Cerner Corp. Will Continue To Thrive

I have been looking for ways to get exposure to the healthcare industry without owning any drug companies. There have been a few ideas worth researching over the past few months - take the distribution/supply chain companies within the industry, such as AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) comes to mind. Today, I present one of my favorite ideas for exposure.

Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) is ingrained to the healthcare IT industry. The company offers leading software solutions for the ever-demanding regulations and policy-changing environment for hospitals and healthcare providers. The main source of its moat is high switching costs and long-term contracts. The implementation phases of its software solutions can take up to 24 months. The time spent and capital spent by clients is what keeps Cerner around for years milking every last ounce of revenue.

Investment Thesis

Cerner has been benefiting from the U.S. aging population and will continue to do so for years to come. With service contracts locking up clients for years and essential product offerings, the company is able to capture high returns on invested capital. Management has plowed $1.6 billion back into the business over the last 4 years and net operating profit has kept up, allowing ROIC to actually inch higher over this time frame (See Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1: ROIC Metrics

Source: Company Reports, GuruFocus

This metric tells us two things: company management has been making smart capital allocation decisions, and two, a possible economic moat has been established, as the returns have not been competed away.

Smaller players in this space are having a hard time keeping up as hospitals and healthcare providers are looking for efficiencies and optionality within a complex industry. One way Cerner has kept growing is through innovation, such as its platform network, the Cerner Open Developer Experience. It allows clients and third-parties to create solutions/applications on the platform through an API application. Does this sound familiar? Immediately, I thought of Android (GOOG, GOOGL) and iOS (NASDAQ:AAPL).

With a backlog growing to $17.5 billion in 2017, Cerner has many years left for work and the continuation of growth. It's estimated by industry experts that the total addressable market for the healthcare IT industry will hit $105 billion by 2020, leaving plenty of room for market penetration, as Cerner only captures about 5% currently. Management anticipates even larger TAM further out. Its long-term strategic plan goes out to 2025.

Unit Economics

It's very difficult to determine granular unit economics for Cerner, as I haven't seen any data from my research on separate line item marketing costs. This variable is key to modeling unit economics. I have used estimates and other data points to derive unit economics that could be very helpful in forecasting and understanding the business more.

Exhibit 2: Revenue Per Facility Analysis

Source: Company Reports

Total facilities equals the number of facilities Cerner has its software/systems in. Average revenue per facility added appears to be worth $190,000 annually. The customer lifetime value is high, as Cerner has a very sticky product that I'm estimating that has a lifespan of 20 years at least.

The next step in trying to connect the dots is figuring out the customer acquisition cost. This wasn't an easy task, as the financial reporting doesn't break down the sales and marketing category. It's lumped in with client service expenses and depreciation. I used the best estimates to get a single number for the CAC.

Exhibit 3: CAC Analysis

Source: Author's Work, Company Reports

The depreciation number is from the cash flow statement, and the service estimate was calibrated through using a reasonable gross margin compared to services revenue. When all said and done, it cost Cerner roughly $348,000 to add one new facility through its sales and marketing.

Now, let's calculate the net present value and internal rates of return.

Exhibit 4: Unit Economics Analysis

Source: Author's Work

As you can see, the company's unit economics look quite attractive, generating 30% as an internal rate of return, and the net present value is much higher than the customer acquisition cost.

Valuation

There are two key revenue categories I'm most interested in tracking for Cerner, as these segments provide the highest contribution margins among the four segments. System sales provides 66% contribution margin, while support and maintenance generates 75%. Combined, both segments equate to about 50% of the total revenue but equal 67% of total contribution profits before fixed/indirect costs.

Exhibit 5: Revenue Growth Analysis for Two Key Segments

Source: Author's Work, Company Reports

Total growth hasn't been stellar over the last three years, but as long as these two segments continue to grow at a low- to mid-single digit rate for the next 5 years, the business will continue to be attractive.

Management has guided for 7-12% top line growth until 2025. How much does this equate to the above segments, I don't know. I do get concerned, though, about forecasting that far out, as financial forecasting isn't a strong point for humans as a species, but there is a clear vision and the company is operating in a tailwind environment. If we take roughly the mid-point of this growth rate, along with a 1% increase in earnings margins and a 7% reduction in diluted shares outstanding, that generates $5.72 of earnings per share. Without any P/E expansion, shares would be trading at $131 apiece, good for an 11.6% CAGR.

In addition, looking at it from another valuation metric, Cerner trades for about 13x EBITDA, while other players in the healthcare IT space trade closer to 20x. The gap may be because the majority of competitors are much smaller, leaving more room for growth, but a counter-argument is they have less resources.

Final Thoughts

Competitive advantages can even be seen with Cerner's brand. Just recently, the company signed a huge deal with the Department of Veterans Affairs. With the size of the deal, no smaller player in the space had a chance.

As market share continues to be added in the EMR space, cross-selling products will be an improving and more important focus. The value looks attractive against peers and fairly valued against the overall market. Earnings and cash flow growth is the leading value driver with the optionality of multiple expansion. The company has a 4:1 risk profile, which I arrive at by using the fair value estimate I generated above, versus using the current user base with no growth, which equates to a $43 per share price, leaving 118% upside versus 28% downside. This is an attractive risk profile. In addition, the company has a net cash position on its balance sheet, providing stability in a debt-fulled environment that now has interest rates on the rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.