Chesapeake Energy Is A Strong Buy On $2 Billion Utica Shale Deal

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) announced a sale this afternoon of its 320,000 acres of Utica shale properties for proceeds of $2B dollars.

What does this sale mean for Chesapeake?

Here is a clip from the investor presentation on the company website.

As you can see from the chart above, the sale is for $2B, $1.9B will go to debt reduction. The company will save $150M in annual cash interest expense. The deal also eliminates and estimated $2.4B in midstream and downstream commitments. Those will be assumed by the buyer.

On the surface this looks like a good deal for Chesapeake Energy. CEO Doug Lawler has said previously that he was not going to give away good assets for free and I believe he has delivered.

Cash flow will improve by approximately $100M in 2019; couple that with an overall improvement of $.70 cents per boe in EBITDA and you have the recipe for a good old fashion long term stock rally.

The announcement came through at 2.08 PM and so far the stock is up around 10% after hours at $4.86 as I write this piece.

Debt Reduction a big win for Chesapeake Energy.

Investors in Chesapeake know all to well the debt story that has kept a lid on the stock for the last few years. $2B will go a long way to reducing outstanding debt and lower overall interest expense.

Over the last several years the company has done a good job of deleveraging the midstream and downstream commitments. Those liabilities almost bankrupted the company in the heat of the worst oil sell off in our generation.

As a trader I do not think the market has appreciated the gravity of how much Chesapeake has deleveraged.

Here is a snap shot of progress made.

This deal was the long awaited large asset sale that Lawler has been looking to make. The market has been helpful with energy in rally mode for most of the year.

Why I like this deal.

Click on the chart above and you will see an overview of the deal. What I like most about this is the mix. 67% Gas, 24% NGL and 9% Oil. While I am bullish long term on Nat Gas, I like that they are only giving up a small part of their oil production.

Powder River Basin and Turner formation Ramping up.

Notice the clip above.

90% oil growth YTD and 100% increase expected for 2019. Chesapeake is known for their excellent drilling skills. They need to put all their talent to work to make up production which I believe they will accomplish.

CEO Lawler is ramping up the Powder and Turner formation which is a premier development that the company is very excited about.

Where does Chesapeake Energy trade from here?

That's the million dollar question every one wants to know. For an answer to that question I go to my favorite place; The charts.

3 year weekly chart.

Interested investors can click on the chart above for a better view. One can see that Chesapeake traded below $2 the day after the Super bowl in February 2016 on bankruptcy fears. I loaded it up there and have been trading in and out of the name ever since.

I feel like I know this one pretty well although it almost killed me earlier in the year when it sold off 40% in February to make a low at $2.52. It must be clear to even the biggest bears that Chesapeake Energy has made its bottom and is now on the long comeback trail.

Price Target 1 year is $7.75 to $8.50.

This probably won't happen over night, its going to take some time to prove to the market that CHK can grow cash flow and continue executing their game plan. It could trade over $5 to $5.50 tomorrow, just in time for option expiration. One never knows how the market will react to such news.

Chesapeake was trading at $5.60 just a couple weeks ago, the sharp pullback of over 21% to $4.38 yesterday was very close to my buy in target of $4.33.

Here is a 60 minute chart that goes back to April. Look at the powerful rally that took the stock up over 110% in a few short months.

I alerted my subscribers yesterday and this morning at the open that I was buying back Chesapeake after selling out in the $5.25 to 5.35 range.

That wound up being very good timing, although I wish I would have backed up the truck. I saw a possible downside risk to $3.93 but now I think the $4.38 gap fill was likely the pivot point to grind higher.

Here is why I think CHK goes back to $8 within 12 months or less.

Trump is a game changer for energy

President Trump is going to continue making deals with Europe and other countries to export natural gas. In my opinion there is no way he is going to stand for Russia to sell natural gas to Germany and not get a piece of the action for The United States.

We have a deal maker in office, the world needs clean energy and natural gas fits the bill. I am of the mindset that any weakness in natural gas prices from here on out will likely be short lived and a buying opportunity.

Chesapeake along with South Western Energy (SWN) are two of my picks for beta plays in energy. In my view, they are both still way undervalued and unloved by the markets.

Short squeeze?

Short interest sits at 16.7% according to shortsqueeze.com. with 6 days to cover at current volumes. Those that do not cover quickly will likely suffer max pain in the near future.

EIA shows continued draw downs in oil and gas.

Every Wednesday the EIA reports gas storage and every week as of late they draw downs are way more than expected. In my opinion this is further proof that Americans are back to work and burning gas. The economy is booming.

Conclusion

Chesapeake Energy has a deal on the table to sell its Utica shale properties consisting of 320,000 acres for $2B. The company plans to spend $1.9B to reduce long term debt by approximately 20%. This deal is expected to close in the 4th quarter.

Debt reduction is what the market has been looking for and this announcement puts Chesapeake on the path to significant debt reduction and increased cash flow.

The company will need to continue the hard work of ramping up the Powder river basin and the Turner formation which is exactly what they are doing. Look for credit upgrades by Moody's in the near future to be a catalyst for a higher share price.

The energy market has rapidly transformed under President Trump. What looked like a disaster 24 months ago, now looks like a fantastic buying opportunity. I like Chesapeake Energy right here at the pull back and believe that any weakness under $5 is a long term buying opportunity.

As always it is important to do your own research, know your risk tolerance and always have an exit strategy in place before making any trades. It will help keep you grounded in times of volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.