Facebook Share Price Drop Is A Shocker...And An Opportunity

On the other hand, looking at the TTM figures, operating margins have remained the same, while revenue growth decreased marginally;

On the face of it, both revenue growth and operating margins have deteriorated, as judged quarter-to-quarter;

On July 25, 2018, Facebook (FB) has reported its financial results for the second quarter. The results presented led to a 20% drop in share price in the after-hour trading session. While numerous reasons have been cited, including doomsday scenarios, it is more interesting, and beneficial on the part of an investor, to disregard these reports and focus on how value has been affected, which is what the current report aims to achieve.

Thesis

Simply looking at the quarterly financials, it is evident that there has been a hit on revenue growth as well as operating margins, quarter-to-quarter:

As can be seen, both revenue growth and operating margin have declined in Q2’18. At least, part of the slowdown in revenue growth can be attributed to Cambridge Analytica scandal effect, while narrowing margins can be explained by higher operating costs for tighter user account security and compliance controls. While there is an element of truth in this kind of reasoning, 40%-plus growth in revenue and the commensurate operating margin figure are enviable. It is better, therefore, to look at the whole picture by shifting from quarterly figures to that of trailing twelve months (NYSE:TTM):

Contrary to what has been seen from the quarterly performance, operating margin in TTM’18 has virtually remained the same as in TTM’17 at an impressive 56% (note that for analytical sake, R&D expenses have been capitalized, given that these are investments into future growth; consequently, the newly created synthetic asset has been depreciated on 3-year straight-line basis).

With regard to revenue growth, even though there has been a slight decline in the growth figures, the rate is still quite substantial on its own. Even more so, referring to my previous valuation of Facebook, conducted this year at the end of March and which valued the company at more than $250 per share, revenue was forecast to reach $48.78bln in a year’s time; only two quarterly reports later and judging from the current TTM figure of $48.50bln, FB has almost reached that level – another remarkable achievement.

It seems striking, therefore, that the market has been so stringent with the company by pulling shares down 20%.

Valuation

In overall, the story of Facebook has largely remained the same: it is still a revenue growth engine, with enviable operating margins, even taking into account higher security and compliance costs.

Growth – a slowdown in revenue growth is not surprising, not because it is affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but because it is impossible to infinitely post these high rates of growth for any company. Given the previously mentioned no change in the narrative, potential revenue in year 10 is maintained at the same level of $159.77bln as in the March valuation, leading to truncated revenue growth during the next 5 years of about 17% (down from 20% in March valuation);

– a slowdown in revenue growth is not surprising, not because it is affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but because it is impossible to infinitely post these high rates of growth for any company. Given the previously mentioned no change in the narrative, potential revenue in year 10 is maintained at the same level of $159.77bln as in the March valuation, leading to truncated revenue growth during the next 5 years of about 17% (down from 20% in March valuation); Profitability – while operating margin has not changed, as already indicated above, from 56%, it should still be revised, given higher compliance and user account security costs as well as Facebook’s own CFO’s admission that “[o]ver the next several years… operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis”. Taking into account that current TTM un-restated margins are 49%, there is a 14 percentage point (pp) decline. Using 55% adjusted operating margin assumption from the March valuation and applying the same 14pp drop, will yield the revised target operating margin of about 40%;

– while operating margin has not changed, as already indicated above, from 56%, it should still be revised, given higher compliance and user account security costs as well as Facebook’s own CFO’s admission that “[o]ver the next several years… operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis”. Taking into account that current TTM un-restated margins are 49%, there is a 14 percentage point (pp) decline. Using 55% adjusted operating margin assumption from the March valuation and applying the same 14pp drop, will yield the revised target operating margin of about 40%; Reinvestment – using the updated financials, the sales-to-reinvestment ratio has ben re-calculated:

As can be seen, not much has changed since the previous computation, with the incremental sales to reinvestment ratio sliding a bit from 1.69 to 1.63.

Furthermore, since the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

and assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.95% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 12% (which assumes the company will be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term and achieve returns in excess of the terminal period WACC), the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.95% / 12% = 24.58%;

Risk – using market values of equity and debt (capitalised operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 99.4% 0.6% 100% Component cost 8.85% 5.7% 8.83%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.95%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.93% and a levered bottom-up beta of advertising companies of 1.00. The pre-tax debt component was computed as a ratio of an interest expense and total operating leases on the balance sheet:

Consequently, the 5-year transitional WACC of 8.83% will be linearly adjusted downwards during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24% – a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also assumed the following:

Share count of 2,976.2 million, computed as 2,895 million of Class A and B common stock outstanding as of June-end (earnings report) as well as 81.2 million of RSUs as of December 31, 2017 (10-K, 2017, p.79);

Marginal tax rate of 16.45% in the terminal period (see March valuation for the computation details), towards which the current effective tax rate of 21.12% will drift, and computed as;

Value of debt of $3,231 million. Please note that even though there is no debt on the balance sheet as of 2017 fiscal year-end, nor are there any capital lease obligations, the company does have off-balance sheet operating lease commitments (10-K, 2017, p.75), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum lease payments and contractual commitments at pre-tax cost of debt (see above) of 7.5%;

Value of options of $512.9 million, based on 3.08 million shares underlying options, average strike price of $10.06, average maturity of 2.4 and standard deviation of 55% (10-K, 2017, p.78).

The table below presents the model results:

Given current price per share of $176 and the estimated value per share of $200, there is around 14% upside potential. As always, given the uncertainty around each of the value-driving factors discussed above, the Monte Carlo simulation has been run with the following assumptions:

Revenue – by applying a uniform distribution, with ±5pp around the base-case growth rate of 17%;

Operating margin – by applying a triangular distribution, with minimum, most likely, and maximum values of 35%, 40%, and 45%;

Correlation coefficient of 0.5 between revenue growth and operating margin to account for plausible one-direction change in each variable in 50% of the cases;

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 8.83% (the base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.30%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

Not surprisingly, the medium value per share of $200 is not far from the base-case value of $199.89. It is essential to note, though, that judging by the percentiles table, at current price of $176 there is, roughly, a 75% chance the stock is undervalued.

Given the analysis and the revised valuation, it seems the market has drastically over-reacted to the yesterday’s earnings report, and the current price level is an interesting entry point for potential value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is unfortunate but, given certain restrictions in the country I currently reside, I am unable to personally participate in this value play.