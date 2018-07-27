Gilead Sciences: Stabilisation In Sight

The narrative surrounding Gilead Sciences (GILD) remains the same. The company became a victim of its own success with its breakthrough therapies in HCV, creating a boom in sales and profits. That boom itself set the company up for a few years of very hard comparables, especially with "gaps" in the pipeline.

In May, I concluded in this premium article that ironically enough the accelerated declines at the HCV franchise speed up the prospects for stabilisation. What I mean is that the HCV business is so rapidly becoming less important that any further declines no longer weigh heavily on the overall results, especially as Gilead has a growing HIV franchise.

2018 was too early to become a year of growth, yet I believed that the business might be able to stabilise by the end of the year, allowing for potential growth and hence valuation multiple inflation again from 2019 onward. The negative reaction to the first quarter results, made me a graceful buyer at levels of $65-$70 in May, as shares have seen a decent recovery yet.

About The Declines

Gilead continues to struggle with its sales. In fact, revenues were down 21% in Q2 to $5.65 billion, marking a 1% improvement from the 22% decline as reported in the first quarter. Nonetheless, these remain dismal trends after sales were already down 16% in all of 2017.

The troublesome HCV franchise includes Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi and Vosevi and reported stable revenues (compared to Q1) at $1 billion. This compares to a reported +$9 billion number for all of 2017. The total HIV/HBV franchise did much better. Revenue growth accelerated to 13% again with revenues from products like Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey coming in at $3.66 billion. The strong quarter was reassuring as growth slowed down to just 2% in Q1.

Other than these core 2 segments, Gilead has an "other" group of drugs, which have been marketed for a longer time. Sales of Vemlidy, Viread, Letairis, Ranexa, Zydelig and AmBisome came in at $807 million, which is down more than 13% on the year. This is a bit soft as this has been a relative flattish revenue contributor in recent years, and at times has even been a source of growth.

The last drug worth mentioning is Yescarta, which Gilead added with the acquisition of Kite. Following the launch in October, sales came in at $40 million in Q1 of this year, with revenues increasing to $68 million in the second quarter.

Earnings Remain An Issue

It is hard enough to maintain margins in case top line sales are down 20%, yet Gilead faces some additional pressure on its P&L. Despite the decline in sales, the company did not manage to reduce costs at the same time. Actual cost of goods sold (thus in dollar amount) were on the increase. Other costs increases were seen in R&D, which is now running at nearly $5 billion a year.

It should be said that part of this cost increase is "artificial" as the purchase of Kite made that amortisation charges now run at $300 million a quarter. A rise in these costs, as well as higher SG&A and lower revenues made that operating earnings essentially halved to $2.28 billion.

That is bad enough, as it is although a much lower tax rate (effective tax rate of 12.8%), still allowed for a net profit of $1.82 billion on the bottom line, for an earnings number of $1.39 per share.

One thing investors do not have to worry about is the balance sheet. While the company traditionally holds a lot of cash and has a lot of debt as well, net debt stands just above the billion mark, despite the multibillion deal with Kite less than a year ago. This allows for further funding in R&D, tuck-on deals, as well as dividends and share repurchases.

As the second quarter contained no major surprises, other than that HIV was strong, offset in part by other sales, the company is reiterating the full year guidance, calling for product revenues of $20-$21 billion. This sales guidance indicates that sequential sales declines should be pretty much over from now onward. This makes that the current earnings power could more or less stay intact, allowing for an annual earnings number of close to $5.50 per share.

That is not the whole piece yet as amortisation charges of $1.2 billion a year easily add another $0.75 per share in cash flow on top of that. Furthermore Gilead is net paying $800 million a year on the interest spread of its large cash holdings and large debt holdings. A reduction in both the cash holdings and debt (following tax reform) makes that these costs will come down as well.

Hence we are left with a business with potential $6-7 per share in earnings power, operating with a strong balance sheet, and having prospects to stabilise further down the road, especially if HIV and Yescarta see continued momentum.

The latter is most certainly needed for Yescarta as sales trend at $275 million a year, by far not enough to justify the $12 billion price tag. To illustrate how small the contribution is, sales make up little over a percent of total revenues at the current run rate. The $28 million sequential increase in sales is not that impressive however, after we saw a $33 million sequential increase in Q1. To accelerate growth, Gilead hopes that Yescarta will be approved in Europe as well, creating a potential boost to reported growth numbers.

Other than (acquired) Yescarta, the company has some 20 candidates in the pipeline in many different areas. This includes well-known areas such as HIV and liver diseases, as well as inflammation hematology/oncology candidates.

Still A Core Holding

Having bought more on the May dip, I am grateful for the near 20% returns seen ever since, prompting me to take profits in small size. Yet the second quarter was pretty resilient as a current realistic earnings number of $6 per share provides comfort given the balance sheet strength and continued prospects for stabilisation not too long from now.

While the second quarter earnings report did not contain large surprises, what was a surprise was the announced departure of both the CEO and Chairman later this year, creating quite some turnover after the company lost its Chief Scientific Officer earlier this year already. While such turnover is typically not great news, continued disappointments and of lack of replenishment in the pipeline following the HCV success makes that investors might welcome the news. Furthermore, this could potentially spark M&A interest as well.

This follows a very strong HIV quarter, offset by some weakness in other drugs. Even as Yescarta might not fire on all cylinders yet, reality is that valuation multiples remain very modest. These observations, in combination with a solid balance sheet and potential further approvals down the line, as well as prospects for growth, makes that shares remain a core holding for me.

