Tilray: The IPO That Checks All The Boxes

Battle Of The Two Titans

Before Tilray (TLRY) came to the market, Canopy (OTC:CGC) has been touting its market leadership position including several of its “first” such as being the first cannabis company to list on the TSX and the first cannabis company to hit $1 billion in market capitalization. Now that Tilray is public, we think Canopy is finally having some competition as two of the oldest cannabis companies in Canada duke it out. Tilray has been one of the first firms in Canada to be licensed for medical cannabis and among the first to apply and be granted an export license.

It is also one of the few firms that received private equity investments early on instead of relying on the public markets. In fact, the current CEO, Brendan Kennedy, came from Privateer, the private equity firm that is behind Tilray. Although Canopy has been making big splashes with its slew of acquisitions and grand expansions, Tilray came in late but managed to amass a market capitalization of US$4.0 billion that is only slightly behind Canopy and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), pro forma for its acquisition of Medreleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF).

Operations

Tilray has plans for over 0.9 million of square feet in production facility through a combination of Canadian and international expansions. By the end of 2018, Tilray expects to expand its production capacity from 60,000 to 912,000 square feet. The High Park facility in Ontario, including a processing facility, is expected to enter production in Q3 2018 and North America Campus is targeting 1H 2019 for completion. The European expansion will include the construction of a greenhouse and processing center in Portugal.

We note that Tilray is not pursuing the same aggressive expansion in Canada as other cannabis companies, instead its expansions are more measured and make sense to us given their international focus. We also expect the Canadian cannabis market to become oversupplied by 2020, which might prove Tilray's more measured approach to expansion prudent and economical.

International Footprint

Tilray currently sells its cannabis to patients in 10 countries on five continents, with subsidiaries in Australia, Canada and Germany. The company has offices in Canada, Seattle, Berlin, and Sydney, and has signed distribution agreements with various pharmacy suppliers and chains. It is notable that Tilray also signed a collaboration agreement with Sandoz Canada, a division of Novartis (NVS) to collaborate on cannabis product development. The exclusive agreement with one of the largest pharma companies in the world is an unequivocal endorsement of Tilray’s leadership position in medical cannabis.

Why is medical cannabis important? Because recreational cannabis usually takes longer than medical cannabis to be legalized, similar to the model in Canada. The medical cannabis market will come to maturity much sooner than the recreational market. Medical cannabis will also provide a much higher barrier to entry and competitive moat compared to growing cannabis for recreational purposes, which is easy to do and has low margins.

Small Float And Insider Holding

There will be 16.6 million class 1 shares and 75.1 million class 2 shares outstanding. Besides the 9 million shares that were sold as part of the IPO, all other shares are locked up as they are held by the insiders and affiliates. Privateer will own 82% of the economic interest and 93% of the voting rights in Tilray after the IPO.

The lack of liquidity has resulted in huge volatility for the stock as prices had swung between an 11% gain to a 1% loss during one day. Also, the lack of voting power for public shareholders means that public investors will have little say in corporate affairs. Privateer has signed a lock-up agreement for 180 days from the date of the IPO so we would expect a large number of shares coming to the market in 3 months.

What is extremely telling is that on Tuesday, 5.5 million shares traded hands, which means that it would take less than 2 days to turn the existing float. The small float and high trading volume make us wonder if Tilray shares are being bought by day traders and the recent euphoria is inflated by speculative trading. Without a supportive and widely-held shareholder base, we would expect the share price to continue to experience higher volatility compared to other companies that have bigger floats.

Financials And Key Metrics

Financial results from Tilray has been one with impressive top-line growth but EBITDA remains negative for the time being. The company does not expect EBITDA to turn positive in the near future. We certainly agree with that, given the amount of investments that are being poured into the business. We all know that few cannabis companies achieved positive EBITDA at this point, however, we think the more realistic way when looking at valuation is perhaps focus on 2019 and 2020 as revenues, cost of sales and SG&A are expected to change dramatically post-legalization.

We tend not to place too much emphasis on current profitability as valuations are clearly predicated on future earnings. The key takeaway from the table below is that Tilray has been able to increase its revenue substantially as Q1 2018 revenue jumped 55% compared to last year, showing positive momentum in the business.

The key operating metrics on volume and pricing are also disclosed. The company has kindly provided the selling price and cash cost in C$ which made it easier to compare with other producers. Despite improvements in cash costs, Tilray still has a long way to go before its cost can become competitive. Average selling price is not indicative of the pricing from adult sales in Canada as we expect wholesale prices to be set around C$4.00 per gram if not lower.

After the offering, there will be $116 million of cash outstanding after the repayment of $34.5 million of debt owed to Privateer Holdings. For the remaining IPO proceeds after debt repayment, Tilray plans to use $53 million to fund its capacity expansion and the rest for working capital and general purposes. Tilray will spend $29 million on building out its Canadian facilities and another $24 million for international operations.

Conclusion

Tilray checks all the boxes as a potential cannabis investment. It has a long history in the Canadian cannabis sector and has been one of the first exporters licensed to supply medical cannabis to other countries. We believe the company is well-positioned to compete with the largest cannabis players in Canada and its focus on medical cannabis and partnership with Novartis will provide an edge over its peers in establishing its products within the pharmaceutical world. However, the massive jump in share price post IPO gives us a pause and we would not recommend an investment at this time. We would wait for a better entry point after trading normalizes a bit.

