Tenable - Cybersecurity Play, Safe Investment?

I like the rapid growth and justifiable forward sales and billing multiples, yet require the current momentum to cool off before potentially buying a modest stake.

Lack of internal expertise and a very real risk of cybersecurity threats result in corporations using the company's platform in a big way.

Tenable Holdings (TENB) has gone public in an IPO which was well-received by investors, being attracted to reasonable forward billings multiples, which are combined with very strong growth.

Hence shares have risen 50% on their opening day, if you include the fact that the offer pricing took place above the preliminary offering range. This move has killed most of the immediate appeal in my eyes, although I continue to reserve a spot for Tenable on my watchlist.

Tenable trades at justifiable revenue multiples, and growth is very strong, although I am not that happy with the lack of operating leverage displayed so far, so I'm not chasing the current momentum.

Understanding And Reducing Cybersecurity Risk

Tenable provides solutions for a new category which the company calls Cyber Exposure. This category is all about managing and measuring cybersecurity risks in today's era.

Today's corporations are rapidly updating and modernising their IT (infrastructure). Key trends include the fact that employees work from home and corporations move into the cloud, which results in companies having less control and visibility over these assets. This is a potentially dangerous combination with cyber attacks being on the rise.

This threat is no longer just confined to IT, as actual industrial applications are being connected to the same networks as well, resulting in potential disruptions not only to the office functionality but also actual production.

Tenable has essentially built a platform which the company itself compares to a command center. This platform allows IT staff to monitor digital security, and shows actual performance through live metrics and data streams, giving staff a road map on which threats to act upon.

The IPO & Valuation

Tenable has seen very strong demand for its offering as it sold 10.9 million shares at $23 per share, some $2 above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range following strong demand.

The nearly 91.1 million shares which are outstanding value the equity at $2.1 billion at the offer price. Tenable has gross proceeds of $250 million and $26 million in existing cash holdings. The company operates with roughly $250 million in net cash, implying that operating assets are valued at $1.85 billion.

The combination of cloud and cybersecurity results in Tenable operating in a very "hot" sector. The company reported $93.5 million in revenues in 2015, on which it reported an operating loss of $85.8 million, a very steep loss. It should be mentioned that if you exclude a $67 million recapitalisation charge, adjusted loss margins came in at 20%.

The company grew sales by 33% to $124.4 million in 2016 as losses came in at $35.8 million, increasing quite a bit on both an absolute and relative basis compared to the adjusted loss in the year before. Growth only accelerated in 2017 as total revenues were up 51% to $187.7 million. As operating losses come in at $40.8 million, losses narrowed to 22% of sales.

I can see why investors are attracted to this business. At the offer price, operating assets were valued at 10 times reported sales in 2017, as investors like the >50% growth rate despite the losses. The 46% growth rate reported in the first quarter of 2018 is certainly appealing to investors as well. A $59.1 million revenue number makes that sales easily come in at $250 million this year. Based on the offer price, 2018's sales multiples are seen at less than 7 times.

Given the growth, which is appealing to investors, shares rose to $31 on their opening day. This values the company's equity at $2.82 billion, or close to $2.6 billion if net cash is taken into account, which results in operating assets more or less trading at 10 times forward sales.

On The Watchlist

Let me put it this way, the strong demand for the shares, to the point at which they are trading at roughly 10 times sales seen this year, has killed most of the immediate appeal in my book. I still like the long-term prospects, as well as very impressive sales growth rates, yet recognise that operating losses are not really coming down, especially the case in Q1 of this year. For the second quarter, growth remains solid, with revenues seen up 42% to $62.8 million, plus or minus half a million. Additionally, billings are seen at $76.5 million, trending at a rate of more than $300 million, equivalent to roughly 9 times annualised billings.

The company has great days ahead as the current expertise to deal with the very real risk of cyber attacks is almost but non-existent at organisations, and competing solutions are not sufficient as well. Tenable furthermore has great trust among the key Nessus community as the company's co-founder Renaud Deraison has been instrumental in developing Nessus.

Hence I like the underlying strength of the business, driven by its strong management team, rapid growth, and good growth prospects. The only things holding me off for now are the strong momentum seen already and the fact that we have seen little operating leverage on the bottom line. Hence I would be buying if shares would re-test the offer price again, as I will monitor the sales ramp-up during the remainder of the year with a close eye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.