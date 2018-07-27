Chubb Still Offers Some Value As The U.S. Market Improves

Chubb is still undervalued on the basis of earnings and ROE, and remains one of the best-run insurance companies in the space.

The higher loss ratio isn't going to quiet concerns about persistent claim inflation as a threat to P&C insurers, but Chubb did partly counteract that with better expense efficiency.

Chubb saw ongoing price improvement in the second quarter and the company is underway with several efforts to drive growth among smaller commercial clients.

The last twelve months have not been good for P&C insurers in general, or Chubb (CB) in particular, as investors remain concerned about limited premium growth potential, claims inflation, reserve adequacy, and the prospect of value-destroying M&A. As it pertains to Chubb in particular, I think these concerns are overstated and I continue to believe that these shares remain undervalued relative to long-term earnings growth potential and the quality of the franchise. With fair value up into the mid-$150’s, I believe there’s still an argument for buying these shares.

A Good Quarter As Premium Growth Offset Higher Losses

Chubb reported gross premium growth of 7% for its P&C business in the quarter and about 6% growth in net written premiums (4% on a constant currency basis), which was good for a modest beat. Chubb is seeing improving pricing and strong retention and is continuing to pursue growth in new markets. Expense efficiency improved, but losses were noticeably higher, with large structured transactions driving most of that.

At the top line, 4% constant-current net premium growth was driven by 4% growth in the North American commercial P&C business, with strong growth in casualty (up 18%) offsetting weaker results in property, short-line, professional liability, and workers comp (down 6%). North American personal P&C premiums were up 6%, helped by 10% growth in the auto business. International premiums rose 6%, with good growth (up 21%) in auto, healthy growth in accident & health and strong growth in both Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Underwriting income growth was quite modest (up 2% in the P&C business), and net investment income grew 4%. After-tax operating income rose 6%, while segment-level income grew at a 5% rate. The North American businesses outperformed, with almost 7% growth in commercial P&C and 14% growth in personal, while earnings from the international business were flat (and global reinsurance earnings were down 19%).

The core combined ratio deteriorated by about 60bp this quarter, with 80bp of expense improvement offset by 140bp of higher losses (most of which came from larger structured transactions. The loss ratio was higher in both the North American commercial and personal businesses, but flat in the overseas business.

The Pricing Story Is Getting Better

Chubb reported a 3% yoy improvement in commercial P&C rates in the second quarter, a nice improvement from the 1.9% growth in the first quarter. Pricing in major accounts was up 5%, and retention was strong, with strong pricing (up over 21%) in property and lackluster 1% growth in casualty. General and specialty casualty was better though (up 5%) and professional liability continues to improve (up 2% from flattish in the first quarter).

Middle-market pricing was up about 2% excluding workers comp, where rates declined 4% as competition continues to be fierce and where prior lower losses are leading to lower prices. Pricing also accelerated in the international business, with retail commercial pricing accelerating from 1% in the first quarter to 4%, with notable strength in property.

Going Smaller To Get Bigger

Among the growth initiatives to watch at Chubb is the company’s efforts to create new products for middle-market and smaller commercial customers. Small commercial P&C premiums were up 27% this quarter, and this is a market segment where companies like Hartford (HIG) and Travelers (TRV) have done quite well over the years. Getting bigger in smaller accounts was part of the identified synergy/cross-selling potential highlighted at the time of the ACE-Chubb merger, and I think there are worthwhile long-term opportunities for Chubb in the middle-market and small commercial markets, but they’re not the only company targeting these markets.

Chubb is also looking to grow its personal lines business among high net worth (or HNW) individuals. Regular readers of my articles might recall that W.R. Berkley (WRB) recently launched a similar growth initiative, and there are some attractive opportunities in this market, but service levels are likely to be a significant competitive differentiator (this is a clientele that is accustomed to be accommodated).

There are also still worthwhile opportunities to grow the international business. Chubb recently announced a distribution agreement with Citigroup’s (C) Banamex Mexican banking operation, and the large branch network that Banamex offers in Mexico should be a leverageable asset for Chubb. Markets in Latin America and Asia remain under-penetrated for insurance companies, and with elevated expenses (an expense ratio of 39% versus 21% and 26% for the North American P&C businesses) there are significant long-term leverage opportunities as premium growth better leverages Chubb’s fixed cost base.

The Opportunity

I believe improving pricing and new products designed to generate growth in categories like mid-market/small commercial will be positive contributors to Chubb over the next three to five years (and beyond), while the leverage in the international business is likely more of a five year-plus driver.

M&A would seem to be more of a threat than an opportunity now, at least from a perception standpoint. While the ACE-Chubb deal seems to have reached most of management’s goals at the time of the deal, it achieved them with no room to spare and this was one of the better-reasoned deals in the space in recent years. In other words, most insurance M&A looks like it’s being done at high prices and with questionable long-term value creation. Against that backdrop, it’s likely better for Chubb to redirect surplus capital back to shareholders.

I’ve made a few adjustments to my model, but nothing too drastic. I continue to expect long-term earnings growth in the high single-digits (closer to mid-single-digits adjusting for the boost from lower tax rates), and I believe that supports a fair value in the $140’s. Looking instead at the company’s ROE and what it suggests as a “fair” multiple to book value, you could argue for a fair value in the mid-$150’s.

The Bottom Line

Several insurers I like, including Chubb and Arch Capital (ACGL), have seen their shares perform better here of late, but there still is worthwhile upside at Chubb. While this is not a get-rich-quick opportunity, I believe today’s share price still offers good long-term potential for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.