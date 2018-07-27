3 Things In Biotech, July 27: The Third Strike For A Key AstraZeneca Drug

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Astra's selumetinib fails yet another time

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Selumetinib

Disease: Differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC)

News: AZN divulged in its earnings report the top-line findings from its phase 3 ASTRA study assessing the kinase inhibitor selumetinib in combination with radioactive iodine in patients with DTC. The primary endpoint, complete remission rate, was not met compared with placebo. The company indicated that it will present findings from this study at an upcoming oncology conference.

Looking forward: This marks the third failure for selumetinib, after high-profile stumbles in non-small cell lung cancer and uveal melanoma. Whether this will be the end of the selumetinib project is anyone's guess. AZN might still be able to salvage the drug in a disease called NF1, but that's not for today.

Merck scores a much-needed blow in head and neck

Company: Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Pembrolizumab

Disease: Head-and-neck cancer

News: MRK announced that its phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 study has met its primary endpoint of overall survival. KEYNOTE-048 is assessing the use of first-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. This study enrolled patients with 20% or higher PD-L1 expression, and it compared pembrolizumab to standard cetuximab plus chemotherapy. The co-primary endpoint, progression-free survival, has not been met yet.

Looking forward: This finding marks an important step forward for pembrolizumab, as MRK has not yet made an impact on this setting of head and neck cancer, unlike immune checkpoint rival Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which showed up with big data at AACR. Interestingly, it seems BMY may still have the edge here, since CheckMate-141 showed benefit across a wider range of PD-L1 expressors, whereas KEYNOTE-048 required 20% positivity. This throws a bit of a monkey wrench into the notion that pembrolizumab is simply the superior drug.

Omeros gets a sign from Europe

Company: Omeros (OMER)

Therapy: OMS721

Disease: Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

News: OMER announced that the European Medicines Agency's COMP has issued a positive opinion on recommending orphan drug designation for its MASP-2 antibody OMS721 for use in preventing thrombo microangiopathy associated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company indicated that it is in contact with both the FDA and the EMA as to how it might be able to speed up development of OMS721 for this indication.

Looking forward: Ever since covering OMER in the wake of fraudsters' claims about it, it's nice to see that the company has recovered quite nicely. Certainly, its approved agent provided a lot of stability against the attack, and the company now sits at a comfortable $1 billion market cap. OMS721, in particular, is one of the big hopes for the company coming up, with a good number of late-stage clinical trials being conducted. This makes it a very interesting proposition, but OMS721 is also a very expensive program, so OMER is going to continue to need ways to shore up its cash position.

