Tenable: Exciting Cybersecurity IPO

Shares initially opened up 40% from the IPO price, then gradually traded downward to close the first day of trading at just over $30.

After about a month of having its IPO filings sit with the SEC, cybersecurity company Tenable Holdings (TENB) has finally gone public at a price of $23 per share, above the company's prior expectation of $20-22 per share - indicating robust institutional investor demand. The Columbia, Maryland-based company continued a trend of strong performance from cybersecurity IPOs, led early this year by Zscaler (ZS), the security-as-a-service company that popped more than 100% on its first day of trading.

Tenable, too, tried for a big day on its IPO date. Shares initially opened near $33 (a ~40% pop to the company's IPO price), yet it gradually fell over the course of the day in line with the broader market, which was still dealing with the aftermath of a poor earnings release and guidance view from tech heavyweight Facebook (FB). Still, however, lack of momentum on the first day is no absolute signal that Tenable will not perform well - plenty of hot IPOs this year started off as early losers, including China's iQIYI (IQ) and subscription ERP company Zuora (ZUO), both of which have performed tremendously well since recovering from early doldrums.

TENB Price data by YCharts

Though I haven't yet initiated a position in the company (still waiting for an opportune entry point), I'm a fan of Tenable. In my view, buying into an exciting new cybersecurity company during a security-focused election year is a tremendously astute move. Yes, it's true that Tenable's technology isn't as unique as it would like to claim - it's not the only company in the market that provides some sort of scanner or tracker to detect network risks.

However, the company's hypergrowth rate (with revenues at a ~50% growth clip) validates the company's traction with the market, and despite posting losses, the company's free cash flow is heading extremely close to breakeven. Both financially and from a story perspective, Tenable Holdings seems to check off all the boxes.

Valuation is where the bullish case becomes quite tricky - even with the decline from the open on the first day of trading, Tenable Holdings' 32% Day 1 pop still puts the company at a semi-elevated valuation. However, I believe Tenable's growth premium to be worth the high valuation multiple and view this stock as one with ample runway to run up. We'll discuss valuation in further detail shortly.

All told, keep your eyes peeled on this IPO for a decent entry point. Unlike early laggards like Domo (DOMO), Tenable has the financials (top and bottom line strength) to justify a long position as well as the perfect business narrative for the 2018 midterm season.

Final offering details

First, here's a look at where the chips fell in the Tenable IPO:

Shares priced at $23, above a prior expectation of $20-22 per share.

The company sold 10.9 million shares in the offering, or 12% of its available market cap post-IPO.

Shares closed the first day of trading at $30.25, marking a 32% jump on the first day of trading - roughly in line with where other SaaS IPOs have performed this year.

Post-IPO, the company has 91.08 million shares outstanding, indicating that Tenable went public at a valuation of $2.09 billion and closed the first day at $2.78 billion.

The company raised $251 million in gross proceeds from the offering, and estimates net proceeds will be approximately $229.4 million.

The company's intended use of proceeds is rather vague, listing an "increase in financial flexibility", as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

Unlike many fellow tech startups, Tenable has only a single-class stock structure that puts the new stock issuances in the IPO at an equal ranking to the original shares.

A typical 15% greenshoe option is still open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 1.64 million shares and raising an extra $37.6 million.

Insiders are bound to a typical 180-day lockup period, expiring in early 2019.

The deal was led by Morgan Stanley (MS) and J.P. Morgan (JPM).

Here's a look as well at Tenable's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 1. Tenable Holdings major owners

Source: Tenable finalized prospectus

Note that Amit Yoran, the CEO, owns just a small sliver (3%) of the company relative to the heads of other tech IPOs - though Yoran is not a founder, and has only served as CEO for three years. His stake is worth approximately $80 million, based on Tenable's Day 1 closing price.

Valuation update

The big question for investors is simple: is Tenable worth buying into now, even after considering the company's 32% Day 1 pop (which didn't feel like much of a pop, as the stock was falling for the majority of the day)?

With 91.08 million shares outstanding post-IPO, as noted above, the company has a current market cap of $2.78 billion. If we net out the $26.4 million of cash on Tenable's current balance sheet (it was running thin, which is probably why it timed its IPO right now) as well as the $229.5 million of net proceeds that Tenable expects to raise from this IPO, the company is left with an enterprise value of $2.52 billion.

How does that stack up against Tenable's financials? As a refresher, here's a look at the company's most recent results:

Figure 2. Tenable financials

Source: Tenable finalized prospectus

Revenues grew 51% y/y last year to $187.7 million; in the first quarter of FY18, the company continued that growth trajectory with a blistering 46% y/y revenue growth rate. As I also covered in my original article, Tenable has also enjoyed strong billings performance (growth of 49% y/y in FY17 and 47% y/y in 1Q18), which legitimizes its revenue growth and casts a positive light on the company's prospects for the coming year.

If we extrapolate Tenable's current growth rate and assume 45% y/y revenue growth for the remainder of FY18, we arrive at a revenue estimate of $272.2 million for FY18. This puts Tenable at a current valuation of 9.26x EV/FY18 revenues.

That's certainly not cheap, but when we compare that valuation against other high-growth cybersecurity stocks like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), the premium doesn't appear too unreasonable, especially given Tenable's faster growth rate.

PANW EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Cybersecurity stocks have done tremendously well in the early part of 2018, as investors look ahead to the 2018 midterm season and expect a lift in business for cybersecurity names. The trend of multiples expansion that we've seen earlier this year is likely to continue in the space, which justifies buying Tenable even at a high valuation. Recall also that Zscaler soared to >20x revenues on its first day of trading, and even today trades at an elevated valuation in the mid-teens.

Key takeaways

In my view, Tenable is an IPO well worth watching. With the company's shares sliding from their open on the first day of trading, investors may have an opportunity to buy the company on further dips, and hope that it's one of the "late-bloomer" IPOs that take off several months past their launch date. The company certainly has the fundamentals - strong growth balanced against moderate losses - to justify a medium- to longer-term position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TENB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.