Owens-Illinois: Not A Great Quarter, But It Didn't Need To Be

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world with 78 glass manufacturing plants in 23 countries as of December 31, 2017. Shares are up more than 10% since the company reported Q2 results the other day, and while Q2 wasn't a great quarter by any means, most of the cost fears weighing on the valuation are overblown. With the stock trading close to its cyclical lows, OI could be an interesting choice for long-term investors.

Q2 Review

Q2 was a decent quarter, especially if you consider the headwinds (a transportation strike in Brazil, a raw materials batch disruption in Mexico, and cost inflation from a stronger US dollar), but at the same time it wasn't anything to get too excited about. Revenues grew just 1.1% y/y, missing estimates by $50M, and most of the increase came from favorable currency impacts and higher pricing, which partially offset the cost inflation. Volumes declined once again though, and if you adjust for the impact of currency, the top-line growth rate in Q2 was essentially flat compared to last year.

The good news is that earnings, adjusted for restructuring charges and other nonrecurring items, increased 3% to $0.77, which beat management's expectations by $0.03. Management does deserve some credit for preserving margins in light of the challenging conditions in South America, but it's too early to conclude that OI has the cost headwinds under control. After all, operating profits grew just 1% so the profit margin was flat, and if it wasn't for the 25% increase in operating profits in the Europe segment, which was driven largely by favorable FX and an energy credit (both non-organic items), operating margin would have decreased. With the stock down 25% in the last year, it seems like investors were just looking for any signs of improvement, or at least signs that things weren't getting any worse.

Margin compression has been a long-term trend for OI, so the market's response is understandable. The company's gross margin has declined more than 500 bps in the last decade (Figure 1) and fell 150 bps last year alone. But we think the cost fears have been slightly overblown, at least in recent years.

Figure 1: Gross Margin Declines

Source: Madison Investment Research

If you dig into the numbers, you'll find that the margin decreases over the last three years have been caused by non-core/nonrecurring items and currency rather than increases in core operating costs. The same thing was true in Q2 (most of the decrease came from a stronger dollar). In fact, currency fluctuations have been the main driver of OI's y/y changes in profitability in recent times, and this is something that tends to even out over the long run. Adjusted operating margin has actually increased almost 200 bps since 2015 (Figure 2), and the company's plant improvement initiatives appear to be making a difference.

Figure 2: Adjusted Operating Profits

Source: 10-K

Valuation

In this light, OI looks like an interesting long at the current valuation. The stock trades very close to the lower limit of its historical valuation on a P/CF basis (Figure 3), even though nothing fundamental has really changed. This valuation basically assumes that margins won't improve, and while investors shouldn't view Q2 as evidence that margins will increase significantly anytime soon, the underlying improvement trend is there. What's more, management expects "continued growth in margins, earnings, and cash flow in 2019 and beyond" and is guiding for adjusted EPS in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 for the year, which implies an increase of 5.6% over last year.

Figure 3: Historical Valuation Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

You could argue that the continued shift away from glass towards plastic and metal packaging poses a major business risk, and to be fair it probably will put a ceiling on OI's margin upside potential. But OI still has solid pricing power as one of the world's largest glass container manufacturers, and should continue to be able to offset volume declines through pricing.

Summary

Q2 didn't fundamentally alter the investment case for OI nor did it provide conclusive evidence that margins are about to normalize in the near future. But OI's cost headwinds have more to do with currency and nonrecurring items rather than core operating expenses, and margins should eventually start to normalize. The current valuation implies that margins won't improve, but there are signs of progress if you look closely, and management expects the progress to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.