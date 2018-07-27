Citizens Financial Group: Quickly Becoming A Top Performer

In this article, we'll delve into why CFG is quickly becoming one of the most well-run regional banks in the country.

However, CFG is also diversifying its revenue stream with a focus on fee income or non-interest income.

Citizens Financial Group posted a solid quarter, beating EPS estimates and its revenue coming in line with estimates.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had a solid quarter, beating EPS estimates and its revenue coming in line with estimates. But that doesn't tell the whole story. The bank is doing what it needs to do to establish itself as one of the premier regional banks in the country.

In this article, I'll explore what drove earnings, including revenue, and income for the bank. Also, we'll compare some of the results to peer banks like Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Highlights from Q2 Earnings

Q2 EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.03.

Revenue of $1.51B (+7.9% Y/Y) in line.

(+7.9% Y/Y) in line. Citizens' board declares a Q3 2018 cash dividend of 27 cents per common share, an increase of 5 cents, or 23%.

Q2 net income of $425 million , compared with $318 million a year ago.

, compared with $318 million a year ago. Total revenue rose to $1.51 billion, from $1.46 billion in Q2 and $1.40 billion a year ago.

Loan Growth

CFG posted 2% average loan growth , with 4% growth in commercial loans and 4% growth in retail.

, with 4% growth in commercial loans and 4% growth in retail. Loans and leases came in at $111 billion in Q2, and from the graph below, we can see the makeup of the credit portfolio is split between commercial (in blue) and retail (green).

CFG's well-diversified portfolio helps the bank drive earnings from a multitude of products. Typically, regional banks are over-reliant on one or two products, making them vulnerable if those products don't deliver.

The fact that CFG has a ~50/50 split between commercial and retail lending is no accident and, in my opinion, signals that the company has an effective management team at the helm.

Graph from CFG Q2 results

Revenue

Total revenue of $1.5 billion increased ~3% from Q1, while rising a whopping $113 million, or 8%, year to year.

The revenue growth was fueled by strength in both net interest income and non-interest income.

For review, net interest income is the spread a bank makes from the rates it charges for credit products and the interest expense it pays on deposits. So, the wider the spread, the more attractive the bank's margins become and the more net interest income rises. Non-interest income, on the other hand, is comprised of fee income and service charges.

When analyzing a bank stock, I like to look at where it's getting its revenue from; meaning what's driving net interest income and what's behind the bank's fee income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $1.1 billion increased $30 million (y-to-y), driven in part, by the 2% loan growth that was highlighted earlier.

Graph from CFG Q2 results

Compared to last quarter, the bank did even better, posting an increase in net interest income of 9%, or $95 million.

According to management, the increase was driven by:

"a 21 basis point improvement in net interest margin and 3% average loan growth."



- Source: CFG Q2 results

There are not many regional banks with over $1 billion in net interest income. In my opinion, these assets translate into many cross-sell opportunities within the bank, as well as opportunities to take advantage of favorable yields by widening their loan spreads.

Net Interest Income Growth

CFG grew Net-II by 5.5% over the past year (see below) - a solid performance when compared to other banks such as Fifth Third (FITB) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Although USB and FITB rely more heavily on fee income to drive revenue than CFG, it's a good sign that CFG is performing well when compared to two of the top regional banks in the U.S.

CFG Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

3-Year Growth Rate in Net Interest Income

CFG is up 30%, which far outstrips FITB and USB over the past 3 years.

Again, since CFG relies more heavily on NII versus fee income, it's great to see the bank performing extremely well on such an important metric to its profitability.

CFG Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

CFG's Net Interest Income Performance

In my opinion, the bank is doing what it needs to do to remain an attractive company. Rising revenue, loan growth, and a consistent growth rate in net interest income all point to improved earnings in the coming quarters. In other words, the bank is playing to its strengths by leveraging its balance sheet to lend more, driving income via beneficial loan spreads on both new and existing variable-rate loans.

Net interest margin is a measure of profitability for how much spread the bank earns on its credit products versus the interest expense on deposits.

Net interest margin has improved by 21 bps on a year-on-year basis to 3.18% from 2.97% Y/Y.

A NIM over 3% is a good sign for regional banks, since they rely more so on Net-II and loan spreads to drive their earnings.

According to the bank's press release, the improved NIM was due to:

"higher interest-earning asset yields tied to higher short-term interest rates and improving loan mix towards higher-return categories."



- Source: CFG Q2 results

However, CFG is also diversifying its revenue stream with a renewed focus on non-interest income.

What's Driving Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $388 million makes up ~26% of CFG's total revenue of $1.5 billion.

As I stated earlier, when breaking down a bank's financials, it's critical to know what percentage of its total revenue is from lending or other services, such as credit cards, wealth management services, and trading revenue, to name a few.

When we know what's behind the revenue numbers, it's easier to determine how a bank will be impacted by exogenous or macro events, such as economic growth, consumer spending, CAPEX spending, or yield curve compression.

In other words, the $388 million in non-interest income helps protect the bank's revenue stream when yields fall or trade sideways.

Non-interest income was up 5%, an increase of $18 million from last year (see graph below).

an increase of $18 million from last year (see graph below). Service charges and card income were the two largest contributors of the $388 million in Non-II (the top two lines in the graph below).

of the $388 million in Non-II (the top two lines in the graph below). However, the growth rates for both card income and service charges were relatively flat compared to last year and quarter to quarter.

As a result, the two major drivers of Non-II growth in Q2 fell to FX and IRD with a 31% jump year on year and Trust income with a 10% increase.

Management highlighted the above in the company's press release when describing what was behind the rise in Non-II:

"driven by higher foreign exchange and interest rate products income and trust and investment services fees."



- Source: CFG Q2 results

Table from CFG Q2 results

CFG's Non-Interest Income Performance

CFG is diversifying its revenue stream with the $388 million in Non-II in Q2. We can see above that multiple departments or partners, as they're called in the bank, were over $30 million in Q2.

The bank is spreading out its income sources by cross-selling into other partners or divisions. As a result, I believe it is in a great position to perform well in the medium-to-long term, because non-II should help give a lift to earnings in times of a flattening yield curve.

Takeaways

Citizens Financial Group is putting up solid numbers and is quietly becoming one of the most attractive regional banks in the U.S. Key reasons why the bank is firing on multiple cylinders include:

Loan growth from a diversified portfolio of commercial and consumer credit.

Revenue that that's driven by primarily net interest income that includes attractive margins and widening loan spreads.

Non-interest income driven from non-credit divisions like FX and Trust.

Overall, CFG's management is driving the bank's bottom line to some seriously impressive revenue, income, and margin improvements.

Today, the 10-year Treasury yield is coming down, while simultaneously, the Fed is hiking the Fed funds rate, driving short-term yields higher. The flatter curve (as the short end meets the long end) means investors will have to be choosy when it comes to putting their hard-earned money into bank stocks.

I realize investors have many options available to them when it comes to investing in banks. Last year, investors could have thrown a dart at a dartboard of bank names and probably would have earned sizable capital gains, given the rise in yields and favorable economic conditions.

However, banks that generate income from sources other than loans will outperform in the coming quarters, in my opinion. In other words, look for banks that are offering expanded services like wealth management, consumer services, FX, and derivatives. The banks that have a diversified revenue stream through taking advantage of internal cross-selling opportunities will win out and be able to weather any yield-induced storms that might arise. Citizens Financial Group is one of those banks that, I believe, is on track to deliver a lot of shareholder value over the coming years.

Of course, this article is not a comprehensive analysis, but I will have follow-up articles coming out soon.

In the medium to long-term, I'm expecting Citizens Financial Group to remain attractive and post solid performance numbers in the quarters ahead with the tailwinds of a growing economy, tax cuts, dividends, and a return to 3% for the 10-year Treasury yield.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.