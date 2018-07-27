Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cloud Peak Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CLD) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bryan J. Pechersky - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Heath A. Hill - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Analysts

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Mark Andrew Levin - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Matthew W. Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Bridges - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Bryan J. Pechersky - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Good afternoon. With me today are Colin Marshall, Cloud Peak Energy's President and CEO; and Heath Hill, CFO.

Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding our outlook for our company and industry, financial and operational guidance, volumes, prices, demand and costs, the regulatory and political environment and growth strategies, capital resources and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially because of various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the cautionary statement in today's earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q.

Today's presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's earnings release for the reconciliations and related disclosures. Our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cloudpeakenergy.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Colin Marshall.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Thank you, Bryan. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the time to listen to our Q2 2018 results call. I'm joined by our Heath Hill, our CFO.

The shipments during the second quarter were reduced by very wet weather that impacted our Antelope Mine significantly due to the timing of the mining sequence. When compared to Q2 last year, it is worth noting that last year Q2 had unusually high shipments that we were not expecting to be repeated

this year.

Our export business ran well with strong demand from our Asian customers that allowed us to export 1.3 million tons during the quarter. We're pleased to be able to announce that we have reached an agreement to increase and extend our annual Westshore export capacity to 10.5 million tons for 2021 and 2022. There were no reportable injuries during the quarter or so far this year. Our rolling 12-month All Injury Frequency Rate is currently 0.13 (00:02:25) injuries per 200,000 hours worked. There were no reportable environmental incidents during the quarter.

Our operations were all impacted by rain during the quarter as Wyoming and Montana had a very wet spring. The operational procedures were put in place after flooding events in 2014 – worked well, so no major equipment was damaged. The rain interruptions impacted our Antelope Mine more than Spring Creek and Cordero Rojo due to a combination of factors. The strip ratio at Antelope increased significantly this year as we've previously disclosed. One of our two draglines, which are not impacted much by rain, was down for nine weeks for a planned tub replacement. The heavy rain impacted our truck/shovel overburden stripping significantly. This delayed the move of our other dragline to a low strip ratio pit.

The impact of the weather delays was compounded when nesting golden eagles along the dragline walk route (00:03:18) held up the move by an additional five weeks. The dragline is now well past the eagle to the (00:03:22) low strip ratio area and the other dragline is operating well after the truck – tub replacement. We are taking measures to catch up with the truck/shovel overburden movement, including moving three surface old trucks in (00:03:33) Cordero Rojo. We are working to make up as many of the delayed shipments as we can through the second half of the year, and we'll update you on progress in our Q3 earnings release.

During the quarter, we announced organizational measures that will allow us to continue to reduce cost and run our operations more efficiently. The Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines will be run as one operation reflecting the reduction in demand for 8400 Btu coal. Share and support (00:03:56) and maintenance employees between the two mines has been going on for a long time and will increase going forward. At the same time, (00:04:02) will be closed and sold and our employees move to Cordero Rojo. We are also working on downsizing the lease at our Broomfield, Colorado office.

Other steps are being implemented to help manage costs across the business. I would like to acknowledge the dedication and understanding of our employees, many of you – who have taken on additional responsibilities as we work to manage our costs.

During the quarter, our export shipments went as planned with 1.3 million tons exported on nine vessels. We have contracted 4.1 million tons for the year and expect to ship 5.5 million tons as long as there are no interruptions to the rail or port system.

The increase in our annual export capacity at Westshore to 10.5 million tons from 2020 – annual tons from 2021 is a very positive step. In July, we exercised the Big Metal option with the Crow Tribe, which covers the Upper Youngs Creek coal and extended the options over the Tanner and Squirrel Creek coal. We will now work to complete surface (00:04:56) agreements with landowners and start the EIS and permitting process.

I'll now hand over to Heath to cover the financials before I talk about the 2018 outlook.

Heath A. Hill - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Thank you, Colin. As we begin the financial discussion that compares this quarterly performance to the second quarter of 2017, it should be noted that the second quarter of last year had unusually high shipment and earning contributions relative to the 2017 full-year results.

Specifically, nearly 50% of volumes and adjusted EBITDA had been recorded in the first half of the year. Historically, we see greater shipments and earnings in the second half of the year, which we are expecting to be the case again this year.

For the current period, the performance of our Logistics business was positive and as planned as was the performance of our Spring Creek and Cordero Rojo mines. However, the low volume of shipments from our Antelope Mine had a significant impact to our second quarter financial results. Our adjusted EBITDA for the period was a loss of $800,000 as compared to last year, when we reported adjusted EBITDA of $29.6 million. Our shipments during the period of 11.6 million tons of coal were 2.7 million tons lower than the second quarter shipments in 2017. Approximately 900,000 tons of this decrease related to planned reductions at our Cordero Rojo Mine due to the soft demand for 8400 Btu coal, and approximately 1.8 million tons of the decrease was unplanned at our Antelope Mine.

Our cost per ton for the second quarter was $11.90 as compared to the $9.81 cost per ton recorded for the second quarter of 2017. While we had forecasted higher costs in 2018 due to increasing strip ratios, the lower coal sales volumes further increased the effect on our cost per ton calculation. Additionally, diesel prices averaged approximately $0.65 per gallon higher this period accounting for roughly $0.30 per ton increase in the period.

To limit the risk of further diesel price escalation, we have entered into cost split of BTI callers (00:07:01) with a range from $55 to $76 per barrel for the remainder of 2018 and a significant portion of estimated volumes for 2019.

The realized domestic price per ton of $12.18 for the second quarter is only slightly lower than the $12.25 per ton reported for last year second quarter. Our Owned and Operated Mines segment adjusted EBITDA was $5.3 million for the period. Export shipments for the second quarter of 2018 were 1.3 million tons, which is consistent with last year. Given the higher seaborne thermal pricing this year, we were able to achieve higher margins in the period. With an average realized price of $59.78 per ton on our Asian export shipments, we achieved a $5.46 margin per ton.

The Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million for the period.

For the second quarter, our SG&A costs were $13 million. Our year-to-date SG&A was very consistent with prior year-to-date. The variability between the quarters was driven by our mark-to-market stock (00:08:12) compensation expense that was updated for performance-based equity award. These performance share units will vest in March 2019.

While we are continuing to work to increase the pace of shipments, in consideration of the second quarter results we are lowering our full-year 2018 guidance. Our range of shipments is now between 50 million and 54 million tons; of which we continue to expect approximately 5.5 million tons of exports. Our 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance range is now between $65 million and $85 million. Our range for capital expenditures has narrowed now between $15 million and $20 million.

With the announcement of our Credit Agreement amendment and extension, our total credit capacity was reduced from $400 million to $150 million. Further, the new financial covenants regulate the available borrowing base largely upon trailing 12-month EBITDA calculation. Our current availability is $81 million for the third quarter. We ended the second quarter with $90.2 million of cash. As such, our combined liquidity at June 30 was $171.2 million.

Our A/R Securitization Program continued to be fully utilized to support the $22 million of outstanding collateral requirements on our reclamation surety bonds.

With that, I'll hand the conversation back to Colin.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Thank you, Heath. I'll now cover the domestic and international outlooks. On the domestic front, while warm weather has increased power consumption and coal burn, utility borrowing remained slow and prices continued to be subdued. Even with increased natural gas demand and low storage levels, rapidly rising production has kept prices around $2.70. When utilities have issued RFPs recently for PRB coal, pricing has been very competitive as producers seek to fill their capacity. We've currently contracted to sell 49 million tons this year, including 4.1 million tons of exports. The 49 million tons of committed production are in the fixed-price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.27 per ton. The 2 million tons we contracted or priced since our last call were the weighted average price of $12.04 reflecting the mix of 8800 and 8400 Btu coal and prevailing prices.

5 million tons for delivery in 2019 were contracted since our last call at an average price of $12.28 per ton, and we have contracted 29 million tons for delivery in 2019. Of this committed production, 22 million tons are in the fixed-price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.55 per ton.

Turning to the international outlook. The overall outlook for Asian seaborne thermal demand remained strong. Chinese total electricity generation was up 8.6% through May, largely supplied by coal. Chinese imports through May are up 18 million tonnes or 24% compared to last year. At the same time, Indian thermal coal imports have increased by nearly 10% through May. The domestic coal production has struggled to keep pace with growing electricity demand.

As a result, Newcastle index prices have risen to levels above $120 per metric tonne; though there has been a lag in the Kalimantan 5000 index, which remains below $70 per metric tonne. We have now contracted of 4.2 million tons for delivery this year at improved prices, and we expect to shift 5.5 million tons in 2018. However, the benefits of stronger pricing is reduced by royalties, variable rail rates and fuel surcharges.

After the announcement of the JERA Trading deal to supply new IGCC power plant being built in Japan, we've continued our discussions with five Japanese utilities. Two successful test burns have now been completed and discussions are underway for four more test shipments.

Now to sum up before we take your questions. Q2 shipments were a disappointment due to the issues we faced at the Antelope Mine. As I mentioned we are working to make up as many of the delayed shipments as we can through the second half of the year, and we'll update you on progress in our Q3 earnings release.

Our exports are going well and are on track to reach 5.5 million tons for the year. At the same time, the increase in annual port capacity to 10.5 million tons in 2021 and 2022, and continued interest in test burns from Japanese utilities are very encouraging for the medium term.

With that, we can now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, sir. And our first question will come from the line of David Gagliano with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just a few questions on the guide for the rest of the year. Should we assume, first of all, that the volume recovery that's implied in your full year target, is that evenly split between 3Q and 4Q? Should we back-end load it? How should we model in the recovery in volumes?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

I think it's probably – back-end loaded probably makes sense because I think as we increase – as we get the stripping back and get the mine back to where we wanted, that takes a little bit of time, and then we're expecting to get that in place in Q3 shortly and then have a strong Q4.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. And then the range on the EBITDA guide is still pretty wide. We're halfway through the year. I'm just wondering if you could give us a sense as to the main differences between the low and the high and that $65 million to $85 million range.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, these are okay, so the fact that or (00:13:43) the amount of tons we will actually get out particularly at Antelope, we've got fuel cost and then we still have 2 million tons of – it's the middle of the range (00:13:53), 2 million tons of domestic coal to sell. So, the pricing and our ability to sell that, I think those are the major factors that give us with (00:14:01) the range. We've got more factors may be going on than we've had in other years or other quarters.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Last question for me for now. Just how much of that $65 million to $85 million is domestic versus export?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Are you saying what's the range (00:14:22), I think most of it is really – the export I think we're pretty comfortable with as long as we get the tons out, so it's a bit if we're short of a ship or two. And then – or get an extra ship in, the major factor is the domestic, which if you look at our business or as we look at it, the exports that is exactly as (00:14:41) planned Cordero Rojo and Antelope to – sorry – and Spring Creek performed as we expected. It was really all that Antelope, so the big factor is getting Antelope where we want it and then the pricing and ability to sell those remaining domestic tons.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Sorry, Colin, I just want to clarify my question. What I meant was how much of the guidance, so $65 million to $85 million in EBITDA, can you split that guidance between domestic versus export EBITDA generation?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, we've said before that we've got about, what, $28 million, $30 million (00:15:14) of exports we're expecting, so the rest is operate – is domestic and minus the SG&A.

Heath A. Hill - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Yeah, minus SG&A.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Yeah.

David Francis Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. All right. Thanks very much.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Lucas Pipes with B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Hey, good afternoon, everybody.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

(00:15:37).

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Congrats on the additional throughput capacity at Westshore. I know this has been a – kind of a sore subject with the lack of export capacity for some time. So good to see that you have the option to get additional tons out. So I wanted to ask a few questions on that. The first is in terms of the rates, obviously, port rates move around, rail rates move around, should we expect the rates for 2021 and 2022 to be similar to what you're currently paying to access the export market?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Roughly similar, I think there's a small sort of inflation stuff in there, but not that much.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

That's helpful. And do you have a train (00:16:21) agreement kind of alongside the additional export capacity optionality?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Not at this stage, but we've been in discussions with BNSF about that and obviously the plan is to put it in place. I mean, it's good business for them and us and they're very supportive of growing the exports. So we're actually in the same position as when we amended the agreement last time, we had the port deal first and then we follow it up with the matching rail deal. So that's – we're in the same position.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it. And would that be a take-or-pay on the rail side, or would it be similarly structured to the Westshore agreement and that – it's maybe for small payment you can scale down your capacity again?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, let's wait until it is in place, but we do expect it to be similar to the structure we've got at the moment, which gives us the flexibility to curtail any sort of take-or-pay commitments if the markets go – weakened, which is what we've put in place for them because the idea is to come up with an arrangement and then let's just keep shipping because that's much better for both the rail and the port and for ourselves than anyone paying take-or-pay agreement. So we'll obviously let you know when we get there, but our expectation is it will be structured similarly to what we've got at the moment.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Very helpful and then just two more on the topic. Do you have customer agreements – you mentioned favorable test burns of Japanese utilities. Do you have customers kind of lined up for this additional capacity that you have available?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

I mean not yet. That's not the way – the only sales we really have out there that far, which is unusual is the JERA agreement we put in place out to 2021. The way – certainly, the international purchasing (00:18:10) goes with the major customers in South Korea is they really do buy one and two quarters ahead, which is why we still got tons to sell later this year. But I would add that the – we are encouraged by the Japanese utilities' interest in the coal following on from the JERA agreement because certainly their view of – the Japanese utilities do seem to take a longer term view, and whilst they might – you might not have an exact contract, you certainly have an expectation that once selling is in place, it's going to be steady for the medium to long term and that's why we're encouraged by that and very keen to follow up with those people.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Interesting, very good. And then, I wanted to ask about how you arrived at 10.5 million tons. Obviously, it's great to see you – that you've been able to obtain additional capacity, but why 10.5 million tons, obviously, with some additional capacity build out in Western Canada, maybe there's optionality for more. I would be curious to hear your thoughts on that. And then, why stop in 2022 considering the optionality this creates, so why not go out to 2025, for example with 10.5 million tons?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, the – 10.5 million tons because we felt in our negotiation with Westshore that was as much as we could get and that we could – that was sensible. In terms of our Spring Creek Mine, we have the ability to switch sales and ramp up production there.

So that's very useful to us, and obviously, it's got the energy and the geographic location being closer than other (00:19:49) PRB mines. So we're a good supplier to Westshore, which is why in our negotiations with them, they were comfortable to increase our shipments to them, which would make us certainly a very significant customer for them, and that's why we settled at the moment.

In terms of the – yeah – could there be any more in the future? Let's wait and see. Let's get up to 10.5 million tons first, get the rail and port system, and then we'll see what the appetite is. And as you can imagine, Westshore has an awful lot of people, very keen to put coal through the terminal. And I think the fact that we were able to negotiate this increase now it shows the value of our relationship with Westshore being the existing producer and having the ability to increase tonnage through there. So that's all very good.

And in terms of the – why not go beyond 2022, I think, certainly our expectations in Westshore is that it will go on 2022, but let's – we don't want to also go and get some great big liability on the books even if we have the ability to terminate for a (00:20:52) payment. And so that was how – certainly the expectation is that we'll be shipping coal long beyond (00:20:58) 2022.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

That's very helpful. Maybe just one follow-up, you mentioned if – a number of folks looking for port capacity out there. So if that's the case, why not sign up more tons for a longer time period?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, for the reasons I think I've just explained. I think we've – let's get to 10.5 million tons first, and that's the amount we were comfortable to take on in Westshore (00:21:26) to allocate to us at this stage and we'll – our expectation is it will go beyond 2022.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

So, in 2021 we – there would be a determination about additional tons in 2023 at 10.5 million tons, or could that happen between now and then?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Between now and then...

(00:21:47)

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Because I assume it's not going to be at 10.5 million tons until 2021.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

That's correct. The agreement is the 10.5 million tons in 2021. If any additional space comes before then, obviously, we'd be interested in filling that if it's economically advantageous to us. And so we'll play it as it goes. But that's – I think, say the good news. Let's get up to 10.5 million tons and then see where we go from there.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

All right. Well, I appreciate that very much and that's good to see. Thank you.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question will come the line of Mark Levin with Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Mark Andrew Levin - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. I want to shift the topic to the domestic utility market, Colin, when you look at the backdrop right now, I guess, a lot of different competing forces, gas $2.75 (00:22:42), but inventory is down significantly from where they were a year ago and seemed to be trending in the right – it continued to trend in the right direction. And then you also have one of your big competitors in the PRB that cut a fair amount of tons. But we're really not seeing price move much. What are you seeing out there from your customers? Are you surprised at this point that PRB (00:23:08) pricing hasn't moved with the fall and inventories with some of the production cuts? How do you kind of assess the situation?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, I think clearly the fall in (00:23:20) utility stockpile is encouraging. The hot weather is clearly maxing out demand, but I think the way I look at it, the reason prices for gas is still low is that there's an expectation that that there is enough production coming on to fill capacity – storage or enough to get through the winter comfortably. So I think utility don't feel that there should – well, the market indicates there isn't a shortage of gas.

And within the PRB, I think utilities are feeling well, they can still buy coal when they need it. I think there's still excess capacity in the PRB. We've got 2 million tons domestically to sell, so we're looking for a home for that. So, I think that's the reason why pricing isn't more supportive in the PRB. I think it's because – there's still unsold tons, and obviously we're incentivized to sell the coal to run our mines being such high fixed cost businesses. And I'm optimistic that when that comes into balance, then we can get some price support. But I think whilst there's overcapacity in the PRB, which given the reductions in utility demand, that continues to be the driving force, I think. So that's what we're seeing. When that comes into balance, then we can get some more favorable pricing, I think.

Mark Andrew Levin - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. And so when you think about 2019, is there a scenario in which you could envision seeing PRB prices $13.50 (00:24:51) again anytime soon given this excess production capacity to which you refer. I mean, put another way if you had gas that was $3.25 or $3.50 (00:25:00), is that enough in your mind to help push PRB prices back to levels to where they had been in a while?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, I think the – gas is – I think, as long as it's not low like the low $2.50 (00:25:15), I think, and certainly if there's demand for electricity, then I think the utility is running their power plants. I think we really don't have the (00:25:21) issue of excess capacity chasing the RFPs or the demand for PRB coal. The day that changes, then absolutely prices can go up a few dollars but until then, then I say we're – it's a buyer's market, and that's the reality of it. So, I also think that we don't know when that will be used up and where capacity is because there's been contraction for a long time. There's been low capital put into the PRB when actually that's tested, we'll be sort of – I think everyone will be surprised when it actually happens and all the major producers say, well, hang on, we can't get any more coal out. When that happens, I think there'll absolutely be price support, but when that occurs, I don't know. I don't think anybody does.

Mark Andrew Levin - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Right. That's fair. Appreciate the honesty. Thanks very much.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Matthew Fields with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Matthew W. Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, Colin. I also wanted to talk about sort of balanced supply demand in the PRB and with some of your competitors cutting tons and you seeming to ramp up exports, and just wondering sort of when that balance that you talked about might come about, and could it be next year? And are you ramping up exports as much as possible in order to sort of alleviate those extra tons domestically?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Okay. Well, we're obviously ramping up exports as much as we can because there's a good opportunity it's the only obvious (00:27:00) growth market we're facing in so many years we've been trying to build our position there to take advantage of that. I mean, domestically as I just said to answer Mark's question, I don't know when supply and demand will come into balance in the PRB, but it's got to be closer now than it was a year ago. But when it happens, I'm afraid I – (00:27:22) I think everyone will be surprised when it happens, and certainly the utilities will be surprised. But when they can't (00:27:29) actually get coal, or at least have to pay more to incentivize people to put extra capital or more people to work or restart equipment, we haven't seen that yet. When it occurs, then there will be reason for the price to go up.

Matthew W. Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I know you mainly export out of Spring Creek, can you export out of Antelope without it being too onerous from a cost or logistics standpoint?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, the answer is no. We wouldn't want to because Spring Creek has the 9300 (00:27:59) Btu coal, which gives a premium and it's closer geographically, so those two reasons, we've always said, give – put Spring Creek in sort of a pole position to export out through British Columbia. And that's why we're the sort of first to be economic as it were and are able to export. And also we have spare capacity at the Spring Creek Mine, which doesn't – which we can use that. So it's not rationale – it wouldn't be rationale first to dig up lower energy coal from the Antelope and take it all the way past Spring Creek to export it.

Matthew W. Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then we've heard a little bit about consolidation in the basin, it seems like Contura and Alpha want to get the band back together, and Blackhawk our surface (00:28:45) as a potential buyer as well. Can you comment a little bit about what you see as potential consolidation in the PRB?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

I think, I can't speculate about the potential. I think, we've said several times that to me it would make sense the industry has shrunk a long way to see the amount of tons coming out of the PRB. And I think in a high fixed cost business that's one of the obvious things that happens as the demand shrinks. Beyond that I'll say, I've got nothing else to say really, I mean, I think it makes economic sense. But you have to wait until these things and the time is right for things to happen.

Matthew W. Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then over to the balance sheet, you've obviously got a few years until 2021, but it seems like it's – those things sort of come up faster than always you can anticipate. Can you just mention the tools in your tool box when you think about how to refinance (00:29:40) that secured debt that matures in 2021?

Heath A. Hill - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

The first opportunity is coming up in the fourth quarter with a two-year no call window. We'll just continue to analyze it with the support of the bank group and take a look at the needs of the business. But there's nothing urgent at the current time to press that forward.

Matthew W. Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nothing you can do early to either sort of generate some one-time proceeds to help chip away, or are you going to place sort of undue hope that next year or the year after you're in a better place to be able to refinance?

Heath A. Hill - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I think we'll continue to just monitor it as the time progresses.

Matthew W. Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks very much.

Unknown Speaker

You're welcome (00:30:30).

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Lucas Pipes with B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Hey, thank you very much for taking my follow-up. Another quick question on the export market then. I assume that if you were to go to – if – when you go to 10.5 million tons in 2021, you would probably just sell 100% of that coal from Spring Creek. But then I saw that you also made a couple of announcements there in regards to Youngs Creek. Is any sort of project associated with that 10.5 million tons, or was that really just in the near term Spring Creek going pretty much entirely export? Thank you.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, I think at the moment what we'd see is Spring Creek we're very happy to export 10.5 million tons there and have the sort of balanced (00:31:27) domestic. So that is certainly plan A as it were. The announcement on the – at Youngs Creek for the – or Big Metal for the – to exercise the option there (00:31:39) Youngs Creek coal, that's part of the long-term optionality we're creating there to develop those resources or those reserves of coal there, which are significant both the ones we own and the ones on the Crow reservation. And the way we're looking at that is that there haven't been any significant LBAs in the Powder River Basin since 2012, and there aren't going to be any for a while because of the time it takes – there's none in the queue and it takes long time to go through.

So given that, reserves are going to restrict production for 8800 Btu coal before in the next few years. And what we're doing is trying to make sure we've got optionality to effectively develop a satellite operation – operations to Spring Creek at relatively low capital when demand and pricing supports that, so we're developing low-cost optionality of reserves that we don't feel other producers have available to them. So it's a bit of a – it's a waiting game, but we want to make sure we're ready when the demand and pricing is there to support the development of those, but we don't have to rush either and that's important.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it. Can you remind us what the reserves' life on Spring Creek?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, obviously, all these things (00:32:56). We've got about, what, I'll say 270 million, 280 million (00:32:58) tons there at the moment. There's another 280 million tons at Youngs Creek and there's a lot of coal on the Crow reservation.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it. Got it, very helpful. And then a follow-up. I think that was David who asked about kind of the EBITDA range earlier in the call. And I believe, Colin, you mentioned fuel prices and that that may kind of push you one way or the other within the range, can you remind us kind of what's your sensitivity right now to changes in WTI? And if fuel prices were kind of to stay at current levels, would that nudge (00:33:35) you more towards the 65 million tons; or would you be right smack in the midpoint of that EBITDA range? Thank you.

Heath A. Hill - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

This is Heath. The guidance midpoint range would be current prices and the sensitivity is roughly 5 million gallons per quarter. So when you apply some amount there, you put your sensitivities against that.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it.

Heath A. Hill - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

The WTI color would allow for – right now we're paying about $2.65 a gallon. If we put in that $76 cap in the color, it go up to about $2.75 a gallon. So it's only about $0.10 additional exposure from what we have forecasted. So it was a big reason for a driver to bring down the top end of the guidance, but I think Colin raised the right points, which is – also have to consider the tons and volumes at what price we sell the open tons and the total volumes that we mine in the back half of the year.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Very helpful. I appreciate all the details. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question will come from line of John Bridges with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

John Bridges - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, Colin, everybody. I was just wondering with respect to the pick-up to 10 million tons of exports, when do you start running into the need to put or BNSF faces (00:35:00) the need to put some capital into the lines to raise capacity? Or what sort of throughput rate do you start to hit those needs (00:35:11)?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Well, I don't know the exact (00:35:14) – answer that exactly, John, but I certainly know that BNSF is always spending lots of capital on their different lines. And certainly when we talked to them that wasn't raised as an issue. Obviously, there's a lot more trains (00:35:28) and go across the – those lines than just our coal ones. So incrementally, it's not like we're doubling the capacity on how – they're doubling (00:35:36) capacity on that line is an incremental increase that will – as long as they got time to plan, and that's why one of the good things about it having a bit of time 2021, 2022 and the time to ramp up, which is the first thing we talk about when we talk to them about the – expanding up is let's make sure we plan how we're going to step that up so that we don't get caught out. So, the answer is I don't know, but I don't think it's incremental rather than sort of major event as far as my understanding goes.

John Bridges - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then just a general question. The Japanese who just paid up (00:36:13) allegedly for top quality Australian coal for their power plants. And as I understand it for these high-tech coal plants, they like to put high Btu or high kilocalorie coal into them. So, I was just wondering about the logic of putting sub-bituminous coal into an IGCC plant. Does that limit the thermal efficiency of the thing? I'm not sure how much of the technology are on top of there, but what do you think?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Yeah. (00:36:49) I wouldn't claim to be – have much technical expertise on those, but I do remember when the guys who are building the IPCC (00:36:58) for JERA came across, they were talking about very high thermal efficiency approaching 50%. And that plant were designed for sub-bituminous coal. I think we maybe (00:37:09) – it was always my understanding that the older plants in Japan are absolutely want the higher energy coal that you get from Australia. But if you look across the plants being in South Korea or being built in South Korea and Japan and Vietnam and other place at the moment, they are all designed to take a range of coals, if not specifically subbituminous coal because there is more of that available looking forward. And so – and with – it has its different characteristics.

So I think as long as your plant designed for it, which maybe the older Japanese plants were, then there's no problem with your thermal efficiency from your plant, especially for modern plants.

John Bridges - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Interesting. And do you have the characterization of the other Japanese customers that you're talking to at the moment, or there's any other IGCC plants being built over?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

The major utilities, they're five of them, I've got the list of their names, but I better not read them out but, no, the JERA Trading deal certainly piqued their interest. And remember, they're after long-term supply and diversification and they're willing to sort of back that up with longer-term commitments as we've seen from JERA. So it's the major utilities who were looking maybe a lot further out than maybe the South Korean ones do, and want to know where their supply is coming from and want to have some relationship with a sort of politically stable, long-term supplier.

John Bridges - JPMorgan Securities LLC

I understand the need for diversification. Many thanks, Colin. Best of luck.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Thanks, John.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Tyler Scott (00:38:46), private investor. Your line is now open.

Unknown Speaker

Hi, guys. Thanks for having me this afternoon. I'm just curious, you spoke about the Crow asset. Can you speak to what the geological characteristics of that are compared to the Spring Creek or Youngs Creek project? I think that from my knowledge that there seems kind of come together there, so the costs are a little better, but is the Btu content and the silver (00:39:15) content the same from what you understand?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Certainly. Well, the areas being drilled out considerably, the energy I think – I'm trying to remember what we've got in our investor slides, but the energy content is about the same, maybe a touch lower than Spring Creek, but the real advantage is the low strip ratios, you are describing with the seams (00:39:36) coming at – well with the low strip ratio.

The other thing that's a big advantage, particularly of the Upper Youngs Creek coal is the low sodium content, which has been an issue at Spring Creek throughout the mine's life. But once you have high energy coal, it does actually have a high sodium in the ash, which causes some plants issues. So it's lower strip ratio and it's lower sodium, sulfur is low, so it's good coal.

Unknown Speaker

And there's a lot of it as you said. On the outlook for – Westshore is great and everything. But what's the outlook for domestic PNW export, is that door still pretty clearly closed, or is there any headway on those accords?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

There really is not much (00:40:21) the only ones still going is the (00:40:22) (00:40:23). Obviously, that's tied up in legal wrangles. We do have an option there as we do – you can see the details of it, but it's the ability to stop projects even with the sort of supportive administration in Washington to hold them up at a local level is pretty strong, and many people are trying to develop anything not just coal ports find that out (00:40:47). And I think that's – so at the moment, it's very slow going.

Unknown Speaker

Got it. And then my last question long term, if you're able to get to the Crow asset and really get into these reserves by this export thesis, who are – outside of Japan, Korea, maybe Taiwan, are there any other countries with demand that you see really being well suited for this, or that are – maybe they haven't even made any indication of investment, but just countries that you're thinking this would be a good fit, maybe a Vietnam, or – I'm just trying to understand what the long-term true market potential is?

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Yeah. Well, Vietnam, absolutely, we've exported there a few years ago and they are certainly building lots of plants. So I think you've – really it's one of the things, if you look on a map or on a globe, it's – our vantage (00:41:34) – our customers should be in Korea or in Japan, Vietnam. China is further on, so it's – it really is – we should supply those. And if we displace – if demand goes up in India, then that would draw Indonesian coal over there making us – favoring us into Japan and South Korea. So that's the way international markets always work.

The important thing is not maybe the specific countries, is the fact that there is such strong growth there and that they're going to be taking more seaborne thermal coal. And then as long as we can put it on a ship at a reasonable price, then it can – it should go to the nearest customers, but the important thing is that demand overall is growing.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thanks for your time.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in the queue. So now I'd like to hand the conference back over to Mr. Colin Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, for some closing comments or remarks.

Colin Marshall - Cloud Peak Energy, Inc.

Okay. Well, thank you all very much for your – taking your interest – and interest in Cloud Peak Energy, and taking the time to listen in to our call. Obviously, we've had issues with Antelope as we discussed during the quarter. We'll update you in Q3 in the October call, and hopefully we'll have shipped a lot more tons from them, but thank you for your interest.

