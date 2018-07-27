Travelers' Q2 2018: A Good Insurer But Overpriced

Furthermore, I have the impression that the market is over-optimistic regarding the business perspectives of the company, which has not yet restored its underwriting margins.

Executive Summary

On the 19th of July, The Travelers Companies (TRV) reported its Q2 2018 results. Still adversely affected by catastrophe events, the underwriting results deteriorated because of the worsening of the combined ratio. Fortunately, the increase in the net investment income and the excellent performance of the specialty lines offset the operating performance deterioration of the personal and commercial business areas partially. In my opinion, the market is too optimistic regarding Travelers’ business perspectives, even if the company has undeniable assets and remains a shareholder-friendly company.

The Catastrophe Losses Could Not Explain Everything

With an adverse impact of $488 million pre-tax due to catastrophe events, the combined ratio deteriorated to 98.1% in Q2 2018. On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio declined by 0.4 percentage point to 96.8%.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

On the segment side, the business area delivered a deteriorated combined ratio of 98.8% for Q2 2018 and 98.2% for the first six months of 2018.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

The underlying combined ratio deteriorated slightly while the impact of the catastrophes was lower than one year ago. In the personal segment, it was the other way around. Affected by the wildfires in California, the quarterly combined ratio deteriorated to 104.9%, the catastrophe losses amounting to $315 million, or $97 million higher than in Q2 2017.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

Nevertheless, the catastrophe events could not explain everything. As a P&C insurer, you could not blame the weather. Being hit by natural catastrophes is on your DNA when you are a non-life insurer. You know that you will sometimes be impacted and you know that it could cost you a lot. That’s why you have to prepare yourself by setting up risk mitigation plans or launching tariff initiatives.

Travelers has announced that the prices of the renewed policies would go up. Regarding the latest information shared by the insurer, it seems that it’s true. For example, in Q2 2018, the price of renewed policies was 5.3% higher than in the past for the domestic business insurance segment.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

On the personal business area, it is the same trend with an increase of the price of the renewed policies of 9.1% and 4.0% for the agency automobile and the agency homeowners’ lines of business.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

Unfortunately, the efforts made by the company did not pay off in Q2 2018. In my opinion, Travelers has still some time to reprice the policies which are less profitable, as the combined ratio remains below 100% at the group, thanks to its cash cow, the bonding and specialty insurance segment. With a Q2 2018 combined ratio of 66.5% and a year-to-date combined ratio of 70.5%, this business area saved the company.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the bonding and specialty insurance segment represented 99.4% of the group underwriting income. In 2017, for the first six months of the year, this business area accounted for 75% of Travelers’ underwriting results. In my opinion, the business model of the company could not be based only on the growth in the earned premiums and a large dependence on the specialty business performance. It is not sustainable. Furthermore, explaining that the catastrophe losses affected the results adversely is a truism. As a P&C company, you are exposed to the catastrophe events. Hence, your pricing, your reinsurance structure, your underwriting process should take into account this variable.

The Investment Income Is A Protection. It Is Not The Alpha & The Omega

As I repeatedly wrote in many articles, the P&C insurers should be focused on the underwriting excellence. Some years bad things could happen, and the investment portfolio is one of the weapons that insurers could use to offset deteriorated underwriting gains. For Travelers, the investment gains offset the deteriorated results partially since the beginning of 2018. With the hikes of the interest rates, the investment portfolio delivered higher returns.

For instance, the post-tax investment income reported in Q2 2018 grew by around $30 million to $507 million.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

The increase was mainly driven by the fixed income portfolio revenues, which rose by around $50 million to $438 million.

Source: Travelers’ Q2 2018 Report

Net investment income from the long-term fixed income portfolio benefited from the lower federal income tax rate and an increase in average investments. The short-term portion of the fixed income portfolio benefited from higher interest rates and the lower federal income tax rate. Nonetheless, the insurer should not count only on the performance of its investment portfolio.

In The End, Is It So Horrible For Travelers’ Shareholders?

The answer to the above question is a “No.” From a shareholder perspective, Travelers is a shareholder-friendly company. Each quarter, the company proves the veracity of this statement. In Q2 2018, $558 million was returned to the shareholders, including $350 million of share repurchases. The year-to-date total capital returned to the shareholders amounted to $1.157 billion, including $751 million of share repurchases. It would be a lie to say that Travelers does not care about its shareholders. Each year the dividend is increased, and the outstanding shares are reduced to return more capital to the shareholders. Furthermore, the dividend remains sustainable with a low payout ratio. The only problem, at the current moment, is the question of the underwriting performance.

Takeaways

In my opinion, the situation is not catastrophic – no pun intended. The dividend is sustainable, the net investment income will increase in the future thanks to the planned hike in interest rates, and the company could count on the specialty lines to deliver poorly but acceptable performance at the group level on a short-term view. Nevertheless, paying more than 1.2 times the book value to acquire Travelers’ shares is nonsense in my opinion, especially in the current situation, where the combined ratio has deteriorated. My feeling is Travelers is overvalued, and the investors should be careful if they decide to invest in the company. If they want to buy a big guy with a discount, I would say Chubb (CB) could be a better opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.