointing news keeps on coming.

There was some good news during the quarter:

Approval for the Senza II, essentially a smaller version of Senza.

Approval for full body MRI compatibility for Senza, retroactively applying to all patients implanted with the percutaneous Senza I system to date.

The company is also advancing with additional clinical studies:

PDN (painful diabetic neuropathy) trial.

non-surgical refractory back pain RCT (a US version will be started pretty soon).

Still very early days here for both.

Margins

At first sight, we were a little surprised so little of the analyst discussion and questioning reverted to the rather large earnings miss in particular and the stagnating operational performance in general.

NVRO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While gross margins are on a slight upward trajectory (in Q1 the rise was ascribed to the absence of any charge for inventory write-downs), GAAP operating margins have been stagnant and solidly negative for two years.

Operational costs came in at $77.7M, an increase 31% in Q1 (y/y) driven by headcount and legal costs, which were $8.6M in Q1, rising from $2.4M in Q1 2017.

So the rise in legal costs is responsible for the poor profitability, without these costs the operating loss ($15.7M versus $13.1M in Q1 2017) would actually have decreased by 33%.

So when the legal case ends, we can see a substantial improvement in operating performance and cash flow. So, what's happening on the legal front?

Patent Ruling

The reason for the whiplash in the share price seems to be that investors did not fully understand the ruling in Nevro's patent infringement case against Boston Scientific, at least not initially. And we have to say, investors can be forgiven for that mistake, from Benzinga (via Yahoo):

A U.S. District Court ruled Tuesday that four of the seven patents involved in the dispute are invalid, and Boston Scientific was granted non-infringement on all remaining claims.

That does indeed look like a loss, but here is Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills to put things in perspective:

In fact, NVRO lawyers’ interpretation of the summary judgment — per our conversation with management AMC — is that it did indeed render ‘invalid as indefinite’ Nevro’s ‘system’ patents, but they believe the ruling actually upheld its ‘method’ patents,” the analyst said. The method patents are key to the technology application and should limit competition, Mills said.

And here is the company PR itself (our emphasis):

In the order, the Court ruled in Nevro's favor with regard to six method claims in three Nevro patents, finding them patent eligible and rejecting Boston Scientific's arguments that the claims were invalid as indefinite. Specifically, the claims upheld in this ruling are 11, 21 and 23 of U.S. Patent No. 8,359,102, claim 18 of U.S. Patent No. 8,792,988, and claims 1 and 5 of U.S. Patent No. 8,768,472. Collectively, these six claims cover methods for delivering SCS therapy at frequencies between 1.5 kHz and 100 kHz. Prior to the filing of this lawsuit, Boston Scientific filed two petitions challenging the validity of the claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,359,102 in the U.S. Patent Office. The Patent Trial and Appeals Board denied institution of both petitions.

Now, not everything went Nevro's way in the verdict:

The court ruled that Boston isn't infringing these Nevro patents, its Spectra WaveWriter systems operate on frequencies below 1.2kHz.

The high frequency SCS system that Boston uses is in clinical trials (patients have a right to continue the treatment after the trial), it isn't a commercial launch.

Nevro's US patents are not applicable outside the US (surprise!).

The upshot is that management believes the verdict will prevent Boston Scientific from creating a commercial SCS therapy that operates between 1.5 and 100 kHz in the U.S., but it can introduce such systems in Europe.

We're not quite sure whether the legal case is done here, which would save the company from a ton of legal costs, but it seems that most of it should be behind us.

Cash

NVRO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Given the escalation in legal costs ($8.6M in Q1), cash flow could actually have been considerably worse; it's still not good but the company has a ton of cash ($259.6M at the end of Q1) so there is really no immediate need for concern.

Excluding legal costs, the cash used in operations was less than $1M so it's not like they're burning it. Stock-based compensation is helping quite a bit with cash flow, and dilution is also non-negligible but not surprising:

NVRO Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

There is another issue which shareholders have to keep an eye on:

NVRO Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Valuation

NVRO EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenue growth and lack of operational leverage have steadily declined the company's valuation.

Analysts expect an EPS of -$1.28 this year rising to -$0.3 in 2019, although it remains to be seen whether these will be scaled back a notch in the light of the disappointing preliminary Q2 results.

Conclusion

With legal verdict going largely in Nevro's way a lot of cloud has lifted from the stock, but there is still some cloud left as sales growth is slowing quite significantly. The company has also quite a bit of debt on the books although that's more than compensated with cash holdings almost twice as large.

We expect legal costs will decline significantly and the company will move towards being cash-flow positive, and ultimately being profitable but this will be a protracted route.

Still, there is quite a market opportunity and the total addressable market can be expanded with new applications, so we do see the shares offering a good long-term opportunity.

