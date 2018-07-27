Chesapeake Financial: A Growing Bank Missed By Wall Street

The company is off Wall Street's radar with minimal analyst coverage and an illiquid stock, leading to an opportunity for investors to own an undervalued, growing bank.

With a very healthy balance sheet and only about 72% of its deposits out as loans, there is a large opportunity for margin expansion, loan growth, and interest income growth.

Chesapeake's shareholder-focused management team has successfully managed two of the largest stock market crashes in US history, while increasing its dividend for 27 years in a row.

Whether it be from the housing crisis of 2007-2009, or the overall regulatory environment of the industry, bank stocks have not been as popular over the last decade as they once were. Pessimism for the banking industry as a whole, minimal analyst coverage, and an illiquid stock due to low trading volume and being traded Over-The-Counter, has led to an intriguing investment opportunity in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQB:CPKF) ("Chesapeake").

It is a 118-year-old small-cap, shareholder-focused, financial holding company based in Kilmarnock, VA. It operates primarily as a small business lender in the Virginia area through its subsidiary Chesapeake Bank, as well as providing financial management services through its second subsidiary, Chesapeake Wealth Management, Inc.

Chesapeake provides an opportunity to add bank exposure to your portfolio with a very high-quality, well-run community bank. The management team is very shareholder-focused and has been with the company for many years. They have managed the business more efficiently than their competitors with less risk, and even managed the company successfully through the last financial crisis. The stock offers a healthy 2% dividend yield, coupled with a dividend that has been increased every year since 1991 - 27 consecutive years.

The business has grown successfully over the past decade, improving top line income, net income, EPS, BVPS, and FCF nearly every year. Total assets and total deposits continue to increase, providing room for additional loan growth. Chesapeake also has an intriguing merchant services segment that is growing quickly, benefiting from the overall industry growth in cash-less payments and increasing popularity in entrepreneurship.

A Good Value In Today's Market With Its Growing Income Statement And Healthy Balance Sheet

For those who are not familiar with analyzing and researching bank stocks, there are many differences in valuing a bank stock and evaluating its risk as compared to other more traditional companies like Apple (AAPL) or Walmart (WMT). I will get into the specifics of bank results in just a minute, but first I wanted to cover some operating results that matter regardless of industry - to me, at least.

Its top line revenue has grown nearly every year since 2007, with net income, EPS, BVPS, and FCF growing in much of the same way. It has quite a bit of cash on its balance sheet with very little debt. Regardless of the business or industry, seeing these items grow is a good sign. Now, for more bank specific metrics, Chesapeake outperforms its peers on nearly all accounts.

Five important metrics to use when trying to determine a bank's performance/profitability are Return on Average Assets (ROAA), Return on Average Equity (ROAE), Net Interest Margin, Efficiency Ratio, and Loans/Deposits. Chesapeake operates far more effectively and efficiently than its peers in terms of ROAA and ROAE, boasting results impressive even when compared to much larger banks. Its Net Interest Margin is quite good in comparison to industry benchmarks (like to see better than 2%), and in-line with its peers.

The low Loans/Deposits ratio increases the impressiveness of its operating results while also indicating a large opportunity for future growth. Where Chesapeake lacks quality results is in its Efficiency Ratio; its results are worse than its peers, and significantly above the ideal benchmark of 50-60% for the banking industry. However, since its Loans/Deposits ratio is so low, its expenses are being divided by a lower base (smaller revenue figure) than is possible. If management is able to grow its Loans/Deposits ratio, this should increase revenue and held drive down/improve its Efficiency Ratio.

Not only is Chesapeake performing very well, but it is managing to do so with minimal risk. If a bank has a risky loan portfolio, there is a greater risk of defaults, which can jeopardize its long-term profits. For Chesapeake, its conservative lending standards and focus on small businesses in its community have resulted in great asset quality ratios and low-risk for its future profits.

Not illustrated below but important in terms of asset quality is a bank's Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans ratio (NPL/TL). For Chesapeake, only about 0.29% of its total outstanding loans are non-performing. For some context, the ideal benchmark for this ratio is "below 2%" for the banking industry. Net Charge-Offs/Average Loans for Chesapeake is also miniscule, far below its peers, and very commendable.

These operating results and low-risk approach to lending is nothing new for Chesapeake. It made it through the financial crisis nearly unscathed; it grew revenue, net income, EPS, FCF, and its dividend - while many banks were posting their worst results in history and slashing dividends.

Chesapeake is deserving of having its stock trade at higher multiples than its peers with its outperforming performance metrics, lower risk profile, higher dividend yield, and opportunities for growth (one of which has been briefly mentioned, growing its loan portfolio, and one that is yet to be mentioned, merchant services, but will be discussed in detail later), yet is trading at a discount to its peers, without great reason.

Three Opportunities For Future Growth: More Loans, Merchant Services, Cash Flow Program

As discussed above, Chesapeake's Loans/Deposits ratio is far below its peers, and well below the average for most banks, at just about 72%. In five out of the last six years, loan growth has outpaced total deposit growth (even with strong total deposit growth), meaning the Loans/Deposits ratio is trending in the right direction. With only about 72% of deposits out as loans, and a balance sheet that could quite easily handle more loans, there is a significant opportunity for Chesapeake to grow its interest income and improve its margins.

With its asset quality as solid as it is, management could loosen their standards a bit to facilitate loan growth while still having conservative standards and ratios. I do not want to see management stray too far from its conservative lending practices, but they can unlock a lot of shareholder value by lending more of their deposits and increasing interest income.

As will be seen below, a relatively small, but noteworthy, portion of its income came from merchant services (payment processing), with still plenty of room to grow. Chesapeake can benefit from the tailwind of a move to cash-less payments.

On a broad scale, this payment processing industry is dominated by major players such as Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL), but rather than trying to compete with these players, Chesapeake focuses its efforts on its local and surrounding areas. It has the opportunity to grow its merchant services segment by further dominating its area through continuing to build relationships with small business owners in its community.

Chesapeake recently increased volume limits for some merchants and added multiple new high-volume customers that process several millions of dollars in transactions per month. As of the end of 2017, it has just under 670 merchants and processed about $405 million in transactions. Chesapeake also was able to increase the direct business, which is higher margin. Three independent sales organizations (ISOs) have partnered with Chesapeake, providing the high margin direct business. There is a growth opportunity in partnering with more ISOs and expanding its processing footprint.

Chesapeake's Cash Flow Program is a service in which it provides attractive financing options to growing business. One way Chesapeake does this is by purchasing the company's accounts receivables. With only 71 customers, the Cash Flow Program still provided about 14% of non-interest income for Chesapeake in 2017. If it can add a few more clients each year, income from the Cash Flow Program should grow quite rapidly. This program is focused on businesses on the entire East Coast, rather than just its local area of Virginia, providing a larger opportunity for growth.

Combined With Conservative Lending Practices, Multiple Sources Of Income Helps Chesapeake Weather Economic Downturns

In its simplest form, banks generally make money by borrowing money at one rate, and lending it out at a higher rate, pocketing the spread on interest rates as profit. For Chesapeake, a diversified income stream allows them to weather economic uncertainty and grow more rapidly than a traditional bank without taking too much additional risk. In 2017, 52.1% of Chesapeake's income was interest income, while 47.9% was non-interest income (sources other than interest rate spreads on loans).

Of its non-interest income, merchant services (Chesapeake Payment Systems) income made up about half, Cash Flow Program income (accounts receivable financing) was about 14%, trust income and wealth management was another 14%, ATM fees and other servicing charges were about 9%, and other miscellaneous income sources made up the remaining 13% of non-interest income. Not only do these multiple sources of income allow Chesapeake to handle economic uncertainty better, but they also have more ways to grow.

Often times banks must significantly loosen their lending standards to increase loan growth, generally resulting in large loan losses in the future, because their main revenue source is interest income. For Chesapeake, management can continue to grow interest income conservatively with adequate lending standards, while simultaneously growing the business through merchant services, cash management, and trust income and wealth management.

Year over year, net interest income was up about 5%, merchant services was up about 38%, Cash Flow Program was up about 19%, trust income and wealth management was up about 5%, and ATM/servicing charges income was up about 1%.

This diversification of income, and its conservative lending standards, helped management successfully navigate the last severe financial crisis, and has them well-positioned with a potential economic downturn on the horizon.

Fintech Is A Minor Cause For Concern

In general, banks are not known for significant innovation, leading to an industry that has long been ready for disruption. Although Fintech covers a broad range of companies/products/services, in general, it is financial technologies that can add to/improve banks offerings (chip cards, mobile banking, etc.) or replace them all together (robo-advising, peer-to-peer lending, etc.).

Many large banks are aware of the disruption taking place and are using their vast financial resources to pivot their strategy and provide competing services. However, small banks like Chesapeake may not have the financial resources needed to develop their own new technologies and could be replaced by faster growing startup companies.

It certainly is not a trend that will ruin the banking industry as we know it overnight, but it is a large disruption that is likely in the early stages and could prove significant in the future. Some argue fintech will overhaul the banking industry, others argue the opposite. What is known for sure is that these startup fintech firms force banks to improve their operations and offerings or risk being left behind.

The Bottom Line

Chesapeake is a very well run bank. Overly conservative at times, but it has a very healthy balance sheet that can sustain significant loan growth that would lead to margin expansion and greater interest income. It has multiple diversified streams of revenue, all of which are growing strong with bright future prospects. The dividend provides an interesting opportunity for income investors. It is currently average when compared to larger banks and the S&P 500, but is about 0.2% higher than Chesapeake's peers.

Chesapeake has grown the dividend every year for 27 years, including during the dot com bubble and the housing crisis, and has plenty of room to grow the dividend with a payout ratio of just 23.5%. Chesapeake's stock is not Benjamin Graham cheap, but today's price provides great potential upside and investors with the opportunity to buy a great company at a fair price.

