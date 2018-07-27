Crescent Point Q2 2018: I Don't Agree With The Market

My valuation of the company did not change and constitutes a buying opportunity.

However, the reduced production guidance for the second time in two months disappointed the market.

Crescent Point has provided good Q2 2018 results and the interim management should communicate soon about the outcomes of the ongoing strategic review.

Despite the 4.5% drop of the share price following the Q2 2018 results, Crescent Point (CPG) has announced encouraging results with a healthy cash flow, above C$500M, and a reduction of debt.

The market did not like the revised production guidance, but the underlying reasons for this revision align with shareholder interests.

During the conference call, management promised to communicate as soon as possible regarding the ongoing strategic review.

The valuation I have provided in my previous article does not change and I am still a happy - and patient - shareholder.

Crescent Point on the right path

The drop of the share price after the company released Q2 2018 results highlights the negative market sentiment. The revised guidance, provided in the table below, probably exacerbates this pessimism.

Source: Q2 2018 presentation

The company now expects a 2018 production at 177,000boe/d against 181,000boe/d previously, after having already reduced the guidance last month.

Management justifies the revision by a focus on profitable production and postponed capex to keep on producing within cash flows in 2018.

Besides this new guidance, there is a lot to like: the net debt dropped by almost C$400M, cash flows exceeded C$500M, and the total netbacks stayed healthy, above C$10/boe.

The transition period and activist update

Cation Capital sent another letter to shareholders before Q2 earnings, on 24th July, questioning the governance, operations, and transparency of the company.

During the conference call, management explained the lack of communication with Cation Capital by the respect of the quiet period before publishing the Q2 2018 results. There was no questions from analysts during the conference call; I would have expected to hear from Cation Capital.

In any case, management indicated it would communicate the outcomes of the strategic review as soon as possible.

During this transition period, the interim management seems to take a conservative strategy - which corresponds to my investor profile - by announcing the following intentions:

Focus on debt reduction instead of targeting growth for the sake of growth.

Prioritize costs reductions and returns over growth.

Hedge to protect the cash flows (over 40 percent of oil and liquids production is hedged through 2018 and 2019, at about C$77/bbl).

Utilize per share metrics.

Although I like the approach, the costs and returns objectives are still only intentions for the moment, and the company will have to execute accordingly to unlock value.

Update on valuation

The table below compares the Q2 2018 total costs of the company with last quarter.

Costs (C$/boe) Crescent Q1 2018 Crescent Q2 2018 Royalties 8.82 9.35 Operating 12.94 13.16 Transport 1.99 2.27 G&A 1.54 2.19* Interests 2.66 2.88 Total Production Costs Q1 2018 (C$/boe) 27.95 29.85 PDP FD&A 2017 (C$/boe) 19.79 19.79 Realized prices to break-even (C$/boe) 47.74 49.64 Realized prices Q1 2018 before hedging 58.24 65.52 Realized prices Q1 2018 after hedging 56.03 60.21

Source: author, based on company reports

*G&A costs include the severance grants allocated associated with the recent management changes.

The costs have raised, but not as much as the realized prices. Before hedging, the company generated C$15.88/boe by keeping its production flat with Q2 2018 prices, against C$10.5/boe last quarter.

In order to stay conservative, I consider the profits generated including hedges (C$10.57) and take into account the new production guidance of 177,000boe/d.

Therefore, if the company decides to keep its production flat, it will generate a total profit of 177,000boe/d * 365 * C$10.57/boe = C$682.9M, similar to my Q1 estimation of C$693.7M.

At 12x these profits, I value the equity of the company at C$682.9M * 12 = C$8.2B, corresponding to a share price of C$14.78 ($11.30) against, respectively, C$8.32B and C$15.16/share ($11.59/share) for the last quarter.

Therefore, my valuation of the company does not change much, and the market still offers a price below my 30% margin of safety.

And just for the sake of offering another comparison: from the flowing barrel perspective, the market currently values the company at (554,900,000 * C$9.21 + C$4B) / 177,000boe/d = C$51,472/boe/d against C$53,511/boe/d a few days before the earnings.

Conclusion

The market showed it did not like the Q2 2018 results by lowering the share price by about 4.5%.

Considering the healthy total netbacks and the evolution of the debt, I don't agree with the market despite the reduced production guidance.

The reasons for this revision correspond to the prudent strategy the interim management is focusing on. In addition, the company is expected to communicate soon about the ongoing strategic review.

My valuation of the company did not change and the market is still offering a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.