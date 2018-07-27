Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Biohaven In Pivotal Stage, Merck Trial Positive, FDA Waives EyeGate

Biohaven launches Phase 2/3 study of trigriluzole in Alzheimer's

Discussion: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (BHVN) commences Phase 2/3 trial of its candidate BHV-4157 (trigriluzole) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (‘AD). Patient enrollment is expected to begin shortly. Following details of the study plan have been shared by the company. During the 48-week trial period, the 292-subject study will be randomized between trigriluzole and placebo.

As a potential modulator of an excitatory neurotransmitter trigriluzole is expected to neuroprotective effects at the synaptic level. The company expects this neuroprotective effect not only to improve synaptic function but also to produce disease-modifying effects in AD. The same drug is also indicated for another Phase 2/3 trial for obsessive compulsive disorder.

We have previously covered this CNS-focused company with a strong pipeline including multiple drug candidates in late stage trials. Its lead candidate, rimegepant from the CGRP receptor antagonist platform, will shortly report initial results from a long-term safety study. Around the same time the company is also expected to announce top-line results from a Phase 3 rimegepant Zydis ODT trial.

If everything goes as expected the company is expected file NDA for rimegepant. The NDA is expected to be based on the positive topline data from its first two pivotal phase 3 trials. Another IND followed by Phase 1 trial for the company’s candidate BHV-3500 for the acute treatment and prevention of migraine is expected in 2019.

The company’s second platform is called Glutamate modulator platform. There are three candidates of this technology platform. All three candidates are in various mid and early stage trials. The company will complete enrollment in a Phase 2 trial evaluating trigriluzole in OCD in 2018. There is also a phase 3 extension trial, for trigriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia, which will report topline results by end-2018.

Most importantly, the company will submit an NDA to the FDA via the 505(b)(2) pathway for BHV-0223 in patients with ALS in the second half of 2018. This pathway helps a drug get quicker approval through a bioequivalence study, which, if successful, lets it use data from previous trials and accelerate the approval process.

BHVN is a $1+bn company with a decent cash runway and an excellent management team. The migraine market, its primary focus, has limited treatment options, and although a number of players are developing therapies in the space, opportunity exists for BHVN with their CGRP platform. More than one tenth of all Americans suffer from migraine, and this is a multi-billion dollar therapeutic space with few proper treatment options.

Merck's doravirine shows treatment effect in late-stage HIV study

Discussion: Merck's (MRK) doravirine showed Phase 3 positive data in treatment-naive patients with HIV-1 infection. The data were presented at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam. Doravirine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. At 96th week 73% patients of the 379-subject trial achieved viral suppression compared to 66% of those treated with ritonavir-boosted darunavir + FTC/TDF or ABC/3TC. The upcoming PDUFA is dated scheduled for October 23.

In other News

FDA OKs two EyeGate IDEs for ocular bandage gel; shares up 38% premarket

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’s (EYEG) announced that the FDA waived two IDE applications for preliminary studies of its Ocular Bandage Gel product. One of the products was meant for the acceleration of re-epithelialization of large corneal epithelial defects. Particularly, this condition is indicated in patients who have undergone photorefractive keratectomy (‘PRK). The other study is directed for the reduction of corneal staining in patients with punctate epitheliopathies (‘PE). This Q should see the beginning of both these studies. The market reacted favourably to this news by shooting up the share price by 38%.

BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in first-line lung cancer

BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) tislelizumab in combination with chemo for the treatment of Chinese patients with advanced/metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a first-line setting sees the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Tislelizumab is a PD-1 inhibitor that is being tested on this trial involving 320 patients. The study has progression-free survival (‘PFS) and overall survival (‘OS) as primary and secondary endpoints.

Radius Health strikes out with re-examination of rejected abaloparatide-SC application in Europe; shares down 2% after hours

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced a communication of a negative trend vote by the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP. The company previously offered an oral explanation following a re-examination procedure related to abaloparatide-SC. The drug is an osteoporosis drug.

FDA rejects Agile's appeal of Twirla CRL; shares down 41% after hours

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced that the FDA's Office of Drug Evaluation III (ODEIII) repeated its position of the issuing of the second CRL in December 2017. The CRL was previously issued against the company’s marketing application for contraceptive patch Twirla.

FDA OKs Teligent hydrocortisone cream

Teligent's (NASDAQ:TLGT) Hydrocortisone Cream USP, 2.5%. Per IQVIA receives FDA approval.

Gilead's Truvada used for pre-exposure prophylaxis lowered new HIV infection rates in U.S.

Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Truvada (emtricitabine/TDF) used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) showed a significant drop in new HIV infections. The retrospective analysis of the data from an earlier trial was presented at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam. Truvada for PrEP was approved by FDA in July 2012.

Sienna Bio's SNA-120 shows positive effect in early-stage pruritis study

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SNNA) topically administered SNA-120, a tropomyosin receptor kinase A inhibitor, for the treatment of pruritis (itching) associated with psoriasis, showed positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial.

Apellis Pharma's APL-2 Fast Track'd for GA

Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:APLS) APL-2 receives Fast Track review for the treatment of patients with an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration called geographic atrophy (NYSE:GA). APL-2 is a complement factor C3 inhibitor, Phase 3 development is estimated to commence in 3Q.

Aldeyra commences late-stage study of reproxalap in rare inherited skin disorder

Aldeyra Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ALDX) topical dermal reproxalap for the treatment of ichthyosis (thickened, dry scaly skin) in patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome (NASDAQ:SLS) begins enrollment into Phase 3 trial. The trial is expected to be completed by December 2020.

FDA OKs Celyad's IND for CYAD-101 in colorectal cancer

Celyad's (NYSE:IND) IND application has been waived by FDA. The IND sought approval to commence a clinical trial evaluating CAR-T candidate CYAD-101, in combination with chemo, in patients with unresectable colorectal cancer.

FDA OKs AbbVie's elagolix for endometriosis; shares up 1% premarket

AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) ORILISSA (elagolix) receives FDA approval for the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe pain related to endometriosis.

Immuron nabs European patent for NASH treatment; shares up 9% premarket

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) announced receipt of a patent covering the use of its enriched immunoglobulin preparation derived from colostrum for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). The patent was issued by the European Patent Office and is effective until April 2030.

BeiGene commences late-stage study of PARP inhibitor pamiparib in gastric cancer

BeiGene's (BGNE) pamiparib as maintenance therapy in patients with inoperable locally advanced/metastatic gastric cancer has the first patient dosed in Phase 3 clinical trial. Pamiparib is PARP inhibitor that is being evaluated with as combination therapy along with platinum chemo. The trial is estimated to be completed by 2020.

Lilly to spin out Elanco into stand-alone company; shares up 5% premarket on Q2 beat

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced its plan to divest its stakes in Elanco Animal Health. Initially the company plans to float less than 20% through an IPO and later, the rest of the holding through a tax-efficient transaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.