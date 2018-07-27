Oil Speculation And Future Pricing Are Not In Sync - Trade Accordingly

This article is written by Kimberly Rios, CFA, CMT, and portfolio manager of the Catalyst Hedged Commodity Strategy Fund (MUTF:CFHAX).

Oil has taken investors on quite the ride lately, especially if those investors were long. The asset has become increasing volatile, often moving double digits in a matter of days. In less than five weeks’ time, crude traded at $63, rose to $75 and declined back down to $66. Year to date, the market has faced wide price swings, making directional trading quite difficult.

The impact of speculation, estimates, news and “noise” is apparent in this wild ride of oil prices. Oil declined quickly from the end of January through mid-February, only to rebound and have a choppy ride up to $73 three months later.

This excessive volatility is coupled with speculation and future prices that just don’t sync up. Headlines on the future of oil in 2018 have had prices as high as $100 a barrel by year’s end, with more conservative estimates pricing the asset around $75. That’s 9% higher than the asset is currently trading (as of July 25th, 2018). The analyst estimates have prices higher in the year, however the futures market is trading December contracts at a discount to this speculative price, as well as a discount to current contracts.

This market occurrence in the price of oil is called backwardation, and is a critical element to consider when holding or trading the asset. In simple terms, this means that later-dated futures contracts are expecting oil prices to go down significantly enough that it buffers the cost of storing, shipping and insurance for these extra months.

Typically, future contracts that are dated further out are more expensive to cover these operational costs of oil. This is true even when oil prices are on the decline, simply because of the overhead costs. Buying a December contract in July should cost more, however, today’s futures market allows investors to pay less for oil in the future than they would right now, even considering operational costs. This important fact must be factored into any trading positions.

Prices of Crude Oil Futures Contracts -July 20, 2018

It’s not uncommon to see price backwardation in times of a nearby supply crunch. July saw numerous news items that would impact oil supply. From country-specific fears, the Iran Deal, port operations down in Libya, large weekly reserve draws, to general concerns over the OPEC meeting and Venezuela’s decline, speculation over decreased supply has clouded the pricing of oil. This “noise” has fueled on-going speculation about the asset’s price.

Trying to trade on price alone in this environment could be very frustrating, and costly. Instead, one could trade options on the volatility differences between months in what is known as a diagonal calendar spread, and factoring in volatility. In this trade, one would sell the higher volatility, closer-in-date contract and buy the lower volatility further-out contract.

For example, looking at a 4.4% out of the money option (above the current market price) using option contract months of November and December, the November contract has a volatility of 23.2% while the same strike December contract has a volatility of 21.8%. One could sell the higher volatility $71 contract in the closer month and buy the lower volatility $71 contract in the further-out month. The closer month contract would decay quicker. If at November expiration, the price is below $71, then that November contract would expire worthless and the long call could be sold, keeping the proceeds. For this trade, you would have to pay up front, but it would be a limited risk trade with a wide profit range.

The trade and math look like this:

Sell 1 Nov $71 call (options price $1.23, collecting this money)

Buy 1 Nov $71 call (options price $1.56, paying for this option)

Spread difference = $0.33

Cost of spread= 1 contract x $0.31 x 1,000(size of 1 futures contract) = $330

The payoff graph is below. Note that one could lose more than the $330 invested if prices rose into the high $70’s and above before November expiration, however, that maximum risk is capped. For this trade, the maximum gain at November expiration is $2800.

If prices closed below $71 at the November expiration, the short contract would expire worthless, and one could hold on to the long December contract until its expiration. This could allow appreciation of the position if the price continued to rise into the December expiration, potentially allowing an even greater gain.

This trade is helpful during times of volatility backwardation because it allows one to sell the higher volatility option and buy the lower volatility option. In these times of dense noise and magnified speculation, looking to the futures market can provide a variety of trade opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIL FUTURES CONTRACTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CHFAX currently holds oil futures contracts, both long and short.