World Fuel Services Inc.: Unequivocally A Buy At $23 (Or Better) After Q2 2018 Results

There were qualitative green shoots on the conference call including expense management and exiting less profitable businesses.

Hi Everyone,

As I noted last night, World Fuel Services Corp (INT) beat the street. They beat consensus estimates for E.P.S., Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA (see Appendix for more details). The conference was also encouraging, but I will discuss that towards the end. Recall, we dipped our toe in the water and bought and recommended shares at $21.19. This morning, we are looking to add more shares today at $23 or better (maybe pay up to $23.50). In this piece, I will explain why I like the quarter.

Results vs. Consensus

Consensus Estimates for E.P.S. were $0.45 and they delivered $0.47.

Consensus Estimates for Revenue was $9.49 billion and they delivered $10.15 billion.

Consensus Estimates for Adjusted EBITDA was $79.63 million and they delivered $84.2 million

Enclosed below, please find the key metrics for Q2 2018. Aviation led the way. Please note the meaningful improvement income from operations. So despite gross margins in percentage terms being down 50 Bps in all segments, and volumes down 4%, operating margins were only down 4 Bps. So net-net, INT's Q2 2018 operating income was up 19.1% (or by $13.2 million)! That is a welcome improvement.

Q2 2018

1st Half 2018

Volumes were down 4% in Q2 2018 and 3.8% during the first half of 2018.

Qualitatively, the Q2 2018 conference call (see here) read better than in the past. They don't give formal guidance, per se, but they give Q3 2018 commentary. The key insight was the following.

For the first half of the year operating expenses excluding bad debt and non-operational items as a percentage of total gross profit was 73.3% compared to 75% in the first half of 2017. This 170 basis points reduction is a direct result of our cost management efforts and portfolio rationalization putting it more than halfway through our target of a 250 basis point reduction in 2018. In the third quarter we expect operating expenses excluding bad debt and non-operational items to be in the range of $176 million to $180 million down slightly on a sequential basis.

Check out how during the analyst Q&A, Merrill Lynch analyst, Ken Hoexter's, ears perked up. So this is an important inflection point.

Q3 Commentary

Aviation - Business is solid and Q3 should get better.

As you look to the third quarter we expect seasonal sequential increases in our core resell business as well as our on airport international fueling operations which should be the principal drivers of stronger aviation results in the third quarter.

Marine - Business is challenging, but stabilizing and they are focused on cost cutting

Looking ahead to the third quarter we expect the marine business to generate a similar outcome through this past quarter's results.

Land

Third quarter results in the land segment are expected to increase modestly aided in part by continued cost management initiatives.

Green Shoots

New marine bunker fuel regulation set for 2020 benefits World Fuels as its scale, blending, and expertise means that they can exploit market inefficiencies and location arbitrage opportunities. This could be a future catalyst, albeit it is 18 months away.

INT's stock is down from $48, two years ago. Yes, the marine business has struggled due to industry over capacity and the fact that many end users and the industry has been challenging. However, INT's management is very focused on improving margins, exiting pockets of business segments were the margins are weak and capital intensive. The aviation business is excellent and there are still costs to cut in the Land and Marine segments. I think the bottom is in and the stock is a buy. We are looking to double our position size today, at $23 or better. We might be willing to even pay $23.50. However, I'm not sure I want to chase it as I have no idea how it will trade today. Qualitatively it was a good quarter and management is vectoring in the right direction.

Appendix

Disclosure: I am/we are long INT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.