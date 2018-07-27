Chesapeake Energy Common Stock Rally Received A Shot Of Adrenaline

The proceeds this year of more than $2 billion from announced sales receipts represent the most debt reduction in a few years.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock made a nice rally from its lows. But Mr. Market may be worrying over the next earnings report due very soon. Investors need to decide which side they will take. The three choices would be the long side, the short side, and the popcorn side.

Since an earlier article, the stock moved up nicely. Adroit traders hopefully took some money off the table. Really lucky timers may be playing with "house money" at this point. The key is to not double down at this point if the investor has losses because this stock can quickly switch to a negative situation and incur big losses that remain for awhile.

Long term this company needs lower debt levels and more cash flow. The next earnings report could give the stock a boost if Mr. Market sees adequate progress. At least some of the poor stock performance was due to a perceived lack of earnings progress as well as the weakness of the natural gas market. However, management has an aggressive solution to deal with the situation at hand.

First Chesapeake Energy will sell the Utica Shale operations for about $2.0 billion in proceeds.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Press Release July 26, 2018

This is the first material improvement in debt levels reported in some time. This sale has the potential to reduce debt about 25% from previously reported levels. This sale will impact production, however, the sale will impact debt levels far more materially and that is the key.

Previous articles reported on debt payments only for that progress to reverse once cash was needed to maintain production, pay judgments, and other management priorities. The gathering processing and transportation expenses have been far above industry norms for some time. The new guidance still has these costs near $7 BOE. However any progress at all in that area is welcome. Far more important is the replacement of these gas volumes with oil volumes. Oil tends to be far more profitable than gas, so the management plans noted above could excite the market.

Net interest expense of about $2.40 BOE in the guidance excludes the impact of this sale. Depending upon several factors, this could decline to about $2 BOE or less in the future. Much depends upon whether or not management can live within the increasing cash flow. If debt levels begin to increase again, than all bets are off.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Annual Meeting, May, 2018, Slide Presentation

Management has repeatedly moved (click on May 18 presentation) rigs to more oil based areas. The result of this action is new wells drilled now produced a far greater percentage of oil than the company average. This gives management a speculative way to grow cash flow to service the debt.

Frankly, sales such as the Utica Shale announcement have been scarce in recent years. But the recent rally of energy prices may have given management a window to repair the balance sheet using more than just an increasing oil production strategy. This is very good news for shareholders because a joint strategy of accretive lease sales combined with far more profitable production growth stands a very good chance of succeeding.

In the first quarter, the company received more than $500 million (including one that closed after the first quarter) from a collection of small sales and the public offering of an investment. Combined with the news above, this clearly represents the most material long debt reduction in a few years. Management probably needs one more major sale like this to bring key ratios up to conventional lending standards. Therefore investors should probably expect another sale that results in the exit of one of the major operational areas combined with some layoffs after the sale. This was great news and major progress but there is still more work to be done.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

A lot of pressure will now be on operations to increase the oil production shown above. Management appears to have a majority of the rigs allocated to oil based production. Therefore material improvement in that oil production figure is probably essential. The market will probably be looking for a 10% increase in oil production each quarter at a minimum since a majority of the company rigs are now allocated to liquids rich properties.

Chesapeake Energy is so large that changing the production mix takes time. This is another reason that material sales and debt reduction are urgently needed. Natural gas liquids production also needs to materially increase, however, the emphasis needs to be on those liquids that are the most profitable. That can change over time.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Assuming that long term debt levels drop to about $8 billion (and hopefully less), then the required cash flow needed to properly service the debt will be an annual rate of about $2.7 billion or $700 million quarterly. That means this sale combined with the other small sales has the ability to finally bring cash flow into minimum lending guidelines.

Lenders, though like to have a cushion. Since oil prices are pretty far from the previous lows, investors should expect management to continue to guide towards a cash flow from operations at an annual rate of more than $4 billion.

Progress to the liking of Mr. Market could easily push this stock to $10 per share quickly. However, the leverage due to the preferred stock combined with the debt levels still makes this a very speculative bet on long term values. Management has made some remarkable progress. But more progress is needed before investment grade ratings combined with a buy and hold strategy is advisable.

The good news announced today could well launch the stock upward tomorrow, July 27. The stock could easily receive a further boost on more positive news from the upcoming quarterly conference call. Some sales on the anticipated good news are advisable. Generally a money making strategy for this type of stock is to periodically take profits when they are available. Doubling down is only advised for some very experienced risk takers. Buy and hold investors should probably look elsewhere or keep the position very small in this still very risky stock.

Still, against some very long odds, management is finally making some progress that will translate into shareholder long term gains. Valuation based upon traditional methods probably will not do a whole lot of good at this point as more cash flow is needed. Agile traders should have a lot of profit opportunities over the next year or so.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

