The Battle For Deposits Slows The Financial Sector's Desire For Earnings Growth

Investment Thesis

The banking industry looks to make a strong recovery on the back of increasing interest rates, reduced taxes/regulations, and a strong economy. Look no further than the Federal Reserve allowing 34 banks to increase their dividends and common equity stock buybacks. Just so my position is clear, you can definitely count me as one of the individuals who believes that the best days are yet to come for the financial sector as a whole.

Although I am optimistic about the continued improvement in bank earnings, a review of a Washington Trust's (WASH)'s earnings reports has raised concerns that the drivers behind this major earnings beat are not as robust as one would hope. The goal of this article is to logically break-down the components that allowed WASH to beat their most recent earnings estimates and to see how much of the growth (if any) is related to increased spread from rising interest rates and how much came from additional lending.

My hypothesis is that we will find that the cost of capital is increasing at a rate significantly more than anything we have seen over the last decade and that this will put pressure on net interest margin for months (and even years) to come.

Historically speaking, this phase of increasing cost of deposits is not only reasonable but inevitable. Let's look back to a timeline of what happened in the aftermath of the great recession:

Many institutions were looking to shed deposits because it was pointless to maintain capital without having consumers and businesses that wanted to borrow it.

After a few years of this, banks began to enjoy this low cost of capital as consumer and business lending steadily increased. Although interest rates on loans were at record lows, so was the cost of deposits.

It appears that we are now entering into what seems like a "third phase" where banks are attempting to shore up their balance sheets with additional deposits so that they can continue meeting the increased consumer and business lending demand. The big question is, of the deposit growth, what portion is organically generated and what is the impact/role of brokered deposits in meeting increased lending demand?

WASH - The Earnings Report That Exposes The Problem

WASH is one of my favorite bank-holdings (currently held by my clients) because of its conservative loan portfolio, dividend history, and of course, for being recognized as the oldest Community Bank in the United States (founded in 1800). I wrote an article approximately three months ago titled Washington Trust Bancorp - A Great Way To Benefit From Rising Interest Rates. At the time when I wrote that article WASH had expanded its interest-earning assets margin by 28 basis points (bps) year-over-year (YoY) while simultaneously seeing interest-bearing liabilities rate increase by 17 bps YoY. This increased spread led me to write the article above because it represented what I considered to be good spread growth on such a conservative loan portfolio.

I want to make it clear that I still believe WASH is a great holding for conservative investors but that investors should not expect any significant benefits/gains as a result of increasing interest rates. The reason why is because the cost of capital is increasing at a pace that we have not seen in years.

For instance, in WASH's earnings press release on July 23rd, management pointed out that average interest-earning assets increased by $91 million and that the yield jumped to 3.98% (up 14 bps Quarter-over-Quarter QoQ)or excluding loan prepayment fee income a yield of 3.94% (up 10 bps QoQ). At the same time, average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $100 million in the cost of interest-bearing funds came in at 1.14% (14 bps) QoQ.

On a percentage basis, I would consider that a major increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities (14%) relative to the increase in average interest-earning assets (3.5%). Management stated that the main reason for this increase was "largely due to higher rates paid on promotional time certificates of deposit and wholesale funding liabilities."

I am not suggesting that WASH's most recent earnings report was poor (in fact, I think they performed quite well) but that the details suggest that we are likely to see a "lag-time" before the spread in average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities can be capitalized on. In the meantime, many financial stocks remain reasonably valued and should be considered excellent long-term value plays as companies grow their loan portfolios and begin to produce a wider spread.

Baby Boomers - The Unseen Part of the Equation

As for their support for my argument, I believe that the Baby Boomers can offer some additional clarity.

With 10-Year treasury rates continuing to push to push 3% (and beyond) it is important to remember that we are expected to see another 10,000 Baby Boomers retire every single day for the next decade (this trend started back at the end of 2010). Boomers with retirement assets will have to start making difficult decisions about their exposure to the stock market compared to the yield of safer instruments such as bonds and certificates of deposit (CDs).

When I began my career as a personal banker during the heart of the financial recovery I remember offering 60 month CDs at around 1.20% APY. Older people with the financial means that desired the safety of FDIC backed CDs were practically traumatized as they saw their 4-6% APY CDs drop to a rate that many thought we would never see.

Today we see a very different picture than what took place in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Not only are interest rates increasing on CDs but has become easier than ever to access CDs from hundreds of institutions via brokerage firms like Charles Schwab (CS). This has created a competitive landscape that in all likelihood will benefit the consumer and negatively impact bank margins by increasing the cost of capital.

Even credit unions (which have historically offered better CD rates than banks) are feeling the heat as their rates have become uncompetitive when compared to banks looking for funds via brokerage services. Here is an example of the rates I can find for my local credit union compared with rates online for Wells Fargo (WFC) via Charles Schwab:

Term "Local Credit Union" APY Wells Fargo APY 1 Year 1.00% APY 2.45% APY 3 Years 1.75% APY 3.15% APY 5 Years 2.00% APY 3.30% APY

Source: Charles Schwab - Fixed Income - Certificates of Deposit

The difference in rates at the same term demonstrates why the cost of deposits is a threat to banks margins since they must balance sustainable loan growth with reasonable deposit growth/interest payments. In the short term, bank earnings are likely to be hindered due to the increased cost of capital associated with brokered deposits and the push for additional deposits. Again, big question is, at what interest rate will investors begin to exit the market for the security and yield of bank CDs?

One could try to make the argument that banks might be able to grow their deposit base more organically but WASH's earnings release suggests otherwise. During Q2-2018, total deposits increased by $65 million or a total of 2%. Only $24 million of the deposit increase was associated with organic deposit growth while the remaining $41 million came from wholesale broker time deposits. The difficulty in attracting new deposits is a challenge that management noted this trend back in their Q1-2018 call transcript:

Deposit generation has been an industry-wide challenge and we believe rising interest rates and increased competition will make it even more difficult going forward. We have seen things heat up here in our local market as banks and credit unions are offering cash incentives for new checking accounts and setting above-market rates for special term certificates of deposit.

Conclusion

As I mentioned previously, I still maintain a bullish outlook on the financial sector as a whole (especially community banks like WASH that have small footprints and solid geographic penetration). This article was a way for me to check my bullish sentiment on rising interest rates and the immediate/long-term impact it would have on bank earnings in the future.

I would summarize the findings of this article like this:

Many banks represent a reasonable value at present but this will continue to be limited by the spread between average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities.

Many banks are undervalued if viewed as a long-term holding (roughly two years or more) largely because as interest rates reach their peak we can expect more savers/retirees to move funds away from the market to CDs yielding anywhere from 4-6% (a very attractive yield by most retirees standards for the safety provided).

Based on my original article on WASH, I still believe that a conservative value of $65/share is reasonable (especially because WASH has continued to inch closer to this price target) but that my year-end price target of $75.60/share will only be reasonable when there is more certainty about the spread between average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities.

