Fixed-Income Valuations: Are We There Yet?

We apply our framework to the High Yield Muni sector and find it attractively valued.

Treasury yields have raced higher over the last 2 years, upending many Fixed-Income closed-end fund sectors.

Income investors will be forgiven for mistaking the dynamic in Treasury yields over the last two years for another episode of The Fast and The Furious franchise. 10-year yields have risen over 1.5% as the economy has shifted into high gear, fiscal spigots have been turned on and policy-making has become more unpredictable. Adding to investor anxiety is the persistent theme of yield curve flattening which has a fantastic track record in forecasting recessions.

In this article we take a big picture view and try to look through the market noise and gauge whether Fixed-Income valuations are more or less attractive. And while we recognize that there are many Fixed-Income sectors in the closed-end fund space, here we focus primarily on Treasury yields.

Getting Around the Curve

A persistent theme in today's markets has been the fitful yet steady flattening of the Treasury yield curve, which we measure here as the difference between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yield.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

The main driver of this dynamic has been the, somewhat surprising, but not unwelcome, stabilization in the 10-year note yield after a seemingly relentless push higher over the previous 2 years.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

We say surprising, because both wage growth and the core PCE index have risen strongly over the last few months. So, what explains this divergence between stable yields and rising inflation indicators?

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

We think there are several potential explanations for this dynamic. On the irreverent side of the spectrum, we like to say that the market moves in the direction of inflicting the maximum pain on investors. As the 10-year yield was poised to cross the 3% threshold, shorting Treasuries was a consensus trade and we shouldn't be surprised when the market punished that consensus while yields accelerated to the downside and the shorts scrambled to cover their positions by buying bonds.

Our Fixed-Income Valuation Framework

As intuitively appealing as that anecdotal explanation is to us, we are more comfortable with a more evidence-based analysis, specifically valuation. In order to gauge the valuation of bond yields, we look at three main indicators:

Inflation Risk Premium - difference between inflation breakevens (5Y) and core CPI inflation (latest reading). This measures the amount of inflation the market is pricing in over the medium term versus current inflation.

Real Yields - the difference between nominal yields and current inflation.

Term Premium - the premium that investors are getting paid for bearing duration risk, that is the risk of holding 10-Year Notes over Bills.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

All three indicators have improved recently on the back of the move higher in yields and are at the higher end of recent history.

The Inflation Risk Premium has bounced back about 100 basis points towards a zero level and now stands at close to 5-year highs.

The 10-year Real Yield is once again flirting with the 1.0% handle and is close to a 3-year high.

The 10-year Term Premium has also recovered from a deeply negative number to a figure much closer to zero.

There are two broad conclusions we can draw from current valuations:

All of our three key indicators tell us that current Treasury Yields are offering much more attractive entry levels than they have over the last 3-5-year period. If we zoom out and take a longer term perspective, we can see that valuations have been more attractive in the past than they are currently. In fact, it is fair to say that current valuations are relatively expensive over a 10-20-year period. However, our view is that the current macro environment of very low inflation and inflation volatility does not justify historic real yields of 2-3% or term premia of 1% and that current valuations are fair, if not outright attractive.

All in all, these indicators make us relatively more comfortable with holding Fixed-Income assets at current levels.

Applying Our Framework to the Muni High Yield Sector

When we think about valuation of specific closed-end fund sectors, we like to marry the fundamental valuation of the underlying asset class (in this case Treasury Yields) to the technical valuation of the sector funds (in this case the sector Discount metric).

Plotting monthly observations of the two side-by-side, we get the following charts.

The first chart shows data from 2003 and tells us that while on a Discount basis, the sector appears relatively attractive, on a Real Yield metric it is less so.

However, if we zoom in to the period over the last 3-years, which we think is more relevant to our analysis as we discussed above, we see that on a fundamental valuation basis, the sector also appears attractive.

This makes us more confident in our conclusion that the space is valued attractively and deserves a look.

Good Luck!

