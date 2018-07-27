BOIL Is Ready For Take Off

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas inventories build slowed on the July 6 – 13 period, up 2.09% or 46 Bcf to 2 249 Bcf. With this weak build, natural gas stockpile deficit further dips, establishing 16% or 420 Bcf below the 5-year average and 24% or 714 Bcf under last year’s inventory level. That being said, the natural gas storage pictures presents increasing risk of entering the winter season with a stockpile below the 3500 Bcf threshold and should soon begin to bother natural gas investors, which will provide a healthy support for natural gas prices and BOIL share price.

Source : EIA

During the July 12 – 18 period, U.S natural gas daily supply slightly decreased, down 0.6% (w/w) to 86.6 Bcf/d, following first U.S natural gas production tumble since the end of May 2018. While marketed and dry production (w/w) decreased respectively by 1% to 91.2 Bcf/d and 0.9% to 80.4 Bcf/d, net imports from Canada slightly offset this slight output reduction, up 1.7% to 6.1 Bcf.

In the meantime, U.S natural gas demand posted a robust build, up 3.9% (w/w) to 80 Bcf/d, amid strong power generation demand, up 9.2% to 39 Bcf/d, which was slightly offset by declining residential and industrial demand, down respectively 5.6% to 6.7 Bcf/d and 0.5% to 19.7 Bcf/d.

With supply marginally down and demand posting a strong lift, September 2018 natural gas futures, which represent 202.44% of BOIL exposure, lost consistent ground, dipping below the $2.7 support level. However, given current low inventory levels and weakening U.S output the correction should come to an end, delivering strong upside to BOIL price share.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL dipped 9.94% to $26.36, amid mild weather temperatures and escalating U.S natural gas output.

Source: Tradingview

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) provided by the CFTC on July 10 - 17 period, net speculative positioning on natural gas NYMEX contract tumbled again, down 16.2% (w/w) to 116 968 net short contracts, whereas BOIL lost 3.71% to $25.42 per share.

Source: CFTC

Strong net speculative length drop is mainly attributable to robust short accumulation, up 4.75% (w/w) to 428 310 and is partly offset by long gatherings, up 1.01% (w/w) to 311 642 contracts. Since the beginning of the summer, strong short builds and long coverings have driven recent natural gas and BOIL correction, but this trend is slowly reversing with waning inventory buildups and declining U.S gas output.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length continues to slow, establishing at 16.75% or 23 533 contracts, whereas BOIL (y/y) dip accelerates, down 24.79% to $25.42 per share.

Weakening natural gas storage picture, improving weather expectations and U.S output reduction strongly supports BOIL

Going forward, natural gas bulls should soon take control of the market given recent sharp correction, subdued storage picture and declining U.S gas output rate.

While U.S weather forecasts marginally support natural gas prices in the near-term, following weaker than expected temperatures in Central states and moderate cooling demand in the West and Northeast regions, longer-term weather guidance gradually heats-up in mid-August.

Source: Natural Weather Service

However, despite moderate heat expectations, the restrained natural gas storage picture, which is now expected to end the injection period 9% or 346 Bcf below last year’s level should be enough to push natural gas futures and BOIL higher.

Moreover, U.S production retreat will likely further boost prices and recent Baker Hughes oil and gas rig report, an advanced barometer of the drilling industry activity indicates that even if U.S output remains at a record high, a slowdown might be near, following rapid oil and gas rig rate dismissals registered last week. Given the above, natural gas futures should witness a strong rerating, which will benefit to BOIL price share.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.