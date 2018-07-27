Toll Brothers: Buy

This article presents my case to buy TOL at a counter-intuitive stage of the macroeconomic cycle.

The world is accelerating into an energy crisis, and a recession is looming. I am transitioning the Value Portfolio from its current energy tilt, which has benefited subscribers, to recession-resistant businesses at reasonable prices.

Today, I explore Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), which is certainly not a recession-resistant business, but one which already has priced in the risk of a recession.

Recent Performance

TOL has substantially underperformed the S&P 500 index in the last five years, which makes the company a potential candidate for the Value Portfolio:

TOL data by YCharts

Specifically, TOL has underperformed the index by more than 11 percent, as well as its peer group, which includes D.R. Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), KB Home (KBH), and PulteGroup (PHM):

TOL data by YCharts

I will explore TOL's peers in subsequent articles.

Let's dive in.

Business Overview

Founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States.

The company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. Within Traditional Home Building, the company operates in five geographic segments around the United States:

the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina, and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, and Washington; and California.

In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, security monitoring, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers.

The following table included in the company's Form 10-K present key information related to units delivered and revenues, by segment and geography, for fiscal years 2017, 2016, and 2015:

The following table included in the company's Form 10-K present key information related to income (loss) before income taxes, by segment and geography, for fiscal years 2017, 2016, and 2015:

Key observations:

California and West are the fastest growing segments of the company, and together comprised one-half of the Pennsylvanian company's revenues in 2017; and California and West together comprised two-thirds of the company's income before income taxes in 2017.

Earnings And Momentum

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to grow double-digits from 2018 to 2019, but the range of estimates is wide, pointing to the relative instability in analyst estimates:

The following table illustrates that earnings expectations for the upcoming quarter and year have increased in recent weeks, pointing to accelerating sentiment:

This is an important observation: Although the stock price has declined by 34 percent and substantially underperformed the S&P 500 index in 2018, the sentiment in the analyst community might be turning positive.

Institutional Ownership

The following graph illustrates the company's institutional investor ownership:

TOL Institutional Investor Ownership Percentage data by YCharts

Institutional ownership is high, but has recently declined from 89 percent to 83 percent in the last month, likely contributing to the recent decline in the stock price, in conjunction with the recent increase in the short interest:

TOL data by YCharts

I find the 5 percent short interest perplexing, given the company's superior profitability metrics, discussed in the following section.

Earnings Power

The following graphs illustrate that the company's profit margins (shown in blue) rank at or near the top of its peer group:

TOL Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Specifically, I highlight the company's net income margin of nearly 10 percent, which is significantly higher than those of its peers.

Balance Sheet Leverage

The following graph illustrates that the company's balance sheet leverage is reasonable and at the middle of the range represented by its peer group:

TOL Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Given the macroeconomic backdrop of rising rates and political uncertainty, declining balance sheet leverage of the company, as well as across the industry, is a welcome observation.

Valuation

TOL is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of below 10x, which represents a good entry point into a high-quality business that I believe will play an integral role in the upcoming business cycle.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio also compares favorably to those of its peers:

The company's price-to-earnings ratio is significantly lower than that of the S&P 500 index at 24.6x.

Capital Return Program

The company only just started paying a small dividend:

TOL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, and more importantly, management has recently increased the pace at which it buys back shares at the open market:

TOL data by YCharts

Combined with the company's strong earnings power, its geographically diversified revenue and profit profile, as well as reasonable balance sheet leverage, I deem the company's capital return program healthy at this time.

Risks

The primary risk to shareholders revolves around the low unemployment and under-employment across the United States, which could potentially lead to surging wage inflation and suppressed profit margins in the coming quarters:

US Unemployment Rate data by YCharts

In order to track if this risk is materializing, I will keep a close eye on the company's margin guidance for my followers and subscribers.

Investors should never take management guidance at face value, but instead use it as an indication point, and track results against preset milestones.

Bottom Line

Toll Brothers' leading position in the niche luxury segment, high brand value, excellent earnings power, reasonable balance sheet leverage, as well as low valuation multiples, make the company a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.