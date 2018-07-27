Savara: Buy The Secondary

The company is looking to carve out its own niche in addressing patients with difficult-to-treat lung diseases and management is taking concrete steps to execute on this objective.

Key catalysts are coming later in the year and especially in the first half of 2019.

Shares of Savara (SVRA) have nearly doubled over the past year. So far in 2018 the stock is in the red by 22%.

Some readers might recall that the company came public via an unusual route (reverse merger with Mast Therapeutics) and that it´s had its share of setbacks, including a failed mid-stage study in heart failure patients earlier this year.

Chart

Figure 1: SVRA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: SVRA 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see last November´s run-up peaking at $17 then sliding down back to square one below the $9 level. Afterward, the stock showed encouraging strength and accumulation. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the run-up has been interrupted by a secondary offering. However, the $11.50 price point of the offering could provide the necessary support for the stock to bounce back in the near term (end-of-day accumulation indicates that is the case).

Overview

Figure 4: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

In the case of Savara, the stock caught my eye today due to the secondary offering and prior case reports that suggested its lead asset has a good shot of achieving a successful outcome. It had been on my radar for some time due to accumulation over the past couple months.

Recent Developments

The year started off with a significant green flag in the form of the appointment of Peter Ginsberg as Vice President of Business Development (served prior as Vice President of Business Development for BioDelivery Sciences International and also headed Business Development for United Therapeutics Corporation).

In February we received good news that bodes well for the company´s Molgradex program with the publication of two case reports which evaluated the use of aerosolized granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) for the treatment of Mycobacterium abscessus (M. abscessus), a species of multidrug-resistant nontuberculous mycobacteria in individuals living with Cystic Fibrosis (NYSE:CF). Case reports showed that inhaled GM-CSF eradicated or dramatically reduced M. abscessus infection, thereby improving clinical outcomes. Importantly, the treatment was well-tolerated- it adds further credibility to the story that the study was published in the European Respiratory Journal and was penned by clinicians at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.

Mark E. Wylam, M.D., Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, and senior author of the ERJ publication, had the following remarks to provide (my emphasis in bold):

NTM and in particular M.abscessus are very difficult to eradicate in patients with chronic lung disease, such as CF, and seriously affect patient morbidity. Having successfully pioneered inhaled GM-CSF for over a decade in patients with pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), we were prompted to try the same approach to treat NTM infection after learning of the increasing scientific evidence of GM-CSF's important role in activating macrophages to kill mycobacteria. Both of our patients had a long history of M. abscessus infection that we had not been successful in treating, and both were experiencing a decline in their clinical condition, but when started on inhaled GM-CSF treatment, both demonstrated rapid microbiological response and clinical improvement.

Specific statements made by CEO Rob Neville have a bullish tone as they look toward the future:

We believe the Mayo Clinic case reports strongly reinforce the scientific rationale for treatment of NTM lung infection using Molgradex, our proprietary inhaled form of GM-CSF, and we are excited to be initiating our Phase 2a study of Molgradex in NTM infection later this quarter. Molgradex offers a novel treatment approach for NTM infection by stimulating the human immune system in the lungs with localized delivery of GM-CSF, directly into the site of infection. Whereas Molgradex may be effective on its own against NTM infection, we envision it may also be useful in combination with any of the current or future antibiotic regimens. Furthermore, if Molgradex proves to be effective against NTM infection, such effectiveness could open up a whole new avenue to study Molgradex for the treatment of other chronic lung infections associated with deficiency of the innate immune system.

In March, the company reported negative news in the form of a failed study (INDIE) evaluating sodium nitrite inhalation solution Aironite for symptom relief in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Neither the primary endpoint nor key secondary endpoints were met- while that´s a disappointing outcome, the silver lining is that with the program scrapped the company can refocus resources on Molgradex.

Just recently the company provided materially positive news followed the very next day by a financing. First, an update on the Molgradex program was provided- specifically, management guided for completion of patient enrollment for the pivotal phase 3 IMPALA study for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) to take place in the third quarter of 2018 with topline data to follow in the second quarter of 2019. Positive investigator feedback and high interest in participation in the IMPALA-X trial (evaluating the long-term use of Molgradex in patients with aPAP) bode well in my opinion. It appears that management agrees, as they´ve chosen to speed up preparation for commercial launch (BLA submission could take place in the first half of 2020 and prior I wouldn´t be surprised for them to receive the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation). U.S. prevalence for this condition is estimated to be around 2,500 patients.

As for the phase 2a open-label OPTIMA study evaluating Molgradex for the treatment of NTM lung infection (excludes CF patients), management is guiding for interim data in the fourth quarter of 2018 with top-line results to follow in the second quarter of 2019. However, a new trial is being initiated in the United States targeting CF affected individuals with chronic NTM infection (to get underway in the first quarter of 2019).

On a different note, the company announced it´d acquired assets from Cardeas Pharma as part of a push forward to explore programs with significant prospects in treating patients with difficult-to-treat lung diseases. The first program associated with this endeavor is its phase 2 ready candidate amikacin/fosfomycin inhalation solution for the treatment of ventilator associated pneumonia. Additionally, I consider it a green flag that Bruce Montgomery was appointed Strategic Advisor to aid the company in its efforts to develop ongoing programs as well as potentially in-license/acquire new assets.

As for the financing that came after, 4.25 million shares were sold at a price point of $11.50 per share with gross proceeds of around $49 million (not including underwriter option). Investment banks involved include Jefferies, Evercore, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $85 million while net loss came in at $26.8 million. Research and development expenses rose significantly to $8.5 million. The firm also ended the quarter with nearly $15 million in debt.

As for future catalysts of note, please see my outline of upcoming events above in this article. I´m especially looking forward to top-line data from the OPTIMA and IMPALA studies in the second quarter of 2019.

As for institutional investors of note, Consonance Capital owns a large position (remember they were the recipients of the somewhat recent private placement for Verastem). I´m willing to bet other key institutions are participating in today´s secondary offering and we will find out soon via corporate filings.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, we´ve identified multiple green flags here, expanding clinical development bodes well and I view Savara as both a revaluation and catalyst idea. Readers may recall a former ROTY winner Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) that presented a similar situation, where we utilized compassionate access case studies as confirmation of the bullish thesis and successfully capitalized on the run-up.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot purchase on current weakness and adding to it periodically as long as the thesis remains intact. Keep a close eye on technicals as I would look for continuation in the uptrend that began a couple months back.

Risks include disappointing data, clinical setbacks, competition for certain indications and potentially management trying to take on too much too quickly. Following today´s secondary offering further dilution is not expected in 2018.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.