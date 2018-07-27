The End Of Facebook

Lack of assets in the pipeline that can be monetized in a timely and relevant manner.

Investment Thesis

The Q2 2018 earnings report for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is the beginning of a long decline for Facebook’s stock. I believe it has peaked, and the best times for the stock are over.

There is no debating that Facebook has a captive audience. Facebook led off its call hyping its user base size and monthly active users. 2.5 billion people used one of Facebook’s app each month. Facebook has 2.2 billion monthly active users of which 1.5 billion use daily. But Facebook is not adding users at growth rate that investors are use to, and a small percent of its user base is outgrowing the social media platform.

Facebook is forced to spend in areas that will not improve revenue or margins. Damage has been done to Facebook’s name, and the #DeleteFacebook trend is a real threat that was felt on this earnings call.

While Facebook had bad earnings call in the past, it has not experienced a call this bad in its history. The closest was Q3 2016 when the stock dropped 8% on slowing ad load growth and increased spend. That pales in comparison to today’s 20% stock decline in after hours trading. It had dropped as much as 24% today. Based on the earnings call and report, I would not buy Facebook as it has a longer way to fall.

Executive warnings

Margins weakening due to increased spend on security measures: CFO David Wehner stated that operating margin percentages would decline to the "mid-30s." This was due to the company broadened its markets, investments into new products and a strategy that started six months ago to strengthen safety, security and privacy measures. Based on when the issues started, this increase in spend comes too late. I was a bit surprised to hear CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the call state,

Of course, security is not a problem that you ever fully solve. We face sophisticated well-funded adversaries who are constantly evolving. But, during each election, we learn and improve too.”

Mid-30’s for operating margin percentages is a very large decline from the 44% from this past earnings call, and 57% from just three quarters ago. This was by far the biggest contributor to the stock price decline today in after hours.

As you can see from the chart below, expenses are increasing as a percent of revenues. Revenues have increasing, but expenses are increasing at a faster pace.

Revenue deceleration: Executives on the call stated that revenue growth rates will fall to “high single digits” in the back half of the year.

Increasing the spend for security while revenue growth rates decline is concerning. The earnings call today lacked a strategy that gives me confidence that Facebook will be able to reverse course of its declining growth rate. While they are investing in new products, the lack of traction with new products is also a red flag.

Other metrics

Scaling users more important than ARPU: Not all the numbers were bad. Consensus by FactSet had average revenue per user at $5.94, which Facebook outperformed by $0.03 coming in at $5.97 for Q2 2018.

But analysts do not find the ARPU metric as important as other metrics. Especially not as important as scaling users. New user growth rate has hit a low. This trend is going to be very challenging and expensive to reverse.

Assets not currently monetized

The best question on the Q2 2018 earnings call came from Heather Bellini from Goldman Sachs. She asked what assets that are not monetized will be monetized over the next 12 to 24 months.

Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg answered the question,

I'll take it. So, obviously, we started with ads in Facebook, and that was something we have grown and they continue to grow. The ads have expanded quite nicely to Instagram, and Instagram represents a very healthy part of the growth and we expect that to continue as well. When you think about things that are further out, I think you then start talking about our messaging apps. We are furthest ahead in Messenger, but it's still very early days. We're quite happy with consumer engagement with 1.3 billion monthly actives on the platform, and we continue to see a lot of organic connections between businesses and consumers on the messaging platform. We now have over 8 billion messages sent between people and businesses per month, which includes automated messages. We're being very slow and deliberate with monetization. It's still in early days. But I think we've launched some things that people are excited about and interested in like click-to-Messenger ads. We also have some early nice results we can share from clients. One of them recently was LEGO. They launched a Messenger bot to help with gift recommendations, and they created a click-to-Messenger ads that link to a LEGO bot which helped provide product and gift recommendations. They reached people over 25 years old in the U.S., UK, France and Germany, and targeted people who are interested in LEGO toys and shopping, and they found a 3.4 times higher return on ad spend for click-to-Messenger ads versus those that just linked to the LEGO website. And I share that case because it shows what we're excited about. We're excited about a new surface where businesses can interact with consumers, but also really a new functionality. If you go further out, you would then start thinking about WhatsApp. We are very focused there on the user experience, but we're also focused even earlier stages on growing our business ecosystem. The WhatsApp Business app has launched, and we now have more than 3 million people actively using it to test business solutions. So that's further out, but we think it has potential as well.”

I was not pleased with this answer from Sherly Sandberg. She reiterated assets that were currently monetized, and the non-monetized assets were underwhelming. This is a major concern when it comes to future revenue growth.

LEGO: The first non-monetized asset that was discussed was LEGO. Gifts suggestions in Messenger is not a new concept, Skype has this in their messenger years ago and it was poorly received.

WhatsApp: Investors are very aware of WhatsApp, so this was not a surprise to anyone. Her statement that this is “further out” than the 12 to 24 months that was prefaced in the question is also concerning. This is by far the bet non-monetized asset and it is going to take too long for Facebook to monetize it. Ideally, it would be monetized in 2019 to offset the financial issues discussed on the Q2 2018 earnings call. But that is impossible, and now we can expect 2021 at the earliest.

Conclusion

Do not buy Facebook, and you will want to sell it if you own it. To summarize why I am so bearish on Facebook, please consider the following:

Operating margins were guided to multi-year lows in the mid-30 percent. Was 57% three quarters ago.

Revenue is decelerating.

Analysts glanced over ARPU because they wanted to see the growth rate for new users increase by more than it did. The declining growth rate for new users is very alarming, especially post-scandal as #DeleteFacebook became a trend that hurt the earnings.

My biggest concern was lack of monetization strategy for non-monetized assets. I do believe this will force Facebook to over pay for a complimentary product in an acquisition.

