Equinor: Higher Production And Prices Drive Good Results

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The results were quite good, with the company's revenues beating the expectations of analysts. The company also posted higher earnings than in the same quarter of last year, which was not altogether unexpected. Overall, investors should be quite pleased with their company's performance during the quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Equinor reported total revenue of $18.135 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 21% increase from the prior year quarter.

The company reported net operating income of $3.835 billion in the quarter. This compares favorably to the $3.244 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Equinor had average total equity production of 2.028 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 2% increase over the 1.996 mboe per day average that it had in the second quarter of 2017.

The company had total operating cash flow of $13.2 billion in the first half of 2018. This represents an increase over the $10.5 billion that the company had in the year-ago period.

Equinor reported a net income of $1.220 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 15% decline over the $1.436 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

Without a doubt, the first thing that any investor reviewing these highlights is likely to note is that the company saw its revenues increase by 21% year-over-year. One of the reasons for this is that energy prices were significantly higher in the second quarter of 2018 than in the year-ago quarter. In the most recent quarter, the company realized an average liquids price of $65.80 per barrel. This compares to $44.50 per barrel in the prior year quarter. Naturally, the fact that the company was able to sell its products for a much higher price would result in it bring more revenue in through the front door. However, this might not be the case if the company saw its production significantly decline. Fortunately, that was not the case. In fact, as mentioned in the highlights, Equinor managed to grow its equity production by 1.60% year-over-year.

Source: Equinor ASA

Thus, what we can see here is a case where Equinor both sold more products and managed to receive a higher price for that product. This naturally caused the company's revenues to climb year-over-year.

This revenue boost allowed the company to boost its net operating income, as mentioned in the highlights. In the second quarter of 2018, the company reported total operating earnings of $3.835 billion, an 18.2% increase over the prior year quarter. The company also saw its adjusted earnings increase by a massive 43% year-over-year. The company's adjusted earnings are operating earnings with certain items that do not correlate to the company's operating performance backed out. In the most recent quarter, the company reported an adjusted earnings of $4.314 billion, compared to $3.023 billion in the prior year quarter. This performance was driven by improvements across all of the company's operating segments:

Source: Equinor ASA

This is quite nice to see as it tells us that every one of the company's business units is doing its part to contribute to the firm's mission. It is also important to note that the very strong performance from the company's international unit was driven by record production from this unit. As Norway is commonly considered to be a mature and declining market, Equinor needs to pursue international growth in order to secure its own future. It has been aggressively pursuing this goal over the past several years and it is nice to see that this pursuit has begun to pay off. With that said though, Equinor has been actively using new technologies to extend the life of its Norwegian fields. This is certainly important considering that Norway is still responsible for the majority of the company's earnings.

One of the more disappointing things in this report is that Equinor's operating cash flow declined by $1.050 billion compared to the second quarter of 2017, although the first half was higher, as mentioned in the highlights. One reason for this year-over-year decline is that the company suffered from significantly higher taxes and did not see the same beneficial impact from derivatives that it had in the prior year quarter. In addition, changes in the company's net working capital imposed some negative effects on the company's operating cash flows. While the increase in tax payments is annoying, there is nothing here that investors really need to worry about.

Unfortunately, Equinor will likely see its production decline somewhat in the third quarter. The firm historically schedules as much of its maintenance activity for the summer months as it can due to weather-related reasons. The company's current maintenance schedule is expected to drive down its average production by approximately 80 mboe per day during the third quarter. While this will have a negative effect on revenues during the quarter, it will be a one-time event. Overall, the company's production level in 2018 should be 1-2% higher than in 2017. Naturally, higher production levels translate into higher revenues, all else being equal, so this is naturally a promising development.

Overall, the company had strong performance in the second quarter of 2018, driven by high energy prices and higher production levels. We also saw record production from Equinor's international unit, which is nice as that unit is playing a major role in securing Equinor's long-term future. While higher tax payments marred Equinor's results, investors should be quite pleased here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.