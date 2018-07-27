Will Fitbit Help Investors Record Gains?

Investors in Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) must be feeling a little bit of whiplash over the last year. The shares have jumped and dropped in a somewhat regular fashion, as different theories and ideas about the future of the company are offered. The company was the first to offer a wearable fitness tracker that appealed to a broad market. As fitness trackers and smartwatch capabilities started to merge, Fitbit was slow to react. The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is the product the company hopes will turn this tide. While the Versa may drive results in the short-term, the conclusion to the company’s story, may not be what current investors are expecting.

Where does it FIT?

Fitbit is well known for its trackers, but smartwatches are extinguishing tracker sales. In my personal case, I owned a Fitbit Charge HR and later upgraded to an Apple Watch Series 1. The Charge HR was a great device, but as it got older and I realized I could upgrade to something more capable, I made the switch. Many early Fitbit users may have faced the same choice and being late to the smartwatch game didn’t help the company’s fortunes.

The company’s Fitbit Iconic would have been a solution to the smartwatch problem, yet at $299 results have been underwhelming. The introduction of the Versa at a price point $100 cheaper would seem to solve this issue, but is that reality or just wishful thinking?

At the head of the smartwatch pack is the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch Series 3, arguably the most capable smartwatch on the market. It is expensive at over $300, and it is designed to work with the iPhone, which locks out millions of potential buyers. However, with Apple selling over 50 million iPhones last quarter alone, the company isn’t hurting for customers. If the Series 3 is too expensive, Apple users can get a Series 1, for as little as $149.

If you aren’t an iPhone user, and want a smartwatch for around $200 or less, the choices narrow quickly.

Brand Price Key Features Battery Life Fitbit Versa* $199.95 workout tracking, heart rate, female health, sleep tracking, limited apps, notifications 4 Days Samsung Gear S3 Frontier (Refurbished)** $209.99 Workout tracking, NFC, notifications, answer phone calls 3 Days Garmin Vivomove HR*** $200 Analog traditional watch face, digital screen for notifications, heart rate tracking 5 Days Fossil Q Venture Gen 3** $152 Workout tracking, notifications 1 Day

(Sources: *Fitbit **Best Buy and ***Yahoo Finance)

CNET said the Versa is, “a great option if you can live with its limitations.” Fitbit management expects more than half of sales to come from smartwatches by the end of this year. It’s critically important for the Versa to be a hit. In the final analysis, if I’m not looking for an Apple Watch, the Fitbit name brand and capabilities, may be the deciding factor.

Fitbit’s future beyond the Versa

The long-side thesis for buying Fitbit stock is two-fold. First, the Versa will be enough of a hit that Fitbit will start to be a serious player in the smartwatch industry. Early indications are good, as James Park CEO said, “Early sell through of Fitbit Versa, our first mass appeal smartwatch, has been the best in our company’s history.” The second piece is Fitbit will continue to innovate in its trackers, and health insurance companies will want to use this data to improve care and lower costs.

The challenge facing Fitbit is to keep up with the ever-changing landscape that is the wearables market. If you are an athlete, you know the Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) name. The company along with others like Samsung, are trying to gauge the market’s appetite for a tracker that isn’t in a watch form.

Fitbit missed the smartwatch move, and a big risk is the company misses another market shift. Under Armour introduced UA Hovr, which is a connected shoe platform that connects to the UA Record app. A runner can buy a Hovr compatible pair of shoes for between $110 and $140 and the app and the shoe communicate to record their activity.

Under Armour and Samsung both have versions of headphones that provide fitness tracking. The UA Sport Wireless Heart Rate ear buds provide heart-rate tracking, music storage, and a 5 hour battery life for $200. Samsung’s Gear IconX ear buds provide 7 hour batter life, music storage, speed, distance, and calorie tracking, at a price point of $170. Fitbit has wireless headphones for $130 that track… nothing.

In the most recent quarter, Fitbit spent $89 million or 36% of revenue on R&D. By comparison, in 2017 Apple spent about $10 billion on R&D and Samsung spent about $13 billion. The logical argument is one of these larger technology players should buy Fitbit. The rumor mill has been busy suggesting Apple, Samsung, or even Amazon as potential acquirers. However, this misses the company that Fitbit could end up being acquired by in the end.

Will Fitbit get Connected?

It’s hard to justify how Apple or Samsung could make Fitbit work with their existing offerings. Given the Apple Watch Series 3 pricing, how would the company suggest paying $299 for the Fitbit Iconic? Where Samsung is concerned, the company’s multiple versions of the Gear tracker or smartwatch compete up and down the spectrum with Fitbit.

The company that makes the best logical fit for Fitbit is one that has already dipped its toe into the wearables and technology market before. This company also has a vested interest in making “athletes better through passion, design and the relentless pursuit of innovation.” The company that should acquire Fitbit is Under Armour.

There are several reasons to expect that an Under Armour offer would make sense. First, Under Armour already is engaging customers through UA Record, MyFitnessPal, and MapMyRun. The company’s Connected Fitness division reported sales of $28.8 million last quarter, which was up more than 34% annually. This division reports having over 200 million users and buying Fitbit would bring roughly in over 25 million active users.

Second, Under Armour is looking for a way to get back to growth, and the right type of acquisition would help move the company forward. Fitbit folded into Connected Fitness would represent just over 22% of Under Armour total sales as of last quarter. Analysts expect Fitbit to return to growth, predicting annual EPS growth over the next five years of more than 27%. There are few better ways to return to fast growth, than to buy a growing company that already fits with your vision and mission.

Third, an all-stock acquisition of Fitbit would solve a big challenge for Under Armour, namely its long-term debt. Under Armour owes over $700 million in long-term debt, and the quarterly interest cost of $8.5 million essentially eliminated the company’s operating earnings of $8.8 million. Fitbit is sitting on $658 million in net cash, which would be enough to nearly wipe the Under Armour slate clean.

What does Under Armour trade for Fitbit stock? There have been several speculative articles saying Fitbit could be acquired for $15 a share or even much more. With the stock sitting at about $6, this would be a substantial premium. It seems Under Armour could go with an all stock offer of 0.75 shares of Under Armour for each share of Fitbit. At current prices this would value Fitbit at roughly $15 - $16 per share.

Though this might seem like a steep price to pay, the elimination of Under Armour’s long-term debt would save the company roughly $34 million annually. Fitbit’s devices would revive the Under Armour Health Box and Band that the company seems to have lost track of. Fitbit active users would give Under Armour 25 million customers to market shoes and apparel to. In addition, Fitbit’s Coach subscription program would seem to fit perfectly with the premium offerings from Under Armour’s multiple apps.

The bottom line is, Fitbit needs to be careful to keep up with the changing trends in the tracker and smartwatch industry. The Versa is a big step in the right direction. However, for the company to make it over the long-term, getting FIT with Under Armour just makes sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.