Municipal Bond CEFs: Rare Arbitrage Opportunity

This also is a good opportunity for active traders to capitalize through a pair trade if the technical costs allow it.

Our goal is to alert holders of the closed-end fund we deem as overvalued that it may be a good time to put their money in a safer place.

The setup is different on the surface, but the concept is about the same.

We have spotted a mispricing which resembles what we observed in two PIMCO Municipal Bond CEFs - PMF & PZC - back in 2017.

Introduction

Avid readers are familiar with our approach to closed-end funds - we strive to support our ideas, respectively trades/investments, with concrete numbers. While this means that we do not stumble into actionable setups as often as we would like to, it also increases the likelihood of not throwing energy and financial resources into the void.

In this article we will walk you through a pair of funds which, in our opinion, may be presenting us with an opportunity to act on. Surely this would not be every single Seeking Alpha reader's cup of tea, but we are fairly certain that there is a good reason for you to take a glimpse at the situation from our perspective.

For reference, you can explore similar work done by us back in 2017 (all three articles below are dedicated to one single trade/setup):

- 17% Arbitrage Opportunity In Pimco Funds (3/6/2017)

- Expanding Arbitrage In Pimco Municipal Bond CEFs (5/9/2017)

- PZC And PMF: Examples Of A Broken Market And An Expensive Lesson For Income Investors (7/7/2017)

Before we proceed, we would like to once again clarify that this one is slightly different.

The Two Funds

The CEFs we are going to briefly review and compare in this piece are PIMCO California Municipal Income (PCQ) and PIMCO California Municipal Income II (PCK). To state the obvious, both are run by the Pacific Investment Management Company and invest in municipal bonds issued in California. In fact, the person in charge of portfolio management is the same as well. What does this mean to us? Well, we are definitely not going to compare apples to oranges in the next paragraphs.

Market Price

Since the names of these closed-end funds are about the same, we are going to refer to them using the specific tickers going forward. And for a change we will start by taking a look at the market price development for both over the last year:

Source: Barchart.com - PCQ Daily Chart (1 year)

If this article was being written in the late 2017, we could make a joke about PCQ having cryptocurrencies in its portfolio simply because this kind of move to the upside is not characteristic for a CEF that is invested in municipal bonds. Moreover, it is hard, if not impossible, to find this kind of chart while looking at the other funds in the group.

A great example for the lack of such upward strength is the other closed-end fund, PCK:

Source: Barchart.com - PCK Daily Chart (1 year)

It seems to be in desperate need of a wake up call, a cup of coffee or something along the lines. Ever since its dividend got slashed there have not been any signs of life in PCK.

Net Asset Value

The most logical thing any market participant acquainted with these products can do next is to look over to the Net Asset Value in attempt to figure out whether it is the driver behind any kind of performance, or lack of such.

Source: CEFConnect.com - PCK / PCQ

The time frame is 1 year like on the market price charts. And it does not seem like NAV erosion is the reason for the lack of love towards PCK, neither does the aforementioned metric explain why PCQ found aggressive bidders.

The charts above translated in numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com - PCK / PCQ

PCK is hovering around its 52-week Low in terms of Discount, while PCQ is the exact opposite - close to the 52-week High, which was 'achieved' merely a few days ago. We fully understand that Discount/Premium as a metric is not sufficient on its own, so stay with us.

To illustrate how similar these two closed-end funds are, we will once again cling to simple statistics:

Source: Author's software

It does not take a graduate degree in Statistics to figure out that on a 200-day time frame, XPCKX (PCK's NAV) and XPCQX (PCQ's NAV) are on the exact same page with an astonishing 100% Correlation. This is not something we get to see every day, but is only natural considering the similarities in terms of portfolio management and investment objective.

Before we hop on to the next paragraph, here is how the NAV/Price spread has moved over a bigger time frame - 5 years:

Source: CEFConnect.com - PCK / PCQ

It is crystal clear that seeing PCQ trade at a Discount would be the equivalent of a Black Swan event. But it happened to PCK, so perhaps it is a function of time? The missing piece of the puzzle might be a known variable to us and we have no issues with sharing and elaborating on it.

It would have been great to take a look at the NAV correlation over a 5-year time frame, but our database currently has data only for three years on one of the funds, therefore we will work with that:

Source: Author's software

The correlation is once again up at 100%. What this essentially confirms is that if we wanted to make a bet on PCQ's NAV/Price spread narrowing, PCK trading below Net Asset Value is the ultimate weapon of choice to replicate the former's portfolio in a pair trade.

Portfolio Performance

Now, let us delve deeper into the performance of these funds from a portfolio perspective as Return on Net Asset Value is the important metric to look at - Discount/Premium is merely a measure of sentiment.

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Interestingly enough, PCQ is the winner over the long run, however, over the 5-year time frame we previously examined it has failed to deliver a superior performance. We will refrain from making a statement as to which time frame you should be looking at, but we are definitely looking at the periods highlighted in green. This could also be the result of a shift in portfolio composition - something which is beyond the scope of our work here.

Source: Fund sponsor's website

Most market participants, particularly those with a longer horizon, have been familiar for a while with PCQ's UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) balance and it has been the sole reason behind the absence of a dividend cut in this closed-end fund. And it has been shrinking steadily for a while now.

What does this mean? Well, unless the Coverage Ratio of PCQ improves, a reduction in the distributions is absolutely inevitable. PCK on the other hand has simply followed along most Municipal Bond funds, as it did not have a luxurious cushion in the shape of large UNII balance.

However, there surely is someone out there who does not entirely understand the relation between UNII, NAV and Distributions, so here it goes:

Source: Nuveen

In short:

- PCQ's UNII is factored in the Net Asset Value.

- The Coverage Ratio of PCQ essentially shows that the current distributions are possible only because of the UNII cushion.

This is a potential explanation behind the Premium (~25%) we are observing in PCQ. The market seems to be willing to bid it up based solely on the Current Yield (on Market Price), because of the accumulated UNII:

Source: CEFConnect.com - Fund Screener

We have left all PIMCO Municipal Bond CEFs here in order to illustrate that in the end of the day the market is willing to pay Premium up until a certain level. For example, if PCQ traded at Net Asset Value it would be a complete bargain, especially if the UNII balance was as it is currently.

The takeaway from the table above is that 25.31% Premium (as of 7/20/2018) is what market participants were willing to pay for a 5.39% distribution rate maintained by past performance. A cut being pretty much inevitable unless the assets of this CEF perform better, but this would include "hope" in the equation and would mean that the whole sector - most likely - starts looking better.

The Idea

Our thesis is that PCQ has reached a point where it may as well be overvalued relative to the performance of the underlying portfolio - the spread between NAV and Market Price has widened way too far. Anyone who has it in his or her portfolio could utilize the opportunity to cash out at a nice Premium and active traders might find our pair trade idea interesting as well.

It should be clear by now that the counterpart for the trade would be PCK, although there are other CEFs which could do the job just as well. Even inside the team behind Trade With Beta there are differences in preferences.

Simple Statistics

We already went through the most important element of this while examining the correlation between PCK and PCQ's portfolios. As a reminder - it was sitting at 100% on 200-day and 750-day time frames.

We consider this as sufficient evidence that PCK can be used as a substitute of PCQ's portfolio in a pair trade.

Source: Author's software

The correlation between the two CEFs is definitely not on point - PCK's drop after the dividend cut distorted it once and PCQ getting bid all the way up, while the other one remained dormant, completely broke the Regression model.

That is why we have opted to use a Dollar Value model for the pair trade.

The Trade

Timing is definitely crucial in this type of trades, as PCQ seems to be trading on a Current Yield basis and the UNII could essentially delay the dividend cut for a long while even if the Coverage Ratio does not improve. That being said, currently the concept is to bet on the NAV/Price spread (Premium) to narrow.

On the other hand, PCK is trading near its 52-week Low in terms of Discount and this is rather unusual for anything PIMCO-related. Therefore you are also putting your money on a improvement in sentiment over there.

This pair trade also works as a lottery ticket, because if for some reason PIMCO decide to go for a dividend cut in PCQ it would plummet and erase much of its Premium overnight.

Here is how the trade would look:

Short : PCQ (100 shares)

: PCQ (100 shares) Long: PCK (205 shares for every 100 shares in PCQ)

One should be mindful of the technical costs associated with borrowed shares.

Conclusion

There are not many pair trade opportunities as clean as this one - portfolio correlation, etc. - and it certainly caught our attention. Yet the outcome may be heavily dependent on proper timing and technical costs.

Perhaps PCQ holders will find this more beneficial than others in case they were not familiar with the Coverage Ratio and the Premium at which this component of their portfolio is trading currently. It might as well be a good moment to find a better replacement for your income portfolio as this one is on a fuse and only PIMCO truly know how short it is.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/22/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

