American Airlines: A Pleasant Surprise

I appreciate American's operational diligence to try and preserve as much earnings growth as possible, although I remain most bullish about DAL.

Impressing me the most were personnel expenses that grew at a very modest 1.8% rate, likely driving the majority of the EPS beat.

It wasn't quite as bad as I thought it would be -- far from it.

This Thursday, American Airlines (AAL) reported 2Q18 results that fell a bit short of expectations on revenues, precisely as I had projected last week. However, my fears of a "messy quarter" driven by higher fuel and personnel costs did not quite materialize, and the company's $1.63 in adjusted EPS delivered landed well ahead of my expected $1.58. The solid results did not come without sweat, however, as the management team admitted that 2Q18 has been "perhaps the most challenging quarter for the American team since the merger with US Airways in 2013".

Some of the key metrics affecting revenues had already been pre-announced, including ASM (available seat miles) and TRASM (total revenue per ASM). Per my estimates, American's average blended fare must have remained roughly stable to minimally up vs. year-ago levels, which looks just a bit better than what recent sector-wide trends would have suggested. I believe the late June PSA cancellations must have prevented sales from looking more robust than they did, stopping American from having posted top-line growth rates that would have been better aligned with the peer group average.

On margins, fuel costs caused as much damage as I had been expecting, with average per-gallon price higher YOY by 38% just as I had forecasted. I was very surprised, however, to see personnel cost increase by less than 2%, which seemed very counter-intuitive to me given the tight labor market and rising wages. While not much in this regard was discussed during the earnings call, I calculate that a growth rate of 4% to 5% in compensation that would have looked more like the results delivered in 1Q18 could have trimmed EPS by a dime.

See below American's simplified P&L.

On the stock

AAL shareholders must be breathing a sigh of relief, or at least they should be, following a tough quarter for the Fort Worth-based company that did not amount to much financial damage. Now all the attention turns to the second half of the year, when American is expected to focus on limiting capacity, cost containment and capex savings to fight rising fuel costs, which I find encouraging and advisable.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield American - AAL 8.4x 0.7x -3.9% Delta (DAL) 9.7x 0.5x +7.4% United - UAL 10.1x 0.5x +6.5% JetBlue (JBLU) 11.6x 0.7x +5.9%

For this reason, I place AAL in the same bucket as my favorite large U.S.-based airline stock, DAL, in regards to the company's operational diligence to try and preserve as much earnings growth as possible. The stock is the cheapest in the peer group on a forward earnings basis, but I don't believe investors would be passing up too much on asset quality in exchange for lower valuation.

That said, I see AAL as a promising stock for those looking for exposure to the airline sector, while I remain most bullish about DAL within the space.

