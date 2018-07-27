Tencent: Oversold

Articles on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), whether regarded as analyses or commentaries, tend to either extol the complementary nature of its myriad businesses or focus on one of its products. I have done so on Seeking Alpha in both ways. Today, I would do it differently by paying a greater attention to its current share price weakness.

Tencent - The Outperformer Of The BAT Trio, When Viewed On A Longer Timeframe

Going back in time to 2014 when Alibaba (BABA) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, we can see that the stock has more than doubled since. The performance is impressive but that is dwarfed by Tencent, its arch-nemesis and fellow Chinese tech titan, which has seen its stock tripled in the same period. The third name in the BAT moniker for the Chinese tech trio, Baidu (BIDU), only managed to gain 40 percent in that time, trailing far behind the former two.

BIDU data by YCharts

Baidu's market capitalization is much smaller to begin with and it is not helped by its lagging stock price performance. Its current market cap of $91.8 billion is one-fifth that of Tencent and Alibaba. As for Alibaba, after its stock had stabilized from the early years of its IPO, its market cap had tracked that of Tencent's pretty closely. From late last year, however, Tencent roared ahead thanks to its successes in gaming, video, and mobile payment. The exuberance fizzled out after Tencent warned that its expenses would rise as it planned to increase its spending to maintain its revenue growth.

TCEHY Market Cap data by YCharts

Accelerating Spending To Maintain Growth And Defend Against Competitors

For both Alibaba and Tencent, the spectacular revenue growth achieved was supported by a similar rise in the expenses in the past three years. Alibaba appears to do a better job of controlling its spending as the increase in its sales and marketing expenses lagged behind its revenue expansion. In fact, its total expenses also grew at a shade below its revenue.

In contrast, expenses at Tencent rose at a faster pace than its revenue in the same period. Nevertheless, it is important to note that while Tencent and Alibaba are bitter rivals in many areas such as payment solutions and cloud services, the former is the indisputable leader in gaming and social media while the latter's path to fame was e-commerce. The specific margins would vary from time to time and thus it might not be meaningful to sweat the details. Instead, the general idea is that both the two Chinese Internet titans have seen their expenses soar to support the phenomenal revenue growth.

TCEHY Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

What worried investors was that such heavy spending could accelerate as the executives at Tencent warned of the need for continued investments to maintain its growth. There was an obvious uptick in the latest reported quarter for the sales and marketing expense which consequently led to a similar trend in the total expenses.

BABA Sales and Marketing Expense (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The BAT Are Undervalued Based On PS Ratio Than The MANA

I have generated in the chart below the PS ratio change on a three-year period for the BAT trio and the FANG+M on the U.S. camp. While the chart looks messy, there are two clear halves. On the top half, we have the MANA stocks - Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). On the bottom half, Facebook (FB) is the sole U.S. stock to accompany the BAT. Hence, with the exception of Facebook, the leading U.S. tech names have seen their PS ratios rising significantly while the PS ratios of the Chinese Internet titans have shrunk. For supporters of the PS ratio as a determinant of valuation richness for tech stocks, it would be comforting to know the Chinese giants are now trading below their historical levels.

BABA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The irony in the valuation contrast is repeated in the free cash flow per share comparison. Tencent, Alibaba, and Facebook have an increase of 131.9-162.1 percent in their free cash flow per share in the three-year period while Microsoft and Alphabet only managed to improve by 32-40 percent. Amazon even has a flat-to-lower change in its free cash flow per share.

TCEHY Free Cash Flow Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Tencent Is Apparently Punished More Heavily

Investors know that the heightened spending issue mentioned earlier would not be isolated to Tencent. As such, the share prices of Alibaba and Baidu fell in sympathy together with Tencent in March. Subsequently, while Baidu and Alibaba rebounded, Tencent was still mired in pessimism. The share price of Tencent is now around 20 percent lower than six months ago while Alibaba and Baidu have managed to recover its losses.

BABA data by YCharts

I believe one factor for the divergence is the differing locations of their primary listings - Tencent is primarily listed in Hong Kong while the key trading for Alibaba and Baidu is in the U.S. Tencent has ostensibly been dragged down by the steep losses last month in the Hang Seng Index, the benchmark for the Hong Kong market. The U.S. market represented by the S&P 500 (SPY) was comparatively much stronger and the gains thus far this month has already surpassed the decline in June. The market has apparently deemed the Chinese stocks to be at the losing end of the trade war between the U.S. and China.

SPY data by YCharts

Undervalued Or Not, Tencent Is "Oversold"

Typically, a stock is considered oversold when its Relative Strength Index ("RSI") falls below 30. Looking at Tencent's price history stretching back to 2011, the stock has rebounded whenever its RSI declined to around 40. In the weekly chart below, I indicated five occasions when such occurrences happened. Apparently, an RSI of 40 seems to be the oversold level for Tencent.

Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective, chart generated from Yahoo Finance

Conservative investors could be waiting for the stock to touch the uptrending support line in the HK$320-340 range in the next couple of months. For the more aggressive ones, they might take comfort that the stock is already trading at an RSI of 41, just a tad higher than the floor level experienced in the previous bottoms, and consider starting or add to a position in Tencent.

Investor Takeaway

The share price of Tencent has suffered a correction following a bullish wave that took the stock to new highs in January. Its arch-nemesis Alibaba has seen its share price recover from a weak March in line with the broader U.S. market. However, Tencent being listed in Hong Kong has been negatively impacted by the pessimism in the regional stock markets following concerns over the profitability of the Chinese enterprises as a result of the trade war.

With the stock now trading at an RSI where history shows rebounds had happened, an entry opportunity has arrived. While Tencent is primarily listed in Hong Kong, it has made shrewd and timely investments in companies where some are recently listed in the U.S. at a much higher valuation (e.g. Huya (HUYA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)), with more to come (e.g. Douyu). Investors might come to recognize the depressed valuation of Tencent as they become aware of the company through its U.S. listed associates. Readers keen to know more about the differences between the two Chinese Internet titans, you are welcome to read Is Alibaba A Better Buy Than Tencent?

What's your take? Do you agree that Tencent is now oversold? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

