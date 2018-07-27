50 Consumer Cyclical Top Yield And Top Target Dividend WallStars For Dog Days Ahead

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Consumer Cyclical WallStars showed 37.72% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Low price (small stocks) continued to lead this sector.

Consumer Cyclical includes 28 industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented 21, ranging in yield from 3.19% to 28.22% and averaging 5.36%.

Corus, Sinclair, CSS, Carnival, and Wyndham topped the sector for broker price target upsides, while Corus, Gannett, Ford, CSS, and Six Flags were top-yield sector stocks 7/24/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 28.43% To 74.73% Net Gains For Top 10 WallStars By August 2019

Three of ten top net-gain Consumer Cyclical WallStars, based on analyst one-year target prices, also belonged to the top 10 dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each highest-yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to July 24, 2019 were:

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) (CJR.B.TO) was projected by broker targets and dividends to net $747.33, based on dividends, plus the median of 10 analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% under the market as a whole.

Salem Media Group (SALM) was projected to net $702.58, based on dividends, plus the median of three analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

Townsquare Media (TSQ) was projected to net $483.07, based on dividends, plus the median of eight analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) was projected to net $405.23, based on dividends, plus the median of three analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UFAB.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) was projected to net $386.45, based on annual dividends, plus the median of 14 analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Dine Brands Global (DIN) was projected to net $384.14, based on annual dividends, plus the median of three analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% less than the market as a whole.

CSS Industries (CSS) was projected to net $345.91, based on the median of two analyst upside estimates, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Peak Resorts (SKIS) was projected to net $315.92, based on the median of five analyst upside estimates, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was projected to net $294.96, based on projected annual dividend, plus the median of two analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% opposite than the market as a whole.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) was projected to net $284.27, based on dividends, plus the median of 12 analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 43.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 Consumer Cyclicals. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 35% under the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield Represented 21 of 28 Industries In July

Yield (dividend/price) and price target gain estimate results from YCharts as of July 24 verified by Yahoo Finance for 50 stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

50 Top Consumer Cyclical Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

50 Top Consumer Cyclical Dividend Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Showed 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Top 10 Consumer Cyclicals selected 7/24/18 by top yields represented nine industries in the sector: (1) Media - Diversified, [1 listed]; (2) Specialty Retail [2 listed]; (3) Apparel Stores [1 listed]; (4) Auto Parts [1 listed]; (5) Packaging & Containers [1 listed]; (6) Publishing [1 listed]; (7) Leisure [1 listed]; (8) Apparel Manufacturing [1 listed] and; (9) Personal Services [1 listed].

First place by yield went to the media-diversified firm Corus Entertainment [1]. Second and third places went to specialty retail representatives - GameStop (NYSE:GME) [2], and Big 5 Sporting Goods [3].

Fourth place was occupied by the apparel store L Brands (NYSE:LB) [4]. In fifth place was a lone auto parts representative, Unique Fabricating [5].

The packaging & containers representative placed sixth, Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) [6].

Thereafter, a publishing firm placed seventh, Gannett (NYSE:GCI) [7]; one leisure firm placed eighth, Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) [8]; and an apparel manufacturer was ninth, Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) [9].

Finally a personal services firm placed tenth, Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) [10], to complete the top 10 July Consumer Cyclical sector WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) 10 Consumer Cyclical WallStars Showed 25.5-66.7% Upsides, And (31) None Cast A Downside

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Projected A 37.72% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Late July 2019

Ten top Consumer Cyclicals WallStars were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Consumer Cyclicals selected 7/24/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented nine industries in the twenty three consumer cyclical industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical WallStars To (32) Deliver 33.51% Vs. (33) 24.33% Net Gains By All 10 by July 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Consumer Cyclical WallStar kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 37.72% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10.

The very lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stock, Corus Entertainment, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 74.73%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield WallStars for July 24 were: Corus Entertainment; Crown Crafts; Big 5 Sporting Goods; Unique Fabricating; and Gannett, with prices ranging from $4.04 to $10.30.

Five higher-priced Consumer Cyclical WallStars for July 24 were: Liberty Tax; GameStop; L Brands; Tupperware Brands; and Cedar Fair, whose prices ranged from $10.60 to $57.91.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Cyclical WallStar purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.